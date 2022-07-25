You are here

Super sleek & strong: Huawei Mate Xs 2 launches in KSA

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 leverages its strengths of being ultra-light and ultra-thin, ultra-flat and ultra-reliable, to bring consumers the best experience.
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia has announced that its flagship foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate Xs 2, will be available soon for pre-order in the local market. Inheriting Huawei’s classic outward folding design, the Mate Xs 2 leverages its strengths of being ultra-light and ultra-thin, ultra-flat and ultra-reliable, to bring consumers the best experience.

Through the new generation double-rotating Falcon Wing Hinge, Huawei bestowed the Mate Xs 2 with an elegant unibody design, which boasts a flat and seamless fold. The phone is also equipped with flagship features, including a 7-inch True-Chroma foldable display and a 50 MP True-Chroma camera system that supports Huawei XD Optics, taking its performance to new heights.

When unfolded, the screen becomes as flat and smooth as a mirror, bringing users a more immersive foldable experience. The hinge of Huawei Mate Xs 2 is exquisitely built with Huawei’s self-developed ultra-light, high-strength steel, which exhibits a strong load-bearing capacity. In this way, Huawei Mate Xs 2 enjoys both a lighter weight and a higher strength.

The phone weighs only 255 grams, a weight that only a non-foldable phone has previously reached. This was made possible by employing innovative light materials, such as ultra-light glass fibers for the phone’s backplane, as well as aerospace-grade titanium alloys and ultra-light, high-strength steel for its structure. 




The Huawei Mate Xs 2 adopts a composite screen, which shares a similar design to anti-collision systems in cars, making it an excellent shock absorber and buffer. This shock barrier improves the phone’s flexibility and resistance to impact, giving consumers peace of mind.

Huawei continues to invest in innovation and development, using its solid technology to form the Huawei Image for its consumers. The True-Chroma camera system of Huawei Mate Xs 2 includes a 50 MP True-Chroma camera for capturing true-to-life colors. The improved XD Optics brings brand-new information recovery technology to further elevate image clarity, helping restore image details in a way that breaks the boundaries of physics.

The Mirror Shooting smart function of the Mate Xs 2 allows users to preview shots in real time through the digital viewfinder of the camera on both screens simultaneously. The phone is also equipped with the new generation of AI Remove, allowing users to simply click on the selected objects for removal to easily edit photos. Meanwhile, thanks to the Telephoto Camera and Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, distant and wide views can be easily captured in one shot.

In terms of software ecology and user experience, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 continues to innovate and break through, bringing users more valuable experiences. It adopts the brand-new dynamic folding visual effect. When unfolded, the desktop screen will automatically expand and, when folded, the screen remains clear and smooth. The upgraded Smart Multi-Window function brings easier interactions and higher efficiency, whereas the split-screen function supports using two applications in parallel to improve efficiency and free operation.

The Mate Xs 2 comes in two classic colorways: Black, with a crosshatch leather texture, and white, with a natural leather texture. The flagship foldable phone will be soon available for pre-orders from Huawei’s online platforms in Saudi Arabia. The price of the phone will be revealed during the Huawei Flagship Products Summer Launch Event, which will take place on July 27.

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance hosted a first-of-its-kind health awareness program, in Jeddah on July 21-22. The company’s newly launched “Live Right” health awareness campaign — with events planned across the Kingdom — the first of which was held in Jeddah’s Leylaty Hall, aims to promote a healthy lifestyle among the citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia in line with the Vision 2030 goals of improving the quality of life of members of society and enabling them to lead healthier lives.

Ali Sheneamer, chief business development officer at Bupa Arabia, said the campaign aims to inspire healthy habits through educational and training sessions that cover a wide range of health topics. The event in Jeddah — which was open to the public — also included various interactive sports, health and recreational activities that families participated in. Specialists and doctors were available on-ground to answer the questions of the attendees and provide glucose and blood pressure tests, as well as optical, dental, nutritional and general checkups.

“The ‘Live Right’ program is based on five pillars, which include: Health Lounge, Fitness, Prevention, Mental Well-being, and Weight Management,” added Sheneamer.

The event also included an entertainment corner for children.

The increase in health risks globally has placed a renewed focus on the role of awareness campaigns that help educate and inform the public about various health issues. Indeed, a population’s well-being is one of the criteria set by international organizations to determine the overall social welfare, health and safety of societies. Therefore, it has become a strategic objective that countries, organizations and individuals seek to achieve.

“Bupa Arabia’s latest initiative is in line with its pioneering role as the leading health insurance company in the Kingdom as well as its efforts to achieve the well-being of Saudi society,” the company said.

Saudi Arabia has placed great importance on improving the quality of life of its citizens and residents, naming it as one of the objectives of Vision 2030. The Quality of Life program, launched in 2018, endeavors to improve the quality of life of individuals and their families by creating the necessary environment to develop and support new healthier lifestyle options.

In addition to the Quality of Life program, the Health Sector Transformation Program, also part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, aims to ensure continued development of healthcare and preventive health services in the Kingdom as a means of achieving the well-being of society.

As demand grows, Oman Air will operate 10 instead of seven weekly flights between Muscat and Kochi, Delhi, and Chennai in India between Aug. 1 and Oct. 29.

“We are pleased to announce additional frequencies to Kochi, Delhi, and Chennai effective next month as part of our comprehensive plans to better serve our international markets and meet our guests’ travel expectations during the holiday season,” said Hamad bin Mohamed Al-Harthy, regional vice president sales — Indian Subcontinent and Asia-Pacific.

The airline will operate a total of 122 flights per week between Muscat and its eight Indian destinations with the additional 18 flights per week, offering 10 flights per week in each direction to Delhi, Kochi, and Chennai, seven flights per week to Bangalore, Mumbai, Kozhikode, and Hyderabad, as well as three flights per week to Goa.

Al-Harthy added: “The airline will offer wide-body service, including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A330 in addition to the Boeing 737, between Muscat and destinations in India. Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional award-winning products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality accessible to guests on every flight.”

Oman “stopover packages” offer Oman Air-ticketed passengers the flexibility to discover some of the most desirable tourist spots in and around Muscat. Each stopover is designed to offer visitors a distinct taste of some of Oman’s leading attractions. Enabling the country’s flourishing tourism potential is something Oman Air Holidays does exceptionally well, and the launch of its stopover packages adds to Oman’s growing inventory of custom stays and experiences.

The airline has been instrumental in transforming Muscat into a popular travel destination in the Middle East, supporting adjacent commercial, industrial and tourism activities. Its fleet comprises, among others, ultra-modern, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 and 787 Dreamliner aircraft that feature luxuriously appointed interiors.

Continuous investments in new technologies, innovative products and enhanced guest services have solidified its position as a premium, multi-award-winning airline of outstanding repute.

BMG Financial Group will host its annual Economic Forum focused on Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 at the London Stock Exchange on July 26. The forum will cover different topics including geopolitics, dual listings, key growth sectors, Nomu market, SMEs, and the future of fintech.  
Senior Saudi officials, prominent businessmen, CEOs and others are among the distinguished faculty of speakers for the forum. Speakers will include Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO and board member, Saudi Venture Capital Company; Abdulaziz Al-Ghifaili, UK international office director, Ministry of Investment; Al-Bader Foudeh, industrial development deputy minister, Ministry of Industry; Talaat Hafez, board member of Baa-Azeem Trading Co; Ali Alireza, managing director, Haji Hussein Ali Reza; Julia Hoggart, CEO of London Stock Exchange; and Cevdet Caner, CEO of Aggregate Holdings. In addition to them, Makarem Al-Batterjee, chairman of Gold’s Gym Arabia; Sekip Senturuk, deputy CEO of Baytur; Mohammad Shahin, CFO of Al-Shair Group; and Vittorio Rocchi, CFO of Sitaf Foods; are also going to be a part of the speakers faculty. The forum will also include a panel discussion on the offering of Saudi family businesses in the parallel market and its role in supporting the economy to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

BMG Foundation has been bridging East and West through sport, music and art for more than 20 years. The vision of the foundation is to transcend differences through the common language of culture.

Basil Al-Ghalayini, CEO of BMG Financial Group, said: “We chose the London Stock Exchange to host our forum because it is the oldest exchange in the world, which will help to broaden our message and reach global investors to promote the promising inward investments into the Kingdom.”
On the night before the forum, BMG Foundation will host a classical music concert with the theme “Ears Around the World,” where East meets West, performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and conducted by William Walker. The G20 Orchestra musicians will showcase certain musical traditions of Saudi Arabia, aiming to strengthen the deep cultural connections between nations.
Dubai Outlet Mall, the first “value” concept mall in the MENA region, is all set to open the doors to its extension in Q4 2022. The major expansion drive embarked by DOM will bring the total area of the mall to 3.8 million square feet — making it the largest outlet mall not only in the region but in the world.
The expansion is in line with the brand’s commitment to delivering outstanding experiences to customers and demonstrates its ongoing drive to boost the country’s retail economy.
Strategically located at the intersection of MBZ and Dubai Bypass and Al-Ain Road, DOM is easily accessible to all UAE residents across the seven emirates and provides a well-structured comprehensive retail mix, offering great value from high-end brands to streetwear. While the extension is wrapping up its leasing phase and gearing up for its upcoming opening, a huge roster of international brands have joined the family of great brands at DOM.
Brands like Aigner and New Balance have taken serious positions in the expansion along with other brands such as Rivoli Group, Gallery One, Mumuso, Zippy Kids, OVS Kids, Simple Kitchen, Dwell, Supercare, Optivision, Optics for Less, Sensoline, Via Milano, Ricci Ceremony, Lens Kart, Notino Gallery, Intimate Collection, Mario Barutti, Tiyabi Taif Al-Emarat, Selz, and Duozoulo, while many more are looking forward to opening their stores later this year.
Mohammed Naser Khammas, CEO of Al-Ahli Group, said: “We are excited to see our list of partnering brands grow with us as we welcome New Balance and Aigner and all of the new brands that have joined the Dubai Outlet Mall family. As we realize the vision of reimagining the world of shopping and retail, I’ll be very excited to announce in due course all of the brands that have signed up for the expansion.”
The expansion will include a number of new features and concepts to entertain visitors of all ages around the year, joining 117 Live Arena as part of DOM’s entertainment cluster. The expansion will also provide a range of gastronomic experiences through unique food and beverage concepts such as the indoor Farmers’ Market and fine dining restaurants. The mall will also include a state-of-the-art cinema, a megamarket, and community space. Furthermore, the destination will be releasing an omni-channel that provides yet another exclusive experience for both shoppers and retailers alike.
Since its opening in 2007, DOM has made its mark as the first value shopping concept mall in the MENA region. It has been home to more than 1,300 premium brands with over 240 stores.

Topics: Dubai VALUE

The Dubai Health Authority recently signed an MoU with Visa, a digital payments company, with the aim of enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness as an ideal destination for health tourism.
The agreement was signed on behalf of the Dubai Health Authority by Dr. Marwan Al-Mulla, executive director of the Health Regulation Sector at the DHA, and on behalf of Visa, by Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, senior vice president and group country manager for GCC.
According to the agreement, Visa will work in cooperation with its bank partners to provide cardholders with a set of exclusive discounts on medical services provided by members of the Dubai Health Experience through the health tourism website www.dxh.ae. Visa card holders will be able to choose between a range of medical services and procedures, book appointments with doctors, and plan their treatment itineraries.
The agreement will be implemented in two phases. The first phase targets Visa card holders from Kuwait to benefit from discounts on services in six clinics and hospitals in the UAE.

While the second phase aims to provide discounts to Visa card holders in other countries to cover all hospitals and clinics affiliated with the Dubai Health Experience Group. It will also work with travel agents, airlines and hospitality service providers to obtain various discounts and other offers.
Dr. Al-Mulla said the MoU comes as part of the authority’s continuous plans and efforts to build broad horizons of strategic partnerships with various local, regional and global institutions to enhance Dubai’s ability and global competitiveness as an ideal destination for health care seekers.
He referred to the effective programs adopted by Dubai to activate the health tourism movement in cooperation with its strategic partners, which contributed during the past year to attracting 630,000 international health tourists, their medical expenses amounting to about 730 million dirhams ($198.74 million), which he said are record numbers in light of the exceptional circumstances the world is going through due to the COVID-19 pandemic that cast negative shadows on various vital sectors, including the health sector.
Jaffar said: “Our strategic agreement with DHA will increase Dubai’s attractiveness as a preferred destination for global health tourism, and as a center for first-class health care facilities. Through this first-of-its-kind strategic alliance, we want to highlight the importance of making health a priority and ensure that our cardholders can avail exclusive discounts on high-quality medical services, as well as enjoy the benefits offered by a Dubai Health Experience member.”

