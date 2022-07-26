You are here

Macro snapshot — South Korean economy speeds up; BOJ agreed on need for low rates; BoE to raise rates by 25bps

Macro snapshot — South Korean economy speeds up; BOJ agreed on need for low rates; BoE to raise rates by 25bps
According to the Bank of Korea estimate released on Tuesday, gross domestic product for the April-June period rose 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter. (Shutterstock)
Macro snapshot — South Korean economy speeds up; BOJ agreed on need for low rates; BoE to raise rates by 25bps

Macro snapshot — South Korean economy speeds up; BOJ agreed on need for low rates; BoE to raise rates by 25bps
CAIRO: Spain's industrial prices went up by 43.2 percent year-on-year which is down from 43.6 percent in May; Japan's central bank agreed on the need for low rates; South Korea’s economy unexpectedly sped up indicating the possibility for more rate hikes, whereas England's central bank is expected to raise its rates by a moderate 25bps on August 4th.

Spanish industrial prices rise 43.2 percent 

Spain’s 12-month industrial price increase slowed down for the third month in a row in June as energy inflation slowed again, the National Statistics Institute said on Tuesday.

Spanish industrial prices rose by 43.2 percent in June in the 12 months through June, slightly down from 43.6 percent for the period through May. Overall industrial prices rose 1.9 percent in June, INE reported.

The industrial production price 12-month inflation peaked at an all-time record of 47 percent in the period through March.

BOJ agreed on need for low rates

Bank of Japan policymakers saw wage hikes as key to sustainably achieving their 2 percent inflation target, minutes of the June meeting showed, underscoring the bank’s resolve to keep interest rates ultra-low despite growing signs of price pressure.

Some in the nine-member board saw price rises broadening and leading to changes in long-held public perceptions that inflation and wages would not rise much in the future, according to the minutes released on Tuesday.

But the members agreed the economy needed massive monetary support to weather the hit from rising commodity prices and supply disruptions caused by China’s COVID-19 lockdowns.

“The board agreed that uncertainty surrounding Japan’s economy was extremely high,” the minutes showed.

South Korea’s economy unexpectedly speeds up

South Korean economic growth unexpectedly picked up in the second quarter as strong consumption on eased COVID-19 restrictions offset poor exports, supporting the case for further central bank interest rate hikes.

According to the Bank of Korea estimate released on Tuesday, gross domestic product for the April-June period rose 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter, faster than the 0.6 percent growth in the first quarter and above a 0.4 percent rise tipped in a Reuters survey.

Economists said the upbeat data allowed the central bank, which this month delivered an unprecedented 50 basis-point rate hike, to continue tightening policy in the coming months.

“The economy will inevitably slow due to prolonged inflation and cooling exports, but today’s solid readings are a good boost for the central bank, seeing inflation as the prime risk for now,” said Chun Kyu-Yeon, an economist at Hana Financial Investment.

Bank of England to raise rates by 25bps on Aug. 4

The Bank of England will likely shy away from a bigger interest rate rise in August and instead stick to the more modest 25 basis point increases it has been delivering, but it is a very close call, a Reuters poll of economists found.

The BoE is grappling with four-decade-high inflation, driven in large part by global pressures related to supply-chain disruptions and high energy prices. That has become a cost of living crisis, now pushing up the chances of recession.

Britain’s central bank was the first among its major peers to begin hiking rates in the current cycle, lifting the bank rate five times since December from its pandemic low of 0.10 percent to where it currently sits at 1.25 percent.

(With input from Reuters) 

MENA Project Tracker — JCDC, Cruise Saudi sign MOU; Bids on $400m plan; Interest in BRT project

MENA Project Tracker — JCDC, Cruise Saudi sign MOU; Bids on $400m plan; Interest in BRT project
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

MENA Project Tracker — JCDC, Cruise Saudi sign MOU; Bids on $400m plan; Interest in BRT project

MENA Project Tracker — JCDC, Cruise Saudi sign MOU; Bids on $400m plan; Interest in BRT project
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jeddah Central Development Company — master developer of the Jeddah Central Project and a subsidiary of the Kingdom's sovereign wealth fund — has signed a memorandum of understanding with ecosystem developer Cruise Saudi on the Jeddah central project.

The deal entails the partnership of both companies on designing the cruise terminal and a marina, Trade Arabia reported.

In addition to the touristic value that the project will create, the construction of these developments will strengthen Saudi Arabia’s title as a maritime hub between its competitors.

“The outputs of the memorandum will also strengthen Jeddah’s position as a multi-faceted maritime hub alongside other regional competitors,” a statement from JCDC said.

Bids submitted on Algeria’s $400m chemical plant

Sonatrach Total Entreprise de Polymeres — a joint venture formed between Algerian-based Sonatrach and French-based TotalEnergies—has received four companies’ bids on the engineering, procurement and construction work of their $400 million project.

The project plan is to create a propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility in Algeria, according to MEED.

BRT gaining contract developer’s interest

Some 43 companies have shown interest in the bus rapid transit project — following Medina development authority’s request last June for an evidence of insurability.  

The Medina BRT will consist of three corridors of 64.6 kilometers in total length, with a capacity of 1,800 passengers per hour, reported MEED.

Emerson completes Saudi control Valve

Emerson — a US-based technology and software company — has built the very first fully Saudi-manufactured control valve, which they deemed as a milestone in the Kingdom's manufacturing sector. 

The company has been strengthening their operations in Saudi Arabia since 2002, to meet stakeholders and customers’ high demand, Trade Arabia reported.

“Over the years, we have positively contributed to the development of the country through strong business growth supported by local talent,” stated Mal McLernon Emerson’s vice president and general manager for flow controls in the Middle East.

Emerson displayed their outstanding achievement in a recent event at Emerson’s Dhahran Techno Valley Collaboration Center, where their work was witnessed by key Saudi customers and stakeholders.

Saudi Grains Organization pays $10.6m to local farmers 

Saudi Grains Organization pays $10.6m to local farmers 
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Grains Organization pays $10.6m to local farmers 

Saudi Grains Organization pays $10.6m to local farmers 
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization has paid out SR40 million ($10.6 million) to 70 local wheat farmers who supplied quantities allocated for this season.

Purchasing an amount of 24,290 tons, the payment constitutes the seventh batch, according to SAGO’s statement. 

It noted that the total quantity of wheat received from farmers to date amounted to 410,379 tons. 

 

Lufthansa cancels over 1,000 flights due to ground staff walkout

Lufthansa cancels over 1,000 flights due to ground staff walkout
Strikes and staff shortages have already forced airlines including Lufthansa to cancel thousands of flights. (AFP)
Updated 26 July 2022
Reuters

Lufthansa cancels over 1,000 flights due to ground staff walkout

Lufthansa cancels over 1,000 flights due to ground staff walkout
  • Strikes and staff shortages have already forced airlines including Lufthansa to cancel thousands of flights
Updated 26 July 2022
Reuters

BERLIN: Deutsche Lufthansa said it was canceling more than 1,000 flights ahead of a one-day walkout by ground staff scheduled for Wednesday, just as families across Germany head off on their summer holidays.
Strikes and staff shortages have already forced airlines including Lufthansa to cancel thousands of flights and caused hours-long queues at major airports, frustrating holidaymakers keen to travel after COVID-19 related lockdowns.
Germany’s flagship carrier has canceled 678 flights at its Frankfurt hub, most of which were scheduled for Wednesday, and 345 flights at Munich, Lufthansa said on Tuesday.
More than 130,000 passengers are affected, Lufthansa said, adding that there could be a few more cancelations and delays on Thursday and Friday, after the end of the strike called by labor union Verdi in pursuit of a 9.5 percent pay claim.

Budget Saudi CEO expects new acquisition to have positive impact on financials 

Budget Saudi CEO expects new acquisition to have positive impact on financials 
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

Budget Saudi CEO expects new acquisition to have positive impact on financials 

Budget Saudi CEO expects new acquisition to have positive impact on financials 
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Budget Saudi’s newly proposed acquisition of logistics and shipping firm Overseas Development is a “step in the right direction and at the right time.” CEO Fawaz Danish told Argaam. 

Earlier this week, Aljozoor Alrasekha Trucking Co., a wholly owned unit of Budget Saudi, signed a memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of a 70 percent stake in Overseas Development’s subsidiaries in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait.

Danish said the potential takeover is likely to have a positive impact on the company’s financials, given the increased demand for logistics services.

He added that most of the funds invested will be used to expand and increase the scope of the company’s business.

“We hope to find solutions to reduce the problems of supply chains in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries,” the executive concluded.

Shares of Tadawul-listed Budget Saudi, formally known as United International Transportation Co., were down 0.53 percent by 11:50 a.m. Riyadh time in Tuesday’s session. The stock is currently trading at SR46.75 ($12.44).

Abu Dhabi’s Ruya invests $20m in Saudi Arabia’s Energia 

Abu Dhabi’s Ruya invests $20m in Saudi Arabia’s Energia 
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s Ruya invests $20m in Saudi Arabia’s Energia 

Abu Dhabi’s Ruya invests $20m in Saudi Arabia’s Energia 
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian temporary power solutions provider Energia has secured SR75 million ($20 million) from Abu Dhabi-based private credit firm Ruya Partners, as it aims to acquire new assets and refinance its near-term maturities.

According to a press release, the raised capital will also help Energia to focus on its growth initiatives, including sustainable and green energy solutions. 

“We believe the temporary power solutions sector is critical for the economy. It is well-positioned to benefit from a robust cyclical growth driven by increased economic activity in infrastructure, construction, oil and gas, events and tourism,” said Rashid Siddiqi, founding partner at Ruya. 

Shahid Hassan, Energia’s founder and CEO added: “As we set our sights on the next 10 years, we are delighted to partner with Ruya. This partnership will enable us to accelerate our growth plans and engage on new initiatives such as sustainable and green energy solutions that we plan to launch imminently.”

