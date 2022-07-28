You are here

UAE foodtech ChatFood raises $3m in bridge round for Saudi expansion 

UAE-based foodtech startup ChatFood raised $3 million in a bridge round. (Supplied)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based foodtech startup ChatFood raised $3 million in a bridge round led by venture capital firm Antler with key strategic Saudi partners as the company plans expansion into the Kingdom.

The round also saw participation from venture capital firm 6G Capital as well as existing investors such as Swiss billionaire Guillaume Pousaz’s investment firm Zinal Growth.

Founded in 2019, the company offers an omnichannel ordering and data-driven marketing platform that targets hospitality businesses to support them in building relationships with their customers as well as selling online, Wamda reported.

Aside from Saudi expansion, the company will use this funding to boost product development to support more businesses.

Topics: foodtech UAE Investment

Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin rise; New rights for UK crypto assets 

Updated 13 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, rising by 9.34 percent to $23,088.94 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,635.92 rising by 13.92 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

UK legal body calls for new rights for crypto assets

The Law Commission proposed on Thursday that the UK should create a new class of private property law for cryptocurrencies, which can be used to make payments, Reuters reported. 

The crypto asset sector that grew substantially and has been dubbed a “Wild West” by EU lawmakers, is being regulated around the world.

In April, Rishi Sunak, the then Chancellor of the Exchequer, said he wanted Britain to become a global center for crypto asset technology. Sunak requested that the Law Commission review whether current laws can accommodate digital assets. 

According to the Commission, many digital assets, such as non-fungible tokens or NFTs, do not readily fit into the current laws governing the private property.

The Law Commissioner for commercial and common law Sarah Green said: “Our proposals aim to create a strong legal framework that offers greater consistency and protection for users and promotes an environment that is able to encourage further technological innovation.”

To the existing “things in possession” and “things in action” categories of personal property, the Commission proposed adding a third class of “data objects.”

The Commission proposed in a paper that digital assets must be composed of electronic data and only be used by one person at a time to qualify for the new category.

Britain published a draft law last week giving its regulators power over stablecoin use in payments. A further consultation on other types of crypto assets will follow later in the year.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin NFT

First Abu Dhabi Bank’s profits surge to $2bn in H1 

Updated 22 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: First Abu Dhabi Bank, UAE’s largest lender, has reported a strong year-over-year rise in net profit for the first half of the year, supported by favorable regional conditions despite global market volatility.

The Abu Dhabi-listed bank’s profit surged 50 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 8 billion dirhams ($2.17 billion), it said in a statement.

“Despite heightened global market volatility, our core businesses maintained solid growth momentum, reflecting healthy pipeline execution across our diversified franchise” FAB CEO, Hana Al Rostamani said.

The earnings per share rose 52 percent year-over-year to 1.43 dirhams, while total income grew 31 percent to 12.5 billion dirhams.

Topics: First Abu Dhabi Bank

Chemical giant Dow and Al-Hejailan Group join hands to build plant in Saudi Arabia

Updated 30 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US-based Dow has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia-based Al-Hejailan Group to form a joint venture to design, build and operate a methyl diethanolamine plant in the Kingdom, according to a press statement.

The statement revealed that the new MDEA plant will be located in PlasChem Park in Jubail.

Dow said that the joint venture will help meet the growing demand for natural gas purification in Saudi Arabia and in the broader Middle East region.

The statement revealed that Dow will hold a 25 percent stake and Al-Hejailan will hold 75 percent stake in the joint venture.

The facility will use Dow’s manufacturing technologies, and Dow will be also responsible for marketing the plant’s production of MDEA.

The construction of the plant is expected to begin in 2024 and will start its operations in 2025.

“Saudi Arabia is a significant player in both the regional and global petrochemicals market, with further growth expected in the coming years. We are delighted to sign this agreement with Dow, as it aligns with our group’s strategy of participating in the downstream industry,” said Faisal J. Al-Hejailan, CEO Al-Hejailan Group.

Topics: Dow Al-Hejailan Group

Commodities Update — Gold firms; Soybeans at two-week high; Base metal prices surge

Updated 28 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices extended gains on Thursday after comments on future interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than feared, dragging the dollar and Treasury yields lower.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,735.77 per ounce, as of 0436 GMT, after rising 1 percent to a two-week high in the previous session. US gold futures rose 0.9 percent to $1,734.50.

Silver gains

Spot silver gained 0.5 percent to $19.22 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.1 percent to $887.49. 

Palladium climbed 0.4 percent to $2,039.77.

Grains gain

Chicago soybean futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Thursday to their highest in more than two weeks, as hot and dry weather conditions expected in parts of the US Midwest threaten to reduce yields.

Wheat gained 1.3 percent while corn rose 0.9 percent.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 1.4 percent at $14.29 a bushel, as of 0331 GMT, after climbing earlier in the session to its highest since July 11 at $14.34 a bushel.

Wheat rose 1.3 percent to $8.00-3/4 a bushel and corn gained 0.9 percent to $6.08-1/2 a bushel.

Base metals rally as less-hawkish Powell calms rate nerves

Prices of base metals rallied on Thursday, as comments by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell eased some investor worries about the pace of rate hikes, with sentiment buoyed by a weaker dollar and hopes of further stimulus from China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.1 percent at $7,723 a ton, as of 0147 GMT, speeding up a rally seen since last Thursday.

LME aluminum gained 1.5 percent to $2,458 a ton, while zinc climbed 1 percent to $3,086. 

Nickel was flat at $21,813, lead edged up 0.6 percent to $2,025 and tin rose 1.7 percent at $24,750 a ton.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities CORN Gold silver

TASI continues to rebound, boosted by solid banking earnings: Opening bell

Updated 28 July 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index started the week’s final session higher, buoyed by strong results from the Kingdom’s banking sector, which lifted investor hopes, despite the GCC's central banks increasing their interest rates on Wednesday by three quarters of a percentage point.

TASI edged 0.64 percent higher reaching 12,128, while the parallel market, Nomu, started flat at 20,826 as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, added 0.57 percent, after reporting a 59 percent surge in first-half profit to SR9 billion ($2.4 billion).

Bank Albilad gained 0.61 percent following a 24 percent jump in profits for the first half of 2022, hitting SR1 billion.

Alinma Bank increased 1.18 percent, after reporting a 29 percent increase in first-half profits to SR1.7 billion.

Banque Saudi Fransi rose 0.6 percent, after its profits for the first half of 2022 increased 11 percent to SR1.7 billion.

Arab National Bank gained 1.97 percent, following a 29 percent jump in profits during the first half of 2022 to SR1.4 billion.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, opened flat, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi was up 1.24 percent.

Etihad Etisalat Co., known as Mobily, climbed 3.46 percent, following a 45 percent spike in profits for the first half of 2022 to SR679 million.

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, started the day up 0.63 percent.

The National Co. for Glass Industries rose 5.26 percent, leading gainers, while Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. dropped 1.07 percent, leading the fallers.

Brent crude increased to $107.94 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate hit $98.75 a barrel, as of 9:59 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Tadawul

