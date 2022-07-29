You are here

  • Home
  • Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock
Will Smith has again apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him during the Oscar telecast in a new video, saying that his behavior was unacceptable. (AP /File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2edq3

Updated 13 sec ago
AP

Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock
  • Smith had reached out to the comedian to discuss the incident but was told Rock wasn't ready
  • “There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,” Smith said in the under-six minute video
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Will Smith has again apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him during the Oscar telecast in a new video, saying that his behavior was “unacceptable”.
He said he had reached out to the comedian to discuss the incident but was told Rock wasn’t ready.
“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,” Smith said in the under-six minute video posted online Friday. “I am deeply remorseful and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself.” To Rock, he said: “I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”
Smith, seated in a polo shirt and white ball cap, spoke directly to a camera, answering pre-selected questions about his behavior at the March 27 Academy Awards, when he slapped presenter Rock after the comedian made a reference about the hairstyle of Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife.
Smith also apologized to Rock’s family and especially his mother, Rosalie, who was horrified to see her son hurt and told US Weekly that, “When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me.” Smith also apologized to Tony Rock, Chris’ younger brother.
“I didn’t realize how many people got hurt in that moment,” Smith said.
Smith also apologized to his family “for the heat that I brought on all of us” and his fellow Oscar nominees to have “stolen and tarnished your moment.” He mentioned Questlove by name; it was the musician-director’s documentary win for “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” that was interrupted by the slap. Rock was on stage to present the documentary award.
Smith also said his wife did nothing to encourage his slap. “Jada had nothing to do with it,” he said. “I made a choice on my own.” Pinkett Smith has said that she has alopecia areata, a hair-loss disorder.
Following the altercation, the motion picture academy banned Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years. Smith apologized to Rock in a statement after the Oscars, saying he was “out of line and I was wrong.”
“I’m sorry really isn’t sufficient,” Smith said in the video, adding that he is hurting because he hasn’t lived up to fans’ impressions. “Disappointing people is my central trauma.”
Many had speculated that Smith would appear on camera to discuss the slap first on Pinkett Smith’s online series “Red Table Talk,” but he chose to do it in a social media video post without any follow-up questions or surprise queries.

Topics: Chris Rock Will Smith 2022 Oscars

Related

U.S. actor Will Smith. (AP file photo)
Offbeat
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock in viral Oscars moment video
Lifestyle
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock in viral Oscars moment

Spanish prosecutor asks for eight-year jail term for Lebanese Colombian singer Shakira

Spanish prosecutor asks for eight-year jail term for Lebanese Colombian singer Shakira
Updated 29 July 2022
Reuters

Spanish prosecutor asks for eight-year jail term for Lebanese Colombian singer Shakira

Spanish prosecutor asks for eight-year jail term for Lebanese Colombian singer Shakira
Updated 29 July 2022
Reuters

MADRID: A Spanish prosecutor is seeking a prison term of eight years for Lebanese Colombian superstar Shakira over a 14.5 million-euro tax fraud case, a prosecutor’s office document showed on Friday.

The singer, who has sold more than 80 million records worldwide with hits such as “Hips Don't Lie,” earlier this week rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor’s office to close the case.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

She is accused of failing to pay taxes between 2012 and 2014, a period in which Shakira says she did not live in Spain.

The prosecutor’s document, seen by Reuters, asserts that Shakira was ordinarily resident in Spain between 2012 and 2014 and in May 2012 bought a house in Barcelona which became a family home for herself, her partner and their son born in Spain in 2013.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

​​​​​​​

It asked for an eight-year prison sentence and a fine of more than 23 million euros ($23.5 million) should she be found guilty. No date for a trial has been set yet.

Asked to comment, Shakira’s representatives referred to a previous statement sent out on Wednesday saying she “is fully confident of her innocence” and that she considers the case “a total violation of her rights.”

The terms of the earlier settlement offer have not been disclosed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

The 45-year-old singer - dubbed the Queen of Latin Pop - said she initially paid the 17.2 million euros that the Spanish tax office said she owed and claims she has no outstanding debt with the tax authorities.

The latest development in the tax case comes a month after Shakira and her husband, FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, announced they were separating. Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, have been together since 2011 and have two sons.

Topics: Shakira

British singer George Ezra to perform in Dubai in October

British singer George Ezra to perform in Dubai in October
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

British singer George Ezra to perform in Dubai in October

British singer George Ezra to perform in Dubai in October
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: British singer and songwriter George Ezra is set to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Oct. 21.

The Brit Award winner is expected to sing songs from his new album “The Gold Rush Kid,” including the hit singles “Anything for You” and “Green Green Grass,” as well as his latest release “I Went Hunting.”

After rising to fame in 2014 with the release of his hit singles “Shotgun” and “Budapest,” Ezra has gone on to release three studio albums as well as achieving a number of awards including the Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist in 2019.

The music sensation’s first performance in the UAE was in 2019 at Dubai’s World Trade Center.

Topics: George Ezra

Arab director Sally El-Hosaini’s film ‘The Swimmers’ to open Toronto Film Festival

Arab director Sally El-Hosaini’s film ‘The Swimmers’ to open Toronto Film Festival
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

Arab director Sally El-Hosaini’s film ‘The Swimmers’ to open Toronto Film Festival

Arab director Sally El-Hosaini’s film ‘The Swimmers’ to open Toronto Film Festival
  • Sisters Sarah and Yusra Mardini left as refugees by boat from war-torn Syria
  • Yusra competed in the pool at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian-Welsh director Sally El-Hosaini’s drama “The Swimmers” is set to open the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 8, which will also mark the movie’s world premiere.

The work is based on the true story of Syrian refugees Sarah and Yusra Mardini who fled their war-torn country by boat and had to swim part of the way to keep the vessel moving. Yusra competed as a member of the Refugee Olympic Athletes’ contingent at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

In a statement, the festival’s CEO Cameron Bailey said: “I was deeply moved by the story of these two sisters and wowed by the storytelling. ‘The Swimmers’ was the very best kind of surprise when we saw it this summer — an exciting, epic journey and the arrival of an important filmmaker.”

Syrian refugees and swimmers Yusra and Sarah Mardini pose for photographers with the trophy at the Bambi awards on Nov 17, 2016 in Berlin. (AFP)

“I’m thrilled that audiences in Toronto will be the first to discover Sally El-Hosaini’s remarkable film, and that this year on our opening night we can honor everyone who risks everything to reach a better, safer life,” added Bailey.

Lebanese actresses, and real-life sisters, Manal and Nathalie Issa, will portray Yusra and Sarah in the upcoming movie.

They will be joined by Arab-Israeli actor Ali Suliman, Egyptian actor Ahmed Malek, Syrian actress Kinda Alloush and “The Good Karma Hospital” star James Krishna Floyd, who starred in El-Hosaini’s last film “My Brother the Devil,” which won the World Cinema Cinematography award at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival.

Rounding out the cast are German actor Matthias Schweighöfer and YouTube star Elmi Rashid Elmi.

The film is be produced by Netflix and Working Title’s Eric and Tim Bevan, Ali Jaafar and Tim Cole.

“The Swimmers,” shot in the UK, Turkey and Belgium, is slated for global release on Netflix this year.

The lineup of the Toronto Film Festival, which will take place from Sept. 8 to 18, includes US actress Viola Davis’ historical epic “The Woman King,” US actor Billy Eichner’s rom com “Bros,” and British star Daniel Craig’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Topics: Sally El-Hosaini The Swimmers Toronto Film Festival

Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan jets to Lebanon 

Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan jets to Lebanon 
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan jets to Lebanon 

Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan jets to Lebanon 
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: While some stars might be spending their summer breaks in the US or Europe, Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan has chosen to take a trip to a Middle Eastern country, Lebanon. 

The “Mean Girls” star, who is based in Dubai, took to Instagram to share pictures from her visit, captioning the post “Lebanon” and adding an emoji of the country’s flag. 

The short Instagram Reel features pictures of the statue of Our Lady of Lebanon at a church in Harissa, the Saint Charbel statue in Hammana along with shots of the country’s dreamy sunsets and picture-perfect beaches. 

Lohan secretly tied the knot with her partner Bader Shammas earlier this month.

In a lengthy Instagram post she shared on July 2, the singer and songwriter wrote: “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day.”

The Hollywood star announced her engagement in November, posting a series of snaps that showed off her diamond engagement ring.

Lohan and Shammas were first spotted together at a music festival in Dubai shortly before the pandemic hit in 2020.

Lohan is not the only celebrity who has visited a Middle Eastern country recently. 

Earlier this week, US singer John Legend took to Instagram to show off his trip to Egypt with wife Chrissy Teigen and their children. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend)

The family visited Cairo after the singer performed at the Playa beach resort on Egypt’s north coast on July 22.

“We went to see the majestic pyramids today. Beautiful!” Legend posted on Instagram, while his wife took to Instagram Stories on Sunday with an image of their young son at the beach, writing: “I really had no idea the beaches of Egypt were this beautiful.”

Topics: Lindsay Lohan Lebanon

From ‘Severance’ to ‘Peaky Blinders,’ here are 2022’s must-binge shows

From ‘Severance’ to ‘Peaky Blinders,’ here are 2022’s must-binge shows
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

From ‘Severance’ to ‘Peaky Blinders,’ here are 2022’s must-binge shows

From ‘Severance’ to ‘Peaky Blinders,’ here are 2022’s must-binge shows
  • Welcome returns, grand finales and dazzling originals have made it a great year for the small screen
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

‘Severance’

There are still some big shows to come, but if “Severance” doesn’t top most of 2022’s end-of-year TV roundups, it’ll be a huge surprise. Hugely engaging, beautifully shot and brilliantly acted, this Apple TV+ series arrived with little fanfare (possibly because it’s very much a slow-burner, so reviewers seeing only the first couple of episodes may have been less-wowed than if they’d seen the whole thing), but turned out to be one of the finest shows in years. A dystopian psychological thriller with some heavy doses of black comedy, the show focuses on a group of employees at a mysterious tech giant, Lumon Industries, where they volunteered for a medical procedure that severs their non-work memories from their work memories. Mark (Adam Scott) is the leader of a team that begins to unravel a company conspiracy. “Severance” is disturbing, thought-provoking, funny, moving and wholly original.

‘Station Eleven’

HBO’s adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel set 20 years after a flu pandemic causes civilization to collapse would’ve made waves whenever it was broadcast. Arriving as it did in the midst of an actual pandemic just gave it an extra edge. Post-apocalyptic shows are rarely uplifting, but this one — which focuses on a group of survivors (and their back stories) who have built new lives as wandering performers (the Traveling Symphony) making an annual round trip to various settlements — contained real optimism about how humanity and culture might prevail when our infrastructure and technology collapses. There is plenty of grim stuff too, mostly caused by a violent cult whose leader is inspired by the (fictional) titular graphic novel. The show is anchored by three superb performances from Himesh Patel, Mackenzie Davies and Matilda Lawler — the latter two playing older and younger versions of the symphony’s lead actress Kirsten. It’s an intense ride with a great payoff.

‘Ozark’

The so-tense-it-hurts fourth and final season of “Ozark” was a fitting end to a great run. The Byrde family — Marty (a wound-tight Jason Bateman) and Wendy (a captivating Laura Linney) and their kids Charlotte and Jonah — began the season still in over their heads laundering money for a ruthless Mexican drug cartel, but still believing they could get out clean and return to Chicago. The deeper we got into the season, the less likely that appeared. Instead, it was Marty’s former protégé Ruth Langmore (a faultless Julia Garner) who was starting to make the journey to respectability and wealth that the Byrdes so longed for. This was a twisted roller-coaster ride of a final run that left us wanting more — more of the great writing, more of the spot-on directing, more of the stunning cinematography, more of the pitch-perfect acting.

Read Arab News review here.

‘Stranger Things’

The Eighties-set sci-fi phenomenon continued its ‘let’s-go-darker’ trajectory in its fourth season as the teen heroes faced their most horrific enemy yet: A humanoid demon called Vecna who brutalizes his victims. With three storylines taking place in three different locations (including Russia, where police chief Hopper is incarcerated), this was an ambitious, sprawling story arc from showrunners the Duffer Brothers. But they piled on the tension, the drama, the jeopardy and the thrills for the show’s biggest and best season yet.

Read Arab News review here.

Peaky Blinders’

Another dark, downplayed crime saga that wound things up this year, “Peaky Blinders” didn’t spare the viewers’ feelings with an unremittingly bleak final season that saw the Shelby family, led by Tommy (the excellent Cillian Murphy), falling apart from grief, trauma, substance abuse, stress, rivalry and more. There was a palpable heaviness to the show — appropriate given that Tommy’s double-dealing constantly placed him in mortal danger, while he and his family threatened the lives and livelihoods of so many others.

Read Arab News review here.

‘Slow Horses’

A spy thriller with a twist. That twist being: These spies are hapless, disgraced burn-outs. But “Slow Horses” is not a comedy — although it’s very funny in parts, mainly thanks to Gary Oldman’s scene-stealing turn as the foul-mouthed Jackson Lamb, the leader of a gang of British Secret Service outcasts exiled to a tiny, filthy office away from the real action of ‘The Park’ (MI5 HQ in the show). It’s a gritty, fast-paced, twisty tale of power struggles, betrayal and vengeance told with real flair by a solid ensemble cast.

Read Arab News review here.

‘Better Call Saul’

There are just a couple of episodes left in this series that began as a prequel spin-off from the much-loved “Breaking Bad” and has gone on arguably surpass that show. Bob Odenkirk continues to excel in the role of a lifetime as the lowlife lawyer Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill, making out that everything’s great while his life is falling apart, but the stardust in this show is sprinkled, it seems, over cast, crew and creator in equal measure. It’s a show made by an entire team at the top of their game and an absolute joy to watch.

Read Arab News review here.

‘Only Murders in the Building’

A show that manages to have its cake and eat it. “Only Murders…” is both a snarky parody of the true-crime dramas and podcasts that are so globally popular and a compelling murder-mystery in its own right. The second season delivers more of what made the first so great, including razor-sharp writing, the stunning design of the sets and costumes, the vibrant cinematography and, most importantly, the chemistry between the central trio: Steve Martin as Charles Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora.

Read Arab News review here.

Topics: Severance Peaky Blinders Station Eleven Ozark Stranger Things Slow Horses BETTER CALL SAUL Only Murders in the Building

Latest updates

Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock
Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock
Iran hijab protests a Western conspiracy: Khamenei
Iran hijab protests a Western conspiracy: Khamenei
Tunisia president rejects ‘interference’ after Western concerns about democracy
Tunisia president rejects ‘interference’ after Western concerns about democracy
Inaugural Saudi Games to start on Oct. 27 with prize pot of SR200m
Inaugural Saudi Games to start on Oct. 27 with prize pot of SR200m
Kenya orders Meta’s Facebook to tackle hate speech or face suspension
Kenya orders Meta’s Facebook to tackle hate speech or face suspension

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.