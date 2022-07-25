Super sleek & strong: Huawei Mate Xs 2 launches in KSA

Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia has announced that its flagship foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate Xs 2, will be available soon for pre-order in the local market. Inheriting Huawei’s classic outward folding design, the Mate Xs 2 leverages its strengths of being ultra-light and ultra-thin, ultra-flat and ultra-reliable, to bring consumers the best experience.

Through the new generation double-rotating Falcon Wing Hinge, Huawei bestowed the Mate Xs 2 with an elegant unibody design, which boasts a flat and seamless fold. The phone is also equipped with flagship features, including a 7-inch True-Chroma foldable display and a 50 MP True-Chroma camera system that supports Huawei XD Optics, taking its performance to new heights.

When unfolded, the screen becomes as flat and smooth as a mirror, bringing users a more immersive foldable experience. The hinge of Huawei Mate Xs 2 is exquisitely built with Huawei’s self-developed ultra-light, high-strength steel, which exhibits a strong load-bearing capacity. In this way, Huawei Mate Xs 2 enjoys both a lighter weight and a higher strength.

The phone weighs only 255 grams, a weight that only a non-foldable phone has previously reached. This was made possible by employing innovative light materials, such as ultra-light glass fibers for the phone’s backplane, as well as aerospace-grade titanium alloys and ultra-light, high-strength steel for its structure.







The Huawei Mate Xs 2 adopts a composite screen, which shares a similar design to anti-collision systems in cars, making it an excellent shock absorber and buffer. This shock barrier improves the phone’s flexibility and resistance to impact, giving consumers peace of mind.

Huawei continues to invest in innovation and development, using its solid technology to form the Huawei Image for its consumers. The True-Chroma camera system of Huawei Mate Xs 2 includes a 50 MP True-Chroma camera for capturing true-to-life colors. The improved XD Optics brings brand-new information recovery technology to further elevate image clarity, helping restore image details in a way that breaks the boundaries of physics.

The Mirror Shooting smart function of the Mate Xs 2 allows users to preview shots in real time through the digital viewfinder of the camera on both screens simultaneously. The phone is also equipped with the new generation of AI Remove, allowing users to simply click on the selected objects for removal to easily edit photos. Meanwhile, thanks to the Telephoto Camera and Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, distant and wide views can be easily captured in one shot.

In terms of software ecology and user experience, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 continues to innovate and break through, bringing users more valuable experiences. It adopts the brand-new dynamic folding visual effect. When unfolded, the desktop screen will automatically expand and, when folded, the screen remains clear and smooth. The upgraded Smart Multi-Window function brings easier interactions and higher efficiency, whereas the split-screen function supports using two applications in parallel to improve efficiency and free operation.

The Mate Xs 2 comes in two classic colorways: Black, with a crosshatch leather texture, and white, with a natural leather texture. The flagship foldable phone will be soon available for pre-orders from Huawei’s online platforms in Saudi Arabia. The price of the phone will be revealed during the Huawei Flagship Products Summer Launch Event, which will take place on July 27.