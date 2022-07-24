You are here

stc pay launches ‘double cashback’ summer campaign

Updated 24 July 2022
stc pay — Saudi Arabia’s leading mobile wallet — has launched a unique “double cashback” summer campaign. The initiative is part of its ongoing commitment to curating rewarding digital experiences that offer consumers added ease, comfort, and peace of mind.
Until Aug. 15, stc pay customers can enjoy double cashback on international purchases with stc pay Visa cards — with no cap. The offer is applicable to all stc pay Visa cards, including stc pay classic, platinum, and signature cards.
For the campaign’s duration, stc pay classic card users will be rewarded with 1 percent instant cashback, platinum card users will be rewarded with 1.4 percent cashback, and signature card users will get 2 percent cashback.

Eligible transactions include international point of service and e-commerce purchases. Purchases from international companies based in Saudi Arabia are also eligible for double cashback.
“At stc pay, customers are the No.1 priority. stc pay keeps its customers in mind and aims to positively impact their lives with its range of innovative services, offerings, and experiences. Its double cashback summer campaign underlines its commitment to consumers across the region, demonstrating its dedication to redefining financial services for the better,” the company said in a statement.

Community Jameel empowers Jeddah school with ‘kaizen’

Community Jameel empowers Jeddah school with ‘kaizen’
Community Jameel Saudi Arabia and the General Administration of Education in Jeddah embarked on a lean management program in collaboration with Four Principles and Qurtubah Private School on May 9, to achieve the goals of the Ministry of Education and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The aim of the program was to redesign the school’s operating model, building new methods, competencies, and proficiencies that allow students, teachers, and school management to improve performance, achieve higher competitiveness, and raise levels of efficiency.
The Four Principles team achieved this goal by providing the Qurtubah Private School’s management with the tools and enablers to apply lean management principles, working on a new concept that extends beyond the school to impact the daily lives of the students, parents, and teachers. Consequently, the school is equipped with the pathway to design and foster a new future by applying a scientific approach based on lean management principles.

Through the initiatives that were implemented, Four Principles was able to free up the educational officer’s time by more than 320 hours, allowing additional focus on catering to students’ needs and enhancing academic performance. This was made possible via the development of scheduling software, which supports the school in customizing courses and teachers to classes throughout the school’s calendar year and class levels. A tool is an automated software addressing a significant amount of data and a high level of complexity based on a Four Principles algorithm designed specifically for the school’s needs.
Furthermore, the different solutions developed for the school increased the effectiveness of the supporting departments’ procedures, which boosted their capacity by adding more than 656 free hours. This also reduced procurement costs by 15 percent, maintenance costs by 5 percent, and the average calls to parents regarding fee collection by 44 percent. Four Principles also unlocked the school’s promotional capabilities by leveraging the Net Promoter Score index and the corresponding feedback loop. Moreover, the program planted the seeds of curiosity for continuous improvement among the students.
This program is an initial stage for a broader scope in the future to include other schools across the Kingdom. Lessons and experiences gained through this project will be utilized to improve its application during the rollout to other schools, thus spreading the mentality of continuous improvement across the schools in the Kingdom.
All the parties involved in this program expressed pride in the results that were achieved in enabling the continuous improvement approach — “kaizen” — in Saudi schools by building on the foundations of lean management.
Mansour Al-Qahtani, principal of the secondary department at Qurtubah Private School, Jeddah, said: “The program consisted of a variety of initiatives and positive results. For example, the comprehensive employee initiative resulted in time and effort reductions as well as obtaining client satisfaction. Similarly, the scheduling tool initiative was able to reduce the scheduling time drastically, and the voice of the customer initiative was a great experience to improve the client-related processes”
Abdalla Aly Taleb Abd Elrahman Abou Anza, manager for social initiatives at Community Jameel Saudi, said: “We aspire with the Ministry of Education to transfer this experience to a large group of schools in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
Co-founder and Managing Partner of Four Principles Seif Shieshakly said: “We are delighted by the success of this initiative as we were able to transfer the kaizen mindset to all participants from Qurtubah Private School and achieve tangible performance improvements and students’ satisfaction enhancements that went beyond everyone’s expectations.”

Lego brings back the 80s with iconic Atari 2600 set

The Lego Group has unveiled the new Lego Atari 2600 set, a nostalgic recreation of one of the most famous video game consoles of all time. The iconic Atari VCS/2600 was an instant hit when introduced in 1977 and the new Lego set is based on the four-switch revision, which debuted in 1980. The release of the new Lego set also comes in celebration of Atari’s 50th anniversary.
From the unboxing experience through to adding the final brick, building this intricate set is an evocative journey within itself. Users can activate challenge mode as they build their own console in brick form and take a nostalgic journey uncovering features such as the controller with a joystick that moves to feel just like the original. Brick builders and gamers alike will enjoy sliding open the front and unveiling a pop-up scene from an 80’s gaming room, reviving memories of hours spent trying to get a new high score.

The set also includes three video game cartridges of iconic Atari games in brick format: Asteroids, Adventure and Centipede. The cartridges can be stored in a case and built into mini versions of the games. In addition, the console includes a switch to select whether you have a color or black and white television.
When it came to choosing a Lego designer for the set, there was only one person for the job — lifelong Atari fan Chris McVeigh. He said: “The Atari 2600 was one of the most memorable gifts I got as a kid. I recall spending hours and hours in front of the TV, absolutely amazed that I could play arcade games in my own home. There were so many legendary titles, too, including Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede. This is why it has been such an incredible experience to bring two icons together, Atari and Lego, in this awesome set. We hope that building this classic console takes you back to those halcyon days when a handful of pixels meant a world of adventure.”
The Atari 2600 set will be available from Aug. 1 via Lego certified stores at the retail price of 1,099 dirhams ($299).

Dubai Business Women Council empowers female entrepreneurs

Dubai Business Women Council empowers female entrepreneurs
The Dubai Business Women Council has recently wrapped up a string of seminars, training workshops, and business meetings that addressed crucial topics and catered to the needs of businesswomen and entrepreneurs.

More than 250 businesswomen took part in the DBWC events held in June, which touched on the mental and emotional health of women, fundamental business skills, and how they can increase their productivity in the workplace.

The council also announced it is all set to launch a series of events and initiatives that focus on improving women’s labor market competitiveness and strengthening their capacities and skills.

The Health and Wellness Conference will be one of the major events to be organized by the DBWC to support businesswomen in adopting healthy and sound life practices that would relieve them of business and daily life stresses.

The conference will also help female entrepreneurs pursue and adapt to their professional lives and achieve success on both a personal and professional level. It will include interactive workshops and discussions that review the best practices, strategies, and experiences in the healthcare and human development sectors. The event will also highlight how crucial it is to take good care of one’s health in order to lead a balanced and successful life.

The conference will be followed by another major event called “DBWC Masterclass for SMEs Leaders” with the theme “New Business Opportunities to Grow and Succeed — Identify your Why and How.” The event will empower female entrepreneurs in the business community, brief them on growth and success opportunities, and discuss how best to capitalize on these opportunities.

Nadine Halabi, business development manager of the DBWC, said the council is looking forward to expanding the skillsets of female entrepreneurs and improving their professional and personal experiences to assist them in realizing their business aspirations and dreams. She stressed that the many events hosted by the DBWC have been instrumental in empowering women and in boosting their competitive edge.

“Over the coming period, the council will organize a series of events addressing diverse themes that concern the business community and foster a culture of self-development among female entrepreneurs,” Halabi said, adding that the council membership entitles all members to exclusive participation in these events.

Last month’s activities included a training workshop on mental and emotional health held in collaboration with Mind Resilience Training. The workshop discussed how female entrepreneurs can employ mental well-being to tackle both professional and interpersonal challenges. The session was designed to fuel individual energy, productivity, encourage learning and adaptability to changes, as well as to reinforce positive thinking and behavioral patterns.

Additionally, the DBWC hosted an exclusive session for its members to explore the art of effective communication, titled “What’s Your Point.” The session focused on the art of asking the right questions strategically in order to drive meaningful conversation in both public and private settings.

Established in 2002, under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the DBWC is the official representative organization for business women, both professionals and entrepreneurs, in the emirate of Dubai. It aims to provide support to Dubai businesswomen and entrepreneurs taking their first steps in the business world.

Bupa Arabia to host first ‘Live Right’ awareness program in Jeddah

Bupa Arabia to host first ‘Live Right’ awareness program in Jeddah
Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance will host a first-of-its-kind health awareness program in Jeddah on July 21-22. The company’s newly launched “Live Right” health awareness series — with programs to be held across the Kingdom — the first of which will be held in Jeddah’s Leylaty Hall, aims to promote a healthy lifestyle among the citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia, in line with the Vision 2030 goals of improving the quality of life of members of society and enabling them to lead healthier lives.

The increase in health risks globally has placed a renewed focus on the role of awareness campaigns that help educate and inform the public about various health issues. Bupa Arabia’s latest initiative is in line with its pioneering role as the leading health insurer in the Kingdom.

Ali M. Sheneamer, chief business development officer at Bupa Arabia, said the event will be the first in a series of events that will start in Jeddah, and will be held in a number of cities across the Kingdom in the upcoming months, including Riyadh and Dammam.

Sheneamer added: “The ‘Live Right’ program underlines Bupa Arabia’s efforts in promoting public health awareness, and supporting the development of Saudi Arabia’s population to achieve the best version of themselves through healthier and happier lifestyles.”

He said the program will include interactive educational and training sessions. Specialists and doctors from Bupa Arabia will be available on-ground to answer the questions of the attendees.

The “Live Right” program will be based on five main pillars, where each pillar will be designated a zone, and each zone will host various interactive, sports, health and recreational activities that families can participate in. The first zone will be the Health Lounge, where visitors can avail of various health services such as glucose and blood pressure tests, as well as undergo optical, dental, nutritional and general checkups.

The second zone will be designated for physical fitness, while the third zone will provide prevention awareness through hosting informative sessions, during which different types of diseases and their methods of prevention will be discussed by experts.

The program also focuses on mental health and well-being, which has been designated the fourth zone, while the fifth zone tackles weight management, aiming to help visitors transition to a healthier lifestyle.

Those interested to attend the event can register through the link: https://forms.gle/NdKeY6CwoegsXNG38

Under the Theme ‘Impact On Humanity’ – Masar Destination: A Strategic Partner of Future Investment Initiative Institute

Under the Theme ‘Impact On Humanity’ – Masar Destination: A Strategic Partner of Future Investment Initiative Institute
RIYADH: Um Al-Qura Development and Construction Company, owner and developer of the Masar Destination in Makkah, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Future Investment Initiative Institute to curate the Future Investment Initiative Forum’s sixth edition. The event will take place from Oct. 25-27 in Riyadh, under the theme "Impact On Humanity.” 

The initiative provides a venue for influential local and global world leaders to hold plenary sessions on a variety of themes pertaining to the global economy’s future, as well as opportunities for investment collaboration between local and global organizations in various economic sectors.

This partnership demonstrates Um Al-Qura’s eagerness to effectively contribute to the foundation’s work and its interest in enhancing the positive impact on humanity through supporting various initiatives in four areas: Sustainability, healthcare, education, artificial intelligence and robotics.

Led by Richard Attias, the FII is a new global nonprofit foundation, built on ESG principles with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on humanity. They foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions. 

Attias, FII CEO, welcomed this strategic partnership, saying: "We are pleased to welcome all our partners in the foundation, as everyone represents a qualitative addition with their unique experiences, strategies and intellectual leadership that support our mission. We, in the foundation, believe in inclusion as a prerequisite. For effective cross-border cooperation to help solve a range of the most pressing issues, our partners are a constellation of leading companies and institutions in both the public and private sectors, all eager to collaborate with us to address challenges and help make a positive impact on humanity.”

Meanwhile, Um Al-Qura Development and Construction Company’s CEO Yasser Abuateek, said the company is pleased with this partnership whose strategic objectives are in line with the company’s aspirations to achieve the highest standards of growth and sustainable development. Abuateek added that the partnership aims to introduce the Masar Destination as a giga-project in Saudi Arabia as it further highlights the promising investment opportunities offered by the project.

Masar is an urban destination with a development and investment strategy that adheres to the greatest environmental and social sustainability standards. Masar will be a modern landmark with multiple capabilities and characteristics and will contribute to enhancing the quality of life of Makkah residents and visitors, as well as providing a diversified integrated system that will attract investment in a variety of essential sectors, supported by the quality of its facilities and services to make Makkah an attractive destination for long-term investment.

