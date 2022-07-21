You are here

  • Home
  • Emirates News Agency signs partnership agreement with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence

Emirates News Agency signs partnership agreement with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence

Emirates News Agency signs partnership agreement with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence
The partnership between WAM and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the media and AI sectors. (Facebook: MBZUAI)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rw4rv

Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

Emirates News Agency signs partnership agreement with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence

Emirates News Agency signs partnership agreement with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence
  • Al-Rayssi says AI essential for sustainable growth, collaboration will help launch promising programs to support joint cooperation
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Emirates News Agency, WAM, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the news agency reported.  

The partnership aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the media and artificial intelligence sectors through the exchange of knowledge, experiences and training. 

Mohammed Jalal Al-Rayssi, director-general of WAM, and Sultan Al-Hajji, vice president for public affairs and alumni relations at MBZUAI, signed the agreement at the agency’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. 

The partnership agreement states that MBZUAI will be the strategic academic sponsor of the Global Media Congress, which will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Co. in collaboration with WAM, from Nov. 15-17, 2022, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

The university will allocate seats in its executive program to WAM employees in order to support the agency’s efforts to leverage AI and improve its efficiency.

MBZUAI will also provide consultancy services to the agency in the context of establishing an AI laboratory. WAM will use the laboratory to develop and deploy AI applications to support media innovation.

Al-Rayssi emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating that AI has become an essential pillar for sustainable growth across all sectors and that this collaboration will contribute to the launch of promising programs in support of the two sides’ joint cooperation.

Of the agreement, he said it “highlights the pivotal role played by the university in the future vision of the media sector in the UAE, in addition to spreading knowledge and providing promising opportunities for young people.”

“Artificial intelligence will contribute to the advent of a qualitative leap across various sectors, including media, as the applications of computer vision and natural language processing will represent the main driver of this development — the two main areas of research at the university,” Prof. Eric Xing, president of MBZUAI, said.

“We are proud of our partnership with the Emirates News Agency, the leading institution that constantly seeks to raise national standards for media in the UAE. Through this partnership, we will work to provide our scientific expertise, as we look forward to supporting the agency’s efforts during the events of the Global Media Congress,” he added.

The congress, whose first edition will focus on digital communication, aims to reinforce collaboration between media outlets from around the world, providing a platform that brings together industry leaders from different countries.

The global event will include an exhibition and conference at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, as well as an ambitious program that will allow various media entities to seek potential partnerships and collaboration opportunities.

It will also cover a number of important topics, including digital communications, the impact of AI on modern media, and the integration of advanced technology and innovation in the media sector.

Al-Hajji said in a statement to WAM that this agreement is an important step that allows joint cooperation between WAM and MBZUAI with the goal of building capabilities in the fields of data, AI and media.

He expressed his delight at the selection of MBZUAI as a key sponsor of the Global Media Congress, as well as their collaboration in developing an AI-based system to forecast a developed and sustainable future for the region and the world’s media sectors.

He affirmed that the university seeks to empower a new generation of AI leaders through exceptional education and a unique model of academic cadres and that the university offers students a variety of graduate programs with a focus on the core disciplines of AI, primarily computer vision, machine learning and natural language processing.

Topics: artificial intelligence artificial intelligence (AI)

Related

Artists during the conference answering the audience questions (from left: Artur Weber, Dania Al Saleh, SKYGGE, and the host Yasmeen Sabri) (Photo: AN photo by Mohammad AL-Buaijan) video
Saudi Arabia
Creating art with artificial intelligence in Riyadh

Israel’s ‘Facebook bill’ threatens to escalate online censorship, experts say

Israel’s ‘Facebook bill’ threatens to escalate online censorship, experts say
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

Israel’s ‘Facebook bill’ threatens to escalate online censorship, experts say

Israel’s ‘Facebook bill’ threatens to escalate online censorship, experts say
  • The bill allows the Israeli government to remove posts across social media platforms and all websites
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Israeli authorities are preparing to pass a controversial Incitement on Social Media Bill, commonly known as the “Facebook bill,” in a move that threatens to escalate online censorship during heightened tensions with Palestinians.

The bill, which allows the Israeli government to remove content they believe constitutes “incitement” or “causes harm” from social media such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, goes further than similar laws seen elsewhere.

It allows the Israeli authorities to block content on all websites, including news sites, subjecting them to the same regulations as social media platforms.

It will also grant the Israeli general attorney the power to use secret evidence in court to remove content, and prevent content creators from defending themselves and their work.

“This is an unprecedented infringement on freedom of expression,” said one social media user.

Another called out Israel’s hypocrisy, saying that: “If they had nothing to hide they wouldn’t take such drastic measures.”

The Israeli Ministerial Committee for Legislation unanimously approved the bill in December last year, a move that experts believe will transform the relationship between Israeli authorities and social media platforms.

Nadim Nashif, founder and director of digital rights organization 7amleh, highlighted in an op-ed that the bill “will be used to silence activists and journalists reporting on Israeli human rights violations, as Israel’s vague laws surrounding incitement are already used to infringe on freedom of speech, and criminalise Palestinian journalists and activists who report on the ground and post online about Israeli violations.

“The far-reaching ability to block news websites extends the censorship powers of the Israeli authorities, in a manner that goes beyond democratic principles regarding freedom of speech and diversity of opinion,” Nashif wrote.

While passing this bill constitutes a severe blow to Palestinian’s freedom of speech, it is not new nor uncommon.

During last year’s attacks on Gaza, Facebook and Instagram removed hundreds of posts related to Palestine. 7amleh documented more than 700 cases of Palestinian digital rights violations, of which 500 cases took place between May 6-19 alone.

At the time, Facebook claimed the issue was technical rather than political, pointing out that during the recent conflict, the tech giant dedicated a whole team, including both Arabic and Hebrew speakers, to monitor the situation on the ground and remove harmful content.

However, while 7amleh found the efforts by social media to limit future violations of users’ digital rights were significant, it claimed such efforts did not go far enough.

Topics: Israeli apartheid social media Palestinians

Related

UNESCO accuses Telegram, social media platforms of hosting Holocaust denial content
Media
UNESCO accuses Telegram, social media platforms of hosting Holocaust denial content
Social media outrage over US handling of Shireen Abu Akleh killing
Middle-East
Social media outrage over US handling of Shireen Abu Akleh killing

‘Minecraft’ owners ban NFTs, citing ‘inconsistent’ values

‘Minecraft’ owners ban NFTs, citing ‘inconsistent’ values
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

‘Minecraft’ owners ban NFTs, citing ‘inconsistent’ values

‘Minecraft’ owners ban NFTs, citing ‘inconsistent’ values
  • Mojang Studios, the company behind the video game, says that NFTs do not align with its values of creative inclusion and teamwork
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The developers behind the popular online game “Minecraft” announced on Wednesday the decision to ban Non-Fungible Tokens (NTFs) on its platform.

The company described NTFs as antithetical to “Minecraft’s” platform, saying in a statement that the use of “NFTs and other blockchain technologies creates digital ownership based on scarcity and exclusion, which does not align with Minecraft values of creative inclusion and playing together.”

NFTs are digital items that belong to the person that purchased it, with the record of purchase kept on an unalterable ledger called the blockchain.

“NFTs are not inclusive of all our community and create a scenario of the haves and the have-nots,” the statement added. “The speculative pricing and investment mentality around NFTs takes the focus away from playing the game and encourages profiteering, which we think is inconsistent with the long-term joy and success of our players.”

Mojang Studios, which is owned by Microsoft, decided to clarify its position on the use of NFTs on its platform after some of its members demanded greater transparency and more precise guidance on new technologies.

“Minecraft” is an online platform where users can build their own virtual worlds and customise them with skins, mods, maps and other assets designed by its 141-million user community. 

Because of its model, “Minecraft” represents a natural and attractive potential market for NFTs.

Although Mojang Studios has explicitly prohibited NFTs, it also added that the company “will also be paying close attention to how blockchain technology evolves over time to ensure that the above principles are withheld and determine whether it will allow for more secure experiences or other practical and inclusive applications in gaming.” 

The NFTs market has boomed in recent years with sales peaking at $12 billion worldwide in January.

Other gaming companies, such as Square Enix and Ubisoft, are toying with NFTs. This week, Square Enix announced that for next year’s 25th anniversary of “Final Fantasy VII” people would be able to purchase physical trading cards with digital versions as NFTs.

Topics: Minecraft NFTs non-fungible tokens

Related

Minecraft gives Microsoft a school foothold
Science & Technology
Minecraft gives Microsoft a school foothold
Emirates to launch NFTs, Metaverse experience for customers
Business & Economy
Emirates to launch NFTs, Metaverse experience for customers

UK heatwave led to Google, Oracle cloud servers being shut down

UK heatwave led to Google, Oracle cloud servers being shut down
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

UK heatwave led to Google, Oracle cloud servers being shut down

UK heatwave led to Google, Oracle cloud servers being shut down
  • 2 companies experienced cooling-related issues on UK’s hottest recorded day as temperatures soared above 40C
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Record high temperatures in the UK on Tuesday led to Google Cloud and Oracle servers having to be shut down, the companies have revealed.

Cooling-related issues arose on the day Britain registered its hottest day on record, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius.

An Oracle Cloud status message said: “As a result of unseasonal temperatures in the region, a subset of cooling infrastructure within the UK South (London) Data Center experienced an issue. This led to a subset of our service infrastructure needing to be powered down to prevent uncontrolled hardware failures.”

Oracle, an American database software and technology firm, was forced to power down some of its “non-critical hardware” in a move, “taken with the intention of limiting the potential for any long-term impact to our customers.”

On its status page, Google Cloud announced it had switched off some of its machines to prevent any further damage after reporting a “cooling-related failure” in one of its UK-based data centers which caused, “a partial failure of capacity in that zone, leading to VM (virtual machine) terminations and a loss of machines for a small set of our customers.”

Even though current infrastructures in the UK are not built to support such extreme temperatures, modern data centers are designed to prevent potential disasters. As such, some people were surprised to see companies such as Google and Oracle experiencing difficulties.

Addressing the firms in a tweet, one social media user said: “How can a company as large as Google still have their server down? Business has no access to emails and website is down.”

In 2020, as part of an experiment to exploit natural resources as cooling solutions, Microsoft carried out a test with an underwater data center off the Orkney Islands, in the North Sea.

With scientists warning that extreme heatwaves will become increasingly frequent, tech businesses are rushing to find alternative greener solutions that consume less power and generate less heat.

Topics: UK heatwave Google oracle

Related

Google faces $1 bln UK trial over app store pricing
Google faces $1 bln UK trial over app store pricing
Oracle’s acquisition of Cerner to transform healthcare delivery
Corporate News
Oracle’s acquisition of Cerner to transform healthcare delivery

Instagram most popular news source among UK teens: Study

Instagram most popular news source among UK teens: Study
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

Instagram most popular news source among UK teens: Study

Instagram most popular news source among UK teens: Study
  • 29% of young teens cite Instagram as news source, 28% opt for TikTok and 28% choose YouTube
  • Results mirror similar survey in Arab world, where 61% of youth use social media for news
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Instagram is the most popular news source for UK teens, overtaking traditional news channels, research commissioned by Britain’s media regulator Ofcom revealed on Thursday.

The study of news consumption in the UK found that roughly a quarter of 12-15-year-olds watched BBC One and Two, compared with 45 percent five years ago. 

Meanwhile, 29 percent of young teenagers surveyed this year cited Instagram as a source of news, followed by 28 percent opting for TikTok and another 28 percent citing YouTube. 

“Teenagers today are increasingly unlikely to pick up a newspaper or tune into TV news, instead preferring to keep up to date by scrolling through their social feeds,” said Yih-Choung Teh, Ofcom’s group director for strategy and research.

“And while youngsters find news on social media to be less reliable, they rate these services more highly for serving up a range of opinions on the day’s topical stories.”

The number of teenagers using traditional news channels such as ITV and the BBC has dropped from 45 percent five years ago to 24 percent now.

Historically the most popular news source among this age group, BBC news channels were pushed down to fifth place, preceded by ITV. 

BBC One remained the most popular news source among those over the age of 16, with 56 percent saying they tuned in, while just over a third read and watched news on Facebook.

Despite the popularity, however, trust in social media news sources varied. Half of YouTube and Twitter users think they provide trustworthy news stories, but only 30 percent of teenagers trust TikTok’s news content.

These results were mirrored in the Arab world, where 61 percent of people aged 18-24 use social media for news compared to TV channels (43 percent), other online sources (34 percent) and newspapers (9 percent), according to a 2021 ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth survey.

Similarly, social media was less trusted by Arab youth compared to the other three sources. Only 26 percent say social media is a “very trustworthy” source of news compared to other online news portals (28 percent), newspapers (32 percent) and TV channels (46 percent).

Topics: Instagram Ofcom UK teens

Related

Instagram will allow users to shop directly in chats
Media
Instagram will allow users to shop directly in chats
Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion
Media
Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion

Meta's Zuckerberg, Sandberg to be deposed in privacy class action lawsuit

Meta's Zuckerberg, Sandberg to be deposed in privacy class action lawsuit
Updated 21 July 2022
Reuters

Meta's Zuckerberg, Sandberg to be deposed in privacy class action lawsuit

Meta's Zuckerberg, Sandberg to be deposed in privacy class action lawsuit
  • CEO Mark Zuckerberg and departing COO Sheryl Sandberg due to sit for hours of questions
Updated 21 July 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Meta Platforms chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg and outgoing chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg are set to answer attorney questions as part of San Francisco federal court litigation over the Cambridge Analytica data sharing scandal, according to a new court filing.

Lawyers for both plaintiffs and Meta-owned Facebook have agreed that the plaintiffs' attorneys can depose Zuckerberg for six hours and Sandberg for five hours as part of the data privacy lawsuit, according to a joint filing late Tuesday.

The parties have also agreed that plaintiffs can question Javier Olivan, the company's chief growth officer who will replace Sandberg as COO, for three hours, according to the court document.

There are depositions in the case scheduled through Sept. 20, the filing said.

A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment and the company's outside lawyers from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Lawyers for the plaintiffs at Keller Rohrback and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld declined to comment.

The four-year-old proposed class action alleges Facebook violated consumer privacy laws by sharing users' personal data with now-defunct British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica and others.

Facebook has said of the underlying lawsuit that its privacy practices are consistent with its disclosures and “do not support any legal claims.”

The Tuesday case management statement from the parties comes amid long-running discovery marred by plaintiffs' allegations of litigation misconduct.

The plaintiffs' lawyers recently filed a sanctions motion seeking $854,000 in fees and costs from Facebook, Gibson Dunn and the firm's lead partner in the case, Orin Snyder. The company and firm in a response filing said there has been no sanctionable conduct.

At least one other recent plaintiffs' effort to force Zuckerberg to answer attorney questions tied to the Cambridge Analytica scandal failed.

The DC attorney general's office, in its own lawsuit against the social media company, sought to question Zuckerberg about Facebook's data privacy practices. Facebook's lawyers argued the District's effort was a "transparent attempt to harass." A DC superior court judge in March rejected the bid.

Topics: Facebook Meta Mark Zuckerberg

Related

Amazon sues thousands of Facebook groups over fake reviews
Media
Amazon sues thousands of Facebook groups over fake reviews
Facebook-owner Meta releases first human rights report
Media
Facebook-owner Meta releases first human rights report

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Rules by Lorraine Daston
What We Are Reading Today: Rules by Lorraine Daston
Israel military admits it uses armed drones
Israel military admits it uses armed drones
Design codes launched for Riyadh’s giant Sports Boulevard
Design codes launched for Riyadh’s giant Sports Boulevard
Russia’s Lavrov to address Arab League on Sunday
Russia’s Lavrov to address Arab League on Sunday
Dubai Racing Club launches NFT artwork collection
Dubai Racing Club launches NFT artwork collection

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.