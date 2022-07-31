National Medical Care hires GIB Capital to advise on potential Jiwar acquisition

Oil Updates — Crude up; Nigeria spent $3.8bn on fuel subsidies; 1 dead, 1 missing due to storm in Mexican refinery
Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Oil prices settled up more than $2 a barrel on Friday as attention turned to next week’s OPEC+ meeting and dimming expectations that the producer group will imminently boost supply.
Brent crude futures contract for September, which expire on Friday, jumped more than $3 a barrel during the session and then pared gains to settle at $110.01 a barrel, up $2.87, or 2.7 percent. The more active October contract was up $2.14, or 2.1 percent, at $103.97.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $98.62 a barrel, rising $2.20, or 2.3 percent, after jumping more than $5 a barrel.
Nigeria spent $3.8 bln on fuel subsidies in H1
Nigeria spent 1.59 trillion naira ($3.83 billion) on fuel subsidies in the first half of the year and accrued a $1.2 billion funding shortfall for oil and natural gas projects, a report by state oil company the Nigerian National Petroleum Co. showed this week.
The report, which was presented to the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee on Tuesday and seen by Reuters, underscores Nigeria’s budgetary trouble from spiraling fuel costs and limited oil production.
The document showed that as a result of rising subsidy costs, NNPC had not remitted money to federal accounts all year. Last year, Nigeria was spending about 100 billion naira per month on fuel subsidies.
Mexico’s Pemex says 1 dead, 1 missing after incident at Madero refinery
Mexican national oil company Pemex said one person was dead and another missing on Friday after an “incident” caused by a storm at the Madero refinery in the state of Tamaulipas.
Lightning caused a truck on site to burst into flames, Pemex said in a statement, causing an oil well to also catch on fire.
Around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, the body of an employee of contractor Amarelo Power was found, Pemex said, while an employee of contractor GMG was missing.
Car rental firm Budget Saudi posts 5% profit growth to $33m on higher revenue
Updated 14 min 57 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Car rental company Budget Saudi has posted a slight profit surge of 5 percent to SR123 million ($33 million) for the first half of 2022.
This was an increase from SR117 million in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.
The rise in profit was attributed to an increase in revenues of 2 percent to SR479 million compared to the same period last year.
This follows the agreement by Aljozoor Alrasekha Trucking Co., Budget Saudi subsidiary, to buy a 70 percent stake in Overseas Development's subsidiaries in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE earlier this week.
CEO Fawaz Danish told Argaam that the potential takeover is expected to boost the company’s finances since logistics demand is expected to rise.
In a separate announcement, Budget Saudi said that it is seeking approval from shareholders for the purchase of up to 7 million of its shares to be held in treasury.
Shareholders of Budget Saudi are to receive an interim dividend of SR0.5 per share for the first half of 2022.
“Send my bags to the resort please”: Welcome to TRSDC’s new airport
The first phase of this Saudi Vision 2030 project will welcome the first guests early next year
Updated 30 min 32 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI
Flight testing held on July 20-21 at the Red Sea International Airport, which is under construction at The Red Sea Project, marks the beginning of a new era of tourism and travel in the Kingdom.
With over five hours’ drive from the nearest existing major international airports of Jeddah or Madinah and over two hours from the nearest regional international airports of Yanbu or AlUla, RSI airport will bring domestic and international guests to the doorstep of this new global tourism destination.
Deliberately located some 20km from the sensitive coastal lagoons and islands, home to precious mangroves and reefs, the airport is tucked away on an open plain between the coastal dunes and the mountains.
The first phase of this Saudi Vision 2030 project will welcome the first guests early next year, and the airport’s developers are determined to make the travelers’ experience unique.
TRSP in itself is a unique regenerative development with the vast majority of land and marine area remaining untouched and the carefully selected development intervention set to achieve an environmental net-positive benefit by 2040. In addition, the supporting infrastructure, such as the new airport, has been sensitively approached to stay true to the vision and values of the project's developer The Red Sea Development Co.
TRSDC Airport Project Executive Director Joseph Stratford, a civil and environmental engineer who has spent most of his career in airport infrastructure delivery in the Middle East, is spearheading the project.
He left for his homeland for five years to apply his international airport delivery experience to the expansion of the London Heathrow Airport. He has since returned to the Kingdom to lead on next-generation aviation delivery.
“Red Sea International Airport is one of the smaller airports I have led, but without doubt the most iconic, progressive and special. The architectural concept, mode of operation and guest experience are truly unique,” Stratford told Arab News in an exclusive interview.
Red Sea International Airport is the most iconic, progressive and special. The architectural concept, mode of operation and guest experience are truly unique.
Joseph Stratford
Unmatched operating procedures
Unlike current standards, the entire operational plans for travel processes at RSI ensure top-notch customer services and create an environment that offers a seamless, unmatched and hassle-free experience.
For instance, the aviation team is working toward implementing a unique concept of operations for baggage handling. Passengers at RSI will not have to worry about stopping by a baggage claim area to pick up their bags.
“Instead, the passengers will be escorted to the welcome center in the arrival area. The bags will be processed in a dedicated facility through a state-of-the-art baggage handling system that can track each piece until it is delivered to the owner at their selected destination,” said Abdulaziz Al-Abdan, aviation operations director, RSI airport.
Additionally, the airport will apply discreet and non-intrusive security arrangements and procedures, enhancing the overall customer experience without infringing any regulatory requirements governing such operations.
Furthermore, RSI will be the first and only airport in the Middle East and North Africa that serves amphibious seaplanes and is linked to water aerodromes.
The airport features a dedicated runway for seaplanes and small general aviation aircraft operations, allowing direct air access to the Red Sea destinations.
“Our aviation team worked closely with the General Authority of Civil Aviation to establish the regulatory framework for water aerodromes, seaplanes and water runways,” said Al-Abdan.
The regulatory framework resulted in the introduction and enforcement of a new set of safety regulations that govern the establishment and operations of water aerodromes GACA Regulations Part 137, as well as agreeing on the certifications for Red Sea Air Services Co. to operate seaplanes and water runways.
Magnificent by design
What makes RSI different is it is a high-end tourist destination airport and not a regular civil airport. The scope of its operations includes mobility and hospitality services that begin when guests arrive at the airport until they finally check in to their hotels.
“The airport is an extension to the exclusive resorts at the Red Sea and will be the first and last impression of all our distinguished guests,” said Ammar Ghaith, associate airport infrastructure director, RSI.
It has a unique design with efficient space planning that allows for fewer steps to complete the arrival or departure process, besides minimum human intervention and shortest processing times.
The airport has partnered with key stakeholders to facilitate its flight procedures and airspace networks.
The stakeholders include GACA, Saudi Air Navigation Services, airport aviation consultant United ATS, FlyNas, FlyAdeal, TRSDC Operations, Red Sea Air Services Co., airside contractor Nesma Almabani Joint Venture, water runway consultant Jacobs and airport operator DAA International.
Mobility like never before
Ground and sea-based local mobility to resorts will be by more-sustainable electric vehicles chosen over petrol or diesel engine vehicles.
In the case of air taxis, although initially planned to be by conventional amphibious seaplanes, the airport has a dedicated secondary runway, which will be an early adopter of hydrogen-powered seaplane variants and eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft technology.
While eVTOL is the acronym for electric vertical takeoff and landing technology, eSTOL is electric short takeoff and landing type aircraft.
This approach will enable guests and their baggage to travel quickly, quietly and sustainably to and from resorts with style and pure spectacle.
The air taxi terminal is scheduled to open next year, initially to be used for a combination of air taxi, domestic and general aviation for guest access to the first tranche of hotels. The iconic main terminal building will provide international commercial aviation capability and capacity for successive hotel delivery and operation tranches.
The flight testing initiated recently is a necessary step for all new airports where a purpose-built aircraft laden with specialist equipment maneuvers new runways to test the visual and instrument aids and systems. In addition, it enables pilots to conduct safe and efficient takeoffs and landings in diverse weather and other operating conditions.
Shoring up responsibly
“There has been a quantum leap in recent years in sensitive delivery in this region, in terms of how we approach, plan, deliver and operate facilities like these,” Stratford explained.
“This is, across the board, from the culture of caring for the workforce, environmental protection, processes, quality of product, respect of time and cost. The wider team and I are passionate about ensuring that projects like this are delivered responsibly,” he added.
Stratford earlier lived in TRSP Construction Village Housing accommodation alongside many of the 1,800 contractors’ staff for the airport. He relocated this year to the Coastal Village Residences, where the TRDSC offices, management hotels, apartments, villas and townhouses have accepted staff, suppliers and visitors in the final construction stages of TRSP ahead of the phased opening of the resorts to tourists next year.
“Striving for high standards has been key to the timeliness and quality of delivery of the airport facilities so far,” Stratford said. “Indeed, the airport project has passed nine million safe man-hours worked without a lost time injury.”
TRSDC’s approach aligns with the national and industry leadership mandate that aviation development is a critical enabler of economic growth and should focus on environmental and sustainability implications and challenges.
Stratford added: “Besides providing iconic and progressive facilities in form and function, we have considered sustainability and the environment from the outset.
“For the airfield construction, the contractors have met the highest standards and expectations that I have seen in my career — impact assessments, permitting, monitoring and reporting are taken seriously. The team’s culture, pride, passion, professionalism and care play their part.”
Construction is underway on the passenger terminal facilities, with building structural and envelope packages awarded and commenced. TRSP will be entirely off-grid, including the airport, powered by a solar farm and the world’s largest battery storage facility.
Going high on ratings
Additionally, the airport passenger terminal facilities have followed industry-leading LEED or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, the rating system used by the US Green Building Council to measure a building’s sustainability and resource efficiency.
“We have aimed high for a Platinum Rating,” emphasized Stratford. “The detailed design-stage preliminary rating suggests we are on track for a Gold Rating or better, to be confirmed through construction and operation.”
He added: “We have been driven toward requirements, selection of materials, methods, equipment, energy and resources reduction and reuse.”
In theory, some 15 percent of the aviation industry’s carbon challenge is associated with the ground-based airport infrastructure, and the other 85 percent is associated with jet aircraft and flight.
“We’re mindful of our part of the aviation sustainability and carbon challenge, and what we can do with practices and technology of the day, but also looking to what we can do to facilitate emergent technologies and practices,” Stratford informed.
For example, RSI is planning infrastructure for sustainable aviation fuels, ground power and preconditioned air, use of resources and energy-efficient operational practices.
TRSP 5-year anniversary: Dayim Equipment Rental to build carbon neutral operations hub for TRSDC
Facility will be powered by lithium-powered generators and solar panels, says official
Updated 58 min 20 sec ago
Dana Alomar
RIYADH: Dayim Equipment Rental Co. has partnered with The Red Sea Development Co. to build an on-site, carbon neutral operations hub and provide managed services for The Red Sea Project and AMAALA.
DER Regional General Manager Andy Carter said the company is constructing an office training and workshop complex on the allocated 10,000 square meters of space.
TRSDC stated on a LinkedIn post that DER’s operational hub would be one of the most carbon neutral fulfillment centers in the Gulf Cooperation Council, leveraging the company’s market-leading sustainable product offerings.
We are managing the site, carrying out inspections and working directly with subcontractors.
Andy Carter, Regional general manager at Dayim Equipment Rental Co.
The facility will be powered by lithium-powered generators and solar panels. Additionally, a diesel generator will provide backup only if the batteries need recharging or there is not enough sunlight, pointed out Carter.
In a social media post, TRSDC said: “Leveraging Dayim’s innovative green solutions, this hub will be one of the most carbon neutral of its kind and is part of our commitment to maximize the efficiency of our construction process.”
The post further said: “In addition to providing the required equipment to support our projects, Dayim will provide on-site training, testing and inspection for our staff and contractors.”
Carter noted that DER has an ISO 14001:2015 certification, which means it meets the requirements for an environmental management system that can improve an organization’s environmental performance.
DER is also certified with the quality management system ISO 9001 and the occupational safety and health standard ISO 45001.
As one of the first equipment rental companies in the Kingdom, DER offers green and sustainable products such as solar lighting, lithium batteries, gas generators, and a 100 percent recyclable washing facility.
“We are managing the site, carrying out inspections and working directly with subcontractors,” Carter said.
DER will manage all on-site logistics onshore and offshore, allowing TRSDC to focus on its core business. Among its managed services, the company tests and inspects all contractor’s equipment as it enters the project to ensure it is safe, leak-free, and fit for purpose, Carter added.
“Our carbon neutral operational hub offers TRSDC a full-service plant, machinery and vehicle solution, which matches the developer’s sustainability ethos,” Rida Said, executive chairman with Dayim Holdings Rida said.