Saudi crown prince, UNESCO chief discuss cultural initiatives

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Director-General Audrey Azoulay met in Paris, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Friday.
The pair discussed the Kingdom’s cultural initiatives and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.
Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz Al-Mogrin, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UNESCO, attended the meeting.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Paris and was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday evening.
A wide-ranging meeting was held by the French president and crown prince, followed by a private dinner at the Elysee Palace - the official residence of the French president.
The crown prince arrived in Paris on Thursday and was welcomed by Macron at the Elysee Palace, where a wide-ranging meeting headed by the French president and crown prince followed
Updated 24 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a cable of gratitude to French president Emmanuel Macron, following his official visit to Paris, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Friday.
“As I leave your friendly country, it gives me great pleasure to express to Your Excellency my deepest gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to me and the accompanying delegation.” he said.
“The discussions that we had with your Excellency confirmed our common desire to strengthen the strategic partnership between our two friendly countries in all fields, and to work on continuing the coordination and consultation on issues of common interest, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and your Excellency, which aims to achieve the interests of the two countries and their two friendly peoples, and the strengthening of security and stability in the region.”
Prince Mohammed said that bilateral discussions have stressed the mutual desire to enhance strategic partnership between the two countries.
He said that the talks emphasized continuing coordination and consultations in all fields to achieve the interests of the two countries and peoples and promote security and stability in the region.
The crown prince finished his cable with best wishes, good health and happiness to President Macron “and your country and the friendly people of France further progress and prosperity.”
The crown prince arrived in Paris on Thursday - having spent the previous two days in Greece.
On Thursday evening he was welcomed by Macron at the Elysee Palace, where they held a wide-ranging meeting. The French leader also hosted a private dinner for Prince Mohammed and his entourage later in the day.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman also met with the UNESCO director general and discussed Saudi cultural initiatives and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.
Riyadh deputy governor welcomes Djibouti ambassador for talks
Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama discuss area of mutual interest
Two sides held ‘cordial conversations and exchanged ideas,’ envoy says
Updated 28 July 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the deputy governor of Riyadh region, met Djibouti’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama on Tuesday to discuss areas of mutual interest.
The envoy, who is also dean of the diplomatic corps, told Arab News he was pleased to have had the opportunity to meet the prince and discuss matters with him and other senior officials.
“We had cordial conversations and exchanged ideas on a number of topics of common interest,” he said.
“I thanked Prince Mohammed, and Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the governor of Riyadh region, and Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, the mayor of Riyadh, for all their cooperation and distinguished presence in honoring and interacting with diplomats and embassies accredited to the Kingdom at various programs.
“The discussions focused on various subjects, particularly the situation of Djiboutian nationals residing in the Riyadh region,” he added.
Bamakhrama also congratulated Prince Mohammed on the great achievements made by Riyadh and the Kingdom in general, and praised the NEOM Smart City project after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday announced plans for The Line development there.
“The Line, a smart city project, is beyond imagination in NEOM, Saudi Arabia. An important addition to King Salman’s accomplishments and the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Such exceptional projects reassure the leading role of KSA under its wise leadership,” he said on Twitter.
His post was alongside a tweet by NEOM that said: “Presenting a 170 km vertical city that can be traveled end to end in 20 minutes. Giving residents a convenient lifestyle within 5-minute walk neighborhoods and communities organized in three dimensions, THE LINE is the future of urban living.”
The crown prince said on Monday that The Line would epitomize “ideal living” and address humanity’s urgent challenges.
“NEOM is one of the most important projects of Saudi Vision 2030, and The Line is an affirmation of our firm commitment to presenting a project to the whole world. NEOM is a place for those who dream of a better tomorrow,” he said.
France’s President Macron welcomes Saudi crown prince to Elysee Palace
Warm handshake at Elysee Palace
Discussions focus on energy security, regional crises
Updated 58 min 59 sec ago
Sarah Sfeir
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Elysée Palace in Paris on Thursday on the second leg of his European tour.
Macron greeted the crown prince with a warm handshake as the two men posed on the red carpet for photographers before going inside to hold talks over a private dinner.
Earlier, a delegation of senior Saudi ministers — led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Minister of State Musaid Al-Aiban — had arrived at the Elysée for separate talks with their French counterparts.
The crown prince’s visit to France follows a trip to Greece earlier in the week, and comes two weeks after he held talks in Saudi Arabia with US President Joe Biden.
The West is keen to reset relations with the Kingdom as it seeks to counter the rising regional influence of Iran, Russia and China.
France and other European countries are also looking to diversify their sources of energy following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has led to Moscow cutting gas supplies to Europe.
This visit “falls within an international context that we all know, which is that of Russian aggression against Ukraine, and its repercussions on food and energy security,” a French presidential adviser said.
“It also falls within a regional context characterized by crises and threats that persist in many of the region’s countries.
“Therefore, the president will discuss the issue of the European countries’ energy supplies with the crown prince, reiterating our needs in this area. President Macron and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will also tackle the issue of fighting terrorism, which continues to constitute a significant threat in the Middle East with its possible consequences in Europe.
“In addition, the president and the crown prince will discuss the regional crises and the need for security. Of course, the regional crises include the issue of Iran’s nuclear program. However, they also cover the situation in Yemen, Iraq and, of course, Lebanon.”
Former French Foreign Minister Herve de Charette said the crown prince’s visit was of geopolitical significance amid a flurry of diplomatic activity in the Middle East.
“This is the crown prince’s first official reception by one of the heads of state of members of the Security Council,” he said.
“It is therefore a meaningful event for the two partners who already know each other and have been able to establish useful links. “In the complicated game that is now being played out in the Middle East, it is a way for them to affirm their desire to be fully in- volved, one on behalf of the lead- ing country of the Arab states of the Gulf and the Middle East, the other representing the most prominent country in the EU.”
Saudi Ministry of Justice extends Najiz legal services to premium residency holders
“Premium residency holders in Saudi Arabia can use several judicial services digitally using the Najiz portal,” the ministry tweeted
Updated 28 July 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice announced that it has enabled judicial e-services through the Najiz portal for premium residency holders in the Kingdom.
“Premium residency holders in Saudi Arabia can use several judicial services digitally using the Najiz portal,” the ministry tweeted.
According to the Law of Premium Residency, the services include the notarization of real estate ownership and the utilization of real estate in Makkah and Madinah, added the ministry.
Available through the Najiz.sa page or the Najiz app for various smart devices, the services are classified into several categories including judiciary, enforcement, real property, declarations and powers of attorney, social cases, and licensing.
Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, advisor and professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News: “This decision by the Ministry of Justice is a welcome move since it will make it easier for premium residency holders to carry out notarization services remotely of residential property ownership as well as the utilization of real estate in Makkah and Madinah.
“This will be made in coordination with the Premium Residency Center,” he said, adding premium residency is “part of the Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at providing incentives to foreign investors and entrepreneurs as well as experts in various fields to reside permanently in the Kingdom and be part of its rapid development.
“It will also help in combating commercial concealment and money laundering and illegal money transfers abroad, in addition to contributing to the national economy through collected fees. It will allow card holders to invest their money in the Kingdom, thus contributing to the Saudi economy as well as benefiting themselves. It will also increase competitiveness in the Saudi business environment and economy and promote and enhance the investment environment which will help achieve the national objectives and support the national economy.”
The Premium Residency Center offers both annual and permanent premium residency.
The holders receive several benefits including being able to conduct business under the Foreign Investment Law, own real estate, exemption from expat and dependent fees, and own more than two vehicles.
The Privileged Residency Permit Law was issued in 2019 by a royal decree after it was approved by the Saudi Council of Ministers, headed by King Salman.
The most important feature of premium residency is that its holders do not require a Saudi sponsor or employer.
EU wants to enhance ties with Saudi Arabia, GCC countries: Spokesman
EU wants to enhance its relationship with Saudi Arabia, particularly in the field of energy and green transition
European bloc wants to engage further both with the GCC and its member states
Updated 28 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The European Union seeks to enhance relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, an EU spokesman said on Thursday.
Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, the EU lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said: “The European Union, Saudi Arabia, and all countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council share the interest to develop this relation, our cooperation.”
He added that the European bloc wants to enhance its partnership with GCC countries because “that is something mutually beneficial for us and for people in these countries.”
“So this is one of the objectives of the EU and we want to engage further both with the GCC and its member states including Saudi Arabia,” Stano said.
The EU wants to enhance its relationship with Saudi Arabia in a number of fields, particularly in the field of energy and green transition, the spokesperson added.