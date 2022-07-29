British singer George Ezra to perform in Dubai in October

DUBAI: British singer and songwriter George Ezra is set to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Oct. 21.
The Brit Award winner is expected to sing songs from his new album “The Gold Rush Kid,” including the hit singles “Anything for You” and “Green Green Grass,” as well as his latest release “I Went Hunting.”
After rising to fame in 2014 with the release of his hit singles “Shotgun” and “Budapest,” Ezra has gone on to release three studio albums as well as achieving a number of awards including the Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist in 2019.
The music sensation’s first performance in the UAE was in 2019 at Dubai’s World Trade Center.
Arab director Sally El-Hosaini’s film ‘The Swimmers’ to open Toronto Film Festival
Sisters Sarah and Yusra Mardini left as refugees by boat from war-torn Syria
Yusra competed in the pool at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Egyptian-Welsh director Sally El-Hosaini’s drama “The Swimmers” is set to open the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 8, which will also mark the movie’s world premiere.
The work is based on the true story of Syrian refugees Sarah and Yusra Mardini who fled their war-torn country by boat and had to swim part of the way to keep the vessel moving. Yusra competed as a member of the Refugee Olympic Athletes’ contingent at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.
In a statement, the festival’s CEO Cameron Bailey said: “I was deeply moved by the story of these two sisters and wowed by the storytelling. ‘The Swimmers’ was the very best kind of surprise when we saw it this summer — an exciting, epic journey and the arrival of an important filmmaker.”
“I’m thrilled that audiences in Toronto will be the first to discover Sally El-Hosaini’s remarkable film, and that this year on our opening night we can honor everyone who risks everything to reach a better, safer life,” added Bailey.
Lebanese actresses, and real-life sisters, Manal and Nathalie Issa, will portray Yusra and Sarah in the upcoming movie.
They will be joined by Arab-Israeli actor Ali Suliman, Egyptian actor Ahmed Malek, Syrian actress Kinda Alloush and “The Good Karma Hospital” star James Krishna Floyd, who starred in El-Hosaini’s last film “My Brother the Devil,” which won the World Cinema Cinematography award at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival.
Rounding out the cast are German actor Matthias Schweighöfer and YouTube star Elmi Rashid Elmi.
The film is be produced by Netflix and Working Title’s Eric and Tim Bevan, Ali Jaafar and Tim Cole.
“The Swimmers,” shot in the UK, Turkey and Belgium, is slated for global release on Netflix this year.
The lineup of the Toronto Film Festival, which will take place from Sept. 8 to 18, includes US actress Viola Davis’ historical epic “The Woman King,” US actor Billy Eichner’s rom com “Bros,” and British star Daniel Craig’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”
DUBAI: While some stars might be spending their summer breaks in the US or Europe, Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan has chosen to take a trip to a Middle Eastern country, Lebanon.
The “Mean Girls” star, who is based in Dubai, took to Instagram to share pictures from her visit, captioning the post “Lebanon” and adding an emoji of the country’s flag.
The short Instagram Reel features pictures of the statue of Our Lady of Lebanon at a church in Harissa, the Saint Charbel statue in Hammana along with shots of the country’s dreamy sunsets and picture-perfect beaches.
Lohan secretly tied the knot with her partner Bader Shammas earlier this month.
In a lengthy Instagram post she shared on July 2, the singer and songwriter wrote: “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day.”
The Hollywood star announced her engagement in November, posting a series of snaps that showed off her diamond engagement ring.
The family visited Cairo after the singer performed at the Playa beach resort on Egypt’s north coast on July 22.
“We went to see the majestic pyramids today. Beautiful!” Legend posted on Instagram, while his wife took to Instagram Stories on Sunday with an image of their young son at the beach, writing: “I really had no idea the beaches of Egypt were this beautiful.”
From ‘Severance’ to ‘Peaky Blinders,’ here are 2022’s must-binge shows
Welcome returns, grand finales and dazzling originals have made it a great year for the small screen
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News
‘Severance’
There are still some big shows to come, but if “Severance” doesn’t top most of 2022’s end-of-year TV roundups, it’ll be a huge surprise. Hugely engaging, beautifully shot and brilliantly acted, this Apple TV+ series arrived with little fanfare (possibly because it’s very much a slow-burner, so reviewers seeing only the first couple of episodes may have been less-wowed than if they’d seen the whole thing), but turned out to be one of the finest shows in years. A dystopian psychological thriller with some heavy doses of black comedy, the show focuses on a group of employees at a mysterious tech giant, Lumon Industries, where they volunteered for a medical procedure that severs their non-work memories from their work memories. Mark (Adam Scott) is the leader of a team that begins to unravel a company conspiracy. “Severance” is disturbing, thought-provoking, funny, moving and wholly original.
‘Station Eleven’
HBO’s adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel set 20 years after a flu pandemic causes civilization to collapse would’ve made waves whenever it was broadcast. Arriving as it did in the midst of an actual pandemic just gave it an extra edge. Post-apocalyptic shows are rarely uplifting, but this one — which focuses on a group of survivors (and their back stories) who have built new lives as wandering performers (the Traveling Symphony) making an annual round trip to various settlements — contained real optimism about how humanity and culture might prevail when our infrastructure and technology collapses. There is plenty of grim stuff too, mostly caused by a violent cult whose leader is inspired by the (fictional) titular graphic novel. The show is anchored by three superb performances from Himesh Patel, Mackenzie Davies and Matilda Lawler — the latter two playing older and younger versions of the symphony’s lead actress Kirsten. It’s an intense ride with a great payoff.
‘Ozark’
The so-tense-it-hurts fourth and final season of “Ozark” was a fitting end to a great run. The Byrde family — Marty (a wound-tight Jason Bateman) and Wendy (a captivating Laura Linney) and their kids Charlotte and Jonah — began the season still in over their heads laundering money for a ruthless Mexican drug cartel, but still believing they could get out clean and return to Chicago. The deeper we got into the season, the less likely that appeared. Instead, it was Marty’s former protégé Ruth Langmore (a faultless Julia Garner) who was starting to make the journey to respectability and wealth that the Byrdes so longed for. This was a twisted roller-coaster ride of a final run that left us wanting more — more of the great writing, more of the spot-on directing, more of the stunning cinematography, more of the pitch-perfect acting.
The Eighties-set sci-fi phenomenon continued its ‘let’s-go-darker’ trajectory in its fourth season as the teen heroes faced their most horrific enemy yet: A humanoid demon called Vecna who brutalizes his victims. With three storylines taking place in three different locations (including Russia, where police chief Hopper is incarcerated), this was an ambitious, sprawling story arc from showrunners the Duffer Brothers. But they piled on the tension, the drama, the jeopardy and the thrills for the show’s biggest and best season yet.
Another dark, downplayed crime saga that wound things up this year, “Peaky Blinders” didn’t spare the viewers’ feelings with an unremittingly bleak final season that saw the Shelby family, led by Tommy (the excellent Cillian Murphy), falling apart from grief, trauma, substance abuse, stress, rivalry and more. There was a palpable heaviness to the show — appropriate given that Tommy’s double-dealing constantly placed him in mortal danger, while he and his family threatened the lives and livelihoods of so many others.
A spy thriller with a twist. That twist being: These spies are hapless, disgraced burn-outs. But “Slow Horses” is not a comedy — although it’s very funny in parts, mainly thanks to Gary Oldman’s scene-stealing turn as the foul-mouthed Jackson Lamb, the leader of a gang of British Secret Service outcasts exiled to a tiny, filthy office away from the real action of ‘The Park’ (MI5 HQ in the show). It’s a gritty, fast-paced, twisty tale of power struggles, betrayal and vengeance told with real flair by a solid ensemble cast.
There are just a couple of episodes left in this series that began as a prequel spin-off from the much-loved “Breaking Bad” and has gone on arguably surpass that show. Bob Odenkirk continues to excel in the role of a lifetime as the lowlife lawyer Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill, making out that everything’s great while his life is falling apart, but the stardust in this show is sprinkled, it seems, over cast, crew and creator in equal measure. It’s a show made by an entire team at the top of their game and an absolute joy to watch.
A show that manages to have its cake and eat it. “Only Murders…” is both a snarky parody of the true-crime dramas and podcasts that are so globally popular and a compelling murder-mystery in its own right. The second season delivers more of what made the first so great, including razor-sharp writing, the stunning design of the sets and costumes, the vibrant cinematography and, most importantly, the chemistry between the central trio: Steve Martin as Charles Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora.
Meet Myriam Sabet, the Syrian pastry chef conquering Paris
Myriam Sabet’s award-winning Maison Aleph brings Levantine flavors to classic French patisserie
Updated 29 July 2022
Rawaa Talass
PARIS: In the Arabic language, aleph is the first letter of the alphabet. It is the beginning of everything. For Syrian entrepreneur and pastry chef Myriam Sabet, her small pastry business in Paris — Maison Aleph — gave her a fresh start.
Sabet was born in Syria’s largest city, Aleppo, to a French-speaking family. The 45-year-old describes Aleppo’s cuisine as diverse, due to Armenian, Turkish, and Persian influences.
“I come from a family, where no one was a professional pastry chef,” Sabet tells Arab News. “But, as with all Aleppian families, we all cooked, we always talked about food and where to buy the best things.”
When Sabet was 10, she moved with her family to West Africa, but their ties to Aleppo endured, and they visited every summer for over two decades.
After finishing her studies in Montreal, Sabet was offered a job opportunity in Paris, in an entirely different field than her current profession: Finance. That was her career for 12 years.
“Paris was always the center,” she says. “I came and lived here as an adult on my own; I was 23. It was a personal choice.” It took starting her own family, as well as the support of her husband, who is her associate at the company, to rethink where her career was headed.
“I think it was the birth of our first daughter that pushed me to ask myself the question, ‘What is it that you want to spend the rest of your life doing?’” she says. So she set about earning her diploma in pastry.
Despite living in arguably the world’s most demanding and competitive culinary city, Sabet was not daunted by the idea of throwing her chef’s hat into the ring.
“The idea was really not to just be another pastry shop in Paris,” she says. “I knew I could bring something different. I like pastry very much. I know the flavors that I like and I’m very strict in terms of quality of products that we use.” Sabet’s produce combines pronounced Levantine flavors with precise French techniques.
Five years ago, Sabet finally opened Maison Aleph in the culturally mixed district of Le Marais. Its fare is vibrant, visually pleasing, and offers surprising combinations: Chocolate bars infused with orange and zaatar; vanilla and saffron ice cream; and a flan perfumed with orange blossom. One of Sabet’s main goals is to present a modern, bite-size take on classical desserts.
Sabet likes to play with words as well as flavors: She has renamed her ‘thousand-sheet-layered’ millefeuille to ‘1001 millefeuilles,’ a nod to the classic collection of Middle Eastern folk tales, “One Thousand and One Nights.”
She also has an eye for detail. Maison Aleph’s pastry boxes are covered in elegant blue lines, which she says is a reference to the geometric flooring of the Great Mosque of Aleppo, a World Heritage Site that dates back to the 8th century CE.
Sabet starts her day early. All the food at Maison Aleph is made fresh, daily, by Sabet and her eight-member team. It is a painstaking process.
“I think people don’t realize how much work goes into pastry,” she says. “Some people know that just to make that small bite, there’s a lot of hours of work. But, most people will look at it and be, like, ‘What? It’s just fruit, cream and butter.’”
Her award-winning patisserie has been a hit, critically and commercially. So much so that Sabet decided to open a second outlet in December last year on a popular shopping street, Rue des Abbesses, in Montmartre.
“The first shop was a test,” she says. “We had no idea if people would like it, because it was such a new creation — it was neither Levantine pastry nor French pastry. And it’s not a fusion, at all. The idea is to propose to Parisian people what I believe is good, and to promote unknown flavors.”
Dubai exhibition highlights artists Shada Safadi, Akram Al-Halabi’s latest work
Shada Safadi and Akram Al-Halabi’s ‘Mist’ runs until Aug. 16 at Ramallah’s Zawyeh Gallery
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News
‘Line’
The gallery describes this dual exhibition as a “visual journey into narratives in the Golan Heights that touch upon memory, myths and daily life.” The theme, “Mist,” runs throughout the two artist’s work: “A white aura envelops most of (them).” Al-Halabi’s pieces, like this one, are photographs of daily life that the artist has treated using colors, lines, and Arabic letters.
‘Mountain Flower 5’
Safadi, meanwhile, has treated the surfaces of her work with salt, creating a mist-like effect on them “as if she is projecting her subjects through the clouds of memory.” Her images are inspired by childhood memories and “deeply rooted beliefs.”
‘Untitled’
This piece by Al-Halabi, created this year, is typical of the monochrome colors both artists have favored for this exhibition, which is, the gallery says, “a reflection of a time that is slowly passing in a familiar place beset with contradictions, some of which are imposed as a result of occupation and the prevailing political situation.”