RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, or KSrelief, distributed 3,000 food baskets to flood victims various cities in the Balochistan province, in Pakistan, benefiting 21,000 people.
It also donated 25 tons of dates to the Republic of Tanzania, and several tons of food baskets to Yemen this week.
The handover to Tanzania took place with several officials present, including Saudi Ambassador Abdullah bin Ali Al-Sheryan, a representative from the Ministry of Finance, the KSrelief’s team, and Tanzania’s Foreign Minister Liberata Mulamula.
The donation is part of King Salman’s and Crown Prince Muhammed’s projects to assist needy families across the world.
KSrelief also distributed 107 tons of food baskets to families in Shabwah governorate, Yemen, to aid 6,000 people.
The project in Yemen would eventually see 192,000 food baskets weighing more than 20,000 tons sent to families in 15 governorates over the course of this year.
The mobile medical clinics of KSrelief have also provided healthcare in Abs District, part of Yemen’s Hajjah Governorate.
Last week, the organization signed a project to sponsor 536 orphans and improve the living conditions of 166 families.
The Kingdom has a long history of providing humanitarian assistance to affected countries and people around the world.
The center’s humanitarian and relief projects amounted to 1,997 projects in 84 countries, in cooperation with 175 international, regional and local partners, for a total value of more than $5.7 billion.
Yemen received the largest share of aid, which covered support for education, health, nutrition, shelter, volunteering, protection, water and environmental sanitation, emergency communications, logistics and more.
Saudi aid agency sends 3k food baskets to flood victims
https://arab.news/zhq9h
Saudi aid agency sends 3k food baskets to flood victims
- The donation is part of King Salman’s and Crown Prince Muhammed’s projects to assist needy families across the world
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, or KSrelief, distributed 3,000 food baskets to flood victims various cities in the Balochistan province, in Pakistan, benefiting 21,000 people.