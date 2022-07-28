Amman International Film Festival 2022 ends with awards ceremony

The Black Iris Award for Best Arab Feature Film went to the Algerian film “Soula,” directed by Salah Assaad. Somali film “The Gravedigger’s Wife” by Khadar Ahmed received a special mention.
The Palestinian Syrian film “Little Palestine,” directed by Abdullah Al-Khatib, won the award for Best Feature-Length Arab Documentary; while the Best Arab Short Film prize went to Algerian film “My Mother’s Voice.”
French director Florence Miailhe’s animation “The Crossing” was voted by the audience as the winner of the Best International Film Award.
Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt talks ‘Bullet Train,’ his first lead role in three years
The Hollywood actor used his real-life experience of therapy to inform his performance as an assassin trying to maintain inner peace
Updated 28 July 2022
William Mullally
DUBAI: We all hit rock bottom at some point. If you’re Brad Pitt — perhaps the most famous actor on Earth — it’s just a lot more public. While the lows of Pitt’s personal-life may have been covered in painfully intimate detail on every gossip page going, his journey to self-betterment has been a lot more private. Over the last six years, he has done the work — exhaustively — and now, with “Bullet Train,” his first lead role in three years, he’s ready to make fun of it.
“I think that’s what drew me to the role, honestly,” Pitt tells Arab News. “This man who’s trying to grow — but also somewhat regressing — on his way to being a better person. My own experience with self-help and therapy allowed me to take the (mickey) out of that.
“There are moments when you have one epiphany and you think you have the whole egg figured out, and then you step in a pile of crap the next day. This was making fun of that, and I took great pleasure in it,” he continues.
Pitt is, of course, one of the world’s premiere box-office draws and has been for 30-odd years. He’s one of Hollywood’s most-admired actors too, and received the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2020 for his role in the Quentin Tarantino film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” in which he played the stunt double for a famous actor.
It’s fitting, then, that he’s followed that up by teaming up with his old stunt double David Leitch, who stood in for Pitt on films including “Fight Club,” “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” and “Troy” back in the 90s and early 2000s and has gone on to become one of the most sought-after directors in the world, helming “John Wick,” “Deadpool 2,” “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbes and Shaw,” and now “Bullet Train.”
“We saw that relationship in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ and it’s not untrue that actors and their stunt doubles can have great bonds. Brad and I had that. We were friends,” says Leitch. “Now, we’ve come full circle where I’m at a place in my career where I’m an artist too, and he appreciates my work. I, of course, already appreciated his work. Doing this together was such a great experience.”
“It was really nice to come back together with him, but this time with him as the boss,” says Pitt.
“Bullet Train” is based on a best-selling Japanese novel. It tells the story of five assassins who all find themselves on the express train from Tokyo to Morioka with little chance of them all surviving to the end. Pitt plays ‘Ladybug,’ a perennially unlucky man fresh off a mental-health sabbatical who is trying to keep his inner calm in a situation that refuses to allow it, spouting as many positive aphorisms as he can muster.
“Ladybug’s lines really do sound like a 22-year-old going through a self-discovery,” Pitt’s co-star Joey King says to him.
“Exactly. The sad thing is, that's pretty much where I am in life,” Pitt replies.
Pitt and company shot the film during lockdown in 2020. While “Bullet Train” is set in Japan, it was shot on a single soundstage in southern California, inside a purpose-built train set that was flanked on either side by LED screens that showed footage shot on the actual bullet train in Japan. It was so realistic that some people on set reportedly got motion sickness.
For Pitt, the film wasn’t just a chance to reconnect with his old friend Leitch, it was also an opportunity to create a surrogate family to help each other through the crushing loneliness of COVID isolation, with each taking turns trying to make the others break into laughter and ruin another take with constant improvisation.
“This was pre-vaccination, so we had all these protocols and gauntlets we had to run through just to be able to shoot this. We were essentially in a bubble. It worked because of the high degree of talent everyone had, which led to so many good laughs,” says Pitt.
Pitt even recruited some of his own friends to come along, including Sandra Bullock, whom he called up personally to ask her to appear in the film.
“Sandy is a dear old friend; someone I can call on for any favor and she's always there. She'll drop whatever she's doing, she's done me some really big favors,” says Pitt. “When this came along, we thought it'd be really cool to call her again for another favor. She did it, but this time she said I had to do something in return — which is how I ended up appearing in her enchanting film ‘The Lost City.’ I liked this idea that we could cross-pollinate each other’s projects.”
Beyond the jokes, the self-deprecation, and the reunions with old friends, Pitt even quietly found himself connecting with the deeper themes of the seemingly wacky action comedy.
“There’s this undercurrent that questions the nature of fate, and the constant battle between self-will and manifestation versus the larger powers at play. That really hit me. It was combined, of course, with the David Leitch language of filmmaking — this mashup of comedy and ultra-violence,” says Pitt.
Pitt wasn’t just focused on himself, however. Part of his journey, both professionally and personally, has been to establish meaningful connections with others and to help raise them up, whether they be people he meets briefly or his co-stars. In a quiet way, it may be his life’s mission at this point.
King, for example, found in Pitt a true mentor, she says. As a 22-year-old Hollywood sensation with nearly 20 million followers on Instagram, King was grateful to have someone to help her navigate the increasingly complicated contours of fame at a time when apps such as TikTok have made things more emotionally taxing for megastars than ever before.
“I was going through a tough time one day, and I was expressing that to some of my castmates. Brad is someone who has been through a lot in his life. He’s been around the block. I was very lucky to have someone like him, with his life experience — specifically his experience with people having opinions about his life,” King tells Arab News. “It was really helpful to hear from someone like him about why that noise should be drowned out and how he does it. It was really, really nice to talk to someone like that.”
And Pitt’s performance in “Bullet Train” contains a lesson for us all: Not to take ourselves too seriously.
“I play a chump,” he says. “And the chump is the most fun role to play, hands down.”
Egyptian British star Natacha Atlas shines at Jazzablanca in Morocco
The Egyptian British star discusses jazz and her latest EP ‘The Inner and the Outer’
Updated 28 July 2022
Rita Reyes
CASABLANCA: After two years of COVID-enforced absence, Casablanca’s Jazzablanca music festival returned at the start of July. Its 15th edition brought together a stellar line-up of artists, including the acclaimed Belgian-born Anglo-Egyptian singer Natacha Atlas.
Atlas’ work tends to defy easy categorization (although it will often be labelled “world music”). She first came to international attention in the Nineties for her work with ethnic electronica outfit Transglobal Underground — a multi-member collective whose members change often, and who mine western, Asian and African influences to create their innovative sound. (Atlas actually returned as a vocalist on their 2020 album “Walls Have Ears.”)
That wide range of influences can also be heard in Atlas’ solo albums. But at the heart of all her work, including her many collaborations (with, among others, Jean-Michel Jarre, Belinda Carlisle, and Peter Gabriel), is her extraordinary vocal ability, equally capable of being languid or rousing, contained or unfettered.
For Jazzablanca, though, Atlas focused solely on jazz for 100 percent of her set. She is no stranger to the genre. Her intimate 2015 album “Myriad Road” was basically a jazz record, so it was no surprise that she opened her show with a track from that album, composed by the French-Lebanese jazz trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf.
“At the time, Ibrahim had the idea of doing a 1970s funk-jazz. He pushed me to sing in English with an oriental style, and it was great,” she tells Arab News. “He is a funny person who likes to do joyful things.” Jazz has remained one of her favorite musical styles.
It was present also (along with hip-hop, electronic music, and Arabic influences) in her 10-track 2019 album “Strange Days,” composed with Samy Bishai, her partner in life and music, which included a cover of “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown, which Atlas performed in Casablanca.
Released just before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, that record was a good fit with the anxiety-inducing climate that came with the pandemic.
“We’re experiencing ‘Strange Days.’ The album is a paradox between darkness and light. I think there is a part of shadow and light in humanity. However, despite the difficult times, we must show tenacity and go towards the light,” Atlas says. “We must wake up quickly, otherwise we are done.”
That’s a message that also runs through her latest work, “The Inner and the Outer,” a five-track EP composed during lockdown, that is a call for the awakening of consciousness.
“We experienced this period full of anguish, Samy and I,” Atlas says. “That’s why (fourth track) ‘The Inner Dimension’ is a piece that calls for meditation.”
On the Casablanca stage, despite numerous requests from the audience, Atlas ultimately did not perform a cover of Françoise Hardy’s “Mon Amie La Rose,” the song that first made her famous in France back in 1999. (She explains to the crowd that her musicians are not familiar with the track.)
Following that success, Atlas decided to sing in both English and Arabic. “I tried to write in French, but it’s a bit difficult,” she says. “Moreover, one day, a Frenchman who had listened to one of my songs (“Le Printemps”) said: ‘It’s a beautiful song, but I didn’t understand it all.’”
Atlas is certainly making the most of the live music industry’s reopening this year. After the Jazzablanca festival she flew to Macedonia to meet up with the Dzambo Agusevi Orchestra, a group of Balkan musicians with whom she is set to perform several concerts, and even record an album.
She is also continuing her world tour providing vocals for the contemporary ballet “Odyssey,” composed by Atlas and Bishai and choreographed by Hervé Koubi, which will also be turned into an orchestral album, she says.
THE BREAKDOWN: Dubai-based Indian artist Huzefa Goga discusses ‘Perceptions of Skin’ artwork
Updated 28 July 2022
Tessy Koshy
DUBAI: The Dubai-based Indian artist discusses a work from his minimalist ‘Man in a Box’ series.
As the Covid-19 pandemic unfolded, I understood the world would change completely. This became even more evident when I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder soon after. That’s when I started dissecting my inner world through sketches and illustrations. I call this series “Man in a Box,” as it depicts complex human emotions and issues in very simple forms in squares.
As an architect, I have always looked at life through lines and squares, and these sketches follow the same philosophy. I have a minimalistic approach to art as well. I believe there are simple solutions to complex problems.
In “Perceptions of Skin,” I wanted to show how the world is distinctly divided into black and white; the way we perceive the world in these two shades when it comes to matters of both race and belief. We live in a world where realities and perceptions blur often. Since mankind has claimed dominance over the planet, without doubt, our future is on uncertain ground.
This artwork comprises three squares. On either side are two sets of semicircles, depicting the eyes, and in the middle square is a machine with a single eye. Black, for me, represents the dark and gloomy aspects of life. White portrays simplicity. Yellow is for hope and happiness, and red stands for intensity. The sketch also symbolizes how, in the world we are living in, there is a complete disconnect between yin and yang. So there's no harmony.
The actual sketch took only a day or two. The conceptualization takes longer. At first, my artworks might look quite simple, but I believe the plot is what will pull you in. Art has to engage and convey a message; it has the power to change minds and societies. Through “Man in a Box,” I am trying to do my bit and I hope that my audience will see my perspective. All my inner turmoil is now out in these sketches.
Saudi Arabia-based artist Aljohara Jeje spotlighted in UK exhibition
Updated 27 July 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: Who doesn’t love a selfie? Saudi Arabia-based Dutch artist Aljohara Jeje is one of 50 creative talents who has their self-portraits featured in an ongoing UK exhibition titled “SELFIES: Women in Photography.
Jeje’s entry “Reflection,” which also won the Best International Image at the exhibition, was picked from a wider series she had created on women, called “Performance.”
A virtual exhibition running until July 31, “SELFIES” boasts 50 photographs chosen from more than 500 entries submitted by Royal Photography Society members and non-members from countries including Saudi Arabia, Greece, Australia, India, Brazil and Argentina.
Having grown up in the north of Europe and then living in countries like China, Italy and Portugal, the artist said she was astonished at how people always talked about the differences between them when she could only see the several commonalities that unite humans beyond borders. But a concept that stuck was also that women everywhere, no matter how educated or progressive, were still expected to “perform” or behave in a certain way.
“Growing up in Europe, I was told to, ‘Shut up and be pretty.’ We were taught to be silent, not to speak our minds, to talk when spoken to and to always be appeasing and pleasant,” said Aljohara.
“We women are all well-educated and more or less liberated. But still we are falling back to these old patterns. So, I think one of the problems is also that women still do not speak out. In ‘Reflection,’ for example, my eyes are covered and my mouth is closed,” said Aljohara explaining her photo. “What drew me to the exhibition is this duality in women.”
Aljohara, who packed up her home in Europe almost five years ago and now calls Jeddah her forever home, hopes women will take the time to visit the virtual exhibition. “These are images where you can reflect on yourself or where you can find yourself. It is really overwhelming how beautiful they are and sometimes you can see the beauty and the struggle of the women and that is, of course, very human as well. Some images are very poetic, others very raw and brutal, but also this is a part of who we are,” said the artist.
Jeje hopes that men will also visit the online exhibition because, “I think for them it will be very interesting to see how we (women) look at ourselves.”
The panel tasked with curating the exhibition included photographer Amak Mahmoodian; RPS Director of Development Tracy Marshall-Grant; Women in Photography Chair Teri Walker; and Laura Noble, curator and founder of LA Noble Gallery.
Actress Ana de Armas talks Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ and her fight against typecasting
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Despite her wish to avoid being typecast as an action star, Hollywood actress-of-the-moment Ana de Armas showed off her skills as a CIA agent in Netflix’s “The Gray Man” — the latest outing by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, of Marvel Cinematic Universe fame.
Starring Ryan Gosling in the lead role, the film features a whopping nine action set pieces and is Netflix’s highest-budget movie to date.
The actress, who spent months training for the role, told Arab News that “(It has) great action, the most original action scenes you’ve ever seen. And underneath that is a really good story about real people with a big heart.”
“She’s kind of taken it by storm and proven time and time again that she can do this very delicate blend of action and comedy,” said Chris Evans, who was all praise for his “Knives Out” co-star.
In “The Gray Man,” in a role completely antithetical to his Captain America image, Evans stars as mercenary Lloyd Hansen, a former CIA agent kicked out of the agency for his sociopathic tendencies.
“Anna has this ability, even when it’s action, even when the engine is pumping, she exudes a certain humanity and watchability that draws you in and makes it real for the character. And it’s rare and we’re lucky to have it in this film,” added Evans.
While de Armas will be joining Evans once again in the adventure romantic comedy “Ghosted” and is rumored to be leading a “John Wick” spinoff, the Cuban Spanish star is avoiding the action actress label with films like her upcoming Marylin Monroe biopic “Blonde” and working determinedly toward a career free of typecasting.
“I think we’re getting to the point where that is becoming more the norm. It comes down to filmmakers and studios and executives. And we can prove and we can show what we’re capable of doing if we’re only given the chance,” said de Armas.
“The Gray Man” is available to stream on Netflix worldwide.