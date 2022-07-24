Rijal Alma’ is jewel in Asir region’s crown

The Asir region is distinguished by its distinctive location and natural and cultural diversity, making it one of Saudi Arabia’s most beautiful tourist destinations.
Its historical landmarks make it a treasure trove of ancient human heritage.
The Asir region’s scenery of mountains, plains and beaches, as well as recreational destinations, are ideal for family trips.
Among the most prominent landmarks of Asir, which is embraced by its green mountains, stands the village of Rijal Alma,’ that despite the passage of hundreds of years still retains its dazzling beauty.
Its stone palaces were built and embellished with white quartz stone and artistic inscriptions, which make it one of the most prominent Saudi archaeological sites nominated for registration on the UNESCO heritage list.
The heritage palace was converted into a museum, preserving the village’s historical artifacts.
Shamsan Castle and Al-Abu Farraj Palace are among the many notable palaces in the village.
Visitors can explore the village by taking the cable car from Al-Soudah to Rijal Alma’, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Visitors can then take the tourist bus to the village headquarters and dine in its restaurants while admiring the green valleys of Asir.
The historic village of Tabb, which contains the palaces of the Al-Mutahami family, and the village of Habla are also accessible by cable car.