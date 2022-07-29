Inaugural Saudi Games to start on Oct. 27 with prize pot of SR200m

You are here

Organizers pointed out that the Saudi Games would also boost the Kingdom’s capacity to host major sporting events in line with Vision 2030. (Supplied)
  • More than 200 clubs will compete in 45 individual and team sports
  • Athletes will compete for record prizes exceeding SR200 million
RIYADH: The inaugural Saudi Games, postponed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now take place between Oct. 27 and Nov. 7 with a prize pot of more than SR200 million ($53.2 million), it was revealed on Friday.

Making the announcement, Minister of Sport and President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, thanked the Saudi leadership for supporting the sector, and noted that the event marked a historic milestone for sport in the Kingdom.

The prince said: “The Saudi Games were first announced two years ago and were then postponed because of the pandemic, which we have successfully navigated with the grace of God and the efforts of a government that puts its people first, ensuring that we are here today with no restrictions and back enjoying a normal life.

“As this event is taking place for the first time in Saudi Arabia’s history, we reviewed the previous mechanism where the 13 regions competed against one another. After several workshops with the national sports federations, we found that many areas will struggle to compete due to the lack of official regional governing bodies to recruit and train athletes for the Saudi Games.

“Therefore, we have identified competition between clubs representing regions and cities across the Kingdom as the optimal way to achieve our objectives in this milestone event.

“Today, we have over 100 active clubs overseeing more than 15 different sports, which is a direct result of the clubs’ support strategy, which enters its fourth year with tangible success. This change we announce today, will serve as a driver to motivate clubs to pay more attention to various sports.

“Our primary objective in the Saudi Games is to produce new sporting heroes through the elite athletes’ program launched less than a year ago. It will discover new talents through the Saudi Games and commit to empowering them to reach podiums in continental and international competitions,” he added.

The organizing committee of the event also announced a change to the mechanisms of the games being hosted in Riyadh, with clubs competing instead of the previously announced regional system.

More than 200 clubs will compete in 45 individual and team sports.

In addition to medals, athletes will compete for record prizes exceeding SR200 million, with first-placed clubs receiving SR1 million, runners-up SR350,000, and third-placed participants SR100,000.

Additionally, to provide the chance for amateur athletes and individuals to take part in the Saudi Games, they will be allowed to compete under the SOPC flag in individual sports.

This will be through registration for trials between July 31 and Aug. 7. The trials themselves will be held from Aug. 15 to Sept. 10 in 22 sports according to a schedule soon to be announced.

Games’ organizers hope the event will unearth a new generation of sporting champions through the connection with the elite athletes’ program built to scout athletes and nurture them into future Olympic winners.

Organizers pointed out that the occasion would also boost the Kingdom’s capacity to host major sporting events in line with Vision 2030.

Ukraine’s Kateryna Monzul to referee Euro 2022 final

Ukraine’s Kateryna Monzul to referee Euro 2022 final
Updated 8 sec ago

Ukraine’s Kateryna Monzul to referee Euro 2022 final

Ukraine’s Kateryna Monzul to referee Euro 2022 final
Updated 8 sec ago
LONDON: Kateryna Monzul will referee the Women’s Euro 2022 final between England and Germany at Wembley on Sunday, European football governing UEFA has announced.
The 41-year-old Ukrainian is the first referee from her country to take charge of a Women’s Euro final.
An experienced official, Monzul was also the first women to referee an England men’s game when she oversaw their World Cup qualifier against Andorra in October 2021.
Prior to that, she had already made history as the first female referee for matches in the Ukraine men’s Premier League in 2016.
Monzul has also officiated at three Women’s World Cups including being the referee for the 2015 final when the United States beat Japan 5-2, as well as men’s matches in the Europa League and Europa Conference League and the Nations League.

Spain’s prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain’s prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar
Updated 27 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

Spain’s prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain’s prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar
  • The trial, in which Neymar’s old football club Santos, in Brazil, and the player’s family firm N&N are also charged, is set to begin on Oct. 17 in Barcelona
  • Prosecutors were asking for a two-year prison sentence “for the offense of corruption in business”
Updated 27 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

MADRID: A Spanish prosecutor requested a two-year jail term and a 10 million euro ($10.20 million) fine for Brazilian striker Neymar in an embezzlement case against him and his agents over his 2013 transfer to Barcelona soccer club, a court document released on Friday showed.
The prosecutor also asked for a five-year jail term for then FC Barcelona president Sandro Rosell, who is accused of corruption and fraud, and a 8.4 million euro fine for the Spanish club.
The trial, in which Neymar’s old football club Santos, in Brazil, and the player’s family firm N&N are also charged, is set to begin on Oct. 17 in Barcelona, complainant DIS, a Brazilian investment group, said in a statement on Wednesday.
DIS, which owned part of Neymar’s transfer rights when he made the move in 2013, claims it received less money than it was entitled to after the transfer.
The court document released on Friday alleges that Barcelona initiated negotiations in 2011 with the player, paying him 40 million euros to ensure his move when his contract with Santos expired in 2014 and thereby preventing other clubs from signing him.
It said prosecutors were asking for a two-year prison sentence “for the offense of corruption in business” as well as a three year-ban on conducting business and a 10 million euro fine.
Neymar has denied the allegations but lost an appeal in Spain’s High Court in 2017, paving the way for a trial.
Rosell has also previously denied any wrongdoing. His representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

Atletico Madrid fans display “CR7 Not Welcome” banner during friendly match

Atletico Madrid fans display “CR7 Not Welcome” banner during friendly match
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

Atletico Madrid fans display “CR7 Not Welcome” banner during friendly match

Atletico Madrid fans display “CR7 Not Welcome” banner during friendly match
  • Fans’ group rejects any move linking Ronaldo with the club, calling him ‘a player in steep decline.’
  • “The aforementioned player represents the antithesis of the values that constitute the foundation of our Atleti,” the fans’ statement said
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Atletico Madrid fans expressed their rejection of any move by their club to sign Cristiano Ronaldo by displaying a “CR7 Not Welcome” banner during a friendly match on Wednesday.
During Atletico Madrid’s friendly against third-level side Club Deportivo Numancia, fans protested about the rumor linking Ronaldo to Atleti by posting a huge white-banner that read “CR7 Not Welcome.”
The banner could be clearly seen behind one of the goals during the match that ended with Atletico Madrid beating Numancia 4-0, Spanish media reported.
During this year’s summer transfer window, the 37-year-old Portuguese forward, who has played for 19 consecutive years in the Champions League, has been linked with Roma, Napoli, PSG, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and most recently with Atletico Madrid.
The major foes of CR7’s former club, Real Madrid, Atleti have become the latest possible destination and probably the most credible due to the strong ties between Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes and the club.
No serious bids or official contracts have been presented by the other clubs to Ronaldo, who seems to have been rejected by many European giant clubs so far.
During his near decade-long tenure at Real Madrid, Ronaldo won two Champions League finals against Atletico, a result that clearly irritates Atleti fans.
Meanwhile, when he played for Juventus in 2019 during their 16th-round first-leg match against Atletico and lost 2-0, Portugal’s captain infuriated Atleti fans further with his famous media statement: “I won five Champions Leagues and these guys zero.”
In the second leg, CR7 went on to score a hat trick that saw Juventus eliminate Atletico on a 3–2 aggregate.
In a recent statement, Atletico Madrid’s President Enrique Cerezo seemed to rule out any potential transfer for Ronaldo when he said it was “practically impossible.”
“Rumors are rumors and should remain such, because if they continue increasing, they will seem real, which they’re not,” Cerezo told Spanish media.
In a similarly censorious move, Atletico Madrid fans’ group issued an official statement on Tuesday expressing their objection to signing the 37-year-old.
Dubbed as ‘Union Internacional de Penas Atletico de Madrid,’ the group’s statement strongly expressed the fans’ disapproval of any potential move for Ronaldo.
Not seeming to have taken lightly the rumors linking Ronaldo with Atletico, fans called him ‘a player in steep decline.’
“In light of the possibility that signing Cristiano Ronaldo is more than a simple rumor without basis, we express our absolute rejection of his hypothetical joining of our club,” the statement said.
“The aforementioned player represents the antithesis of the values that constitute the foundation of our Atleti, such as the effort, generosity, modesty and humility of those who want to defend our values.”
Bayern Munich’s CEO Oliver Kahn said on Wednesday that signing Ronaldo was not likely during the summer transfer market as he did not fit the club’s “philosophy.”
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia caused shockwaves last week amid international media reports that an unnamed club in the country offered about $300 million to sign Ronaldo on a two-year deal.
The 37-year-old has missed Manchester United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to “family reasons” and has also informed the club of his desire to leave this summer for the right offer.
On Monday, Ronaldo returned to Manchester to hold talks with United over his future, but no official resolution has been reached between the club and the player.

Spanish coach Vicente Moreno tasked with improving Al-Shabab’s fortunes

Spanish coach Vicente Moreno tasked with improving Al-Shabab’s fortunes
Former Mallorca, Espanyol coach will bring defensive solidity to the team.
Updated 29 July 2022
John Duerden

Spanish coach Vicente Moreno tasked with improving Al-Shabab’s fortunes

Spanish coach Vicente Moreno tasked with improving Al-Shabab’s fortunes
  • Former Mallorca, Espanyol coach will bring defensive solidity to team ahead of new SPL season, next year’s Champions League challenge
Updated 29 July 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: Al-Shabab’s search for a coach ended this week with the Riyadh club appointing Spain’s Vicente Moreno on a one-season contract.

The former Mallorca and Espanyol boss has been charged with improving on the fourth-place finish from the last campaign.

The 47-year-old has been a free agent since May when he was dismissed by Espanyol, just a season after leading the team into La Liga from the second division. His record was strong enough to tempt offers from other second-tier clubs in Spain, but Al-Shabab’s offer was the one that earned his signature.

Marcos Delgado, of Madrid-based football data analyst Driblab, has seen Moreno up close and knows what Al-Shabab fans can expect from a coach who likes to play 4-3-2-1.

“Historically, he is a coach that likes to have teams with a strong defense,” Delgado told Arab News, referring to his three prior promotions.

“The defense has been the key part of his great performance in the second division. With Mallorca, in the 2018 to 2019 season, they scored 1.15 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes, which is not a high number for a team that achieved promotion.

“However, the team defended very well and only conceded 0.83 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes. Espanyol dominated the league more, scoring 1.48 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes and only conceding 0.55.”

Now with Al-Shabab, Moreno has a talented team to work with, one that was in the title race for a good part of last season before fading a little. The team also sailed through the group stage of the Asian Champions League and Moreno will have to negotiate the knockout stages of the continental competition early next year.

While Odion Ighalo has left, Al-Shabab still have the talented playmaker Ever Banega, with the Argentine still one of the best foreign players in the league. In has come South Korea’s international goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu as well as Poland’s Grzegorz Krychowiak, a defensive midfielder who could line up against Saudi Arabia at the 2022 World Cup in November.

With young Saudi Arabian internationals such as defender Hassan Tambakti and midfielder Turki Al-Ammar, there is plenty for the new man to work with in pre-season which, conveniently for Moreno, takes place in the Spanish resort or Marbella.

He will have time then to get Al-Shabab playing the way he wants.

Delgado said: “Vicente Moreno likes to control the defensive phase, putting a lot of players between the ball and the goal, without taking risks trying to steal the ball in more advanced positions.”

In short, Moreno has performed excellently in promoting teams but has found life in the top tiers more difficult to come to terms with.

“With Mallorca, we can see his great performance with the team in defensive terms and managing to climb to the first division. The team suffered in La Liga and ended up dropping down to the second division. They failed to generate a good offensive game and suffered from a lack of finishers in attack.

“It is true that Espanyol was the best team in the competition due to its great quality of players and having the highest budget in the competition.

“However, he was up to the task and achieved promotion by playing very well in attack and especially in defense. The team in 2021 and 2022 performed less well and struggled in the last games of the season though they managed to stay in La Liga,” Delgado added.

It remains to be seen whether Moreno not being the first name on Al-Shabab’s shopping list will have any effect. Al-Shabab were heavily linked with another Spaniard in Javier Calleja as well as Argentina’s Jorge Sampaoli, Quique Setien, Rui Vitoria, and others.

He may want to have a quick chat with Al-Ittihad’s new boss Nuno Espirito Santo. The Portuguese coach was famously far from first choice in the summer of 2021 when Tottenham Hotspur were looking for a permanent successor to Jose Mourinho.

The likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, Paulo Fonseca, and Gennaro Gattuso had all been linked with Spurs before Nuno got the nod.

When asked if it was a problem, Nuno said: “I cannot speak about what happened. What I can tell you is that I am so proud. The moment I had the phone call that I had a chance to have a meeting with Tottenham, everything changed. Everything in my perspective changed. I am where I wanted to be. Where I wished to be. So, this is what I’m delighted of.”

It is a good answer but, as Nuno knows after getting fired by Spurs four months later, the best response is to win games.

Moreno has shown that he is great at getting teams from the second division to the first in Spain. In Saudi Arabia, his task is to go from fourth to first.

Four-way title fight at SABIC London E-Prix

Four-way title fight at SABIC London E-Prix
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

Four-way title fight at SABIC London E-Prix

Four-way title fight at SABIC London E-Prix
  • The double-header of weekend races set for capacity crowds at ExCeL London venue
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship enters its final stages with four racers pulling away from the pack in the Drivers’ World Championship standings and only four races remaining across two double-header weekends.

The 2022 SABIC London E-Prix is the first of those two weekends, with Rounds 13 and 14 taking place on Saturday and Sunday at the ExCeL London event venue in the heart of the historic Docklands in the east of London.

Formula E made its first trip to ExCeL London last season, and both races were won by British drivers, with Jake Dennis and Mahindra Racing’s former driver Alex Lynn making home advantage count.

This weekend sees full capacity grandstands open to the public for the first time for a Formula E race at ExCeL London, and fans could potentially witness any of the top four drivers take the lead, or see their title chances take a big hit before Season 8 concludes in Seoul on Aug. 13 and 14.

Last time out in New York City, Mercedes-EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne regained the advantage at the top of the Drivers’ World Championship after a mixed set of results across two hotly contested rounds.

The Belgian turned an 11-point deficit into an 11-point advantage over ROKiT Venturi Racing driver Edoardo Mortara. The Swiss’ struggles opened the door for the rest of the top four, including Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) and DS TECHEETAH’s Jean-Éric Vergne.

That top four are still split by fewer points than are on offer in any single Formula E round, and with the two races in London followed by a double-header in Seoul still to come, the lead could still change hands several times.

The Teams’ World Championship is equally close-fought, with Mercedes-EQ pulling 10 points clear of second-placed ROKiT Venturi Racing post-New York. DS TECHEETAH managed to draw level on points in joint second after Antonio Felix da Costa steered the team to a maximum in Round 12.

On Wednesday, July 27, SABIC was announced as a new Principal Partner of Formula E which includes title sponsorship of the 2022 SABIC London E-Prix.

