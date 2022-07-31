Al Rajhi Bank posts 21% profit surge to $2.2bn for H1

Red Sea International Airport to scale new heights of sustainability
Updated 31 July 2022
WAEL MAHDI
RIYADH: Flight testing held on July 20-21 at Saudi Arabia’s newest international airport, which is under construction at The Red Sea Project, marks the beginning of a new era of tourism and travel in the Kingdom.
The first phase of this Saudi Vision 2030 project will welcome the first guests early next year.
With over five hours’ drive from the nearest existing major international airports of Jeddah or Madinah and over two hours from the nearest regional international airports of Yanbu or AlUla, the Red Sea International Airport will bring domestic and international guests to the doorstep of this new global tourism destination.
TRSP is a unique regenerative development with the vast majority of land and marine area remaining untouched and the carefully selected development intervention set to achieve an environmental net-positive benefit by 2040. In addition, the supporting infrastructure, such as the new airport, has been sensitively approached to stay true to the vision and values of the Red Sea.
TRSDC Airport Project Executive Director Joseph Stratford, a civil and environmental engineer who has spent most of his career in airport infrastructure delivery in the Middle East, is spearheading the project.
He left for his homeland for five years to apply his international airport delivery experience to the expansion of the London Heathrow Airport. He has since returned to the Kingdom to lead on next-generation aviation delivery.
Red Sea International Airport is the most iconic, progressive and special. The architectural concept, mode of operation and guest experience are truly unique.
Joseph Stratford
“Red Sea International Airport is one of the smaller airports I have led, but without doubt the most iconic, progressive and special. The architectural concept, mode of operation and guest experience are truly unique,” Stratford told Arab News in an exclusive interview.
Shoring up responsibly
Deliberately located some 20km from the sensitive coastal lagoons and islands, home to precious mangroves and reefs, the airport is tucked away on an open plain between the coastal dunes and the mountains.
“There has been a quantum leap in recent years in sensitive delivery in this region, in terms of how we approach, plan, deliver and operate facilities like these,” Stratford explained.
“This is, across the board, from the culture of caring for the workforce, environmental protection, processes, quality of product, respect of time and cost. The wider team and I are passionate about ensuring that projects like this are delivered responsibly,” he added.
Stratford earlier lived in TRSP Construction Village Housing accommodation alongside many of the 1,800 contractors’ staff for the airport. He relocated this year to the Coastal Village Residences, where the TRDSC offices, management hotels, apartments, villas and townhouses have accepted staff, suppliers and visitors in the final construction stages of TRSP ahead of the phased opening of the resorts to tourists next year.
“Striving for high standards has been key to the timeliness and quality of delivery of the airport facilities so far,” Stratford said. “Indeed, the airport project has passed nine million safe man-hours worked without a lost time injury.”
TRSDC’s approach aligns with the national and industry leadership mandate that aviation development is a critical enabler of economic growth and should focus on environmental and sustainability implications and challenges.
Stratford added: “Besides providing iconic and progressive facilities in form and function, we have considered sustainability and the environment from the outset.
“For the airfield construction, the contractors have met the highest standards and expectations that I have seen in my career — impact assessments, permitting, monitoring and reporting are taken seriously. The team’s culture, pride, passion, professionalism and care play their part.”
Construction is underway on the passenger terminal facilities, with building structural and envelope packages awarded and commenced. TRSP will be entirely off-grid, including the airport, powered by a solar farm and the world’s largest battery storage facility.
Going high on ratings
Additionally, the airport passenger terminal facilities have followed industry-leading LEED or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, the rating system used by the US Green Building Council to measure a building’s sustainability and resource efficiency.
“We have aimed high for a Platinum Rating,” emphasized Stratford. “The detailed design-stage preliminary rating suggests we are on track for a Gold Rating or better, to be confirmed through construction and operation.”
He added: “We have been driven toward requirements, selection of materials, methods, equipment, energy and resources reduction and reuse.”
In theory, some 15 percent of the aviation industry’s carbon challenge is associated with the ground-based airport infrastructure, and the other 85 percent is associated with jet aircraft and flight.
“We’re mindful of our part of the aviation sustainability and carbon challenge, and what we can do with practices and technology of the day, but also looking to what we can do to facilitate emergent technologies and practices,” Stratford informed.
For example, RSI is planning infrastructure for sustainable aviation fuels, ground power and preconditioned air, use of resources and energy-efficient operational practices.
Mobility like never before
Ground and sea-based local mobility to resorts will be by more-sustainable electric vehicles chosen over petrol or diesel engine vehicles.
In the case of air taxis, although initially planned to be by conventional amphibious seaplanes, the airport has a dedicated secondary runway, which will be an early adopter of hydrogen-powered seaplane variants and eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft technology.
While eVTOL is the acronym for electric vertical takeoff and landing technology, eSTOL is electric short takeoff and landing type aircraft.
This approach will enable guests and their baggage to travel quickly, quietly and sustainably to and from resorts with style and pure spectacle.
The air taxi terminal is scheduled to open next year, initially to be used for a combination of air taxi, domestic and general aviation for guest access to the first tranche of hotels. The iconic main terminal building will provide international commercial aviation capability and capacity for successive hotel delivery and operation tranches.
The flight testing initiated recently is a necessary step for all new airports where a purpose-built aircraft laden with specialist equipment maneuvers new runways to test the visual and instrument aids and systems. In addition, it enables pilots to conduct safe and efficient takeoffs and landings in diverse weather and other operating conditions.
Unmatched operating procedures
Unlike current standards, the entire operational plans for travel processes at RSI ensure top-notch customer services and create an environment that offers a seamless, unmatched and hassle-free experience.
For instance, the aviation team is working toward implementing a unique concept of operations for baggage handling. Passengers at RSI will not have to worry about stopping by a baggage claim area to pick up their bags.
“Instead, the passengers will be escorted to the welcome center in the arrival area. The bags will be processed in a dedicated facility through a state-of-the-art baggage handling system that can track each piece until it is delivered to the owner at their selected destination,” said Abdulaziz Al-Abdan, aviation operations director, RSI.
Additionally, the airport will apply discreet and non-intrusive security arrangements and procedures, enhancing the overall customer experience without infringing any regulatory requirements governing such operations.
Furthermore, RSI will be the first and only airport in the Middle East and North Africa that serves amphibious seaplanes and is linked to water aerodromes.
The airport features a dedicated runway for seaplanes and small general aviation aircraft operations, allowing direct air access to the Red Sea destinations.
“Our aviation team worked closely with the General Authority of Civil Aviation to establish the regulatory framework for water aerodromes, seaplanes and water runways,” said Al-Abdan.
The regulatory framework resulted in the introduction and enforcement of a new set of safety regulations that govern the establishment and operations of water aerodromes GACA Regulations Part 139, as well as agreeing on the certifications for Red Sea Air Services Co. to operate seaplanes and water runways.
Magnificent by design
What makes RSI different is it is a high-end tourist destination airport and not a regular civil airport. The scope of its operations includes mobility and hospitality services that begin when guests arrive at the airport until they finally check in to their hotels.
“The airport is an extension to the exclusive resorts at the Red Sea and will be the first and last impression of all our distinguished guests,” said Ammar Ghaith, associate airport infrastructure director, RSI.
It has a unique design with efficient space planning that allows for fewer steps to complete the arrival or departure process, besides minimum human intervention and shortest processing times.
The airport has partnered with key stakeholders to facilitate its flight procedures and airspace networks.
The stakeholders include GACA, Saudi Air Navigation Services, airport aviation consultant United ATS, FlyNas, FlyAdeal, TRSDC Operations, TRS Seaplane Co., airside contractor Nesma Almabani Joint Venture, water runway consultant Jacobs and airport operator DAAi.
Dayim Equipment Rental to build carbon neutral operations hub for TRSDC
Facility will be powered by lithium-powered generators and solar panels, says official
Updated 31 July 2022
Dana Alomar
RIYADH: Dayim Equipment Rental Co. has partnered with The Red Sea Development Co. to build an on-site, carbon neutral operations hub and provide managed services for The Red Sea Project and AMAALA.
DER Regional General Manager Andy Carter said the company is constructing an office training and workshop complex on the allocated 10,000 square meters of space.
TRSDC stated on a LinkedIn post that DER’s operational hub would be one of the most carbon neutral fulfillment centers in the Gulf Cooperation Council, leveraging the company’s market-leading sustainable product offerings.
We are managing the site, carrying out inspections and working directly with subcontractors.
Andy Carter, Regional general manager at Dayim Equipment Rental Co.
The facility will be powered by lithium-powered generators and solar panels. Additionally, a diesel generator will provide backup only if the batteries need recharging or there is not enough sunlight, pointed out Carter.
In a social media post, TRSDC said: “Leveraging Dayim’s innovative green solutions, this hub will be one of the most carbon neutral of its kind and is part of our commitment to maximize the efficiency of our construction process.”
The post further said: “In addition to providing the required equipment to support our projects, Dayim will provide on-site training, testing and inspection for our staff and contractors.”
Carter noted that DER has an ISO 14001:2015 certification, which means it meets the requirements for an environmental management system that can improve an organization’s environmental performance.
DER is also certified with the quality management system ISO 9001 and the occupational safety and health standard ISO 45001.
As one of the first equipment rental companies in the Kingdom, DER offers green and sustainable products such as solar lighting, lithium batteries, gas generators, and a 100 percent recyclable washing facility.
“We are managing the site, carrying out inspections and working directly with subcontractors,” Carter said.
DER will manage all on-site logistics onshore and offshore, allowing TRSDC to focus on its core business. Among its managed services, the company tests and inspects all contractor’s equipment as it enters the project to ensure it is safe, leak-free, and fit for purpose, Carter added.
“Our carbon neutral operational hub offers TRSDC a full-service plant, machinery and vehicle solution, which matches the developer’s sustainability ethos,” Rida Said, executive chairman with Dayim Holdings Rida said.
TRSP 5-year anniversary: Five years of firsts at The Red Sea Project
Throughout its short journey, The Red Sea Project achieved significant milestones
Updated 8 min 33 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Since it was announced to the public five years ago, The Red Sea Project was set to be a pioneer.
It was the first of its kind in the Kingdom. A tourism project designed to provide responsible tourism while developing pristine islands that were untouched for centuries.
It introduced the concept of regenerative tourism where the developers and operators should focus on not only preserving what's there, but adding to it.
Throughout its short journey, TRSP achieved significant milestones.
Not only is it achieving tangible progress and getting closer to bringing its vision to reality, but its positive impact is noticeable, in line with Vision 2030.
To mark TRSP’s fifth anniversary, Arab News has collected a series of its firsts during this period, all of which are helping to set new standards in regenerative tourism and responsible development.
One of its latest achievements is that TRSP announced its first joint venture investment in July with Almutlaq Real Estate Investment Co, valued at over SR1.5 billion ($400 million).
Together, they will develop Jumeirah The Red Sea, a luxury resort situated on the Red Sea destination’s hub island, Shura, currently under construction and expected to open in early 2024.
This achievement follows another national first: early this year, it reached a financial close on a SR14.12 billion term loan facility and revolving credit facility with four leading Saudi banks Banque Saudi Fransi, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank and Saudi National Bank. It represents the first-ever riyal-denominated green finance credit facility.
Sound finances come from good governance. Last year The Red Sea Development Co., the developer behind the project, released a guide to best practices in governance for other organizations in Saudi Arabia to implement and benefit from, offering evidence of always putting the good of the Kingdom’s business community first.
Another world’s first achievement during these five years is becoming the asset owner globally to achieve the prestigious BIM Project Kitemark for its digital project delivery and adoption of Building Information Modelling.
Similar certifications include becoming one of the first developments in the Middle East to achieve accreditation for excellent quality management systems through ISO 9001: 2015 and the first regionally to secure the first stage of LEED platinum certification for the destination’s plans and designs.
Finally, the project took on the Kingdom’s first-ever underwater excavation, exploring an 18th-century shipwreck. The wooden merchantman is the most intact and best-preserved wooden shipwreck in the Red Sea. Geological and paleontological evidence of millions of years of activity across TRSP’s area above the water is also revelatory, offering the promise of educational attractions for future visitors as well as Saudis who are keen to understand their past.
Looking back on five years of firsts, group chief administrative officer at TRSDC, Ahmad Darwish, said: “From day one, we set out to forge our path towards a different type of tourism, one that was good for the planet and the Kingdom. Milestones like this provide a moment to reflect on our achievements and, when considered together, they astound even me. However, our focus is on the future, welcoming our first guests early next year and together, continuing to lead the way as pioneers in regenerative tourism.”
Saudi Arabia and UAE supplied 80 percent of Japan’s crude oil needs in June
Updated 30 July 2022
Arab News
TOKYO: Oil imports from Saudi Arabia and the UAE reached nearly 80 percent of the total of Japanese imports in June 2022.
Kuwait and Qatar both supplied 14 percent making the Arab share 94.7 percent (64.82 million barrels) of the total, according to the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.
Saudi Arabia provided 27.39 million barrels (40 percent), an increase from the previous month of 27.10 million barrels, 27.14 million barrels came from UAE (39.7 percent). Kuwait provided 5.7 million barrels (8.3 percent) and Qatar supplied 4.57 million barrels (6.7 percent).
The rest of the imports in June came from Central and South America (3.6 percent), Southeast Asia (0.1 percent), and Oceania (0.2 percent), which shows a record increase in Japan’s dependence on the oil of Arab countries. Crude oil imports from the USA amounted to 1.5 percent of the total.
In June, for the first time in years, there were no oil imports from Russia.
The figures cited represent the quantities of oil that arrived at refineries, tanks and warehouses in ports in Japan during June 2022. Japan uses oil to generate about a third of its energy needs.
Updated 30 July 2022
AFP
SAN FRANCISCO: Uber on Friday said it will let drivers in the United States see trip details before deciding whether to accept them — a new feature long sought by drivers.
A common lament by drivers at the app-summoned ride platform has been that they have to accept a request before learning where trips will take them, or how profitable they will be.
“Our new trip request screen makes it easier for drivers to decide if a trip is worth their time and effort by providing all the details — including exactly how much they’ll earn and where they’re going — upfront,” chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in a blog post.
Revealing details only once a driver had accepted a trip was seen as a way to ensure riders would get picked up promptly, and not be snubbed because they were headed to locations deemed undesirable by drivers.
But Khosrowshahi said drivers have made it clear that they want more flexibility and choice.
Uber said the new feature, called Upfront Fares, was tested in several cities and was a success with drivers while resulting in shorter wait times for passengers.
The ride-sharing firm will also shift from sending drivers a single ride request at a time, to letting them pick from a list of detailed passenger requests in an area.
Uber is engaged in a long-term effort to prove that its business model is socially and economy viable.
The “gig economy” — which uses temporary independent contractors for short-term tasks — has grown rapidly since Uber’s launch in 2009 and is promoted as a flexible way for people to earn money without the constraints of a full-time job.
But there has been growing backlash in countries around the world about the conditions and dangers gig workers face.
Uber driver ranks — which shrank during the Covid-19 pandemic — have not rebounded as quickly as demand for rides, and soaring fuel costs have made the gigs less attractive.
The firm in March announced a surcharge on both rides and Uber Eats meal deliveries that would go directly to drivers to help offset high fuel prices.