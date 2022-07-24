Jax Arts Festival presents seminar on ‘The Importance of Constructive Criticism in Art’

DUBAI: US singer and actress Sofia Carson paid tribute to her new film “Purple Hearts” on the red carpet by flaunting a deep purple gown by Lebanese couturier Elie Saab at the movie’s premiere.
The actress, who stars in the Netflix film, attended the premiere at The Bay Theater in Pacific Palisades, California, wearing a gown from Saab’s Fall 2022 collection.
The dress boasted a tightly pleated purple skirt, along with a floral-embellished bodice with a statement high collar in black.
The 68-look ready-to-wear collection from which the gown hails was unveiled in Paris in March and was “about strong women, strong characters, a little rock ‘n’ roll,” the designer told Vogue US at the time.
It’s only fitting then that the dress was shown off by singer and actress Carson, who is signed to Hollywood Records and has a number of singles under her belt.
The multi-hyphenate most recently starred in Netflix’s “Purple Hearts,” which tells the story of an aspiring singer-songwriter and a soldier who fall in love against all odds.
In spite of their many differences, protagonist Cassie, a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke, a troubled Marine, agree to marry solely for military benefits in the film — but when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur.
“My purple heart is full. To infinity and beyond,” Carson posted on Instagram on Saturday, adding a heartfelt note to director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum that read: “Five years ago, we started this journey together. Five years of dreaming, believing in, fighting for and creating our world of ‘Purple Hearts,’ hand in hand every step of the way. My heart thanks you, forever. We’ve been dreaming of this night for five years…My Liz, we did it. And I cannot wait for the world to see the magic you captured.”
Besides dressing Hollywood stars on the red carpet, Saab has had a stellar month and recently unveiled his first-ever menswear collection at Paris Haute Couture Week in early July.
The men’s collection was majestic and featured capes and royal velvet suits that blended smoothly with the women’s line. The designer stayed true to his style and ensured the menswear offering was equally opulent with its embroidery and luxurious embellishments.
Inspired by the pearlescent sheen of twilight, the designer’s new couture collection was marked by shades of vermillion, pink, metallic gold and deep blue, mirroring the sky as the sun makes its hazy descent for the day. Showcased in Paris’s Le Carreau du Temple, the gowns competed with the dramatic surroundings and came out on top with their geometric embellishments, feathers, shimmering beads, crystals, gemstones and sequins.