Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt sells for $6.1 million

Referee Zack Clayton steps in after challenger Muhammad Ali knocked down defending heavyweight champion George Foreman in the eighth round of their championship bout on Oct. 30, 1974, in Kinshasa, Zaire. (AP)
Referee Zack Clayton steps in after challenger Muhammad Ali knocked down defending heavyweight champion George Foreman in the eighth round of their championship bout on Oct. 30, 1974, in Kinshasa, Zaire. (AP)
Updated 25 July 2022
AP

  • In a tweet Sunday, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed he acquired the belt for his collection of rock music, American history and pop culture memorabilia that is currently touring the country
AP

DALLAS: Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight was sold at auction on Sunday for $6.18 million.

The winner of the heated competition for the belt was Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, according to Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

In a tweet Sunday, Irsay confirmed he acquired the belt for his collection of rock music, American history and pop culture memorabilia that is currently touring the country.

The belt will be displayed on Aug. 2 at Chicago’s Navy Pier and on Sept. 9 in Indianapolis.

“Proud to be the steward!” Irsay tweeted.

“After several hours of watching two bidders go back and forth over this belt, this proved to be a battle worthy of the Rumble itself,” Chris Ivy, Heritage’s director of sports auctions, said in a statement.

The 1974 fight was one of boxing’s most memorable moments. Ali stopped the fearsome George Foreman to recapture the heavyweight title in the African nation of Zaire. Ali won the fight in a knockout in the eighth round.

Record-breaking Duplantis soars at World Athletics Championships

Record-breaking Duplantis soars at World Athletics Championships
Updated 18 min 17 sec ago
AFP

  • Duplantis’ new mark bettered by 1cm his previous best set when winning gold at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March
  • It was his fifth world record, and third this year
AFP

EUGENE, Oregon: Armand “Mondo” Duplantis wrapped up the World Athletics Championships in Eugene in stunning fashion on Sunday, setting a new world record in the pole vault with the final act of the 10-day track and field bonanza.

The gripping finale could not have been any better scripted for the first world championships ever to be held on American soil — apart from the fact maybe that the US-born and raised Duplantis was wearing the yellow and blue of Sweden and not representing the Stars and Stripes.

As the furious hullaboo of the frenzied 4x400m relays won by the US men and women died down, all eyes turned on Duplantis.

And the 22-year-old Swede did not disappoint, sailing with ease over 6.21 meters at the second time of asking.

The packed, raucous crowd at Hayward Field went wild as Duplantis sprinted to see his father and coach Greg and plant a snatched kiss on the lips of girlfriend Desire Inglander.

“It is great, I cannot complain!” said Duplantis, whose new mark bettered by 1cm his previous best set when winning gold at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March.

It was his fifth world record, and third this year.

“Actually, I did not think about the record that much today,” he said.

“Usually, it is always somewhere in the back of my mind but today, I was really focused on the win and I really wanted to win the gold so badly. It was the medal I was missing.

“So when I was on this height, it was like everything came together and it happened from there.”

Unheralded Nigerian Tobi Amusan had earlier stolen the show with two electric runs on her way to gold in the 100m hurdles.

In the very first event of a loaded evening of track, people had barely had chance to sit down with their sodas and popcorn before Amusan rocketed to a new world record of 12.12 seconds in the semifinals.

When she retook to the track later in the session, the Nigerian stormed to victory in 12.06sec, although a tailwind speed of 2.5 meters per second meant it wouldn’t go down in the freshly-inked record books.

“The goal was to come out and to win this gold. I just did it,” said Amusan, who finished ahead of Jamaica’s Britany Anderson and Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico.

“I believe in my abilities but I was not expecting a world record at these championships.”

American Athing Mu lived up to her hype by adding the world 800m title to her Olympic crown.

Mu, still only 20 years of age, was forced to dig deep to hold off British rival Keeley Hodgkinson in a thrilling battle down the final straight before taking gold in a world-leading 1min 56.30sec.

“I’m just glad I made it to the line to finish the race, and thankfully I won gold. I just physically wasn’t where I would like to be,” Mu said.

Another gold medallist from last year’s Tokyo Olympics, Malaika Mihambo, won Germany a long-awaited medal as she retained her world long jump title.

But Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei floundered in a 5000m race won convincingly by Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who bounced back from the disappointment of silver in the 1500m.

“I didn’t want a sprint finish,” Ingebrigtsen said. “I wanted to prove that I’m a better runner than the rest of the guys.

“It was a great race. I ran it, I needed it. I felt really good today, but 5km is really tough.”

In the absence through injury of Olympic champion Damian Warner of Canada, France’s Kevin Mayer seized the moment to claim a second world decathlon gold.

Mayer accrued 8,816 points after 10 disciplines over two days to follow up on previous world gold in 2017 in London.

Consolidating their place atop the medals table with a world championship record of 33 (13 gold, nine silver, 11 bronze), the US claimed emphatic victories in both 4x400m relay finals, much to the delight of the partisan crowd.

Strength in depth saw record-breaking 400m hurdles gold medallist Sydney McLaughlin anchor the women and individual 400m winner Michael Norman take a leg for the men’s quartet.

The women’s victory meant the now-retired Allyson Felix bagged a 20th world medal as she was a squad member who ran in Saturday’s heats.

Topics: athletics world athletics championships

Alcaraz loses Hamburg thriller as Musetti claims maiden ATP title

Alcaraz loses Hamburg thriller as Musetti claims maiden ATP title
Updated 21 min 34 sec ago
AP

  • The 20-year-old Italian claimed his first tour-level title in 2 hours, 47 minutes
AP

HAMBURG: Lorenzo Musetti needed six match points Sunday to upset top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 in the final of the Hamburg European Open.

The 20-year-old Italian claimed his first tour-level title in 2 hours, 47 minutes.

Alcaraz was aiming to improve his 5-0 record in finals and was also chasing his fifth title this year alone after wins in Madrid, Barcelona, Miami and Rio de Janeiro.

The 19-year-old Spaniard fought back from 5-3 down in the second set and saved five match points to take the Hamburg final to a third set.

But Musetti didn’t fold and the 62nd-ranked player from Carrara, Italy, finally took his chance at the sixth time of asking.

American Bernarda Pera beat top-seeded Anett Kontaveit to win the women’s final on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Irina-Camelia Begu beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 6-2 to win the Palermo Ladies Open on Sunday and claim her first singles title in five years.

The sixth-seeded Romanian took control from the start on the red clay of the Country Time Club and closed the final out with an ace on her first match point.

“This place is special for me because part of my family lives here,” Begu said.

It was the fifth singles title of Begu’s career, having also won nine doubles titles.

Begu reached the fourth round at this year’s French Open in singles.

The 78th-ranked Bronzetti was playing in her first tour-level final.

Topics: ATP Lorenzo Musetti Hamburg European Open

Finau surges to 3M Open win as Piercy collapses

Finau surges to 3M Open win as Piercy collapses
Updated 25 July 2022
AFP

  • Chasing Piercy for most of the day after starting five adrift, Finau had finally seized the lead when he got a great break at the par-3 17th, where his tee shot got held up in the rough and stayed just inside the line marking the water hazard
AFP

WASHINGTON: Tony Finau charged late to card a 4-under par 67 on Sunday to win his third US PGA Tour title at the 3M Open as fellow American Scott Piercy stumbled down the stretch.

Finau, ranked 17th in the world, grabbed three of his six birdies at the 14th, 15th and 16th to pull away for a three-shot win over South Korean Im Sung-jae, who carded a bogey-free 68, and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo, who posted an even par 71.

Chasing Piercy for most of the day after starting five adrift, Finau had finally seized the lead when he got a great break at the par-3 17th, where his tee shot got held up in the rough and stayed just inside the line marking the water hazard.

He gave the ball a little kiss after saving par, and even though he was less lucky at the par-5 18th – where his tee shot did find the water – a closing bogey was ultimately irrelevant as his 17-under total of 267 gave him the win with strokes to spare at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

Finau, whose 10 career runner-up finishes include two this season at the Canadian Open and Mexico Open, said it took “really everything I had” to win.

“I was playing great and really every time I looked up it seemed like I was four or five shots back really all day,” he said.

He was chasing Piercy, the 43-year-old seeking a fifth PGA Tour title, who started the day with a four-shot lead and was up by as many as five after rolling in birdies of 10 and 30 feet at the second and sixth holes.

The first signs of trouble for Piercy showed with bogeys at the eighth, ninth and 11th.

But the real disaster came late, when he dropped five shots in three holes with a bogey, triple-bogey and bogey at the 13th 14th and 15th.

At 14, Piercy needed two shots to get out of a fairway bunker and when he did, he found the water.

Piercy’s 5-over 76 left him tied for fourth on 271 alongside fellow Americans James Hahn, who carded a 65, and Tom Hoge, who signed for a 70.

Finau notched his first victory since winning last year’s Northern Trust, the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

“I really got things going in the middle of our back nine,” said Finau, who drained a 15-foot birdie putt at the 11th. He holed an eight-foot birdie putt at 14, curled in a 32-footer at the 15th and rapped in a nine-footer at 16.

“Once I got control of the golf tournament it was a whole different mindset, trying to seal the deal.

“Couple of squirrely swings coming in, but I called ‘bank’ on 17 and it worked out.”

Topics: PGA Tour 3M Open Tony Finau

‘Incredible’ Jonas Vingegaard wins Tour de France

‘Incredible’ Jonas Vingegaard wins Tour de France
Updated 25 July 2022
AFP

  • The 25-year-old former fish-market worker clocked 79 hours, 33 minutes and 20 seconds to win the 21-stage 3,350-km cycling race 
  • Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, the second-placer, trailed by 2 minutes and 43 seconds 
AFP

PARIS: Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France on Sunday, ending the reign of two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar after a gruelling three weeks and 3,350-kilometer of relentless struggle.
The 25-year-old former fish-market worker claimed his first Tour de France title, a year after his break-out performance when he came second to Pogacar.
“This victory is huge for me, it’s incredible,” said Vingegaard as he stood on top of the podium on a sun-kissed Champs Elysees.
“There are so many people I want to thank but I don’t know where to start,” he added, reserving particular praise for organizers who started the race in his native Denmark.
Vingegaard also hailed teammate Wout van Aert as “phenomenal” and “the best rider in the world,” as he was flanked by second-placed Pogacar and 2018 champion Geraint Thomas, who was third.
“We had a plan and we followed it to the letter, all my teammates outdid themselves,” added the champion.
Packed ranks of Danes in front of the podium began to chant his name as he thanked “the two girls in my life,” a reference to his partner and daughter.
“Without them, I couldn’t have done this.”

Runner-up Pogacar won three stages along the way and also took the white jersey for best under-25 rider for a third straight year.
He was thanked by Vingegaard for this “formidable battle.”
“The white jersey wasn’t really what I was after, but I’m happy with how I raced and am proud to be second,” said Pogacar.
“We all dream when we are children of one day being on the Tour de France, of becoming a professional cyclist.
“The simple fact of participating in the Tour is incredible, especially when you come from a country like Slovenia. So to finish second is still exceptional.”

Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen won the dash for the line on the cobbled Champs Elysees to take the iconic final stage victory, his second of this Tour, turning the page on his embarrassment at mistakenly celebrating on stage four, when he had in fact finished second.
“This is the nicest win for any sprinter, it buries the end of the Tour, this one counts,” said Philipsen.
Jumbo-Visma produced a brilliant collective effort with six stage wins, the green sprint jersey and the red combativity jersey for van Aert and the polka dot mountains jersey for Vingegaard as well as the overall title and yellow jersey.
After a relentless struggle over peaks and plains in a crushing heatwave, Vingegaard assured his win on Saturday’s time-trial having taken the lead in the Alps and extended it in the Pyrenees.
Geraint Thomas, the 2018 champion, was third after the veteran raced largely at his own pace, silencing doubters who thought that at 36, the affable Welshman was past his best.

The 21st stage was a largely ceremonial run as Vingegaard and others sipped champagne while rolling past sights of Paris including the Jardin du Luxembourg, through Saint Michel and past the Louvre before a sprint over eight laps of the Champs Elysees.
 

The Jumbo team had celebrated Saturday at their stop-over in Limoges but the triumph came after a long, collective effort that nearly fell flat at the last minute.
Vingegaard survived the “heart attack” of a near fall on Saturday’s individual time-trial to virtually wrap up the Tour.
The two main protagonists had fought each other from start to finish, with Vingegaard dethroning Slovenian Pogacar with a pair of soaring performances in the high mountains.
Pogacar made all the early running with his lone wolf attacking mentality, gradually clawing his way into top spot on stage six with an air of invincibility.
But the stars aligned against Pogacar when he lost teammates to Covid and injury. He is also a man known to dislike intense heat and temperatures hit 40 degrees during the final week of the race.
Vingegaard took the yellow jersey from Pogacar on stage 11 and while the UAE man refused stubbornly to give up, he lost further ground on stage 18.
Their epic struggle was highlighted by a moment of sportsmanship when Pogacar fell at high speed and Vingegaard waited for him to catch up, the pair clasping hands briefly in a memorable image from one of the best modern editions of the Tour.

Topics: Tour de France 2022 Jonas Vingegaard Tadej Pogacar

Lebanon miss out on basketball glory after FIBA Asia Cup final defeat to Australia

Lebanon miss out on basketball glory after FIBA Asia Cup final defeat to Australia
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

  • Wael Arakji, who top-scored in the match with 28 points, was named the tournament’s MVP
Arab News

LONDON: Lebanon’s basketball team fell at the final hurdle in the FIBA Asia Cup final after going down 75-73 to Australia in Jakarta on Sunday evening.

It followed three quarters during which Australia were dominant, and Lebanon found themselves trailing by 14 points heading into the fourth and final quarter.

But a dramatic and brave late rally from the Cedars saw them get to within one point of their opponents with just five seconds to play.

Wael Arakji, the top scorer in the match with 28 points, was named the tournament’s MVP.

Amid ongoing economic hardship back home, the team’s remarkable run to the final had given hope to Lebanese people around the world.

 

Topics: basketball FIBA Asia Cup Lebanon Australia

