Saudi plans $5bn investment to become self-sufficient in poultry meat production

Saudi plans $5bn investment to become self-sufficient in poultry meat production
This move follows a jump in self-sufficiency in poultry meat from 45 percent in 2016 to 68 percent in 2022. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans SR17 billion ($5 billion) investment to boost poultry production as the Kingdom aims to achieve a poultry meat self-sufficiency rate of 80 percent by 2025, Saudi Press Agency reported.

By targeting 1.3 million tons of broiler chickens per year, the ministry will ensure national food security, increase local content, and create employment opportunities, the Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley said.

This move follows a jump in self-sufficiency in poultry meat from 45 percent in 2016 to 68 percent in 2022.

The financing provided by the Agricultural Development Fund for companies seeking to expand the poultry production industry reaches 70 percent when top-notch technologies are used, Al-Fadley said.

In a related development, Ibrahim Qassem, the director-general of the Animal Resources Services at MEWA, told CNBC Arabia that the volume of livestock projects exceeded 980 across all regions of the Kingdom.

However, the feed prices soared by more than 90 percent due to the prevalent global factors, which are reflected in the prices of livestock, Qassem said.

He added that the ARS had developed an initiative to investigate and combat animal diseases, reducing losses by 25 percent.

 

Topics: Saudi MEWA poultry Production

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. has signed a memorandum of understanding with ZeroAvia, a British-American hydrogen-electric aviation firm, to test and develop zero-emission travel across its new luxury tourism destination with a focus on environmental sustainability and regeneration.

Signed during the Farnborough International Airshow in London, the deal will explore options to retrofit a fleet of around 30 seaplane variants of the Cessna Caravan using ZeroAvia hydrogen-electric propulsion technology to fly without emissions.

TRSDC and ZeroAvia will work together to develop the technology, including collaborating on a roadmap for delivering the production, supply and infrastructure necessary to support hydrogen-powered air travel in Saudi Arabia, said ZeroAvia in a statement.

The aviation company aims to install a 600kW system in the Cessna Caravan, which is expected to start flying by 2024.“Trialing ZeroAvia’s 600kW hydrogen-electric powertrains for the Caravan means tourists could be taking these zero-emission flights to the destination by the middle of this decade,” said James Peck, vice president, business development at ZeroAvia.

The partnership is part of TRSDC’s plan to offer fully sustainable connectivity across its destination, including The Red Sea Project, a luxury, regenerative tourism destination, and the recently acquired AMAALA project, located further north on the Red Sea coast.

 “We are an incubator of ideas, leveraging the most innovative concepts and technologies to help us deliver a new archetype for tourism, which pushes beyond sustainability to deliver regeneration for people and the planet,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC.

He added: “Clean, green transport is fundamental to realizing that aim, which is why we’re working with forward-thinking partners such as ZeroAvia, to bring about a new way of traveling.”

Topics: The Red Sea Development Company aviation Net Zero net zero emissions

Updated 24 July 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi main index began the week’s trading session almost flat as investors awaited earning results.

TASI edged up 0.09 percent to 11,998, while Nomu was unchanged at 20,955 as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. surged 9.45 percent, leading gainers, while United Cooperative Assurance Co. slipped 8.68 percent, leading the fallers.

Saudi Investment Bank gained 0.59 percent, after announcing it will distribute cash dividends amounting to SR300 million ($80 million) for the first half of 2022.

BinDawood Holding Co. rose 0.24 percent, following its announcement that it has begun negotiations with France’s TF1 Group to acquire a majority stake in its subsidiary Ykone.

Saudi oil giant Aramco declined 0.39 percent, while Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, decreased 0.29 percent.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, increased 0.71 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi added 0.67 percent.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. edged down 0.12 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. shed 0.70 percent.

Among the biggest information technology companies, Elm Co. was up 0.07  percent, while Al Moammar Information Systems Co. was up 0.11 percent.

Energy prices fell on Friday due to weakened demand and geopolitical tensions, with Brent crude settling at $103.2 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate at $94.7.

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares NOMU stock Saudi

Updated 24 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH:  Gold hit its first weekly gain in six on Friday as a pullback in US Treasury yields and the dollar’s decline bolstered non-yielding bullion’s safe-haven appeal as economic risks persisted.

Spot gold rose and is currently priced at $1727.64. It was up about 1 percent so far this week, following a strong rebound from a more than one-year low of $1,680.25 on Thursday.

US gold futures settled at $1,745.30.

Wheat falls 6 percent on Ukraine grain export deal

US wheat futures fell nearly 6 percent on Friday to their lowest level since February after Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, traders said.

Corn fell almost 2 percent on the news but soybean futures closed higher, rebounding from multi-month lows.

Chicago Board of Trade September wheat settled down 47-1/4 cents at $7.59 per bushel after dipping to $7.54, the contract’s lowest since Feb. 4.

December corn ended down 9-1/4 cents at $5.64-1/4 a bushel while November soybeans rose 14-1/4 cents to finish at $13.15-3/4, bouncing after a dip to $12.88-1/2, a six-month low. 

Copper up

Copper prices were on track for their first weekly rise in seven weeks on Friday as investors returned to riskier assets following a brutal sell-off.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.5 percent at $7,452.50 a ton, nearly 3.5 percent higher this week.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities Gold CORN silver

Updated 24 July 2022
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market concluded last week with five straight days in the green, buoyed by positive earnings reports.

At the previous closing bell, TASI surged 1.04 percent to end the week at 11,987, and the parallel market Nomu rose 1 percent to 20,960.

Most Gulf stock markets extended their rebound in line with Saudi Arabia, led by a 2.1-percent gain in the Abu Dhabi and Kuwaiti bourses on Thursday.

Bahrain, Dubai, and Qatar followed with gains up to 1.5 percent, while Oman’s index edged up slightly by 0.3 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian blue-chip index EGX30 jumped 1 percent after declining to its lowest value in years earlier this month.

Oil prices slid on Friday due to weakened demand and lingering geopolitical tensions. Brent crude settled at $103.2 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate fell to $94.7 a barrel.

Stock news

BinDawood Holding Co. entered into negotiations to potentially acquire a majority stake in French marketing agency Ykone

The Saudi Investment Bank, known as SAIB, will distribute a total of SR300 million, or SR0.30 per share, in dividends for the first half of 2022

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. received the Capital Market Authority’s approval to reduce its capital by 60 percent to SR100 million

Calendar

July 24, 2022

Start of Saudi Networkers Services Co.’s IPO subscription

July 28, 2022

End of Saudi Networkers Services Co.’s IPO subscription

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

Topics: Saudi TASI Tadawul NOMU stock shares

Updated 24 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: US crude prices settled below $95 a barrel for the first time since April in choppy trading on Friday after the EU said it would allow Russian state-owned companies to ship oil to third countries under an adjustment of sanctions agreed by member states this week.

US West Texas Intermediate crude settled $1.65, or 1.7 percent, lower at $94.70 a barrel, while Brent crude futures fell 66 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $103.20.

WTI closed lower for the third straight week, pummelled over the past two sessions after data showed that US gasoline demand had dropped nearly 8 percent from a year earlier in the midst of the peak summer driving season, hit by record prices at the pump.

Libya to increase oil production to 1.2 million bpd in two weeks  

Libya’s National Oil Corporation aims to bring back production to 1.2 million barrels per day in two weeks, NOC said in a statement early on Saturday.

Current oil production is at 860,000 bpd, compared with 560,000 bpd before resuming production, NOC added.

Libya’s crude production had resumed at several oilfields, after lifting force majeure on oil exports last week.

A blockade of oil output by groups aligned with eastern commander Khalifa Haftar had cut off funding to the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah.

But last week Dbeibah appointed a new state oil company chief, said to be an ally of Haftar, leading to a swift end of the blockade.

“NOC is striving to increase production and bring it back to its normal rates of 1.2 million barrels per day in two weeks,” according to the statement.

The Libyan oil ministry had said earlier that production is at more than 800,000 bpd and will reach 1.2 million bpd by next month.

The country’s oil exports at times last year reached 1.2 million bpd.

US drillers add oil and gas rigs for third week in a row

The US oil and natural gas rig count this week rose for a third week in a row as high prices encourage increased spending at the wellpad, boosting demand for some oilfield services companies.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose two to 758 in the week to July 22, its highest since March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely followed report on Friday.

US oil rigs were steady at 599 this week, while gas rigs rose two to 155.

EU looks to replace gas from Russia with Nigerian supplies

The EU is seeking additional gas supplies from Nigeria as the bloc prepares for potential Russian supply cuts, Matthew Baldwin, deputy director general of the European Commission’s energy department, said on Saturday.

Baldwin was speaking in Nigeria where he held meetings with officials from Africa’s largest oil producer this week.

He was told that Nigeria was improving security in the Niger Delta and planned to re-open the Trans Niger pipeline after August, which would yield more gas exports to Europe.

The EU imports 14 percent of its total LNG supplies from Nigeria and there is potential to more than double this, Baldwin told Reuters by phone.

Oil and gas output in Nigeria is being throttled by theft and vandalism of pipelines, leaving gas producer Nigeria LNG Ltd’s terminal at Bonny Island operating at 60 percent capacity.

“If we can get up to beyond 80 percent, at that point, there might be additional LNG that could be available for spot cargoes to come to Europe,” Baldwin said.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil Libya OPEC import Price

