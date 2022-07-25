You are here

Somalia prime minister given 10 more days to form government

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre addressing the plenary upon his election on June 25, 2022 in Mogadishu. (AFP/File)
  Barre vowed to establish a government within 10 days after parliament approved the extension
MOGADISHU: Somalia’s parliament agreed on Monday to give Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre more time to form a government, a month after his appointment in the Horn of Africa nation.

Barre was initially expected to name a Cabinet within 30 days of his appointment on June 25 but said the delays were due to the country’s protracted election process that culminated in May with the selection of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as president.

“In order to form a ... balanced government, it is necessary that I spend sufficient time in consultations with various politicians of the country and civil society,” Barre said in a statement released on Monday.

Observers have voiced hope that Mohamud’s presidency will draw the line under a political crisis that blighted the rule of his predecessor Mohamed Abdullahi Mohammed, better known as Farmajo, and threatened to plunge Somalia back into violent chaos.

Barre vowed to establish a government within 10 days after parliament approved the extension.

“The prime minister asked for an extension of 10 days, and this seemed credible because ... the prime minister is in consultation with other stakeholders,” said Mohammed Dhabancad, one of the legislators.

The new government will face a host of challenges, including a looming famine and a grinding Islamist insurgency.

A crippling drought across the Horn of Africa has left about 7.1 million Somalis — nearly half the population — battling hunger, with more than 200,000 on the brink of starvation, according to UN figures.

The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab also continues to flex its muscles by carrying out deadly attacks, underscoring the difficult task ahead for the country’s new leaders.

The militants were driven out of the capital Mogadishu in 2011 by an African Union force but still control swathes of countryside and frequently strike civilian and military targets.

Zelensky urges Europe to boost Russia sanctions over 'gas war'

Zelensky urges Europe to boost Russia sanctions over ‘gas war’
Updated 6 sec ago

Zelensky urges Europe to boost Russia sanctions over ‘gas war’

Zelensky urges Europe to boost Russia sanctions over ‘gas war’
  Volodymyr Zelensky: 'Today we heard new gas threats to Europe... This is an open gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe'
  Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom said it will cut daily gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline to 33 million cubic meters a day
Updated 6 sec ago
KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called on Europe to retaliate against Russia’s “gas war” by boosting its sanctions against Moscow.
“Today we heard new gas threats to Europe... This is an open gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe,” Zelensky said, reacting to Gazprom’s announcement of a new cut in gas deliveries to Europe.
Russia’s state-owned energy giant said it will cut daily gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline to 33 million cubic meters a day — about 20 percent of the pipeline’s capacity — from Wednesday.
It said it was halting the operation of one of the last two operating turbines due to the “technical condition of the engine.”
The German government said there was no technical justification for Gazprom’s announcement.
Europe is heavily dependent on Russian energy resources, and the West accuses Moscow of using energy as a weapon in retaliation for the sanctions adopted after Russia invaded Ukraine.
In his daily video message, Zelensky said: “They don’t care what will happen to the people, how they will suffer — from hunger due to blocked ports, from winter cold and poverty... or the occupation. These are just different forms of terror.”
“That is why you have to hit back. Do not think about how to bring back the turbine, but strengthen the sanctions,” he said.
Gazprom’s announcement came after Russia last week restored critical gas supplies to Europe through Germany via Nord Stream after 10 days of maintenance, but only at 40 percent of the pipeline’s capacity.

'Friend to all, enemy to none': Marcos vows to safeguard Philippine territory in national address

‘Friend to all, enemy to none’: Marcos vows to safeguard Philippine territory in national address
Updated 25 July 2022
Ellie Aben

‘Friend to all, enemy to none’: Marcos vows to safeguard Philippine territory in national address

‘Friend to all, enemy to none’: Marcos vows to safeguard Philippine territory in national address
  Foreign policy will remain independent: Filipino president
  Philippines also seeking to renew 'respect, friendship' with Saudi Arabia
Updated 25 July 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday vowed to safeguard Philippine territory against foreign powers while also promising that the country would continue to be a “friend to all,” in his first address to the nation as its new leader.

Marcos, who scored a landslide victory in May’s presidential election and was sworn in on June 30, had promised to open a new chapter in the country’s history and said that his administration would pursue an independent foreign policy.

In a comprehensive policy speech to Congress that was screened live on television, Marcos said he would create jobs and support growth by improving tourism, education, and modernizing agriculture, while also touching on plans for infrastructure developments, tax overhaul, and climate-change mitigation.

He pointed out that the Philippines’ foreign policy would remain independent, with its national interest serving as a “primordial guide.”

“The Philippines shall continue to be a friend to all, and an enemy to none,” he added.

“I will not preside over any process that will abandon even one square inch of territory of the Republic of the Philippines to any foreign power.”

The statement, likely alluding to the Philippines’ historic run-ins with Beijing in the South China Sea, drew a lengthy applause from Congress.

The South China Sea is a strategic and resource-rich waterway claimed by China almost in its entirety, but other countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei, also have overlapping claims.

Manila has filed hundreds of diplomatic protests against Chinese activity in the South China Sea in the past few years, after an international tribunal in The Hague dismissed Beijing’s sweeping claims to the region in 2016.

Under former President Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines had embraced a Beijing-friendly direction while attempting to distance the Southeast Asian country from its colonial master the US.

With both major powers attempting to boost their influence in the region, their envoys have separately met with the new president in what appears to be a diplomatic push to deepen alliance.

In early June, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman became the first top foreign official to meet Marcos prior to his inauguration. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on a working trip earlier this month, was the first top foreign official to visit Manila since the new Philippine leader took office.

“We will be a good neighbor, always looking for ways to collaborate with the end goal of mutually beneficial outcomes,” Marcos said.

“If we agree, we will cooperate and we will work together. And if we differ, let us talk some more until we develop a consensus,” he added. “After all, that is the Filipino way.”

In a speech that lasted one hour and 18 minutes, Marcos also said the government was in talks with Saudi Arabia to resume deployment of workers to the Kingdom, after it was suspended in November last year as Manila sought to settle the financial claims of thousands of Filipino workers.

“We can, and we will, negotiate to give our countrymen working there a decent wage, and to ensure that their rights and welfare are protected,” he added.

Saudi Arabia, where more than 1 million Filipinos work, was the most preferred destination of overseas Filipino workers in 2019, according to government data.

Philippines’ Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople will visit Saudi Arabia in the coming months to tackle the issue, Marcos said.

“We will renew the respect and friendship between our two nations, as exemplified by my late father and their king,” he added.

UK halting 'non-essential' aid will cost lives, govt warned

UK halting ‘non-essential’ aid will cost lives, govt warned
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

UK halting ‘non-essential’ aid will cost lives, govt warned

UK halting ‘non-essential’ aid will cost lives, govt warned
  Funding for countries including Yemen falls after aid budget cut from 0.7% to 0.5% of GDP
  Money redirected to helping victims of Ukraine war, people fleeing Afghanistan
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government has been criticized after cutting all but “essential” overseas aid in the wake of reducing its international development budget to 0.5 percent of gross domestic product.

Politicians and charities have warned that lives will be lost as a result of the cuts, with countries such as war-torn Yemen likely to take the brunt of the loss of funds.

The war in Ukraine is taking up a significant portion of the budget, as is the UK’s system for taking in Afghan refugees following the collapse of the government in Kabul in August 2021.

The initial aid budget cut, from 0.7 percent of GDP, was implemented in the wake of the financial burden placed on the UK economy by the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdowns and social restrictions.

Government departments, meanwhile, have been told that “non-essential aid spending” is to be halted until the UK has a new prime minister following the resignation of incumbent Boris Johnson, as the 0.5 percent spend cap is close to being reached.

Sam Nadel, head of government relations at the charity Oxfam, said that aid for Ukrainians “cannot come at the expense of responding to other emergencies around the world such as in East Africa and Yemen.”

Simon Starling, director of policy at the Bond network of UK aid organizations, told The Independent newspaper: “If the government sticks to the diminished 0.5 percent budget while new crises like the Ukraine war emerge, more and more people will be denied the critical humanitarian and development support the UK promised to provide.”

Labour Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy, meanwhile, said that the conflict in eastern Europe was already placing excess strain on many places that had lost out on UK aid.

“At a time of chronic global food shortages, drought, rising prices and conflict in so many parts of the world, it’s extraordinary that UK developmental aid appears to have been suspended.

“Lives literally appear to be dependent on the Conservative Party leadership elections.”

Former International Development secretary Andrew Mitchell said: “To withhold spending on life-saving projects in this way will undoubtedly cost lives and further impair the UK’s reputation.”

The government said that it was “prioritizing overseas aid funding, such as providing humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine.”

A spokesman for Johnson told The Independent: “People would expect us to take heed of the amount of money we have available to spend without adding additional debt.”

Minister: First grain shipments to leave Ukraine 'this week'

Minister: First grain shipments to leave Ukraine ‘this week’
Updated 25 July 2022
AFP

Minister: First grain shipments to leave Ukraine ‘this week’

Minister: First grain shipments to leave Ukraine ‘this week’
  Russia and Ukraine signed agreements on Black Sea grain exports in Istanbul on Friday
  Southeastern port of Chornomorsk will be 'the first' used for grain deliveries
Updated 25 July 2022
AFP

Kyiv expects the first grain deliveries under a UN-brokered deal to leave Ukrainian ports “this week,” Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said Monday, despite Russian strikes on Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odessa.

“We expect the agreement to start working in the coming days,” Oleksandr Kubrakov, who led Ukraine’s delegation at grain talks in Turkey, told a press conference.

“We are preparing for everything to start this week,” he added.

Kubrakov also highlighted the importance of security following a strike on the port of Odessa, one of the three export hubs designated in the agreement.

“Our position is very simple. We signed an agreement with the UN and Turkey. If the sides guarantee security, the agreement will work. If they do not, it will not work,” Kubrakov said.

Russia and Ukraine signed agreements on Black Sea grain exports in Istanbul on Friday, with Turkey and the UN as co-guarantors.

Both countries are major exporters of agricultural products, but Moscow’s invasion has severely disrupted Ukrainian wheat exports as the fighting damaged harvests and left ports blocked and mined.

Kubrakov added that de-mining will take place “exclusively” in the shipping lanes required for grain exports, while Ukrainian ships will accompany the departing convoys that will transport not only grain but also fertilizer.

Deputy infrastructure minister Yuri Vaskov told the press conference that the southeastern port of Chornomorsk will be “the first” used for grain deliveries, followed by the port of Odessa in the south and then Pivdennyi in the southeast.

“In the next two weeks, we will be technically ready to carry out grain exports from all Ukrainian ports,” Vaskov added.

Russia's diplomat says Moscow's goal is to oust Ukraine president

Russia’s diplomat says Moscow’s goal is to oust Ukraine president
Updated 25 July 2022
AP

Russia’s diplomat says Moscow’s goal is to oust Ukraine president

Russia’s diplomat says Moscow’s goal is to oust Ukraine president
  Sergey Lavrov: Moscow is determined to help Ukrainians 'liberate themselves from the burden of this absolutely unacceptable regime'
Updated 25 July 2022
AP

KYIV: Russia appears to have reversed itself after the country’s top diplomat said Moscow’s overarching goal is to topple the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian artillery barrages and air strikes continue to pummel cities across Ukraine.
The remark from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov comes amid Ukraine’s efforts to resume grain exports from its Black Sea ports, something that would help ease global food shortages, under a new deal tested by a Russian strike on Odesa over the weekend.
Speaking to envoys at an Arab League summit in Cairo late Sunday, Lavrov said Moscow is determined to help Ukrainians “liberate themselves from the burden of this absolutely unacceptable regime.”
Lavrov accused Kiev and “its Western allies” of spouting propaganda intended to ensure that Ukraine “becomes the eternal enemy of Russia.”
“Russian and Ukrainian people would continue to live together, we will certainly help Ukrainian people to get rid of the regime, which is absolutely anti-people and anti-historical,” he said.
Lavrov’s remarks contrasted sharply with the Kremlin’s line early in the war, when Russian officials repeatedly emphasized that they weren’t seeking to overthrow Zelensky’s government.
Lavrov argued that Russia was ready to negotiate a deal to end hostilities in March when Kyiv changed tack and declared its intention to rout Russia on the battlefield, adding that the West has encouraged Ukraine to keep fighting.
“The West insists that Ukraine must not start negotiations until Russia is defeated on the battlefield,” Lavrov said.
It was not yet clear when grain shipments would resume following Russia and Ukraine signing identical agreements with the United Nations and Turkey on Friday in Istanbul. The deals are aimed at clearing the way for the shipment of millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain, as well as the export of Russian grain and fertilizer.
The Kremlin insisted Monday that the attack on the port of Odesa over the weekend targeted military assets and would not affect grain shipping.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the strike had to do “exclusively with the military infrastructure.”
“This is in no way related to the infrastructure involved in fulfilling the agreements and exporting grain. So this can’t and shouldn’t affect the start of the shipment process in any way,” Peskov said.
The Kremlin spokesman also said that Moscow has no interest in halting all gas supplies to Europe and that recent restrictions on the flow of Russian gas to European countries “are simply the consequences of restrictions the Europeans have imposed, and the Europeans themselves are suffering from these restrictions.”
“Russia is a responsible gas supplier, and no matter what anyone says, the European Commission, in European capitals, in the US, Russia has been and continues to be a country that to a large extent guarantees Europe’s energy security,” Peskov said.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s presidential office said Monday that at least two civilians were killed and another 10 were wounded in the latest Russian shelling during the last 24 hours.
In the eastern Donetsk region, the focus of the Russian offensive, Russian artillery struck Avdiivka, Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka. An airstrike on Bakhmut damaged at least five houses.
“The Russians are using the scorched earth tactics across the entire Donbas, they fire from the ground and from the air to wipe off entire cities,” Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said in televised remarks.
The Russians also struck the Kharkiv region. In the city of Chuhuiv, a Russian strike ruined the building of a local club and rescue workers removed several people from under the debris.
Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Sinyehubov denounced the attack as “senseless barbarity,” saying that “it looks like a deadly lottery when no one knows where the next strike will come and the entire region is dangerous for living.”
In the Dnipro region, a 10-year-old girl was wounded by shelling, and a 7-year-old child was wounded in the Russian shelling of the Mykolaiv region.
In other developments:
— Russia’s top domestic security agency said Monday it has thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian military intelligence to entice Russian military pilots to surrender their combat jets to Ukraine.
The Federal Security Service (FSB), the KGB’s successor agency, said Monday that Ukrainians offered Russian pilots cash and European Union citizenship to persuade them to hijack their warplanes. In a video released by the FSB, a man purported to be a Ukrainian intelligence officer, is offering to pay a prospective defector pilot $2 million if he would surrender his plane during a combat mission over Ukraine.
Russian state television claimed that Western spy agencies assisted the Ukrainians in the effort. The Russian claims couldn’t be independently verified.

