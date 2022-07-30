You are here

UK government admits mistakes over Afghan animal charity case

UK government admits mistakes over Afghan animal charity case
As Taliban forces approached Kabul last August, Nowzad charity chief organized an evacuation of dogs from the Afghan capital after appealing directly to the UK government. (Nowzad)
  • ‘Communication error’ sparked rumors of PM intervention, says Foreign Office
  • There was no “plausible alternative explanation”
LONDON: The UK government has acknowledged mistakes and admitted regrets over the evacuation of animal charity workers from Afghanistan.
As Taliban forces approached Kabul last August, Nowzad charity chief Pen Farthing organized an evacuation of dogs from the Afghan capital after appealing directly to the UK government.
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office was questioned afterward over the role that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had played in the reallocation of evacuation resources. The government denied that he had personally ordered the case to be prioritized.
However, the Foreign Affairs Committee claimed earlier this year that several senior officials believed that Johnson intervened in the case to secure the evacuation, and that there was no “plausible alternative explanation.”
The FAC’s report said that despite failing to meet the official criteria for evacuation, Nowzad charity employees were granted aircraft seats “at the last minute after a mysterious intervention from elsewhere in government.” However, Nowzad staff eventually ended up traveling to Pakistan.
The FCDO admitted that internal communication mistakes caused some staff to believe that Johnson had intervened.
A spokesperson said: “The government acknowledges again that the way the decision to call forward Nowzad staff for evacuation was made was exceptional. It agrees that, in this particular case, more care should have been taken within the FCDO in how the decision was communicated to staff.
“It acknowledges again that an error in the way the decision was communicated internally left some FCDO staff believing that the prime minister had made the decision.
“The FCDO agrees with the committee on the importance of accurate record keeping, even in a complex, fast-moving crisis such as this.”

Video of fatal attack on African immigrant shocks Italy

Video of fatal attack on African immigrant shocks Italy
  • Video footage of the attack has circulated widely on Italian news websites and social media platforms
  • “The murder of Alika Ogorchukwu is dismaying,’’ the left-wing Democratic Party’s head wrote on Twitter
MILAN: Police in Italy arrested an Italian man in the slaying of a Nigerian vendor whose brutal beating death on a busy beach town thoroughfare was filmed by onlookers without any apparent attempt to intervene physically.
Video footage of the attack has circulated widely on Italian news websites and social media platforms, eliciting outrage as Italy enters a parliamentary election campaign in which the right-wing coalition has already made immigration an issue.
“The murder of Alika Ogorchukwu is dismaying,’’ Enrico Letta, the head of the left-wing Democratic Party, wrote on Twitter, naming the vendor who died Friday. “Unheard of ferocity. Widespread indifference. There can be no justification.”
Ogorchukwu, 39, was selling goods midday Friday on the main street of Civitanova Marche, a beach town on the Adriatic Sea coast, when the aggressor grabbed a crutch the vendor used to walk and struck him down, according to police.
Video shows the assailant then wrestling the victim to the pavement as the victim fought back, eventually subduing Ogorchukwu with the weight of his body.
Police chief Matteo Luconi told Italian news channel Sky TG24 that onlookers called police, who responded to the scene after a suspect had fled and attempted to administer aid to the victim. It was not clear if he died at the scene.
Police used street cameras to track the assailant’s movements and detained a man identified as Filippo Claudio Giuseppe Ferlazzo, 32.
Ferlazzo was being held on suspicion of murder and theft, the latter for allegedly taking the victim’s phone when he fled.
Luconi told Sky TG24 the assailant lashed out after the vendor made “insistent” requests for pocket change. Police were questioning witnesses and have taken into evidence videos of the attack. They said the suspect has made no statements.
Ogorchukwu, who was married with two children, resorted to selling goods on the street after he was struck by a car and lost his job as a laborer due to the injuries he suffered, said Daniel Amanza, who runs the ACSIM association for immigrants in the Marche region’s Macerata province.
The accident left him with a limp, and needing crutches, Amanza said.
Amanza gave a different version of what had preceded the assault, saying the aggressor became infuriated when Ogorchukwu told the man’s companion she was beautiful.
“This compliment killed him,’’ Amanza told The Associated Press.
“The tragic fact is that there were many people nearby. They filmed, saying ‘Stop,’ but no one moved to separate them,’’ Amanza said.
Macerata was the site of a 2018 shooting spree targeting African immigrants that injured six. Luca Traini, 31, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the shootings, which Italy’s highest court confirmed qualified as a hate crime.

Truss surges ahead, wins key backers in UK leadership race

Truss surges ahead, wins key backers in UK leadership race
  • The endorsement is a blow to ex-Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, the other finalist in the race for the next Conservative leader
  • The winner will be decided by votes from about 180,000 party members across the country
LONDON: UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss cemented her place as front-runner in the race to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, winning endorsement Saturday from an influential former rival for the top job.
Tom Tugendhat, who was eliminated from the contest in earlier rounds of voting by Conservative lawmakers, said Truss had the “resolution, determination, and passion” to be prime minister.
The endorsement is a blow to ex-Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, the other finalist in the race for the next Conservative leader. The winner will be decided by votes from about 180,000 party members across the country.
Polls give Truss an edge with Tory members, though Sunak is more popular with the general public, who don’t have a say in the race. The winner will be announced Sept. 5 and will automatically become prime minister, replacing Johnson, who stepped down as Conservative leader this month after three years in office following months of ethics scandals.
Tugendhat, a prominent figure from the party’s centrist “One Nation” group, wrote in the Times of London newspaper that Truss had “the foreign-affairs experience to build alliances and keep our country safe.”
Truss also secured backing this week from Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who is highly regarded by party members for his handling of Britain’s response to the war in Ukraine. Wallace said Truss’s international experience as Britain’s top diplomat and commitment to increased military spending gave her “the edge.”
Sunak, who was the favorite candidate among Tory lawmakers who whittled down the field of candidates from an initial 11 contenders, is struggling to gain momentum. He has accused Truss of peddling unrealistic promises, especially on the economy. Truss says she will cut taxes immediately to ease the cost-of-living crisis, while Sunak argues it is vital to get inflation under control first.
Sunak said Truss’s tax cuts would give a “sugar rush” but ultimately pour “fuel on the fire” of inflation that is already at a 40-year high.

WHO Europe expects more monkeypox-related deaths

WHO Europe expects more monkeypox-related deaths
  • Smallwood emphasized that the goal needs to be “interrupting transmission quickly in Europe and stopping this outbreak”
COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organization’s European office said Saturday that more monkeypox-related deaths can be expected, following reports of the first fatalities outside Africa, while stressing that severe complications were still rare.
“With the continued spread of monkeypox in Europe, we will expect to see more deaths,” Catherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency Officer at WHO Europe, said in a statement.
Smallwood emphasised that the goal needs to be “interrupting transmission quickly in Europe and stopping this outbreak.”
However, Smallwood stressed that in most cases the disease heals itself without the need for treatment.
“The notification of deaths due to monkeypox does not change our assessment of the outbreak in Europe. We know that although self-limiting in most cases, monkeypox can cause severe complications,” Smallwood noted.
The Spanish health ministry recorded a second monkeypox-related death on Saturday, a day after Spain and Brazil reported their first fatalities.
The announcements marked what are thought to be the first deaths linked to the current outbreak outside Africa.
Spanish authorities would not give the specific cause of death for the fatalities pending the outcome of an autopsy, while Brazilian authorities underlined that the man who died had “other serious conditions.”
“The usual reasons patients might require hospital care include help in managing pain, secondary infections, and in a small number of cases the need to manage life-threatening complications such as encephalitis,” Smallwood explained.
According to the WHO, more than 18,000 cases have been detected throughout the world outside of Africa since the beginning of May, with the majority of them in Europe.
The WHO last week declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.
As cases surge globally, the WHO on Wednesday called on the group currently most affected by the virus — men who have sex with men — to limit their sexual partners.
Early signs of the disease include a high fever, swollen lymph glands and a chickenpox-like rash.
The disease usually heals by itself after two to three weeks, sometimes taking a month.
A smallpox vaccine from Danish drug maker Bavarian Nordic, marketed under the name Jynneos in the United States and Imvanex in Europe, has also been found to protect against monkeypox.

Red Cross requests access to Ukraine prison after POWS die

Red Cross requests access to Ukraine prison after POWS die
Friday’s attack on the prison reportedly killed Ukrainian soldiers who were captured in May after the fall of Mariupol.
  • Both sides alleged the attack on the prison was premeditated and intended to silence the Ukrainian prisoners and to destroy evidence, including of possible atrocities
KYIV: Russia launched nighttime attacks on several cities in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said Saturday as they and officials in Moscow blamed each other for the deaths of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in a separatist-controlled area of the country’s east.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross have a duty to react after shelling of a prison complex in Donetsk province killed the POWS.
“It was a deliberate Russian war crime, a deliberate mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war,” Zelensky said in a video address late Friday. “There should be a clear legal recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.”
Both sides alleged the attack on the prison was premeditated and intended to silence the Ukrainian prisoners and to destroy evidence, including of possible atrocities.
Russia claimed Ukraine’s military used US-supplied precision rocket launchers to target the prison in Olenivka, a settlement controlled by the Moscow-backed Donetsk People’s Republic.
Separatist authorities and Russian officials said the attack killed 53 Ukrainian POWs and wounded another 75.
The International Committee of the Red Cross, which has organized civilian evacuations in the war and worked to monitor the treatment of POWS held by Russia and Ukraine, said it has requested access to the prison “to determine the health and condition of all the people present on-site at the time of the attack.”
“Our priority right now is making sure that the wounded receive life-saving treatment and that the bodies of those who lost their lives are dealt with in a dignified manner,” the Red Cross said in a statement.
Elsewhere in eastern Ukraine, Russian rockets hit a school building in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, overnight, and another attack occurred about an hour later, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said Saturday. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This handout photograph taken and released by The Ukrainian Emergency Services on July 30, 2022, shows a firefighter putting out a fire in a market after shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)


The bus station in the city of Sloviansk also was hit, according to Mayor Vadim Lyakh. Sloviansk is near the front line of fighting as Russian and separatist forces try to take full control of the Donetsk region, one of two eastern provinces that Russia has recognized as sovereign states.
In southern Ukraine, one person was killed and six injured in shelling that hit a residential area in Mykolaiv, a significant port city, the region’s administration said Saturday on Facebook.
Friday’s attack on the prison reportedly killed Ukrainian soldiers who were captured in May after the fall of Mariupol, another port city where troops famously held out against a monthslong Russian siege.
Moscow opened a probe into the attack, sending a team to the site from Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s main criminal investigation agency. The state RIA Novosti agency reported that fragments of US-supplied precision High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rockets were found at the site.
The Ukrainian military denied making any rocket or artillery strikes in Olenivka, and it accused the Russians of shelling the prison to cover up the alleged torture and execution of Ukrainians there.
The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, said the competing claims and limited information prevented assigning responsibility for the attack but that the “available visual evidence appears to support the Ukrainian claim more than the Russian.”

Afghan families in UK divided, relocated after hotels cancel government contracts

Afghan families in UK divided, relocated after hotels cancel government contracts
  • One family considered return to Kabul after Home Office fiasco
LONDON: Afghan refugees who arrived in Britain following the evacuation of Kabul are being separated from family members and moved around the country to alleviate a shortage of hotel rooms, UK newspaper The Times reported on Saturday.

Major hotel chains, including Ibis, Arora and Britannia, have axed government refugee contracts in a bid to attract regular guests.

The contract cancelations meant that government staff had to scramble to relocate refugees to available accommodation, with many families being split up in the process, with members being sent hundreds of miles away from each other, disrupting employment and education routines.

The news that around 9,500 Afghan refugees are still being housed in hotels across Britain comes almost a year after the evacuation operation in Kabul began. The hotel system reportedly costs UK taxpayers about $1.2 million per day.

Britain has so far provided only 7,000 Afghan refugees with permanent accommodation — less than half of the total evacuees.

Marwa Koofi, 21, told The Times that after being placed in a London hotel upon arrival from Afghanistan, she was then moved to Leeds along with her siblings and mother.

But after almost a year waiting for permanent housing in the northern city, Koofi’s family was split up, with her mother and one sibling moving to West Sussex, and her other siblings forced to relocate to Manchester.

Koofi was asked by her mother to handle all communications with the UK Home Office due to her English language skills. 

She told The Times: “Everyone was looking to me, saying, ‘You have to do more.’ My mother was very tired, she had a very hard health situation. It became so bad that the family even discussed returning to Kabul.

“(After) 10 months, everyone (felt) that we should just leave the UK and go back because we came to the UK to be away from the Taliban and danger, and away from their prison. But it doesn’t feel very different from Kabul anyway.”

However, Koofi said that her admission into a university course this year had given her reason to stay, adding: “That is a bright light in front of me, so I’m going to stay. I’m looking forward to it.”

Jon Featonby of the British Red Cross said: “12 months on, far too many people are still living in hotels, their lives effectively on hold as they wait to find out where their more permanent homes will be.

“We know from our work supporting those in the asylum system the negative impact long stays in temporary accommodation can have, and we need to urgently see a plan to get people into proper homes.

“Many of those we worked with are also incredibly concerned about their loved ones left in Afghanistan, with families separated as events unfurled. We are urging the UK government to clarify how these families can be reunited and be safe together.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are proud this country has provided homes for more than 7,000 Afghan evacuees in such a short space of time, but we face a challenge of there currently not being enough local housing accommodation in the UK — not just for Afghans and those in need of protection, but also British citizens who are on a waiting list for homes.”

