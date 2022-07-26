You are here

Oil Updates — Crude rises on supply concerns; Sri Lanka woos foreign oil firms; Vaar Energi raises dividend

Oil Updates — Crude rises on supply concerns; Sri Lanka woos foreign oil firms; Vaar Energi raises dividend
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka woos foreign oil firms amid fuel shortages. (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude rises on supply concerns; Sri Lanka woos foreign oil firms; Vaar Energi raises dividend

Oil Updates — Crude rises on supply concerns; Sri Lanka woos foreign oil firms; Vaar Energi raises dividend
RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Tuesday for a second day on increasing concerns about tightening European supply after Russia, a key oil and natural gas supplier to the region, cut gas supply through a major pipeline.

Brent crude futures for September settlement rose $1.51, or 1.4 percent, to $106.66 a barrel by 0339 GMT, extending a 1.9 percent gain in the previous day.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for September delivery increased $1.36, or 1.4 percent, to $98.04 a barrel, having gained 2.1 percent on Monday.

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka woos foreign oil firms amid fuel shortages

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka invited on Tuesday expressions of interest from oil companies in petroleum-producing nations seeking to import and sell petroleum products as the Indian Ocean island opens its market amid acute fuel shortages.

“An advertisement was published today calling for expression of interest for oil companies to import, distribute and sell petroleum products in Sri Lanka,” Kanchana Wijesekera, the power and energy minister, said on Twitter.

Norway’s Vaar Energi raises dividend

Norway’s Vaar Energi raised its quarterly dividend on Tuesday while posting a slightly smaller-than-expected rise in second-quarter operating profits, boosted by rising oil and gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Vaar, majority owned by Italy’s Eni, reported April-June earnings before interest and taxes of $1.67 billion, up from $361 million a year ago but lagging an average analyst forecast of $1.76 billion from Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Fire erupts at Donetsk oil depot

A major fire broke out at an oil depot in the Budyonnovsky district of Russian-backed Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine after Ukrainian troops shelled the province, Russia’s TASS reported on Tuesday, quoting a reporter at the scene.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far due to the fire, which was tens of meters high, TASS added.

EU countries reach deal on emergency gas cuts

EU countries agreed on Tuesday to an emergency regulation to curb their gas use this winter, as Europe prepares for a winter of uncertain supplies from Russia.

“This was not a Mission Impossible! Ministers have reached a political agreement on gas demand reduction ahead of the upcoming winter,” the Czech Republic, which holds the rotating EU presidency, wrote in a tweet.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil Sri Lanka OPEC

Lufthansa cancels over 1,000 flights due to ground staff walkout

Lufthansa cancels over 1,000 flights due to ground staff walkout
Lufthansa cancels over 1,000 flights due to ground staff walkout

Lufthansa cancels over 1,000 flights due to ground staff walkout
BERLIN: Deutsche Lufthansa said it was canceling more than 1,000 flights ahead of a one-day walkout by ground staff scheduled for Wednesday, just as families across Germany head off on their summer holidays.
Strikes and staff shortages have already forced airlines including Lufthansa to cancel thousands of flights and caused hours-long queues at major airports, frustrating holidaymakers keen to travel after COVID-19 related lockdowns.
Germany’s flagship carrier has canceled 678 flights at its Frankfurt hub, most of which were scheduled for Wednesday, and 345 flights at Munich, Lufthansa said on Tuesday.
More than 130,000 passengers are affected, Lufthansa said, adding that there could be a few more cancelations and delays on Thursday and Friday, after the end of the strike called by labor union Verdi in pursuit of a 9.5 percent pay claim.

Budget Saudi CEO expects new acquisition to have positive impact on financials 

Budget Saudi CEO expects new acquisition to have positive impact on financials 
Arab News

Budget Saudi CEO expects new acquisition to have positive impact on financials 

Budget Saudi CEO expects new acquisition to have positive impact on financials 
RIYADH: Budget Saudi’s newly proposed acquisition of logistics and shipping firm Overseas Development is a “step in the right direction and at the right time.” CEO Fawaz Danish told Argaam. 

Earlier this week, Aljozoor Alrasekha Trucking Co., a wholly owned unit of Budget Saudi, signed a memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of a 70 percent stake in Overseas Development’s subsidiaries in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait.

Danish said the potential takeover is likely to have a positive impact on the company’s financials, given the increased demand for logistics services.

He added that most of the funds invested will be used to expand and increase the scope of the company’s business.

“We hope to find solutions to reduce the problems of supply chains in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries,” the executive concluded.

Shares of Tadawul-listed Budget Saudi, formally known as United International Transportation Co., were down 0.53 percent by 11:50 a.m. Riyadh time in Tuesday’s session. The stock is currently trading at SR46.75 ($12.44).

Topics: Saudi budget trading CEO

Abu Dhabi’s Ruya invests $20m in Saudi Arabia’s Energia 

Abu Dhabi's Ruya invests $20m in Saudi Arabia's Energia 
Abu Dhabi’s Ruya invests $20m in Saudi Arabia’s Energia 

Abu Dhabi’s Ruya invests $20m in Saudi Arabia’s Energia 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian temporary power solutions provider Energia has secured SR75 million ($20 million) from Abu Dhabi-based private credit firm Ruya Partners, as it aims to acquire new assets and refinance its near-term maturities.

According to a press release, the raised capital will also help Energia to focus on its growth initiatives, including sustainable and green energy solutions. 

“We believe the temporary power solutions sector is critical for the economy. It is well-positioned to benefit from a robust cyclical growth driven by increased economic activity in infrastructure, construction, oil and gas, events and tourism,” said Rashid Siddiqi, founding partner at Ruya. 

Shahid Hassan, Energia’s founder and CEO added: “As we set our sights on the next 10 years, we are delighted to partner with Ruya. This partnership will enable us to accelerate our growth plans and engage on new initiatives such as sustainable and green energy solutions that we plan to launch imminently.”

Topics: Ruya Energia 

Saudi Paper Manufacturing set to deliver positive results in Q3: CEO

Saudi Paper Manufacturing set to deliver positive results in Q3: CEO
Saudi Paper Manufacturing set to deliver positive results in Q3: CEO

Saudi Paper Manufacturing set to deliver positive results in Q3: CEO
RIYADH: Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. is expected to deliver positive results in the third quarter after a solid second-quarter performance — the company's fourteenth consecutive quarter of positive results, CEO Yousseri El Bishry told Argaam.

Earlier this week, the company announced its second-quarter result, reporting a net profit increase of 39 percent to SR21 million ($5.6 million). This is in comparison to SR15 million net profit that the company announced in the prior-year period. While its first-half profit increased 18 percent to SR34 million, from SR29 million in the previous year period.

While profits rose in the second quarter, El Bishry said that the company’s sales fell 25 percent due to global supply chain issues in the second quarter of the year.

The CEO also added that the demand for SPMC’s products remains high, leading the company to invest in new production lines to meet the market needs.

SPMC entered into large-scale agreements worth SR112 million to buy pulp from major suppliers and manufacturers; the material has been received since January, El Bishry added.

Topics: Saudi paper manufacutring

China In-Focus — Stocks rebound; Asian giant certifies new civil helicopter; Brazil may export corn to China

China In-Focus — Stocks rebound; Asian giant certifies new civil helicopter; Brazil may export corn to China
China In-Focus — Stocks rebound; Asian giant certifies new civil helicopter; Brazil may export corn to China

China In-Focus — Stocks rebound; Asian giant certifies new civil helicopter; Brazil may export corn to China
RIYADH: China stocks rebounded on Tuesday as real estate developers continued to rise on news that Beijing was planning to set up a fund to aid the troubled industry.

The CSI300 index rose 0.9 percent to 4,250.82 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8 percent to 3,276.71.

The Hang Seng index added 1.5 percent to 20,868.29. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.5 percent to 7,182.28.

China certifies new civil helicopter jointly developed with Airbus

China has certified the use of a helicopter jointly developed by a state-run company and Airbus, state-controlled media reported on Tuesday.

The AC352, developed by Aviation Industry Corporation of China and Airbus, is the locally produced variant of the Airbus H175, which has been in service since 2015 outside China and is designed to perform search and rescue, emergency medical services and law enforcement missions.

A certification ceremony was held in Harbin on Tuesday, CCTV reported.

The companies, in 2014 signed a joint production agreement for 1,000 AC352s.

The helicopter is powered by the turboshaft WZ16 engine, developed by state-run engine-maker Aero Engine Corporation of China and Safran Helicopter Engines. It was the first helicopter engine certified by both Chinese and European authorities.

China is also in the process of certifying for use its C919 aircraft, the first homegrown narrowbody jet designed to challenge Airbus and Boeing. 

Brazil may export corn to China in the second half

Brazilian and Chinese officials are re-discussing a trade protocol so that Brazil can ship corn to China sooner than intended, Brazilian Agriculture Minister Marcos Montes said on Monday.

Montes said the successful revision of the protocol would allow Brazilian corn to be exported to China in the second half of the year as opposed to next year, as was agreed earlier with Beijing officials.

Montes said Brazil is harvesting a large second corn crop, adding the Chinese are keen to import the Brazilian product.

“It will be discussed in the coming days whether we will be able to export the current corn crop,” Montes said, adding discussions to revise the protocol had taken place earlier on Monday.

“They want it right away,” Montes said, referring to China’s appetite for Brazil’s production of the current season.

 

(With input from Reuters)

 

Topics: China in-focus

