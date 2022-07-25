You are here

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
TASI, the main index, edged down 0.11 percent to 11,975. (Shutterstock)
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange ended its five-day winning streak to close slightly lower on Sunday, tracking Friday’s drop in oil prices.

TASI, the main index, edged down 0.11 percent to 11,975, while the parallel Nomu market rose 0.46 percent to 21,056.

Fellow GCC bourses were mixed. Bahrain led the gainers as it added 0.7 percent, Oman and Qatar followed with a 0.6 and 0.3 percent gain, respectively, while the Kuwaiti index slipped 0.3 percent.

Apart from the GCC, Egypt’s EGX30 snapped gains from a week earlier to close 0.2 percent down.

Oil prices extended losses on Monday, with Brent crude falling to $102.58 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reaching $93.89 a barrel as of 9:20 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

United International Transportation Co. signed an initial deal to potentially acquire a 70 percent stake in Overseas Development Co.’s subsidiaries in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Red Sea International Co.’s shareholders approved a 50 percent capital reduction to SR302 million ($80 million)

Unitholders of Taleem REIT Fund will receive a cash dividend of SR0.18 per unit for the second quarter of 2022

Ladun Investment Co. obtained SR100 million financing from Bank Albilad

Saudi Ceramic Co. reported a 33 percent profit drop to SR89 million for the first half of 2022

Saudi Cable Co. invited its shareholders to vote on the board’s recommendation to reduce the company’s capital by 74.6 percent

Anaam International Holding Group announced the expiry of the memorandum of understanding to buy 55 percent of Abu Zaid Restaurants Co.’s shares

Naseej for Technology Co. was awarded a SR13 million project for cloud migration and to develop students’ e-services at the Technical & Vocational Training Corp.

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co.’s profits surged by 17 percent to SR34 million during the first half of 2022

Calendar

July 28, 2022

End of Saudi Networkers Services Co.’s IPO subscription

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

 

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 44% profit drop on higher costs

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 44% profit drop on higher costs
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 44% profit drop on higher costs

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 44% profit drop on higher costs
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Yanbu National Petrochemical Co., known as Yansab, reported a 44-percent profit drop to SR571 million ($152 million) for the first half of 2022.

Egypt's B2B trade market platform Cartona raises $12m to fund expansion 

Egypt’s B2B trade market platform Cartona raises $12m to fund expansion 
Updated 19 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s B2B trade market platform Cartona raises $12m to fund expansion 

Egypt’s B2B trade market platform Cartona raises $12m to fund expansion 
Updated 19 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based B2B trade market platform Cartona has raised $12 million through a series A funding round led by global venture capital firm, Silicon Badia.

The platform connects retailers and sellers by digitizing the trade market and creating an online marketplace enabled by technology.

The company is planning to use its funding to boost expansion across Egypt, as well as strengthen its technology and offerings.

“The market context for Cartona is hugely attractive, and we are just getting started. Egypt has hundreds of thousands of mom-and-pop stores who are core to our business model,” Mahmoud Talaat, CEO and co-founder of Cartona, said in a statement.

Founded in 2019, Cartona has over 60,000 users working with 200 fast-moving consumer goods companies as the sector in Egypt is growing annually by 8 percent.

 

Topics: trading Egypt Series A funding expansion

Saudi Central Bank launches Joint Operations Center to combat financial fraud

Saudi Central Bank launches Joint Operations Center to combat financial fraud
Updated 57 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank launches Joint Operations Center to combat financial fraud

Saudi Central Bank launches Joint Operations Center to combat financial fraud
Updated 57 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Central Bank has launched the Joint Operations Center for banks to follow up and monitor cases of financial fraud, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Inaugurated by the central bank's governor, Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mubarak, the center seeks to improve the customer experience and tackle confirmed cases of financial fraud that Saudi bank customers may be exposed to. 

This comes as part of the institution's continuous support for the stability of the banking sector, Al-Mubarak added. 

Additionally, the bank — also known as SAMA — announced the completion of connectivity to the Saudi Business Center utilizing its Tanfeeth program. 

The solution aims at optimizing system connectivity and integration between Saudi government entities and banks operating in Saudi Arabia, according to SAMA’s statement. 

In coordination with government entities, the Tanfeeth program seeks to promote operational efficiency by overcoming procedural hurdles.

Topics: SAMA saudi central bank Banks suadi

India In-Focus — Indian shares slip; Infosys misses profit estimates

India In-Focus — Indian shares slip; Infosys misses profit estimates
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

India In-Focus — Indian shares slip; Infosys misses profit estimates

India In-Focus — Indian shares slip; Infosys misses profit estimates
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Indian shares retreated on Monday from their longest winning streak since last October, as Reliance Industries slid following a weaker than expected earnings report, although a strong performance in private lender ICICI Bank limited the losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.19 percent at 16,687.8, as of 0354 GMT, while the S&P BSE slipped 0.2 percent to 55,958.76. 

Last week, the indexes rose more than 4 percent each in their best performances since February 2021.

India’s most valuable company, Reliance, fell 3.4 percent in its biggest intraday percentage drop in more than three weeks, after its first-quarter profit missed estimates on a surge in costs.

Infosys misses profit estimates as costs surge

India’s Infosys Ltd. on Sunday reported June-quarter profit that missed estimates, hurt by higher employee expenses, but the information technology services company raised its annual revenue outlook, citing a strong demand outlook.

Infosys’ larger IT rival Tata Consultancy Services and also smaller rivals such as HCL Technologies and Wipro have seen their margins erode as they battle a higher sector-wide talent churn and try to retain employees.

Overall expenses surged more than 29 percent, while operating margins for Infosys for the June quarter came in at 20.1 percent, down 3.6 percent year-on-year. The company also retained its operating margin guidance for the full year at 21 percent to 23 percent.

The company was making investments in talent through hiring and competitive compensation revisions, which will impact margins in the immediate term, Nilanjan Roy, chief financial officer, Infosys said in a statement.

However, Bengaluru-based Infosys expects revenue growth of 14 percent to16 percent for the financial year to March, slightly up from its view of 13 percent to15 percent forecast in April.

“We see good volume growth, good pipeline of large deals and that gives us the confidence for increasing revenue guidance,” CEO Salil Parekh said in a media call.

Infosys saw its large deal signings dropping about 35 percent to $1.7 billion rupees, while gross addition of clients during the quarter dropped to 106 from 113 a year ago

But Parekh said the company was seeing good traction with large clients.

Consolidated net profit for Infosys rose 3.2 percent to 53.60 billion rupees ($12.5 million), but missed analysts' estimates of 56.26 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

The April-June quarterly earnings reports have started on a weaker note for Indian IT services companies, with TCS, HCL Technologies and Wipro also missing their first-quarter profit estimates.

Revenue from operations for Infosys jumped 24 percent to 344.70 billion rupees.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India In-Focus Infosys

PIF-owned JCDC, Cruise Saudi to design luxury cruise terminal at Jeddah Central Project

PIF-owned JCDC, Cruise Saudi to design luxury cruise terminal at Jeddah Central Project
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

PIF-owned JCDC, Cruise Saudi to design luxury cruise terminal at Jeddah Central Project

PIF-owned JCDC, Cruise Saudi to design luxury cruise terminal at Jeddah Central Project
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Jeddah Central Development Co., wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, has signed an initial agreement with PIF-owned Cruise Saudi to design Jeddah Central Project International Luxury Cruise Terminal. 

The marina and luxury cruise will provide Jeddah residents and visitors with ways to experience the coastal areas, fostering the growth of the Kingdom’s marine tourism industry, according to a press release. 

“Our plan is to develop a world-class marina that includes a luxury cruise destination, as a continuation of this rich maritime legacy. 

“Our partnership with Cruise Saudi will help us accelerate our efforts as we work to diversify the Kingdom’s tourism and entertainment industries, which is a key PIF and Saudi Vision 2030 objective,” CEO of JCDC, Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sulaim, said. 

Reflecting JCDC’s commitment to establishing Jeddah as one of the region’s superyachts and luxury cruise destinations, the memorandum will strengthen Jeddah’s position as a multi-faceted maritime hub, the statement added. 

Topics: Saudi cruise tourism MoU Jeddah

