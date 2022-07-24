You are here

  • Home
  • Jax Arts Festival presents seminar on ‘The Importance of Constructive Criticism in Art’

Jax Arts Festival presents seminar on ‘The Importance of Constructive Criticism in Art’

Jax Arts Festival presents seminar on ‘The Importance of Constructive Criticism in Art’
French Artist Julien Gardair’s artwork at the Jax Art Festival in Diriyah Biennial Foundation. (Saleh Ghannam/AN)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jvd4a

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Jax Arts Festival presents seminar on ‘The Importance of Constructive Criticism in Art’

Jax Arts Festival presents seminar on ‘The Importance of Constructive Criticism in Art’
  • Art critic Jalal Al-Talib discussed constructive criticism in context of arts and culture
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Jax Arts Festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture in Diriyah, wrapped up its program with a seminar titled “The Importance of Constructive Criticism in Art,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The seminar was hosted by art critic Jalal Al-Talib at the Diriyah Biennial Foundation, where the festival was held.

Al-Talib discussed constructive criticism in the context of the arts and culture. He said the work of a critic is not limited to evaluating paintings or art work, but also includes criticizing all types of art institutions, such as cultural societies and literary clubs. 

The Jax Arts Festival, which ran for 10 days and featured a variety of immersive art, concluded this weekend.

Topics: Jax Arts Festival Ad Diriyah

Related

Ministry of Culture inaugurates Jax Arts Festival in Diriyah
Saudi Arabia
Ministry of Culture inaugurates Jax Arts Festival in Diriyah

Mahershala Ali-starring ‘Blade’ gets release date as Marvel announces new slate

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Blade on the big screen. (AFP)
Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Blade on the big screen. (AFP)
Updated 24 July 2022
AFP

Mahershala Ali-starring ‘Blade’ gets release date as Marvel announces new slate

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Blade on the big screen. (AFP)
Updated 24 July 2022
AFP

SAN DIEGO: Disney announced a slew of Marvel superhero movies including two new “Avengers” films Saturday at Comic-Con, as it offered screaming fans an emotional first glimpse at its upcoming “Black Panther” sequel and announced that “Blade,” starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, will be released on Nov. 3, 2023.

The record-breaking Marvel movies have dominated Hollywood and global box offices in recent years, with 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” briefly becoming the highest-grossing film of all time at more than $2.79 billion.

“I wonder if you guys wouldn’t mind looking ahead a little bit?” studio president Kevin Feige asked the wildly cheering hall of die-hard superhero fans toward the end of a raucous hour-plus presentation at a San Diego convention center.
“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” will hit theaters in 2025, he then announced.
The films will aim to follow in the footsteps of “Avengers: Endgame,” which built unprecedented hype by rounding off storylines presented in all the preceding Marvel films.
The two new “Avengers” titles will conclude the next “saga” of more than a dozen inter-connected films and television shows in the “Marvel Cinematic Universe,” said Feige.
“That will complete the second saga of the MCU, which of course is ‘The Multiverse Saga,’“ he said.
The Marvel franchise in recent films and shows has explored the “multiverse” concept popularized by superhero comic books, in which infinite universes -- and infinite versions of each hero and villain -- exist in parallel realities.
The Marvel presentation capped off the biggest day at Comic-Con, and drew the week’s loudest and most frenzied cheers in the 6,000 capacity Hall H, where many had camped in line for days to gain access.
It ended with the first trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” a sequel to the first comic book film to win a best picture Oscar nomination, set to premiere November 11.
Returning director Ryan Coogler, taking to the San Diego stage with a colorful troupe of African drummers and dancers, paid an emotional tribute to the first film’s star, the “late, great Chadwick Boseman.”
Boseman died from cancer in 2020, and his role is not being taken over by another actor in the new film.
“I promise you, I can feel his hand on me right now,” said Coogler.
“Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride in his culture, and the impact he made on this industry will be felt forever.”
Coogler then presented new characters in the franchise being played by Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta.
Coel, who won an Emmy for “I May Destroy You,” praised the unique “energy” of the first “Black Panther” film, which was widely seen as a breakthrough for Black representation in mainstream Hollywood movies.
“I think it’s got something to do with a Black superhero, padded out a clan of Black superheroes and what that kind of does for Black people,” she said.
Other Marvel films announced Saturday by Disney at the world’s most famous pop culture gathering included “Thunderbolts” and “Fantastic Four,” both due in 2024.
Feige also set out dates for “Blade” — in theaters November 2023 — and the newly titled “Captain America: New World Order” coming May 2024.
Bill Murray and Olivia Colman join the ranks of Hollywood A-listers flocking to the Marvel franchise, appearing in first-look footage from movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and Disney+ series “Secret Invasion” respectively.
Chris Pratt, Paul Rudd, and Lupita Nyong’o also appeared on stage Saturday along with Jonathan Majors, whose “Kang the Conqueror” character appears poised to become a major new supervillain for the franchise.
 

 

US actress Sofia Carson flaunts Lebanese label at ‘Purple Hearts’ premiere

Sofia Carson showed off a gown by designer Elie Saab. (AFP)
Sofia Carson showed off a gown by designer Elie Saab. (AFP)
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

US actress Sofia Carson flaunts Lebanese label at ‘Purple Hearts’ premiere

Sofia Carson showed off a gown by designer Elie Saab. (AFP)
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US singer and actress Sofia Carson paid tribute to her new film “Purple Hearts” on the red carpet by flaunting a deep purple gown by Lebanese couturier Elie Saab at the movie’s premiere.

The actress, who stars in the Netflix film, attended the premiere at The Bay Theater in Pacific Palisades, California, wearing a gown from Saab’s Fall 2022 collection.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sofia Carson (@sofiacarson)

The dress boasted a tightly pleated purple skirt, along with a floral-embellished bodice with a statement high collar in black.

The 68-look ready-to-wear collection from which the gown hails was unveiled in Paris in March and was “about strong women, strong characters, a little rock ‘n’ roll,” the designer told Vogue US at the time.

It’s only fitting then that the dress was shown off by singer and actress Carson, who is signed to Hollywood Records and has a number of singles under her belt.

The multi-hyphenate most recently starred in Netflix’s “Purple Hearts,” which tells the story of an aspiring singer-songwriter and a soldier who fall in love against all odds.

In spite of their many differences, protagonist Cassie, a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke, a troubled Marine, agree to marry solely for military benefits in the film — but when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur.

“My purple heart is full. To infinity and beyond,” Carson posted on Instagram on Saturday, adding a heartfelt note to director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum that read: “Five years ago, we started this journey together. Five years of dreaming, believing in, fighting for and creating our world of ‘Purple Hearts,’ hand in hand every step of the way. My heart thanks you, forever. We’ve been dreaming of this night for five years…My Liz, we did it. And I cannot wait for the world to see the magic you captured.”

Besides dressing Hollywood stars on the red carpet, Saab has had a stellar month and recently unveiled his first-ever menswear collection at Paris Haute Couture Week in early July.

The men’s collection was majestic and featured capes and royal velvet suits that blended smoothly with the women’s line. The designer stayed true to his style and ensured the menswear offering was equally opulent with its embroidery and luxurious embellishments.

Inspired by the pearlescent sheen of twilight, the designer’s new couture collection was marked by shades of vermillion, pink, metallic gold and deep blue, mirroring the sky as the sun makes its hazy descent for the day. Showcased in Paris’s Le Carreau du Temple, the gowns competed with the dramatic surroundings and came out on top with their geometric embellishments, feathers, shimmering beads, crystals, gemstones and sequins.

Topics: Elie Saab

Review: ‘Indian Predator’ docu-series leaves too many unanswered questions

The docu-series is currently on Netflix UAE's Top 10 shows list. (Supplied)
The docu-series is currently on Netflix UAE's Top 10 shows list. (Supplied)
Updated 24 July 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Review: ‘Indian Predator’ docu-series leaves too many unanswered questions

The docu-series is currently on Netflix UAE's Top 10 shows list. (Supplied)
Updated 24 July 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: The blazing popularity of true crime documentaries and exposes is by no means a modern phenomenon, but Netflix is fast becoming known as the go-to streaming platform for the dark genre today.

The latest documentary added to its slate is director Ayesha Sood’s “Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi,” which focuses on the heinous crimes of serial killer Chandrakant Jha in the 1990s.

Currently in the Top 10 section in the UAE, this Netflix documentary is dark and atmospheric, weaving together a story based on true events.

However, it is not as gripping as the likes of “Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes,” “Evil Genius” or “The Serpent” as the narrative is often repetitive and lacks the dramatic ups and downs of a well-crafted criminal examination. “The Butcher of Delhi” features several interview subjects, including high ranking police officials and journalists offering their rather monotonous versions of Jha’s behavior and crimes.

While Sood does a good job presenting the killer’s desire to taunt Delhi’s police force — he always made sure to leave a bundle outside Gate 3 of the famously secure Tihar Jail and even left a note claiming credit — the director does not make enough effort to explore why Jha became such a monster. Instead, she takes the easy way out and makes her work voyeuristic, with the camera lingering on bloody body parts. All we know from the series is that Jha came from the Indian state of Bihar to Delhi as an impoverished laborer and faced police brutality. His victims were as poor as him but, unfortunately, the series does little to even attempt to find out why he zeroed in on his peers or why he actively sought to take credit for the brutal murders.

The director also fails to probe the killer’s history with the police as a possible motive for his crimes, which could leave some viewers pulling out their phones to do a little internet sleuthing of their own as the credits roll. And as far as true crime documentaries go, that should not be the case.

Topics: Netflix true crime India

Creative talent Azra Khamissa creates henna shoe art for Adidas in Dubai

The artist, who is also a chiropractor, decorated three pairs of crips white Adidas sneakers with detailed linework. (Instagram)
The artist, who is also a chiropractor, decorated three pairs of crips white Adidas sneakers with detailed linework. (Instagram)
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

Creative talent Azra Khamissa creates henna shoe art for Adidas in Dubai

The artist, who is also a chiropractor, decorated three pairs of crips white Adidas sneakers with detailed linework. (Instagram)
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai-based henna artist and accessories designer Azra Khamissa has teamed up with sportswear giant Adidas to create three henna-patterned sneakers that are on show at The Dubai Mall.

The shoes are part of a collaboration with UAE-based creatives, including Latifa Saeed, Christopher Joshua Benton and Hessa.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by عذراء (@dr.azra)

“I was commissioned by Adidas to design three sneakers using henna. It was a lot of fun using henna on leather, and actually quite challenging. Hope you like them and please let me know if you pass by to see them at the new Adidas Originals store in Dubai Mall!” Khamissa posted on Instagram.

The artist, who is also a chiropractor, decorated three pairs of crips white Adidas sneakers with detailed linework.

Topics: Adidas

Nancy Ajram’s ‘Sah Sah’ is first Arab track to hit Billboard’s Dance/Electronic chart

Nancy Ajram’s ‘Sah Sah’ is first Arab track to hit Billboard’s Dance/Electronic chart
Updated 23 July 2022
Arab News

Nancy Ajram’s ‘Sah Sah’ is first Arab track to hit Billboard’s Dance/Electronic chart

Nancy Ajram’s ‘Sah Sah’ is first Arab track to hit Billboard’s Dance/Electronic chart
Updated 23 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram is making waves internationally as her new hit single “Sah Sah” becomes the first Arab song to debut on the American Billboard Dance Charts. Coming in at No. 38, the singer-songwriter has created herself a spot on the Dance/ Electronic Songs Chart with American DJ Marshmallo, who collaborated on the track.

According to Soundcharts, a music analytics tool, “Sah Sah” reached the Top 10 on the US iTunes electronic charts after peaking at number 9. The track also topped the iTunes electronic category in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nancy Ajram (@nancyajram)

Taking to social media to celebrate the hit song’s success, Nancy Ajram thanked listeners for their “mind-blowing feedback.”

Ajram first teased the collaboration with Marshmello at the beginning of July on social media. The superstar took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with the DJ, who was in his usual custom white helmet resembling a marshmallow, in a recording studio.

Marshmello also shared a short clip on Instagram of him playing the stringed qanun instrument. 

Topics: Nancy Ajram Marshmello Sah Sah

Latest updates

Kazakh president meets with OIC chief
Kazakh president meets with OIC chief
US special envoy begins tour of Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia
US special envoy begins tour of Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia
Jax Arts Festival presents seminar on ‘The Importance of Constructive Criticism in Art’
Jax Arts Festival presents seminar on ‘The Importance of Constructive Criticism in Art’
Max Verstappen wins French Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc crashes out
Max Verstappen wins French Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc crashes out
Scotland cricket board resigns over racism report
Scotland cricket board resigns over racism report

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.