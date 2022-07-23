You are here

Libya militia clashes kill at least 16: health ministry

Libya militia clashes kill at least 16: health ministry
Rival forces allied to the two main sides in a political standoff over control of the Libyan government have mobilised in the city in recent day. (File/Reuters)
  • Clashes erupted near the junction of the main coastal highway leading to Tripoli
TRIPOLI: At least 16 people were killed and 52 wounded in fighting between armed groups in Tripoli, the health ministry said Saturday, following the latest politically driven violence to hit the Libyan capital.
The fighting began on Thursday night and extended into Friday afternoon. The toll revises up an earlier figure of 13, including three civilians, provided by the ambulance service.
The clashes were between two armed groups with major clout in the west of the war-torn country: the Al-Radaa force and the Tripoli Revolutionaries Brigade.
Several sources said one group’s detention of a fighter belonging to the other had sparked the fighting, which extended to several districts of the capital.
On Friday, another group called the 444 Brigade intervened to mediate a truce, deploying its own forces in a buffer zone before they too came under heavy fire, an AFP photographer reported.
“All the wounded received medical care in hospitals” in Tripoli, the health ministry said in a statement.
It did not provide an update on how many civilians were among the dead.
Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah’s government suspended interior minister Khaled Mazen after the fighting, replacing him on an interim basis with Bader Eddine Al-Toumi, the local government minister.
Mitiga, the capital’s sole functioning airport, was closed for several hours on Friday before it reopened late in the day.
Libya has been gripped by insecurity since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, leaving a power vacuum armed groups have been wrangling for years to fill.
Tensions have been rising for months in Libya as two prime ministers vie for power, raising fears of renewed conflict two years after a landmark truce ended a ruinous attempt by eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar to seize Tripoli by force.
The dead were the first civilian casualties of fighting in Tripoli since the 2020 truce.
Both groups involved in this week’s fighting are nominally loyal to Dbeibah’s Government of National Unity, appointed last year as part of a United Nations-backed peace process.
Dbeibah has refused to cede power to Fathi Bashagha, named in February as prime minister by a parliament based in Libya’s east after he made a pact with Haftar.

Houthis commit 277 violations of UN truce in 48 hours

Houthis commit 277 violations of UN truce in 48 hours
  • The Houthis also attempted to gain access to a military location in Dhale by shelling army posts using mortars and heavy fires
DUBAI: The Houthi militia has been accused of committing 277 breaches of the UN-brokered truce in the span of 48 hours across several Yemeni cities.

At least 12 army personnel were killed and 19 others were injured as a result of the violations, according to state news agency SABA  referring to the Yemeni army.

The Military Forces' Media Center reported that 109 breaches were committed in areas located in southern Hodeida, 51 in Hajjah, 42 in Barh Military Pivot in western Taiz, 37 in Taiz Pivot, 24 in the southern, western and north-eastern parts of Marib, seven in Hazm Jawf, four in Dhale and three in Sa'adah's warfronts.

The Houthis also attempted to gain access to a military location in Dhale by shelling army posts using mortars and heavy fires.

Flash flood kills more than 21 people in southern Iran

Flash flood kills more than 21 people in southern Iran
Rescue worker searching near a river bank after flooding in Estahban county in souther Iran. (AFP)
  • Rescue teams have saved 55 people who were trapped by the flash flooding, but at least six people were still missing
TEHRAN: Flooding in southern Iran has killed at least 21 people and left others missing following heavy rainfall in the largely arid country, state media reported on Saturday.
“Twenty-one people were killed and two are still missing,” in the floods that affected several towns in and around Estahban county in the southern province of Fars, Hossein Darvishi, provincial head of the Red Crescent Society, was quoted as saying by state TV.
Videos posted on local media and social media showed cars caught in the rising waters of the Roodball river and carried away while parents tried to rescue their children from the vehicles.
The governor of Estahban, Yousef Kargar, said “around 5:00 p.m. yesterday, heavy rains... in the central parts of Estahban County led to flooding,” according to state news agency IRNA.
Estahban is 174 kilometers (108 miles) east of the provincial capital Shiraz.

Photos released by Iran’s Red Crescent Society showed rescuers walking on cracked dry soil while others worked among reeds. (AFP)


The tragedy happened on a summer weekend in Iran, when families tend to head to cooler areas such as riversides, lakesides and valleys.
“A number of local people and sightseers (from other areas) who had gone to the riverside and were present in the river bed were caught in the flood due to the rise in the water level,” Kargar added.
Iran has endured repeated droughts over the past decade, but also regular floods, a phenomenon made worse when torrential rain falls on sun-baked earth.
Photos released by Iran’s Red Crescent Society showed rescuers walking on cracked dry soil while others worked among reeds.
In 2019, heavy inundations in the country’s south left at least 76 people dead and caused damage estimated at more than $2 billion.
In January two people were initially reported killed in flash flooding in Fars when heavy rains hit the area, but the toll rose to at least eight there and elsewhere in Iran’s south.
Scientists say climate change amplifies extreme weather, including droughts as well as the potential for the increased intensity of rain storms.
Like other nearby countries, Iran has suffered chronic dry spells and heat waves for years, and these are expected to worsen.
In the last few months, demonstrations have occurred against the drying up of rivers, particularly in central and southwestern Iran.
Last November, tens of thousands of people gathered in the parched riverbed of the country’s Zayandeh Rood river, which runs through the central city of Isfahan, to complain about the drought and blame officials for diverting water.
Security forces fired tear gas when the protest turned violent and said they arrested 67 people.
Last week, official media said Iranian police had arrested several suspects for disturbing security after they protested the drying up of a lake once regarded as the Middle East’s largest.
Lake Urmia, in the mountains of northwest Iran, began shrinking in 1995 due to a combination of prolonged drought, and the extraction of water for farming and dams, according to the UN Environment Programme.
In neighboring Iraq in December, 12 people died in flash floods that swept through the north of that country, despite severe drought.

'Where will we go?' Syrians fear threatened Turkish assault

‘Where will we go?’ Syrians fear threatened Turkish assault
  • Syrian Democratic Forces dig trenches on the outskirts of Manbij in preparation for an attack
MANBIJ, Syria: Ghazwan Al-Atman thought he had found refuge in Manbij after years of displacement, but he now fears his family will be uprooted once again as a threatened Turkish onslaught looms over the Syrian town.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has repeatedly vowed to launch a new offensive in northern Syria in what he says is an operation to protect his country from Kurdish militias who have been waging a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.
Turkey has launched a string of offensives in Syria in the past six years, most recently in 2019 when it conducted a broad air and ground assault against Kurdish militias after former US president Donald Trump withdrew American troops.
“Our people are completely exhausted,” Atman said, standing in his empty shoe store in downtown Manbij, which lies just 30 kilometers (less than 20 miles) from Syria’s border with Turkey.
“We enjoyed safety and security here. Now, we don’t know where to go.”
The market where he set up shop is usually bustling with customers, but they have now been reduced to a trickle.
Atman said his family settled in Manbij in 2018 having already been displaced “four or five times.”
The 43-year-old built a house and established his business “from scratch,” but is now ready to flee again as he fears for the lives of his children.
“War has destroyed me... All we want is stability in this country,” he said.
The threat of a new assault has intensified, with Turkey saying Thursday it never seeks “permission for our military operations” despite failing to get the green light from Russia and Iran this week.
Turkish media said any potential operation is unlikely to take place before the end of August or early September.
Analysts have warned an attack on densely populated Manbij would cause mass displacement and suffering.

The people of Manbij have been busy stocking up on food in preparation.
Hussein Hamdoush said customers have been flocking to his grocery store to stockpile essentials like milk, rice and bulgur.
Hamdoush said he does not want to leave.
“Displacement means ruin,” he said. “Where will we go? I would rather die in my home.”
Food prices have shot up in the Kurdish-run town, residents say.
Umm Nidal, 48, said she feared displacement as much as she feared for her four children.
“We are facing an economic war rather than air strikes,” she said as she scanned supermarket shelves.
This is not the first time Ankara has threatened to attack Manbij, an Arab-majority town run by Kurdish fighters who expelled Daesh group militants in 2016.
Between 2016 and 2019, Ankara launched three military offensives it said were to root out the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, the main component of the autonomous Kurds’ de facto army, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
Analysts have told AFP that even without Moscow and Tehran’s stamp of approval, Erdogan could still launch a limited attack.
“Turkish threats are nothing new in Manbij, but the level of these threats ebbs and flows, and it has highly intensified lately,” said Sherfan Darwish, a spokesman for the SDF-affiliated Manbij Military Council.

The SDF has dug trenches on the outskirts of Manbij in readiness for a potential attack, AFP correspondents said.
“We have trained our forces... based on our experience fighting against IS, though the war against Turkish forces calls for new tactics,” Darwish said.
The SDF has reached out to Damascus for help in fending off a potential Turkish onslaught — as they have done in past campaigns.
Government and Kurdish forces have struggled to find common ground, because Damascus rejects Kurdish self-rule.
In the past few days, the regime has deployed reinforcements near Manbij, as part of a Russia-mediated agreement, to act as a buffer between Kurdish and Ankara-backed forces.
They have come bearing “heavy and high-quality weapons,” Darwish said.
Regime flags were visible on the front lines, while Manbij Military Council fighters were scattered farther back in small numbers, hiding from possible Turkish drone strikes in the shade of olive trees, an AFP correspondent said.
Syrian soldiers have trickled in over the past two days, setting up camp in nearby villages.
Hamdoush said he hopes the army will be able to protect Manbij, but others are skeptical.
“I wish we could have peace,” said Ali Abu Hassan, a 50-year-old Manbij resident. “But this (war) is an international game and we are the victims.”
 

Palestinians split over president's next move after talks with US, French leaders

Palestinians split over president’s next move after talks with US, French leaders
  • Ties boost with EU, China, Russia could help in Palestinian diplomacy: Analyst
RAMALLAH: Political analysts were on Friday split over the next diplomatic moves for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas following his recent talks with the leaders of France and America.

Abbas held discussions with US President Joe Biden in Bethlehem on July 15 and then spoke to President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on July 20.

General disappointment with the outcome of the Biden talks saw the Palestinian leadership turn its attention toward the EU.

During his meeting with Abbas, Biden reportedly said that the conditions were not currently suitable to relaunch the Palestine-Israel peace process. As a result, he failed to propose any plan to end the Israeli occupation and took no position on the matter of the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Macron, meanwhile, promised Abbas that he would help revive the stalled peace track between the Palestinians and Israelis, and pressure Israel to stop its settlement activities in the West Bank, while providing political and financial support for the Palestinians to overcome a UN Relief and Works Agency financial crisis, and the impact of international food shortages.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Macron in the French capital on Wednesday, Abbas said: “We count on President Macron’s role in launching the necessary initiatives and moves to push peace efforts in our region forward, in cooperation with the concerned European and Arab parties.”

And Macron urged the need for, “the resumption of direct political dialogue between the Israelis and the Palestinians. It is a difficult road, full of bumps, but we have no alternative to reviving our efforts for peace.”

However, with 87-year-old Abbas still considered by some experts to believe that the cards for a solution to the Palestinian issue remain in the hands of the US only, his next diplomatic move is proving difficult to predict.

Mustafa Barghouthi, a Palestinian politician, told Arab News that any Palestinian attempt to search for a solution through Europe and wait for the help of others may not work.

He said: “We must end the internal Palestinian division, hold free elections, unite on the strategy of activating popular resistance, review the functions of the Palestinian Authority, strengthen the role of the Palestine Liberation Organization, and rebuild the movement of international solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

He pointed out that while strengthening relations with the EU, China, and Russia could be helpful, the most crucial factor was, “the change in the balance of power on the ground and the escalation of popular resistance against the Israeli occupation.”

Ghassan Al-Khatib, a Palestinian political analyst, felt that Abbas’ approach to France and other EU countries was an important step because Palestinian diplomacy should not allow the US to continue monopolizing the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

On Biden, he told Arab News: “He did not fulfil his promises to the Palestinian Authority during his election campaign, and this must reflect itself in the Palestinian foreign relations with the European Union, Russia, and China.”

George Noll, head of the Palestinian Affairs Unit at the US Embassy in Jerusalem, on Thursday told Palestinian journalists in Ramallah that Abbas had presented a long list of demands to Biden during their meeting. In response, according to a senior US official, the American president said: “These are things that need Christ, the miracle-maker, to accomplish.”

Al-Khatib said: “The statement of the US official is rude because what President Abbas requested is related to the application of the rules of international legitimacy, such as ending the occupation, stopping settlements, and helping Palestinian refugees through the UNRWA.”

He noted that, if true, such a stance by the Biden administration belittled the internationally legitimate demands regarding the Palestinian cause.

“This means that the US has put itself in Israel’s pocket about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and this is enough reason for the Palestinian Authority to consider the US as an unfair sponsor and is looking for supporters with global influence such as the European Union, Russia, and China,” he added.

The EU has expressed its concerns over the announcement of settlers’ plans to establish several new outposts in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Thursday, it said that 150 illegal settlement outposts in the West Bank often contributed to the establishment or expansion of Israeli settlements and were a potential direct source of increased violence by settlers toward Palestinians.

It added that the settlements and outposts were illegal under international law and constituted a significant obstacle to achieving a two-state solution.

On Thursday, the Palestinian Applied Research Institute said that the Israeli occupation authorities had published three new plans for more settlements in different locations in the West Bank, under which an area of ​​733.6 dunums (181.2 acres) of Palestinian land would be seized.

The Israeli settlements occupy ​​201 square kilometers (3.6 percent of the occupied West Bank) and are inhabited by around 700,000 Israeli settlers.

Tunisians to vote on constitution on Monday

Tunisians to vote on constitution on Monday
  • The referendum takes place a year to the day after Saied sacked the government and suspended parliament
TUNIS: Tunisians will vote on Monday on a constitution that would give President Kais Saied more powers, a key moment in his plan to overhaul the political system.

The referendum takes place a year to the day after Saied sacked the government and suspended parliament.

His opponents have called for a boycott, but while observers have predicted most Tunisians will snub the poll, few doubt the charter will pass.

“The biggest unknown in this referendum is the turnout and whether it will be low or very low,” said analyst Youssef Cherif.

Those who vote yes “will do so either because they like the president or because they hate those who have governed Tunisia” since the 2011 uprising that toppled Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, he added.

The text aims to replace the mixed presidential-parliamentary system enshrined in a 2014 constitution, which saw Tunisia praised as the sole democracy to emerge from the 2011 Arab uprisings.

The leader of Saied’s “new republic” would have ultimate executive power and would appoint a government without the need for a confidence vote in parliament.

The president would also head the armed forces and appoint judges, who would be banned from striking.

Saied’s rivals, including the Ennahdha party that has dominated Tunisian politics since 2011, accuse him of dragging the country back to autocracy.

The process leading up to the referendum has also been widely criticized.

“People don’t know what they’re voting on, or why,” Cherif said.

Political analyst Hamadi Redissi said that, unlike in 2014, there was little debate involving all stakeholders over the text that was “hastily written in just a few weeks.”

Saied, who since last year has ruled by decree and seized control of the judiciary and the electoral board, held an online public consultation ostensibly meant to guide a committee in drafting a new constitution.

But Sadeq Belaid, the legal expert who led that process has disavowed Saied’s draft, saying it was “completely different” from what his committee had submitted and warning it could install “a dictatorial regime.”

Saied released a slightly amended document little more than two weeks before the vote, but even under the new draft, the president would be virtually impossible to force out of office.

Redissi said the country would not become like China or Egypt but could end up resembling Turkey or Russia.

Isabelle Werenfels, researcher at German think tank SWP, warned Tunisia was “moving toward a closed system.”

“If you look at the ongoing dismantling of institutions for monitoring freedom, democracy, and new rules, it looks like the net is tightening,” she said.

Campaigning by those registered to publicly express a position on the constitution has been lukewarm.

Just seven organizations or people are registered for the “no” campaign, compared with 144 for “yes.”

Billboards bearing the Tunisian flag have appeared in Tunis carrying a sentence from an open letter published by Saied, urging a “yes” vote “so the state does not falter and so the goals of the revolution are achieved.”

While recent elections have seen low participation, Saied himself, a former legal scholar seen as incorruptible and removed from the widely mistrusted political elite, was elected in a 2019 landslide on 58 percent turnout.

Today, Tunisians are dealing with grinding economic woes aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, and “very few people are interested in politics,” Cherif said.

Saied will urgently need to find solutions for an economy dogged by high inflation, youth unemployment as high as 40 percent and a third of the population facing poverty.

The country is in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package, but experts have warned that the liberalizing reforms the lender is likely to demand in exchange could spark social unrest.

Meanwhile, fears are growing for Tunisia’s widely praised, if faulty, democracy.

Freedom House and The Economist had already reclassified Tunisia from “free” to “partially free,” Cherif noted.

“The fact that people can express themselves freely or go and vote ‘no’ without going to prison shows that we’re not in a traditional dictatorship,” he said.

But, he added, “this constitution could create an authoritarian regime resembling the regimes Tunisia experienced before 2011.”

