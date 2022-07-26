Saudi retailer BinDawood completes 62% stake buy in e-commerce platform IATC

You are here

The transaction comes in a bid to strengthen the company’s position in the e-commerce sector and enhance its omnichannel presence. (Supplied)
RIYADH: A unit of Saudi retailer BinDawood Holding has completed the acquisition of a 62 percent stake in e-commerce platform operator International Applications Trading Co.

Future Retail for Information Technology Co., which is wholly owned by BinDawood, signed the deal with Amwaj Real Estate Co. and First Commercial Application Co.

Majed Altahan will retain his role as CEO of IATC after the acquisition, BinDawood said in a bourse filing.

The transaction comes in a bid to strengthen the company’s position in the e-commerce sector and enhance its omnichannel presence.

This is in line with the company’s long-term objectives as one of the leading grocery retail operators of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the Kingdom and is expected to have a positive impact on its financials, BinDawood said.

RIYADH: Saudi Cable Co. received its shareholders' approval to reduce the company’s capital by 74.6 percent.

The provider of energy and telecoms cables will reduce its capital to SR67 million ($18 million) from SR262 million, a bourse filing shows.

The purpose of the capital reduction is to restructure the company’s capital and reduce its accumulated losses, the company said.

RIYADH: Yamama Cement Co. has reported a 9 percent decline in profit for the first half of 2022 as a result of lower sales.

The cement maker’s half-year net profit dropped to SR120 million ($32 million) from SR132 million in the same period last year, a bourse filing shows.

Along with a decline in sales, Yamama said that the increase in zakat provisions and selling expenses for the current period contributed to the drop in profit.

 

  • Facility will aid the development of UAE’s downstream and industrial sectors
ABU DHABI: The next stage in the development of the Borouge 4 project in Ruwais is set to get underway, Emirates Press Agency reported.

The announcement was made by Borouge, which manages the project on behalf of its owners, ADNOC and Borealis.

“Borouge 4 is on track and will enter its next phase of development with the construction of the infrastructure, which includes establishing the utility system, roadworks and associated civil works of the complex,” Sultan Zaid Al-Shehhi, its project director, said.

The new facility, which is about the size of 500 football fields, will contribute to the continued development of the UAE’s downstream and industrial sectors as one of the pillars of ADNOC’s growth strategy.

It will use Borealis’ proprietary Borstar technology to produce high-quality polyolefin solutions for a variety of industrial sectors, including infrastructure, energy, advanced packaging and agriculture across the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

It will also provide feedstock for the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone, which is accelerating the UAE’s industrial growth.

“Borouge 4 is an enabler of ADNOC’s growth strategy, and the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s industrial growth and diversification plans,” Al-Shehhi said.

“We are proud to already be contributing to the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ program, with more than 25 percent of the total materials and equipment of the complex being made in the UAE.”

He added: “We have safely completed 1.5 million man-hours to date, and with our UAE contractor, Al-Asab, we look forward to successfully completing the early works phase.”

Borouge’s recent participation in the Make it in the Emirates Forum, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and ADNOC, as well as the launch of the ADDED Industrial Strategy for Abu Dhabi, has contributed to this achievement.

The company supports the local supply chain and contributes to the UAE’s In-Country Value Program. Once completed, the Borouge 4 project will take the country’s annual production capacity of polyolefins to 6.4 million tons.

RIYADH: Al-Zamil Real Estate Development Co. has signed a SR500 million ($133 million) acquisition deal with Masar Makkah’s developer Umm Al-Qura Development and Construction Co. to buy one of its residential towers. 

The agreement reflects Al-Zamil company’s commitment to provide the highest levels of real estate development services for luxury housing solutions to support the accommodation and hospitality sector, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Masar Makkah was developed by Umm Al-Qura Co. for the development and construction of services and amenities to serve Makkah residents, visitors and pilgrims and facilitate their access to the Grand Mosque.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to double the capacity amount in renewables tenders this year and in 2023 in preparation for the Middle East’s faster growth in mostly solar and wind projects. 

This happens as the Kingdom, alongside other crude producers, boosts oil production for export as European countries seek an alternative to Russian fuels.

This could be an incentive to get Saudi Arabia to accelerate renewable installations, said Miguel Brito, low carbon electricity analyst at Platts Analytics.

Through a micro lens

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has commissioned 287 of 11,000 volts substations in the emirate during the first half of 2022, it said in a statement. 

Located primarily in Al-Merkad, Jabal Ali First, Saih Shuaib 2, Al-Jadaf and Burj Khalifa areas, the stations come as part of DEWA’s efforts to provide infrastructure according to the highest international standards. 

GS Inima has reached a $138 million financial closure for Oman desalination plant, Trade Arabia reported citing a statement. 

The Barka V desalination plant, being developed by Oman Power and Water Procurement, is located 58 kilometers west of the capital Muscat, has a total capacity of 100,000 cubic meters per day. 

