Saudi recruiter iHR sets IPO price range at $8-9 

iHR offers human resources solutions and employment-related consultancy to businesses. (Shutterstock)
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Recruitment service provider International Human Resources has set its initial public offering price range at SR31-34 ($8-9) as it plans to float a 20 percent stake on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange.

Known as Aldawliah, the company will confine the IPO to qualified investors, who will be allocated up to 500,000 shares starting July 31 until Aug. 2, according to a bourse filing.

Yaqeen Capital had earlier been selected to advise on the offering.

Established in 2005, iHR offers human resources solutions and employment-related consultancy to businesses.

Theeb Rent A Car launches second branch as part of Saudi expansion 

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Stock Exchange-listed Theeb Rent A Car has opened its second branch in Hail city, north-western of Saudi Arabia, in line with its expansion plans to cover all the Kingdom cities, areas, and provinces.

In this way, the company intends to enhance the services it offers to individuals, businesses, and government agencies, it said in a statement.

"We seek to implement our strategy in expanding across the Kingdom, as well as achieving service excellence and high quality that satisfy our customers.” Manager, Marketing Department, Muhammad Othman Al-Kadi, said.

Founded in 1991 with over 23,000 vehicles, the company has cumulative experience in the car rental industry spanning over 30 years.

 

Saudi Arabia allocates $40bn for water projects under 5-year plan

Updated 13 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture has announced the allocation of SR105 billion ($40 billion) for water projects within the five-year capital portfolio of the environment, water and agriculture system.

The five-year capital portfolio includes 1,335 projects, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing Abdulrahman Al-Fadley.

He added that the allocated amount represents the cost of the first package of the projects listed in the water sector. 

In line with the national water strategy, this comes as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to improve services of the environment, water and agriculture system and maximize the utilization of sources and assets.

 

Saudi economy expands by 11.8% in Q2 on higher oil activities

Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: According to flash estimates by the General Authority for Statistics, real gross domestic product of Saudi Arabia increased by 11.8 percent in the second quarter of 2022 from a year ago. 

The growth was mainly driven by the increase in oil activities by 23.1 percent.

Non-oil activities grew by 5.4 percent, and the government services activities by 2.2 percent.

TASI continues to gain on solid earnings: Opening bell

Updated 31 July 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened the week in positive territory on the back of rising oil prices and solid company earnings.

This is despite a 0.75 percent interest rate hike by the Gulf Cooperation Council's central banks last week.

The main index, TASI, started 0.62 percent higher at 12,155, while the parallel market, Nomu, started flat at 20,958, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, was up 0.89 percent, after its net profit rose 12 percent, hitting SR8.4 billion ($2.2 billion) in the first half of 2022.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, added 0.57 percent, following the news last week that its net profit nearly doubled in the first half.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, added 0.95 percent, while the Kingdom oil giant Aramco started the day 0.13 percent higher.

Saudi-listed Nama Chemicals Co. increased 0.81 percent after it saw its profit jump by 207 percent in the first half of 2022 to SR60 million.

SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. rose 2.86 percent, leading the gainers, while City Cement Co. was down 0.79 percent, leading the fallers.

United Cooperative Assurance Co. edged up 2.62 percent last week, erasing some of its losses from last week.

Brent crude ended Friday at $103.97 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate settled at $98.62.

Commodities Update — Gold rebounds; Soybeans climb; Copper at 3-week high; China approves trading of soybean and soyoil options

Updated 31 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold bounced to a fresh multi-week peak on Friday with its safe-haven allure getting a fillip as the dollar gave up initial gains following another jump in US inflation, with the current price range also seemingly attracting bids for bullion.

Spot gold is currently priced at $1,765.94 per ounce, while US gold futures are settled at $1,781.80. 

Soybeans up, wheat falls

Chicago soybeans rallied on Friday and were set for their biggest weekly rise in 22 years as forecasts of hot and dry weather in the US Midwest raised supply concerns, while strong soymeal demand added support.

Corn made its biggest weekly gain in nearly five months, while wheat finished the week higher after two weeks of decline.

The Chicago Board of Trade’s most-active soybean contract Sv1 added 27-3/4 cents to $16.37 a bushel, climbing 11.99 percent, its biggest weekly climb since July 23, 1999.

CBOT’s most-active corn added 1 cent to $6.20 a bushel, making its biggest weekly rise since March 4, while wheat fell 9-1/4 cents to $8.07-3/4 a bushel.

Copper up

Copper prices touched their highest levels in three weeks on Friday amid renewed supply concerns and after US central bank authorities signaled slower interest rate rises.

The metal mainly used in power and construction has a tight supply backdrop, with inventories sliding and miners scaling back production plans.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange settled up 2 percent to $7,917.50 a ton on Friday, its highest since July 8. 

China approves trading of some soybean and soyoil options

China’s securities regulator has approved the trading of some soybean and soyoil options on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, it said on Friday.

Trading will begin on Aug. 8, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

(With input from Reuters) 

