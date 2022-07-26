You are here

  • Home
  • Budget Saudi CEO expects new acquisition to have positive impact on financials 

Budget Saudi CEO expects new acquisition to have positive impact on financials 

Budget Saudi CEO expects new acquisition to have positive impact on financials 
Shares of Tadawul-listed Budget Saudi, formally known as United International Transportation Co., were down 0.53 percent by 11:50 a.m. Riyadh time. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8g5cx

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Budget Saudi CEO expects new acquisition to have positive impact on financials 

Budget Saudi CEO expects new acquisition to have positive impact on financials 
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Budget Saudi’s newly proposed acquisition of logistics and shipping firm Overseas Development is a “step in the right direction and at the right time.” CEO Fawaz Danish told Argaam. 

Earlier this week, Aljozoor Alrasekha Trucking Co., a wholly owned unit of Budget Saudi, signed a memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of a 70 percent stake in Overseas Development’s subsidiaries in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait.

Danish said the potential takeover is likely to have a positive impact on the company’s financials, given the increased demand for logistics services.

He added that most of the funds invested will be used to expand and increase the scope of the company’s business.

“We hope to find solutions to reduce the problems of supply chains in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries,” the executive concluded.

Shares of Tadawul-listed Budget Saudi, formally known as United International Transportation Co., were down 0.53 percent by 11:50 a.m. Riyadh time in Tuesday’s session. The stock is currently trading at SR46.75 ($12.44).

Topics: Saudi budget trading CEO

Related

Budget Saudi mulls stakes in Overseas Development’s units in KSA, UAE, Kuwait
Business & Economy
Budget Saudi mulls stakes in Overseas Development’s units in KSA, UAE, Kuwait
Budget Saudi eyes expansions, new investments in logistics services in 2022, says CEO
Business & Economy
Budget Saudi eyes expansions, new investments in logistics services in 2022, says CEO

Abu Dhabi’s Ruya invests $20m in Saudi Arabia’s Energia 

Abu Dhabi’s Ruya invests $20m in Saudi Arabia’s Energia 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s Ruya invests $20m in Saudi Arabia’s Energia 

Abu Dhabi’s Ruya invests $20m in Saudi Arabia’s Energia 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian temporary power solutions provider Energia has secured SR75 million ($20 million) from Abu Dhabi-based private credit firm Ruya Partners, as it aims to acquire new assets and refinance its near-term maturities.

According to a press release, the raised capital will also help Energia to focus on its growth initiatives, including sustainable and green energy solutions. 

“We believe the temporary power solutions sector is critical for the economy. It is well-positioned to benefit from a robust cyclical growth driven by increased economic activity in infrastructure, construction, oil and gas, events and tourism,” said Rashid Siddiqi, founding partner at Ruya. 

Shahid Hassan, Energia’s founder and CEO added: “As we set our sights on the next 10 years, we are delighted to partner with Ruya. This partnership will enable us to accelerate our growth plans and engage on new initiatives such as sustainable and green energy solutions that we plan to launch imminently.”

Topics: Ruya Energia 

Related

TASI rises as investors look ahead to more earnings results: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI rises as investors look ahead to more earnings results: Opening bell

Saudi Paper Manufacturing set to deliver positive results in Q3: CEO

Saudi Paper Manufacturing set to deliver positive results in Q3: CEO
Updated 3 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Paper Manufacturing set to deliver positive results in Q3: CEO

Saudi Paper Manufacturing set to deliver positive results in Q3: CEO
Updated 3 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. is expected to deliver positive results in the third quarter after a solid second-quarter performance — the company's fourteenth consecutive quarter of positive results, CEO Yousseri El Bishry told Argaam.

Earlier this week, the company announced its second-quarter result, reporting a net profit increase of 39 percent to SR21 million ($5.6 million). This is in comparison to SR15 million net profit that the company announced in the prior-year period. While its first-half profit increased 18 percent to SR34 million, from SR29 million in the previous year period.

While profits rose in the second quarter, El Bishry said that the company’s sales fell 25 percent due to global supply chain issues in the second quarter of the year.

The CEO also added that the demand for SPMC’s products remains high, leading the company to invest in new production lines to meet the market needs.

SPMC entered into large-scale agreements worth SR112 million to buy pulp from major suppliers and manufacturers; the material has been received since January, El Bishry added.

Topics: Saudi paper manufacutring

China In-Focus — Stocks rebound; Asian giant certifies new civil helicopter; Brazil may export corn to China

China In-Focus — Stocks rebound; Asian giant certifies new civil helicopter; Brazil may export corn to China
Updated 42 min 1 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Stocks rebound; Asian giant certifies new civil helicopter; Brazil may export corn to China

China In-Focus — Stocks rebound; Asian giant certifies new civil helicopter; Brazil may export corn to China
Updated 42 min 1 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China stocks rebounded on Tuesday as real estate developers continued to rise on news that Beijing was planning to set up a fund to aid the troubled industry.

The CSI300 index rose 0.9 percent to 4,250.82 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8 percent to 3,276.71.

The Hang Seng index added 1.5 percent to 20,868.29. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.5 percent to 7,182.28.

China certifies new civil helicopter jointly developed with Airbus

China has certified the use of a helicopter jointly developed by a state-run company and Airbus, state-controlled media reported on Tuesday.

The AC352, developed by Aviation Industry Corporation of China and Airbus, is the locally produced variant of the Airbus H175, which has been in service since 2015 outside China and is designed to perform search and rescue, emergency medical services and law enforcement missions.

A certification ceremony was held in Harbin on Tuesday, CCTV reported.

The companies, in 2014 signed a joint production agreement for 1,000 AC352s.

The helicopter is powered by the turboshaft WZ16 engine, developed by state-run engine-maker Aero Engine Corporation of China and Safran Helicopter Engines. It was the first helicopter engine certified by both Chinese and European authorities.

China is also in the process of certifying for use its C919 aircraft, the first homegrown narrowbody jet designed to challenge Airbus and Boeing. 

Brazil may export corn to China in the second half

Brazilian and Chinese officials are re-discussing a trade protocol so that Brazil can ship corn to China sooner than intended, Brazilian Agriculture Minister Marcos Montes said on Monday.

Montes said the successful revision of the protocol would allow Brazilian corn to be exported to China in the second half of the year as opposed to next year, as was agreed earlier with Beijing officials.

Montes said Brazil is harvesting a large second corn crop, adding the Chinese are keen to import the Brazilian product.

“It will be discussed in the coming days whether we will be able to export the current corn crop,” Montes said, adding discussions to revise the protocol had taken place earlier on Monday.

“They want it right away,” Montes said, referring to China’s appetite for Brazil’s production of the current season.

 

(With input from Reuters)

 

Topics: China in-focus

Related

Update China In-Focus — Stocks fall; BRI spending dips in H1; Central Bank assures privacy in using digital yuan
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Stocks fall; BRI spending dips in H1; Central Bank assures privacy in using digital yuan
China In-Focus — Three-tier data strategy to avoid US delistings; China Evergrande CEO, CFO step down
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Three-tier data strategy to avoid US delistings; China Evergrande CEO, CFO step down

Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin fall; Yuga Labs may face legal action

Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin fall; Yuga Labs may face legal action
Updated 54 min 5 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin fall; Yuga Labs may face legal action

Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin fall; Yuga Labs may face legal action
Updated 54 min 5 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Tuesday, falling by 3.54 percent to $21,100.51 as of 8:30 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,424.45 falling by 6.54 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Apecoin and NFT sales may expose Yuga Labs to a class-action lawsuit

Yuga Labs has been accused of inflating the price of its non-fungible tokens by using celebrity endorsers, Bitcoin.com reported.

Currently, no official class-action lawsuit has been filed against Yuga Labs, according to court records.

It is currently seeking investors who lost money on Yuga Labs tokens or NFTs between April 2022 and June 2022, according to Scott+Scott’s website.

According to the accusations, Yuga Labs uses apecoin, a cryptocurrency associated with the Otherside metaverse and Bored Ape Yacht Club.

A threat to the NFT community was discussed in Yuga Labs’ last tweet, but the company has not commented on the accusations originating from Scott+Scott’s website.

Yuga Labs tweeted on July 18, 2022: “Our security team has been tracking a persistent threat group that targets the NFT community.”

“We believe that they may soon be launching a coordinated attack targeting multiple communities via compromised social media accounts. Please be vigilant and stay safe,” the tweet added.

Through a class action lawsuit brought by Scott+Scott, Yuga Labs’ investors are seeking restitution for losses incurred from Yuga Labs tokens and NFT purchases, the law firm’s website said.

 

Topics: crypto moves Ethereum bitcoin

Related

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Credit cards not for crypto transactions; Huobi approved for Dubai operation
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Credit cards not for crypto transactions; Huobi approved for Dubai operation
Crypto Moves — Finland sells 1,889 seized bitcoins for $47m, proceeds to go to Ukraine
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Finland sells 1,889 seized bitcoins for $47m, proceeds to go to Ukraine

Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Corn at one-week high; Copper rises on supply risk

Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Corn at one-week high; Copper rises on supply risk
Updated 26 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Corn at one-week high; Copper rises on supply risk

Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Corn at one-week high; Copper rises on supply risk
Updated 26 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday on the back of a weaker dollar, but were stuck in a tight range as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of a possible aggressive US interest rate hike.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,721.29 per ounce, as of 0500 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.1 percent to $1,720.30 per ounce.

The dollar slipped for a fourth straight session, down 0.1 percent against its rivals, making gold less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. 

Silver rises

Spot silver rose 0.4 percent to $18.48 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.6 percent to $883.98. 

Palladium climbed 0.2 percent to $2,012.50.

Corn climbs 2 percent, hits one-week high

Chicago corn jumped more than 2 percent on Tuesday, with prices climbing to their highest in a week, while soybeans rose 1.8 percent after a US government report showed the declining condition of both crops.

Wheat gained more ground after a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port of Odesa over the weekend raised doubts about the implementation of an agreement to open a corridor for Ukrainian grain exports.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 2.3 percent at $5.97-1/4 a bushel, as of 0356 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 19 at $5.99-1/2 a bushel.

Soybeans added 1.8 percent to $13.70-1/4 a bushel and wheat gained 1.9 percent at $7.84-1/4 a bushel.

Copper rises

Copper prices rose on Tuesday, as supply risks flagged by major producers offset demand concerns, while a softening dollar made the metal cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.5 percent to $7,591 a ton by 0356 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 2.1 percent to $8,640.86 a ton.

(With input from Reuters)

 

Topics: Commodities Update Gold CORN copper

Related

Commodities Update — Gold steadies; Wheat rebounds; Metals down on gloomy economic outlook
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold steadies; Wheat rebounds; Metals down on gloomy economic outlook
Commodities Update — Gold up; Wheat down by 6 percent; Copper rises
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold up; Wheat down by 6 percent; Copper rises

Latest updates

Budget Saudi CEO expects new acquisition to have positive impact on financials 
Budget Saudi CEO expects new acquisition to have positive impact on financials 
Abu Dhabi’s Ruya invests $20m in Saudi Arabia’s Energia 
Abu Dhabi’s Ruya invests $20m in Saudi Arabia’s Energia 
Saudi Paper Manufacturing set to deliver positive results in Q3: CEO
Saudi Paper Manufacturing set to deliver positive results in Q3: CEO
Saudi family bids farewell for Egyptian expat who worked with them for 40 years
Saudi family bids farewell for Egyptian expat who worked with them for 40 years
Al-Hilal in transfer limbo as SPL rivals strengthen squads
Al-Hilal in transfer limbo as SPL rivals strengthen squads

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.