SABB appoints Bandar Al-Gheshayan as chief retail banking & wealth management officer

The Saudi British Bank announced the appointment of Bandar Al-Gheshayan as chief retail banking and wealth management officer, to lead the bank’s strategy in the areas of retail banking and wealth management, including branch network, private banking, digital banking and payments.

Al-Gheshayan has more than 22 years of experience, 16 of which he spent in the Saudi banking sector. He joined SABB in 2012 and has held several leadership roles, the most recent being chief operating officer for retail banking and wealth management since 2018. Prior to that, he was the regional head of retail banking and wealth management from July 2016 to June 2018.

“The appointment of Bandar is one of the testaments to the success of career development plans we have at SABB, which is considered a major player in managing our most valuable asset, our people.” said Tony Cripps, managing director and CEO of SABB.

“Bandar’s skills and expertise will be key in implementing the bank’s strategy and maintaining our leading position in providing our clients with a pioneering banking experience,” he added

Al-Gheshayan has strong leadership skills and extensive experience in retail banking and wealth management. He holds a master’s degree in international management from the University of Liverpool, and has completed several executive leadership and management programs from London Business School, IMD, INSEAD and Cambridge.

SABB is one of the leading banks in financial innovation, offering various products and services aimed at promoting digitization and innovation, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiatives.

The bank was established in 1978 as a Saudi joint stock company and is an associate company of the HSBC Group. It offers integrated financial and banking services including retail banking, corporate banking, investment, private banking and treasury. SABB’s paid-up capital is SR20.5 billion ($5.46 billion).