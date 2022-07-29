You are here

Saudi aid agency sends 3k food baskets to flood victims

Saudi aid agency sends 3k food baskets to flood victims.

  The donation is part of King Salman's and Crown Prince Muhammed's projects to assist needy families across the world
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, or KSrelief, distributed 3,000 food baskets to flood victims various cities in the Balochistan province, in Pakistan, benefiting 21,000 people.
It also donated 25 tons of dates to the Republic of Tanzania, and several tons of food baskets to Yemen this week.
The handover to Tanzania took place with several officials present, including Saudi Ambassador Abdullah bin Ali Al-Sheryan, a representative from the Ministry of Finance, the KSrelief’s team, and Tanzania’s Foreign Minister Liberata Mulamula.
The donation is part of King Salman’s and Crown Prince Muhammed’s projects to assist needy families across the world.
KSrelief also distributed 107 tons of food baskets to families in Shabwah governorate, Yemen, to aid 6,000 people.
The project in Yemen would eventually see 192,000 food baskets weighing more than 20,000 tons sent to families in 15 governorates over the course of this year.
The mobile medical clinics of KSrelief have also provided healthcare in Abs District, part of Yemen’s Hajjah Governorate.
Last week, the organization signed a project to sponsor 536 orphans and improve the living conditions of 166 families.
The Kingdom has a long history of providing humanitarian assistance to affected countries and people around the world.
The center’s humanitarian and relief projects amounted to 1,997 projects in 84 countries, in cooperation with 175 international, regional and local partners, for a total value of more than $5.7 billion.
Yemen received the largest share of aid, which covered support for education, health, nutrition, shelter, volunteering, protection, water and environmental sanitation, emergency communications, logistics and more.

RIYADH: The Mohammed bin Salman Foundation "Misk" launched the "Youth Impact Council Initiative" on Thursday.

The initiative was launched in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Non-Profit City in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The initiative is the first platform concerned with supporting the growth of youth organizations by providing an effective environment and sharing experiences and information that serves organizations in the non-profit sector.

It aims to make them more sustainable and effective, and in a way that enhances interconnection between workers in the sector and creates new opportunities to maximize the impact of quality youth organizations.

The Youth Non-Profit Organizations Initiative includes non-profit associations and institutions, experts and specialists in the non-profit, government and private sectors, volunteers in youth programs and bodies that graduated from the Youth Non-Profit Organizations Building Program of the “Misk for Community” path.

Misk also launched the Youth Non-Profit Organizations Incubator Program, which is the second batch of the Youth Non-Profit Organizations Incubator 2022 to be launched, and an opportunity for youth initiatives and newly established associations to accelerate their growth and expansion and multiply their societal impact.

Out of 226 entities participating in the program, seven initiatives and two associations will start the program for guidance and direction on Sunday, including the Digital Games Association, the Robo Tuwaiq initiative, the Wassila platform initiative, the specific community initiative, the Rawasi Youth initiative, the Saudi initiative for nanotechnology, Tarim Association, the Hijaz Bloggers Initiative, and the Theatrical Production Initiative.

The three-month program for non-profit youth organizations includes a training course on the “Misk Hub” platform, which aims to develop the services of the participating parties and build their organizational capacities, including managing development projects, human resource management, governance, financial sustainability, communication, increasing impact and measuring it.

The program concludes with a closing ceremony and a presentation event that will be held in November for all participants, to measure the impact of the program and celebrate the participants’ efforts.

All those participating in the program will give presentations for community projects that serve young people, aimed at obtaining financial support from Misk for their input.

Saudi aid agency signs agreement to support education in Yemen

Saudi aid agency signs agreement to support education in Yemen
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Thursday signed an agreement to implement a project to support education in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
The agreement was signed by KSrelief Assistant General Supervisor for Operations and Programs Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.
Through the project, school uniforms and bags will be provided to 11,586 Yemeni children, and 23 schools will be rehabilitated and their infrastructure improved in Hadhramaut, Al-Mahra, Aden and Hajjah governorates.
The project aims to increase access to basic and secondary education for Yemeni students, improve learning conditions, and enhance the capabilities of the education sector by reducing the dropout rate of students and providing them with a safe study environment.
This comes within the framework of the humanitarian projects implemented by the Kingdom, represented by the center, to support the educational sector in Yemen.

Saudi Civil Defense calls for caution as thunderstorms expected until Wednesday

Saudi Civil Defense calls for caution as thunderstorms expected until Wednesday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense on Friday urged the public to take caution as it warned of chances of thunderstorms in parts of the Kingdom from Saturday until Wednesday.
The authority said the regions of Asir, Najran, Jazan and Al-Baha will be affected by moderate to heavy rain and brisk winds, which may lead to torrential flow, and the regions of Riyadh, Sharqiya, Qassim and Hail will be affected by light to medium rain.
Spokesman Col. Mohammed Al-Hammadi called for caution against potential dangers of the weather, to stay away from places where torrents gather, and to abide by the instructions of the Civil Defense announced through various media and social networking sites, in order to preserve their safety.

Saudi minister receives Ghana's envoy in Riyadh

Saudi minister Khalid bin Faisal Al-Sehli receives Ghana's envoy to the Kingdom, Mohammed Habibu Tijani.

RIYADH: Saudi deputy minister for protocol affairs and ambassador, Khalid bin Faisal Al-Sehli, on Thursday received Ghana's envoy to the Kingdom, Mohammed Habibu Tijani.

During their meeting in Riyadh — that followed Al-Sehli’s earlier talks with the ambassadors to Saudi Arabia of the Ivory Coast and Turkey, Coulibaly Drissa and Fatih Ulusoy, respectively — they discussed diplomatic relations between the two countries and issues of mutual interest.

In June, the deputy minister met with Azerbaijan’s envoy to the Kingdom, Shahin Abdullayev. Al-Sehli has held various positions in Saudi embassies around the world, including Ashgabat in Turkmenistan, Ottawa in Canada, Bangkok in Thailand, and Kuwait.

 

Saudi Arabia's Al-Baha lavender garden becomes new tourism icon in region

Al-Baha is one of Saudi Arabia's top tourist destinations, and even visitors from the GCC flock to the city.

AL-BAHA: Since the start of the summer season in the Kingdom, the Al-Baha region has witnessed a large number of visitors and vacationers coming from various regions and governorates due to its cool weather and picturesque locations.

Al-Baha is one of Saudi Arabia’s top tourist destinations, and visitors from the GCC flock to the area to enjoy nature in a pleasant environment.

This summer, Al-Baha opened another prominent tourist site, its lavender garden, which is located in the middle of Raghadan Forest Park.

The 500-meter walkway linking the two areas is covered with natural stone and one can see waterfalls while walking down a path illuminated by 270 decorative light poles, as well as flowerbeds, sitting areas, wooden crossings and kiosks.

Mayor of the region, Dr. Ali Al-Suwat, said that the lavender garden and the central area of the Raghadan Forest were located on an area of more than 20,000 sq. m. The lavender garden occupies an area of 5,000 sq. m.

The 500-meter walkway linking the two areas is covered with natural stone and one can see waterfalls while walking down a path illuminated by 270 decorative lighting poles, as well as flowerbeds, sitting areas, wooden crossings and kiosks.

Al-Suwat said that parks and gardens have been added this year in the Al-Baha region on an area exceeding 400,000 sq. m.

Al-Suwat said that the region’s municipality aims to raise the per capita share of green land areas as the Al-Baha region is among eight tourist destinations covered by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and receives large numbers of visitors and vacationers annually.

