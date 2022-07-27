Commonwealth Games defy doomsayers to remain afloat

You are here

The 22nd edition of the Games opens in Birmingham on Thursday, bringing together around 5,000 athletes from 72 nations and territories to compete in 19 sports over 11 days. (AFP)
Updated 27 July 2022
AFP

  • The Commonwealth Games are not on the scale of the Olympics that Birmingham once aspired to host
  • But officials hope they can provide a big economic boost for the area
AFP

BIRMINGHAM: The Commonwealth Games are sometimes seen as a quirky relic in the modern sporting calender but former International Olympic Committee (IOC) marketing chief Michael Payne says they have consistently defied the doomsayers.

The 22nd edition of the Games opens in Birmingham on Thursday, bringing together around 5,000 athletes from 72 nations and territories — mostly former British colonies — to compete in 19 sports over 11 days.

Some track and field stars will be absent when the competition gets under way — just days after the end of the world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

But there will still be plenty of big names on show at the event, which features sports as diverse as lawn bowls and marathon running.

The Commonwealth Games are not on the scale of the Olympics that Birmingham once aspired to host — the city was beaten by Barcelona for the right to put on the 1992 Games — but officials hope they can provide a big economic boost for the area.

According to the Financial Times, the West Midlands Combined Authority estimates the event will be worth £1 billion ($1.2 billion) to the regional economy.

Payne, credited with transforming the IOC brand and finances through sponsorship, said the Commonwealth Games had shown remarkable resilience over the decades.

“People have been talking of the demise of the Commonwealth Games for nearly half a century but they are still going, so I would not write them off just yet,” he said.

Another former IOC marketing executive, Terrence Burns, who since leaving the organization has played a role in five successful Olympic bid campaigns, said it was important for the event to find its own niche and evolve accordingly.

“These other Games are not the Olympic Games but tend to try to mirror them in look, feel, and impact,” he said. “That’s just not possible or credible.

“So I think they need to redefine ‘success’ and build their product accordingly.”

The Commonwealth Games have, like other global events in recent years, had trouble in attracting host cities.

“Finding nations willing to host is a challenge for many sports bodies these days,” said Payne. “That is why you have seen a far more flexible process introduced to identify potential hosts.

“But the Commonwealth Games do face a major hurdle, as their marketing and sponsorship revenue potential is limited and, as such, nations wanting to host must be willing to commit to $1 billion of taxpayer support.”

Burns said the nature of the Games, held every four years, throws up obstacles for organizers.

“I think an event that aspires to be global but by definition limits its participation base to a finite set of nations and territories, has a global fan interest challenge as well as a hosting city challenge,” he said. “That part is just maths.”

Steps have been taken to remodel the event, with the Commonwealth Games Federation last year publishing a roadmap for the future.

One recommendation was for “approximately” 15 sports to feature at the Games, with athletics and swimming compulsory but some flexibility to allow hosts to choose from a wider list of core sports.

Payne says that makes sense but he takes issue with a bolder idea of awarding co-hosting admittedly “only in exceptional circumstances” to non-Commonwealth countries.

“Like staging the Asian Games in Europe, it is a non-starter.”

He says the Commonwealth Games are a vital showcase for smaller nations and territories that struggle to attract compete at the bigger events.

“For many of the smaller nations this is their one moment on the world sports stage, with an opportunity to shine and win medals,” said the 64-year-old Irishman.

“That is important for these nations and governments to drive local sports interest. At the Olympics there is no chance for them to medal.”

This is reflected by the lengths the impoverished Sri Lankan team have gone to get to Birmingham.

Commonwealth Games organizers and the Sri Lanka cricket board have covered their costs.

“We want to stand like other nations, in front of our flag, as a proud nation, keeping our backs straight, our heads strong and we want to do our best,” said Dampath Fernando, the team’s chef de mission.

Topics: Commonwealth Games

Formula E partners with SABIC ahead of London E-Prix

Formula E partners with SABIC ahead of London E-Prix
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Formula E partners with SABIC ahead of London E-Prix

Formula E partners with SABIC ahead of London E-Prix
  • Saudi Basic Industries Corp. sees partnership with electric car series aligning with its sustainability, electrification strategies
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi chemical industry giant SABIC has announced the launch of a major long-term sponsorship deal and innovation partnership with Formula E, the world’s first net-zero sport since inception.

The linkup will begin at the weekend with title sponsorship of the 2022 SABIC London E-Prix, a double-header of races at the ExCeL London exhibition center on July 30 and 31 in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Riyadh’s Diriyah E-Prix has opened each of the last four seasons of Formula E.

SABIC vice chairman and chief executive officer, Yousef Al-Benyan, said: “We are excited to partner with Formula E. Our sponsorship will drive global visibility of the SABIC brand within a relevant, exciting, and growing global sports platform.

“In addition, we intend to collaborate closely with Formula E to integrate our sustainable solutions into their ecosystem and operations.

“This offers SABIC a unique opportunity to transfer our innovations from Formula E into the broader automotive and EV (electric vehicle) industries benefiting our customers and partners and demonstrating our ability to support the world’s transition to EV and a more sustainable future,” he added.

The partnership aligns with SABIC’s broader sustainability strategy as well as electrification, one of the pathways the company has identified toward achieving carbon neutrality.

Formula E founder and chairman, Alejandro Agag, said: “We welcome SABIC to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The 2022 SABIC London E-Prix is the beginning of a progressive and innovative partnership that will have a positive impact on our mission to drive sustainable human progress through the power of electric racing.”

Topics: Formula E SABIC London E-Prix

Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach quarterfinals of 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach quarterfinals of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach quarterfinals of 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach quarterfinals of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
  • The young Falcons top Group B after 4-1 win, while Jordan qualify from Group B
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 Arab Cup U-20 after defeating Iraq 4-1 on Tuesday night at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha.

The win means the young Falcons have topped Group A with a maximum of six points from two matches, while Mauritania is in second with three points. Iraq, in third place, have been eliminated with no points.

The Saudi team took the lead on nine minutes through Abdullah Radif, before Musab Al-Juwair doubled the score after 31 minutes. Iraq’s Abboud Rabah reduced the deficit two minutes later, but Radif restored Saudi’s two-goal lead almost immediately with his second of the match.

With 10 minutes of the match left, Radif completed his hattrick from the penalty spot to give the hosts a deserved 4-1 victory.

The Saudi team kicked off the tournament last Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Mauritania, who went on to beat Iraq 1-0 three days later. Their opponent in Sunday’s quarterfinal is yet to be confirmed.

In Group B, Yemen defeated the UAE 3-1 to finish second in the table behind Jordan, who qualify automatically for the last eight. The UAE, with only one point, are eliminated, while the Yemenis now wait to see if they are one of the two best second-placed teams in the competition.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iraq Arab Cup U-20

Young Saudis reach quarterfinal of 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship

Young Saudis reach quarterfinal of 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship
Saudi's players and staff celebrate winning Group B at the 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship. (@ksavollyball)
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Young Saudis reach quarterfinal of 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship

Young Saudis reach quarterfinal of 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship
  • A 3-1 win over Qatar meant the hosts topped Group B and confirmed progress to the last eight of the tournament taking place in Qatif
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia have defeated Qatar 3-1 at Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz Sports City Hall in Qatif to reach the quarterfinals of the 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship.

Group B’s other match of the day saw Palestine beat Kuwait 3-2.

The 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18 over Qatar saw the Falcons maintain their perfect record in the tournament to top the table with 12 points from four wins. Palestine finished second on six points, Kuwait third also on six points, while Syria took fourth position with four points. Only Qatar, in fifth place with two points, have been eliminated from the Group.

In Group A’s action on Tuesday, Bahrain beat Jordan 3-0, while Iraq overcame Lebanon 3-1.

The results mean Bahrain won the group with 10 points while Iraq finished second with nine points, Lebanon third with six points and the UAE fourth with five points. Jordan, with no points, have been eliminated.

Thursday’s quarterfinals will see Saudi take on the UAE in an all-Gulf Cooperation Council clash, with Bahrain meeting Syria, Iraq clashing with Kuwait and Lebanon facing off with Palestine.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sports

Newcastle hit by Jonjo Shelvey injury ahead of Premier League season

Newcastle hit by Jonjo Shelvey injury ahead of Premier League season
Updated 27 July 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle hit by Jonjo Shelvey injury ahead of Premier League season

Newcastle hit by Jonjo Shelvey injury ahead of Premier League season
  • Race to get former Liverpool and England midfielder fit by Aug. 6
  • Sweden’s Emil Krafth has signed a new one-year contract with the club
Updated 27 July 2022
Liam Kennedy

LISBON: Newcastle United have suffered an injury scare just 10 days before their Premier League season kicks off with Jonjo Shelvey limping out of their Eusebio Cup pre-season loss to Benfica.

Head coach Eddie Howe admits it would be a huge blow for the Magpies should the experienced former Liverpool and England midfielder lose his race to be fit for Aug. 6.

Newcastle were beaten 3-2 at Estadio Da Luz on Tuesday, as the Eagles netted a last-gasp winner after the Magpies were reduced to 10 men.

Goncalo Ramos opened the scoring for the hosts before Miguel Almiron leveled things up, finishing off a fine team move. Alex Grimaldo then scored a fantastic, long-range free kick before Almiron again restored parity.

Shelvey’s injury disjointed the Magpies after the break, and so too did a red card for Joelinton, before Henrique Araujo sent Howe’s Magpies packing in the 89th minute.

Howe, impressed by his team’s performance, admits he is concerned by the injury suffered by Shelvey.

He said: “It is a hamstring. We don’t know yet whether it is a strain or cramp or how serious it is.

“We hope it isn’t serious because he has worked very hard to get himself in a really good physical position. That would be a huge blow for him and for us.”

On the result itself, Howe was more positive.

“A very good performance from us. I thought it was a very good game, very high quality. I thought it was a Premier League game in terms of standards. I thought the team was excellent,” he said.

“The goal at the end took the gloss off what was a very good performance. There are lots of good signs.

“They are a very good team and made it tough for us in the early stages but we withstood that and even after conceding, fought ourselves back into it. We scored two wonderful goals, both really good team goals scored by Miggy. He could’ve had another one, too.”

Paraguay international Almiron has proven a divisive figure on Tyneside since his arrival with his incredible workrate and effort matched by few, but his final third output outshone by many.

However, a Portugal double makes it five in five for the forward this summer.

“We all know it is not just the goals Miggy has given us in pre-season, it is his overall work ethic and his team play is second to none,” said the United head coach.

“I am just pleased for him personally, that he has got the lift of the goals and I am sure that will help him going into the season.”

While it was a positive night for one part of the club’s South American contingent, it was less so for Joelinton.

The Brazilian was red carded after receiving two yellows in the space of just three second half minutes in Lisbon.

What did Howe think of the decision?

“I think in pre-season games you never want to see red cards, it is against the spirit of the game, unless they (challenges) are reckless and dangerous — and I don’t think they were from Joelinton,” he said of the Magpies’ 2021/22 player of the season.

“I think they were probably mistimed. So, I am disappointed to see that.

“It was good for us as an exercise to see if we can defend with 10 men for the latter stages of the game. We couldn’t, which was disappointing but it was a good test for us nonetheless.”

Meanwhile, United have confirmed Emil Krafth has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

The 42-capped Sweden international, whose previous arrangement with United was due to expire next summer, has put pen to paper on a new deal which will keep him at St. James’ Park until June 2024.

Howe said: “I’m very pleased Emil has extended his stay with us. He made an excellent contribution to the team last season and he continues to add valuable strength to us.”

Krafth has been at United since 2019 and has made 62 appearances in three seasons.

The 27-year-old is a former Bologna, Helsingborgs, Östers IF and Lagans AIK full-back, and will spend the campaign as understudy to England international Kieran Trippier.

Speaking to NUFC TV, Krafth said: “I’m very, very happy to extend my contract here — me and my family love to live here — and continue with the journey we started with the club.

“I’m really looking forward to the future at the club.”

Topics: Newcastle Jonjo Shelvey Premier league

Teams to tee off in LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster announced

Teams to tee off in LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster announced
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Teams to tee off in LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster announced

Teams to tee off in LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster announced
  • Dustin Johnson’s all-American 4 Aces GC looking to win second straight title
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

WEST PALM BEACH: LIV Golf has revealed the 12 teams from the 48-player field competing in the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster, the new organization’s third event of the season taking place from July 29 to 31 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series features teams of four where players compete as individuals and teams for both points and prize money. Captains and teams are finalized the week of each event, as each tournament in LIV Golf’s first season may showcase a different field.

In the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational London at Centurion Club, team Stinger GC, with captain Louis Oosthuizen and fellow South Africans Charl Schwartzel, Hennie du Plessis and Branden Grace, took first place with a total score of 20-under-par.

Meanwhile, 4 Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson and his all-American line-up of Talor Gooch, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed took the team trophy in the LIV Golf Invitational Portland, LIV Golf’s second event of the season.

The American foursome will again compete together to defend their first LIV Golf team title against a field that welcomes four notable names making their LIV Golf debuts: 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson, former world No. 3 Paul Casey, 11-time champion Jason Kokrak and veteran pro Charles Howell III.

Every team has a LIV Golf-appointed team captain who selects his squad. All members of the four-player teams, including the captain, compete in the three-day tournament. The player with the lowest 54-hole stroke play total is the individual winner. In the team competition, the best two stroke play scores in the first two rounds count for each team. For the third and final round, the best three scores count. The lowest overall team score after 54 holes is the team winner.

Below are notes on the teams for the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster:

4 ACES GC – The all-American team captained by Dustin Johnson won by seven strokes in Portland after a lineup revision. Newcomers Patrick Reed and Pat Perez were added to the team for Portland while Talor Gooch moved over from Torque GC. Reed and Johnson tied for third individually, with Reed claiming the podium spot via tiebreaker.

CLEEKS GC – Captain Martin Kaymer has three new teammates, including former Niblicks GC captain Graeme McDowell, for his all-European team. Kaymer (Germany) and McDowell (Northern Ireland) have each won a US Open and had also delivered the clinching putts for Europe in the Ryder Cup (McDowell in 2010, Kaymer in 2012). Englishman Laurie Canter and Spain’s David Puig are the new additions.

CRUSHERS GC – Paul Casey and Charles Howell III make their LIV Golf debuts in Bedminster by joining captain Bryson DeChambeau’s team. Casey and Howell add plenty of experience, combining for 1,100-plus worldwide starts in their professional careers. DeChambeau and Shaun Norris are the two carryovers from Portland.

FIREBALLS GC – The all-Spanish-speaking team captained by Sergio Garcia remains intact. Thanks to a birdie by Carlos Ortiz on the final hole, Fireballs GC broke a tie with Torque GC to claim the $500,000 team prize for third place in Portland. Ortiz and Abraham Ancer played for Mexico in the Tokyo Olympics, while Garcia played for Spain at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Former amateur star Eugenio Chacarra of Spain made his pro debut in Portland, finishing T-27.

HY FLYERS GC – Justin Harding, one of the most consistent performers in the first two LIV Golf events, returns to captain Phil Mickelson’s team. Harding tied for 10th in London while playing for Hy Flyers GC, then tied for 8th in Portland with Crushers GC. Matthew Wolff and Bernd Wiesberger remain on the team.

IRON HEADS GC – Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent will join his third different team after playing for Smashers GC in London and Cleeks GC in Portland. Captain Kevin Na and Sadom Kaewkanjana have been the constants for Iron Heads in all three events, with Phachara Khongwatmai joining the team in Portland.

MAJESTICKS GC – Major winner and Olympic medalist Henrik Stenson makes his LIV Golf debut by joining captain Lee Westwood’s team. Stenson becomes the team’s first non-English golfer, replacing Laurie Canter, now with Cleeks GC. Stenson, Westwood and teammate Ian Poulter have combined to make nearly 1,900 worldwide starts in their careers. Majesticks took third place in London and eighth in Portland.

NIBLICKS GC – Hudson Swafford becomes captain of the new all-American team. Swafford, who played for Torque GC in London before joining Niblicks GC in Portland, takes over for Graeme McDowell (now with Cleeks GC). Peter Uihlein, formerly of Crushers GC, joins the team, while Turk Pettit returns to the team after playing for Cleeks GC in Portland.

PUNCH GC – Travis Smyth joins the all-Australian team captained by Wade Ormsby. Smyth will appear on his third different team, having played for Crushers GC in London and Niblicks GC in Portland. Smyth, from New South Wales, replaces fellow Aussie Blake Windred. Matt Jones (T16) was the team’s top performer in Portland.

SMASH GC – New LIV Golf member Jason Kokrak joins the team captained by Brooks Koepka. The big-hitting Kokrak has won three tournaments since October 2020 and will add a powerful presence off the tee. Smash GC finished sixth in Koepka’s debut in Portland, with all four players finishing inside the top 30. Chase Koepka played for Hy Flyers GC in London before joining his brother in Portland.

STINGER GC – The all-South African team captained by Louis Oosthuizen has been the most successful in the first two LIV Golf events, winning by 14 strokes in London and finishing second in Portland. Stinger GC players also have won each of the first two individual trophies with Charl Schwartzel (London) and Branden Grace (Portland).

TORQUE GC – The all-Japanese team captained by Hideto Tanihara finished fourth in Portland, just one stroke off the podium. Jinichiro Kozuma was the team’s top performer, placing solo sixth in the individual standings and ranking as the second-best putter among all 48 players in the field. Yuki Inamori, making his LIV Golf debut in Portland, tied for 10th, while Tanihara and Ryosuke Kinoshita also finished inside the top 24.

Topics: golf LIV Golf

