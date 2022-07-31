Theeb Rent A Car launches second branch as part of Saudi expansion 



RIYADH: Saudi Stock Exchange-listed Theeb Rent A Car has opened its second branch in Hail city, north-western of Saudi Arabia, in line with its expansion plans to cover all the Kingdom cities, areas, and provinces.

In this way, the company intends to enhance the services it offers to individuals, businesses, and government agencies, it said in a statement.

"We seek to implement our strategy in expanding across the Kingdom, as well as achieving service excellence and high quality that satisfy our customers.” Manager, Marketing Department, Muhammad Othman Al-Kadi, said.

Founded in 1991 with over 23,000 vehicles, the company has cumulative experience in the car rental industry spanning over 30 years.