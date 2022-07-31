Saudi recruiter iHR sets IPO price range at $8-9 

RIYADH: Recruitment service provider International Human Resources has set its initial public offering price range at SR31-34 ($8-9) as it plans to float a 20 percent stake on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange.

Known as Aldawliah, the company will confine the IPO to qualified investors, who will be allocated up to 500,000 shares starting July 31 until Aug. 2, according to a bourse filing.

Yaqeen Capital had earlier been selected to advise on the offering.

Established in 2005, iHR offers human resources solutions and employment-related consultancy to businesses.