You are here

  • Home
  • Russia’s Lavrov to visit Egypt during Africa tour

Russia’s Lavrov to visit Egypt during Africa tour

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will begin a tour of Africa starting with Egypt on Sunday. (Reuters/File Photo)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will begin a tour of Africa starting with Egypt on Sunday. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wrxff

Updated 12 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Russia’s Lavrov to visit Egypt during Africa tour

Russia’s Lavrov to visit Egypt during Africa tour
  • Lavrov’s Cairo visit will be followed by trips to Ethiopia, Uganda and Congo
Updated 12 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will begin a tour of Africa starting with Egypt on Sunday in an effort to build non-Western ties.

Lavrov’s Cairo visit will be followed by trips to Ethiopia, Uganda and Congo.

He will meet with members of the Arab League in the Egyptian capital, and is scheduled to address the Council of the Arab League, according to an announcement.

Lavrov will meet Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and representatives from the organization’s 22 member states.

Political expert Jamal Shakra said that Lavrov’s visit to Egypt comes in line with Cairo’s “unbiased position” on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.  Shakra expects Lavrov to use the visit to clarify Russia’s view of the war and attract allies outside the West.

He told Arab News that Lavrov’s first visit to the region since the February invasion of Ukraine will bolster ties that were strengthened following a visit to Moscow by an Arab delegation in April.

The Russian foreign minister’s tour follows US President Joe Biden’s first visit to the Middle East, during which he visited Israel, the Palestinian territories and Saudi Arabia. Biden also took part in a summit of  the six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, in addition to Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

Hussein Haridi, a member of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, said that Lavrov’s visit “is not a response” to Biden because Russia is targeting its interests in Africa as opposed to the Middle East.

Haridi added that Moscow has a “large presence in the region,” and that Arab and African countries are keen to strengthen relations with Moscow, but will avoid taking sides in the Ukraine war.

The former Egyptian diplomat said that the course of Egyptian-Russian bilateral relations is “completely independent” of events in Ukraine.

Haridi told Arab News that Lavrov’s visit to Egypt and Ethiopia could indicate Moscow’s interest in the Renaissance Dam dispute.

Eurasia Review, a US-based independent journal, described the visit as an attempt by Moscow to “form a new international and regional agenda,” and “build a multicenter structure for relations between countries.”

Lavrov announced the tour in a press conference on Thursday, saying: “We have reciprocal annual visits to Africa, and this year my visit to Africa will include Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and Congo. Egypt is our leading partner in the construction of the industrial zone in Suez and the El-Dabaa nuclear plant.”

He added: “We have participated in the construction of giant industrial projects on the African continent, in addition to the role of the Soviet Union in liberating many African countries from colonialism.”

Lavrov said that the tour will also focus on preparations for this year’s Russia-Africa summit.

Topics: Egypt Russia Sergey Lavrov

Related

Russia’s Lavrov to address Arab League on Sunday
Middle-East
Russia’s Lavrov to address Arab League on Sunday
Russia’s Lavrov dismisses West’s ‘frenzied’ criticism at G20
World
Russia’s Lavrov dismisses West’s ‘frenzied’ criticism at G20

Tunisia police crack down on anti-Saied protest

Tunisia police crack down on anti-Saied protest
Updated 5 sec ago

Tunisia police crack down on anti-Saied protest

Tunisia police crack down on anti-Saied protest
Updated 5 sec ago
TUNIS: Tunisian police used pepper spray to disperse protesters and arrested several demonstrators Friday, as hundreds rallied against President Kais Saied three days before a controversial vote on a new constitution.
More than 300 people had gathered on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in central Tunis, surrounded by a heavy police presence with water cannons and riot gear, AFP reporters said.
Some protesters moved toward a police barrier near the imposing interior ministry building, where police roughly blocked their passage.
At least 10 demonstrators were arrested, according to two police sources.
The protest came as Tunisians prepare to vote Monday on a draft constitution that would enshrine the vast powers that Saied has exercised since he sacked the government and suspended parliament on July 25 last year.
His move was a decisive blow against the crisis-ridden political system in Tunisia, the only democracy to have emerged from the 2011 Arab uprisings, and his rivals say his constitution aims to restore an autocracy.
Some demonstrators carried placards reading slogans such as “the constitution will not pass” and “Saied the dictator.”
“We (Tunisian people) didn’t write anything!” read one, a reference to Saied’s draft charter.
The head of the SNJT journalists’ union, Mehdi Jelassi, was treated on the spot after being sprayed in the face with tear gas, he told AFP.
A police officer blamed the demonstrators for the unrest, saying they had been authorized to hold a protest on one part of the city center boulevard but had “purposely moved toward the ministry because they sought provocation.”
Hamma Hammami, head of the far-left Workers’ Party, vowed that Saied’s opponents would not give up.
“Whether the constitution passes or not, our struggle will continue until the fall of this new tyrant,” he told reporters.
“We are not afraid of prison, torture or death.”

Looking back at Egypt’s July 23 revolution, 70 years on

Looking back at Egypt’s July 23 revolution, 70 years on
Updated 7 min 16 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Looking back at Egypt’s July 23 revolution, 70 years on

Looking back at Egypt’s July 23 revolution, 70 years on
  • Uprising fostered ‘sprit of national feeling,’ says Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
Updated 7 min 16 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: Egypt’s so-called July 23 revolution established the “first republic” in the country, radically changing the face of life not only in Egypt, but also the entire region, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said.

Speaking on the 70th anniversary of the 1952 uprising, El-Sisi said that the tumultuous events contributed significantly to the end of colonialism in many Arab and African states, as well as fostering a “growing spirit of national feeling” in those countries.

However, seven decades after the revolution, opinions on its merits and mistakes remain divided.

Ahmed Al-Nabhani, professor of history at Menoufia University, told Arab News that Egyptian society before the July revolution faced a growing disparity between the social classes, with a widening gap between rich and poor, and successive governments failing to help those who were less well off.

According to Al-Nabhani, out of the total cultivated land area of about 6 million acres, 280 owners owned 583,400 acres, while most agricultural owners owned no more than a quarter of an acre.

“The July revolution addressed the issue of corruption and bribery that prevailed in society at that time. In addition, the revolution took many successful measures to improve the social situation in Egypt, including the agrarian reform law, which called for equal distribution and ownership among small farmers. That gave them an opportunity to diversify the sources of agriculture and not rely on just one cultivation,” he said.

“Those in charge of the July revolution adopted a national economic policy, and made many major national projects, such as the Aswan High Dam, as well as building iron and steel factories, and spinning and weaving,” he said.

The revolution sided with the workers, Al-Nabhani said.

“The government issued a decree establishing the Supreme Consultative Council for Labor to examine workers’ problems. It also established the General Federation of Egyptian Trade Unions in January 1957, and issued laws setting the upper limit for individual salaries and incomes for the purpose of bringing social classes together in 1961. All of this contributed to improving the social environment for Egyptians.”

Writing in the Egyptian newspaper Akhbar Al-Youm, Maj.-Gen. Samir Farag, a former military leader, said that one of the positive outcomes of the revolution was a growing sense of patriotism and Arab nationalism.

However, entering into a costly Yemen conflict had damaged Egypt militarily and economically, he said.

Political expert Sayed Fouad agreed that Egypt’s participation in the Yemen war was perhaps the most significant mistake of the revolution.

However, it was “a necessity at the time, after the disintegration of the Arab unity project with Syria, which Gamal Abdel Nasser wanted to revive,” he said.

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Related

King Salman, crown prince congratulate El-Sisi on Egypt National Day
Saudi Arabia
King Salman, crown prince congratulate El-Sisi on Egypt National Day
Egypt to launch global tourism campaign
Travel
Egypt to launch global tourism campaign

Qaddafi’s widow appeals Malta decision to repatriate funds to Libya

Qaddafi’s widow appeals Malta decision to repatriate funds to Libya
Updated 23 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

Qaddafi’s widow appeals Malta decision to repatriate funds to Libya

Qaddafi’s widow appeals Malta decision to repatriate funds to Libya
  • Safiya Ferkash Mohammed and her lawyers argue in their appeal that the courts lacked jurisdiction
  • The sentence was delivered at the end of June after a legal battle that started in 2012
Updated 23 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

VALLETTA: The widow of former Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi has appealed a decision by a Malta court ordering the Bank of Valletta to return to Libya some 95 million euros ($100 million) deposited by Qaddafi’s late son Mutassim, court officials said.
Safiya Ferkash Mohammed and her lawyers argue in their appeal that the courts lacked jurisdiction and could not decide the case over the funds.
The sentence was delivered at the end of June after a legal battle that started in 2012, a year after Qaddafi was overthrown and killed.
Mutassim, who was also killed, was found in possession of several Bank of Valletta credit cards as the owner of a Maltese-registered company.
The appeal was filed on behalf of the Qaddafi heirs by Maltese lawyer Louis Cassar Pullicino. No date for a hearing has been set yet.
The original court had upheld arguments by Libya’s attorney-general that according to Libyan law, as an army officer, Mutassim had been precluded from drawing benefits from any business interests.
Moreover, he had failed to submit a full declaration of assets as required by law.
In her appeal, the widow argues that the Libyan laws invoked in the case were criminal ones but that no criminal case was ever initiated against Mutassim Qaddafi or his heirs.
Furthermore, the Maltese courts were asked to grant Libya a remedy pursuant to a foreign penal law whereas in principle a domestic court cannot apply the penal law of a foreign state to grant such remedy.

Topics: Libya Malta court Muammar Gaddafi

Related

Widow tells South Africa to help locate body of photographer murdered by Gaddafi
Middle-East
Widow tells South Africa to help locate body of photographer murdered by Gaddafi
Gaddafi’s son runs up $390k Italian hotel bill
Offbeat
Gaddafi’s son runs up $390k Italian hotel bill

Libya militia clashes kill at least 16: health ministry

Libya militia clashes kill at least 16: health ministry
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

Libya militia clashes kill at least 16: health ministry

Libya militia clashes kill at least 16: health ministry
  • Clashes erupted near the junction of the main coastal highway leading to Tripoli
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

TRIPOLI: At least 16 people were killed and 52 wounded in fighting between armed groups in Tripoli, the health ministry said Saturday, following the latest politically driven violence to hit the Libyan capital.
The fighting began on Thursday night and extended into Friday afternoon. The toll revises up an earlier figure of 13, including three civilians, provided by the ambulance service.
The clashes were between two armed groups with major clout in the west of the war-torn country: the Al-Radaa force and the Tripoli Revolutionaries Brigade.
Several sources said one group’s detention of a fighter belonging to the other had sparked the fighting, which extended to several districts of the capital.
On Friday, another group called the 444 Brigade intervened to mediate a truce, deploying its own forces in a buffer zone before they too came under heavy fire, an AFP photographer reported.
“All the wounded received medical care in hospitals” in Tripoli, the health ministry said in a statement.
It did not provide an update on how many civilians were among the dead.
Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah’s government suspended interior minister Khaled Mazen after the fighting, replacing him on an interim basis with Bader Eddine Al-Toumi, the local government minister.
Mitiga, the capital’s sole functioning airport, was closed for several hours on Friday before it reopened late in the day.
Libya has been gripped by insecurity since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, leaving a power vacuum armed groups have been wrangling for years to fill.
Tensions have been rising for months in Libya as two prime ministers vie for power, raising fears of renewed conflict two years after a landmark truce ended a ruinous attempt by eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar to seize Tripoli by force.
The dead were the first civilian casualties of fighting in Tripoli since the 2020 truce.
Both groups involved in this week’s fighting are nominally loyal to Dbeibah’s Government of National Unity, appointed last year as part of a United Nations-backed peace process.
Dbeibah has refused to cede power to Fathi Bashagha, named in February as prime minister by a parliament based in Libya’s east after he made a pact with Haftar.

Topics: Libya clashes Misrata

Related

Update 13 dead as rival Libyan armed gangs clash in Tripoli gunfights
Middle-East
13 dead as rival Libyan armed gangs clash in Tripoli gunfights
Libya says oil exports resumed after monthslong hiatus
Business & Economy
Libya says oil exports resumed after monthslong hiatus

Houthis commit 277 violations of UN truce in 48 hours

Houthis commit 277 violations of UN truce in 48 hours
Updated 23 July 2022
Arab News

Houthis commit 277 violations of UN truce in 48 hours

Houthis commit 277 violations of UN truce in 48 hours
  • The Houthis also attempted to gain access to a military location in Dhale by shelling army posts using mortars and heavy fires
Updated 23 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Houthi militia has been accused of committing 277 breaches of the UN-brokered truce in the span of 48 hours across several Yemeni cities.

At least 12 army personnel were killed and 19 others were injured as a result of the violations, according to state news agency SABA  referring to the Yemeni army.

The Military Forces' Media Center reported that 109 breaches were committed in areas located in southern Hodeida, 51 in Hajjah, 42 in Barh Military Pivot in western Taiz, 37 in Taiz Pivot, 24 in the southern, western and north-eastern parts of Marib, seven in Hazm Jawf, four in Dhale and three in Sa'adah's warfronts.

The Houthis also attempted to gain access to a military location in Dhale by shelling army posts using mortars and heavy fires.

Topics: Yemen Houthi militia UN truce

Related

Special Houthis attack Yemen government troops in besieged Taiz
Middle-East
Houthis attack Yemen government troops in besieged Taiz
Yemen’s information minister says Houthis unjustly sieged Khubzah village, indiscriminately bombing
Middle-East
Yemen’s information minister says Houthis unjustly sieged Khubzah village, indiscriminately bombing

Latest updates

Russia’s Lavrov to visit Egypt during Africa tour
Russia’s Lavrov to visit Egypt during Africa tour
Tunisia police crack down on anti-Saied protest
Tunisia police crack down on anti-Saied protest
Looking back at Egypt’s July 23 revolution, 70 years on
Looking back at Egypt’s July 23 revolution, 70 years on
Qaddafi’s widow appeals Malta decision to repatriate funds to Libya
Qaddafi’s widow appeals Malta decision to repatriate funds to Libya
Al Qaeda affiliate claims attack on Mali’s main military base
Al Qaeda affiliate claims attack on Mali’s main military base

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.