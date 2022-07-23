Indian chief minister hospitalized after drinking water from ‘holy river’

PUNJAB, India: Chief minister of an Indian state was reportedly hospitalized days after he drank from a ‘holy river’ as part of a statewide river cleaning campaign, local media reported.
In a viral video, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was seen scooping and drinking a glass of water from Kali Bein, a holy river in Sultanpur Lodhi, during the launch event of a campaign to clean rivers and drains across the state.
Two days later, he was airlifted from his official residence in Chandigarh to a hospital in neighboring state Delhi where he was admitted after complaining of a severe stomachache, reported The Indian Express, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The event was held to mark the 22nd anniversary of the cleaning of the Kali Bein river as Mann aimed to promote such efforts.
“CM [Mann] said that while there is no dearth of funds for this noble cause, he called upon people to support it & make it a mass movement,” tweeted the government in a post that showed pictures of Mann drinking from the holy water.
Chinese court executes man who set ex-wife on fire
Updated 23 July 2022
AP
TAIPEI: A Chinese court in southwestern Sichuan province executed a man Saturday who was convicted of homicide for setting his former wife on fire, in a case that had drawn national outrage and horror in an extreme case of domestic violence.
The Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture Intermediate People’s Court said in a short statement issued online Saturday morning that it had carried out the execution of Tang Lu.
Tang set his ex-wife on fire in September 2020 while she was livestreaming on Douyin, the short video platform. The 30-year-old woman, known online as Lamu, died of her injuries a few weeks later.
Lamu had offered a glimpse into her life in short videos and livestreams on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok run by the same parent company. In her videos, she showed off the Sichuan countryside and blogged about her life. She was ethnically Tibetan and often wore traditional Tibetan clothing in the videos.
Lamu’s sister had told the Paper, an official media outlet based in Shanghai, that her sister suffered domestic abuse at Tang’s hands for years and decided to divorce him as a result.
The case drew widespread condemnation and outrage across the country over the plight that women can face in abusive marriages. Police took the man into custody a few days after news of the attack spread.
Tang had appealed the decision but lost the appeal in January this year.
WHO to say if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox
A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP
GENEVA: Faced with a surge in monkeypox cases, the head of the World Health Organization is Saturday expected to declare if the agency has decided to classify the outbreak as a global health emergency — the highest alarm it can sound.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will address a virtual press conference at 1300 GMT, the WHO announced in a statement late Friday.
It did not reveal what would be announced.
Monkeypox has affected over 15,800 people in 72 countries, according to a tally by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published on July 20.
A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.
On June 23, the WHO convened an emergency committee (EC) of experts to decide if monkeypox constitutes a so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) — the UN health agency’s highest alert level.
But a majority advised the Tedros that the situation, at that point, had not met the threshold.
The second meeting was called on Thursday with case numbers rising further, where Tedros said he was worried.
“I need your advice in assessing the immediate and mid-term public health implications,” Tedros told the meeting, which lasted more than six hours.
A US health expert sounded a grim warning late Friday.
“Since the last #monkeypox EC just weeks ago we’ve seen an exponential rise in cases. It’s inevitable that cases will dramatically rise in the coming weeks & months. That’s why @DrTedros must sound the global alarm,” Lawrence Gostin, the director of the WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law, said on Twitter.
“A failure to act will have grave consequences for global health.”
A viral infection resembling smallpox and first detected in humans in 1970, monkeypox is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980.
Ninety-five percent of cases have been transmitted through sexual activity, according to a study of 528 people in 16 countries published in the New England Journal of Medicine — the largest research to date.
Overall, 98 percent of infected people were gay or bisexual men, and around a third were known to have visited sex-on-site venues such as sex parties or saunas within the previous month.
“This transmission pattern represents both an opportunity to implement targeted public health interventions, and a challenge because in some countries, the communities affected face life-threatening discrimination,” Tedros said, citing concern that stigma and scapegoating could make the outbreak harder to track.
“I am acutely aware that any decision I take regarding the possible determination of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern involves the consideration of many factors, with the ultimate goal of protecting public health,” he added.
The European Union’s drug watchdog on Friday recommended for approval the use of Imnavex, a smallpox vaccine, to treat monkeypox.
Imvanex, developed by Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic, has been approved in the EU since 2013 for the prevention of smallpox.
It was also considered a potential vaccine for monkeypox because of the similarity between the monkeypox virus and the smallpox virus.
The first symptoms of monkeypox are fever, headaches, muscle pain and back pain during the course of five days.
Rashes subsequently appear on the face, the palms of hands and soles of feet, followed by lesions, spots and finally scabs.
Ex-Trump aide Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress
he 68-year-old Republican strategist was charged with defying summonses by the House panel investigating the Jan 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP
WASHINGTON: A federal jury found Donald Trump’s former aide Steve Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress on Friday for defying a subpoena to testify before lawmakers investigating the assault on the US Capitol.
Bannon, who led Trump’s 2016 presidential election campaign, was among hundreds of people called by a House of Representatives committee to address the storming of Congress by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.
The 68-year-old Republican strategist did not appear on the summons date or provide requested documents, and was indicted on two charges of contempt of Congress.
The 12-person jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Bannon guilty of both misdemeanor charges.
Bannon, who served as Trump’s strategy chief at the White House before being sacked in 2017, faces a minimum of 30 days in jail and a maximum sentence of a year for each count.
Sentencing was set for October 21.
“We may have lost the battle here today but we’re not going to lose this war,” Bannon said after the verdict. “I stand with Trump and the Constitution.”
Later, in an interview with Fox News, the former investment banker said there would be “a long appeals process” ahead.
“If I go to jail, so be it,” Bannon said.
Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, the chair and vice chair of the House committee, welcomed the verdict, saying “no one is above the law.”
“The conviction of Steve Bannon is a victory for the rule of law and an important affirmation of the Select Committee’s work,” they said in a statement.
“Just as there must be accountability for all those responsible for the events of January 6th, anyone who obstructs our investigation into these matters should face consequences.”
Presenting the government’s case, prosecutor Amanda Vaughn told the jury that Bannon had made a “deliberate decision” not to obey the subpoena.
Bannon’s attorneys did not call any witnesses during the brief trial and he did not testify in his own defense.
Bannon’s lawyer Evan Corcoran denied his client had ignored the subpoena, saying the date was “the subject of ongoing discussions and negotiation” and “flexible.”
The decision to hold Bannon in contempt was politically motivated, Corcoran said.
Vaughn said the House committee had cause to believe Bannon and other Trump advisers may have information on links between the White House and the Capitol rioters.
According to the committee, Bannon spoke to Trump the day before thousands of his supporters stormed Congress in an effort to block the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.
They had been egged on by Trump in a fiery speech near the White House, during which he repeated his false claims of election fraud.
After refusing to testify for months, Bannon finally agreed to cooperate with the House investigation, a move prosecutors dismissed as a “last-ditch attempt to avoid accountability.”
In his Fox News appearance, Bannon called for a “sweeping victory” for Republicans in the upcoming November midterm elections.
He called for a “real January 6 committee” to be established to look into unsupported conspiracy theories, such as the Capitol assault being instigated by undercover US law enforcement.
“We have to get to the bottom of it,” he said.
Zelensky says no cease-fire without recovering land lost to Russia
Zelenskiy also spoke about US-supplied high mobility artillery rocket systems
“Freezing the conflict with the Russian Federation means a pause that gives the Russian Federation a break for rest”
Updated 22 July 2022
Reuters
DUBAI: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a cease-fire with Russia without reclaiming lost territories would only prolong the war, according to an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Friday.
He warned that a cease-fire that allows Russia to keep Ukrainian territories seized since the invasion in February would only encourage an even wider conflict, giving Moscow an opportunity to replenish and rearm for the next round.
Zelensky also spoke about US-supplied high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), saying, “the Western supplies of Himars, while making a material difference, are much lower than what Ukraine needs to turn the tide.”
“Freezing the conflict with the Russian Federation means a pause that gives the Russian Federation a break for rest,” the Wall Street Journal reported, citing comments by Zelensky.
He said, “Society believes that all the territories must be liberated first, and then we can negotiate about what to do and how we could live in the centuries ahead.”
“A more pressing need is air-defense systems that could prevent Russia from raining long-range missiles on otherwise peaceful cities hundreds of miles from the front lines,” Zelensky added.
Referring to the deal signed with Russia to reopen grain exports Zelensky said, “Diplomatic concessions to Moscow might stabilize the markets somewhat, but would only provide a temporary respite and boomerang in the future.”
Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased.
How South Americans with Middle Eastern roots are transforming Arabic cuisine
A new generation is seeking to expand the concepts and possibilities of their culinary traditions
The expansion of Arabic food in Latin America is partly a result of the influx of Syrian refugees
Updated 23 July 2022
Eduardo Campos Lima
SAO PAULO, Brazil: In a region where the first Arab immigrants arrived in the 19th century and an estimated 18 million people have Middle Eastern roots, Arabic food has become an integral part of the local cuisine in several Latin American countries. A new generation of Arabs on the continent is now seeking to expand the concepts and possibilities of their culinary traditions.
In Brazil, where researchers estimate that at least 10 million people are of Syrian or Lebanese descent, kibbeh and sfiha have become so popular that many people have forgotten their Levantine origin. “Sfiha was mainly brought to Brazil by Armenians from Aleppo,” Lebanese-born chef Georges Barakat told Arab News.
When he arrived in the city of Sao Paulo in 2004, he realized that Brazilians were very interested in Arabic food. Since he opened his restaurant Shahiya in 2012, he has been reinventing Lebanese dishes, giving them contemporary attributes without making them lose their roots.
“As with any other cuisine, the Arabic one can be transformed, but always keeping its essence,” he said.
“I try to offer my clients nostalgic recipes that remind them of the food they used to eat with their grandmothers, but with a modern touch.”
Both in Shahiya, located in an upscale area of Sao Paulo, and in his work as a culinary consultant at the Mount Lebanon Club — one of the most traditional institutions of the Lebanese community in the city — Barakat offers high-level food presentation and a sumptuous atmosphere.
His experiments include grape-leaf rolls stuffed with Portuguese cod, a fusion of the traditional Lebanese dish with a popular filling in Brazil. “I want to please different tastes. Nobody will lose anything with that effort,” he said.
Brazilians have transformed sfiha into their own dish, and now make sausage and even chocolate versions. In Mexico, the historical presence of Arab immigrants has also generated a curious synthesis with the local cuisine. The most notorious example is the taco arabe, a fusion between the Arabic shawarma and the Mexican taco.
It was a creation of Assyrian-Chaldean immigrants who settled in the city of Puebla at the beginning of the 1920s.
“My grandfather and his brother realized that it wasn’t easy to find pita bread, so they began using tortillas,” Zacarias Galiana, the heir of Tacos Bagdad — the pioneering restaurant in the production of tacos arabes — told Arab News.
“They also replaced the yogurt with chipotle sauce, and the preferred meat became pork.”
Galiana, who manufactures the chipotle sauce that his grandfather created, also serves a more Arabized version of the taco, using a tortilla more similar to pita bread and traditional shawarma fillings such as yogurt and onions. “We’re totally connected, and fusion food is a natural consequence,” he said.
In Chile, where at least 600,000 Palestinians form their largest community outside the Middle East, the new generation seems to be eager to innovate.
Jad Alarja, a 33-year-old Palestinian-born chef in the capital Santiago, is a culinary instructor at the online platform Ochomil.cl, and has been teaching viewers how to make traditional Arabic dishes. He is not afraid of experimenting with new flavors and textures.
“The new generations are willing to have new food experiences, but we Arabs tend to be stuck with the same old ways of doing things,” he told Arab News. Alarja’s classes have been shared on social media by Chile’s Palestinian community. At times, he receives negative feedback.
“Once I taught how I prepare tabbouleh and a person said, ‘I come from a family with five generations of cooks, and that isn’t how tabbouleh should be done’,” he said.
“Why do people prefer to compete over who makes things more traditionally instead of creating new things?”
Alarja said during the COVID-19 pandemic, many Arab Chileans began cooking and selling food, something that may contribute to expanding the reach of Arabic cuisine in the country.
The expansion of Arabic food in Latin America is also a result of the influx of Syrian refugees, who have been coming to the region for the last 10 years due to humanitarian visas distributed by countries such as Brazil and Argentina.
Some of them opened restaurants and have been serving the food they used to prepare in Syria, which can at times surprise Latin Americans used to a specific Arabic cuisine.
Haneen Nasser, a 30-year-old Syrian who came to Argentina six years ago, married a Lebanese Argentinian and settled in Santa Rosa, a small city in La Pampa province.
There, they began cooking in 2018 and soon caused some surprise among their clients. “The city doesn’t have a large Lebanese community like Buenos Aires and Cordoba, but people have their established ideas about Arabic food. At times we impact them,” she told Arab News.
That was the case with the mint and cheese sfiha, a traditional dish in her hometown Latakia but until then unknown in Argentina.
“Even my Lebanese mother-in-law didn’t know it. Now it’s a success, especially among vegetarians and kids,” Nasser said.
A graduate in English studies, she never cooked professionally in Syria but fell in love with the idea in Argentina. At time, she asks for help from her mother and aunt in Syria with some recipes.
“We’re now starting a small restaurant with the idea of not only serving food, but also presenting our culture to the people,” Nasser said. “It’s our life project for the future.”
Barakat said: “Many Arab chefs go to Europe for training and end up becoming chefs of foreign food. I’m the opposite: I want to be an ambassador of Lebanese — and Arabic — food all over the world.”
Druze: the great survivors
How the world's most secretive faithhas endured for a thousand years