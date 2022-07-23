You are here

Ex-Trump aide Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress

Ex-Trump aide Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon faces a jail term of up to one year for criminal contempt of Congress.
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

Ex-Trump aide Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress

Ex-Trump aide Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress
  The 68-year-old Republican strategist was charged with defying summonses by the House panel investigating the Jan 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: A federal jury found Donald Trump’s former aide Steve Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress on Friday for defying a subpoena to testify before lawmakers investigating the assault on the US Capitol.
Bannon, who led Trump’s 2016 presidential election campaign, was among hundreds of people called by a House of Representatives committee to address the storming of Congress by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.
The 68-year-old Republican strategist did not appear on the summons date or provide requested documents, and was indicted on two charges of contempt of Congress.
The 12-person jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Bannon guilty of both misdemeanor charges.
Bannon, who served as Trump’s strategy chief at the White House before being sacked in 2017, faces a minimum of 30 days in jail and a maximum sentence of a year for each count.
Sentencing was set for October 21.
“We may have lost the battle here today but we’re not going to lose this war,” Bannon said after the verdict. “I stand with Trump and the Constitution.”
Later, in an interview with Fox News, the former investment banker said there would be “a long appeals process” ahead.
“If I go to jail, so be it,” Bannon said.
Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, the chair and vice chair of the House committee, welcomed the verdict, saying “no one is above the law.”
“The conviction of Steve Bannon is a victory for the rule of law and an important affirmation of the Select Committee’s work,” they said in a statement.
“Just as there must be accountability for all those responsible for the events of January 6th, anyone who obstructs our investigation into these matters should face consequences.”
Presenting the government’s case, prosecutor Amanda Vaughn told the jury that Bannon had made a “deliberate decision” not to obey the subpoena.

Bannon’s attorneys did not call any witnesses during the brief trial and he did not testify in his own defense.
Bannon’s lawyer Evan Corcoran denied his client had ignored the subpoena, saying the date was “the subject of ongoing discussions and negotiation” and “flexible.”
The decision to hold Bannon in contempt was politically motivated, Corcoran said.
Vaughn said the House committee had cause to believe Bannon and other Trump advisers may have information on links between the White House and the Capitol rioters.
According to the committee, Bannon spoke to Trump the day before thousands of his supporters stormed Congress in an effort to block the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.
They had been egged on by Trump in a fiery speech near the White House, during which he repeated his false claims of election fraud.
After refusing to testify for months, Bannon finally agreed to cooperate with the House investigation, a move prosecutors dismissed as a “last-ditch attempt to avoid accountability.”
In his Fox News appearance, Bannon called for a “sweeping victory” for Republicans in the upcoming November midterm elections.
He called for a “real January 6 committee” to be established to look into unsupported conspiracy theories, such as the Capitol assault being instigated by undercover US law enforcement.
“We have to get to the bottom of it,” he said.

Topics: Donald Trump Steve Bannon

Abe murder suspect to undergo mental examination: reports

Abe murder suspect to undergo mental examination: reports
Updated 20 min 21 sec ago
AFP

Abe murder suspect to undergo mental examination: reports

Abe murder suspect to undergo mental examination: reports
Updated 20 min 21 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: The man accused of assassinating Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe is set to undergo an examination of his mental condition around the time of the incident, local media reported Saturday.
Abe was gunned down on the campaign trail on July 8 in the western city of Nara, two days before the country’s upper house elections.
His accused killer Tetsuya Yamagami is in custody and reportedly targeted Abe because he believed the former leader was linked to the Unification Church.
On Friday, the Nara District Court approved a request by the local public prosecutors office for a psychiatric examination of 41-year-old Yamagami, the Asahi Shimbun and other local media reported, citing unnamed investigative sources.
The examination is expected to wrap up in late November, the reports said.
Investigative questioning of the suspect will be halted during the mental examination.
Prosecutors will determine whether Yamagami can bear criminal liability based on the examination before making a decision on whether to indict him, the reports said.
Abe was Japan’s best-known politician, maintaining a prominent place in public life even after resigning in 2020 for health reasons.
He was also a divisive figure who faced cronyism allegations and was criticized for his staunch nationalist views.
Prosecution and court officials could not immediately be reached to confirm the local media reports.

Topics: Japan Shinzo Abe

Indian chief minister hospitalized after drinking water from 'holy river'

Indian chief minister hospitalized after drinking water from ‘holy river’
Updated 33 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Indian chief minister hospitalized after drinking water from ‘holy river’

Indian chief minister hospitalized after drinking water from ‘holy river’
  In a viral video, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was seen scooping and drinking a glass of water from Kali Bein amid cheers from supporters
Updated 33 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

PUNJAB, India: Chief minister of an Indian state was reportedly hospitalized days after he drank from a ‘holy river’ as part of a statewide river cleaning campaign, local media reported.

In a viral video, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was seen scooping and drinking a glass of water from Kali Bein, a holy river in Sultanpur Lodhi, during the launch event of a campaign to clean rivers and drains across the state.

 

 

Two days later, he was airlifted from his official residence in Chandigarh to a hospital in neighboring state Delhi where he was admitted after complaining of a severe stomachache, reported The Indian Express, citing sources familiar with the matter.  

The event was held to mark the 22nd anniversary of the cleaning of the Kali Bein river as Mann aimed to promote such efforts.

“CM [Mann] said that while there is no dearth of funds for this noble cause, he called upon people to support it & make it a mass movement,” tweeted the government in a post that showed pictures of Mann drinking from the holy water.

 

Topics: #India Punjab

Related

Chinese court executes man who set ex-wife on fire

Chinese court executes man who set ex-wife on fire
Updated 23 July 2022
AP

Chinese court executes man who set ex-wife on fire

Chinese court executes man who set ex-wife on fire
Updated 23 July 2022
AP

TAIPEI: A Chinese court in southwestern Sichuan province executed a man Saturday who was convicted of homicide for setting his former wife on fire, in a case that had drawn national outrage and horror in an extreme case of domestic violence.
The Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture Intermediate People’s Court said in a short statement issued online Saturday morning that it had carried out the execution of Tang Lu.
Tang set his ex-wife on fire in September 2020 while she was livestreaming on Douyin, the short video platform. The 30-year-old woman, known online as Lamu, died of her injuries a few weeks later.
Lamu had offered a glimpse into her life in short videos and livestreams on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok run by the same parent company. In her videos, she showed off the Sichuan countryside and blogged about her life. She was ethnically Tibetan and often wore traditional Tibetan clothing in the videos.
Lamu’s sister had told the Paper, an official media outlet based in Shanghai, that her sister suffered domestic abuse at Tang’s hands for years and decided to divorce him as a result.
The case drew widespread condemnation and outrage across the country over the plight that women can face in abusive marriages. Police took the man into custody a few days after news of the attack spread.
Tang had appealed the decision but lost the appeal in January this year.

Topics: China Woman fire TikTok influencer

Related

Childhood map helps ‘trafficked’ Chinese man reunite with his family after decades
Offbeat
Childhood map helps ‘trafficked’ Chinese man reunite with his family after decades

WHO to say if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox

WHO to say if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

WHO to say if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox

WHO to say if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox
  A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

GENEVA: Faced with a surge in monkeypox cases, the head of the World Health Organization is Saturday expected to declare if the agency has decided to classify the outbreak as a global health emergency — the highest alarm it can sound.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will address a virtual press conference at 1300 GMT, the WHO announced in a statement late Friday.
It did not reveal what would be announced.
Monkeypox has affected over 15,800 people in 72 countries, according to a tally by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published on July 20.
A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.
On June 23, the WHO convened an emergency committee (EC) of experts to decide if monkeypox constitutes a so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) — the UN health agency’s highest alert level.
But a majority advised the Tedros that the situation, at that point, had not met the threshold.
The second meeting was called on Thursday with case numbers rising further, where Tedros said he was worried.
“I need your advice in assessing the immediate and mid-term public health implications,” Tedros told the meeting, which lasted more than six hours.
A US health expert sounded a grim warning late Friday.
“Since the last #monkeypox EC just weeks ago we’ve seen an exponential rise in cases. It’s inevitable that cases will dramatically rise in the coming weeks & months. That’s why @DrTedros must sound the global alarm,” Lawrence Gostin, the director of the WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law, said on Twitter.
“A failure to act will have grave consequences for global health.”
A viral infection resembling smallpox and first detected in humans in 1970, monkeypox is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980.
Ninety-five percent of cases have been transmitted through sexual activity, according to a study of 528 people in 16 countries published in the New England Journal of Medicine — the largest research to date.
Overall, 98 percent of infected people were gay or bisexual men, and around a third were known to have visited sex-on-site venues such as sex parties or saunas within the previous month.
“This transmission pattern represents both an opportunity to implement targeted public health interventions, and a challenge because in some countries, the communities affected face life-threatening discrimination,” Tedros said, citing concern that stigma and scapegoating could make the outbreak harder to track.
“I am acutely aware that any decision I take regarding the possible determination of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern involves the consideration of many factors, with the ultimate goal of protecting public health,” he added.
The European Union’s drug watchdog on Friday recommended for approval the use of Imnavex, a smallpox vaccine, to treat monkeypox.
Imvanex, developed by Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic, has been approved in the EU since 2013 for the prevention of smallpox.
It was also considered a potential vaccine for monkeypox because of the similarity between the monkeypox virus and the smallpox virus.
The first symptoms of monkeypox are fever, headaches, muscle pain and back pain during the course of five days.
Rashes subsequently appear on the face, the palms of hands and soles of feet, followed by lesions, spots and finally scabs.

Topics: WHO Monkeypox Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu

Related

WHO deciding on sounding highest alarm on monkeypox
World
WHO deciding on sounding highest alarm on monkeypox
Health experts put Hajj season monkeypox concerns into perspective
Saudi Arabia
Health experts put Hajj season monkeypox concerns into perspective

Zelensky says no cease-fire without recovering land lost to Russia

Zelensky says no cease-fire without recovering land lost to Russia
Updated 22 July 2022
Reuters

Zelensky says no cease-fire without recovering land lost to Russia

Zelensky says no cease-fire without recovering land lost to Russia
  "Freezing the conflict with the Russian Federation means a pause that gives the Russian Federation a break for rest"
  • “Freezing the conflict with the Russian Federation means a pause that gives the Russian Federation a break for rest”
Updated 22 July 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a cease-fire with Russia without reclaiming lost territories would only prolong the war, according to an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Friday.
He warned that a cease-fire that allows Russia to keep Ukrainian territories seized since the invasion in February would only encourage an even wider conflict, giving Moscow an opportunity to replenish and rearm for the next round.
Zelensky also spoke about US-supplied high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), saying, “the Western supplies of Himars, while making a material difference, are much lower than what Ukraine needs to turn the tide.”
“Freezing the conflict with the Russian Federation means a pause that gives the Russian Federation a break for rest,” the Wall Street Journal reported, citing comments by Zelensky.
He said, “Society believes that all the territories must be liberated first, and then we can negotiate about what to do and how we could live in the centuries ahead.”
“A more pressing need is air-defense systems that could prevent Russia from raining long-range missiles on otherwise peaceful cities hundreds of miles from the front lines,” Zelensky added.
Referring to the deal signed with Russia to reopen grain exports Zelensky said, “Diplomatic concessions to Moscow might stabilize the markets somewhat, but would only provide a temporary respite and boomerang in the future.”
Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

European leaders visit Kyiv, Zelenskiy hints at compromise outside NATO
World
European leaders visit Kyiv, Zelenskiy hints at compromise outside NATO
Ukraine, Russia sign UN deal to export grain on Black Sea video
World
Ukraine, Russia sign UN deal to export grain on Black Sea

