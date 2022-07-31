Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Binance sells NFT tickets for Italian soccer club Lazio

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Sunday, up 0.06 percent to $23,779 as of 1:18 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,703, up 1.15 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Lazio fans buy NFT tickets from Binance

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, announced it’s launching sales of non-fungible token, or NFT, tickets for the matches of the Italian football club ‘S.S. Lazio’ during the upcoming season in the Italian Serie A championship.

Serie A is a professional league competition for football clubs located at the top of the Italian football league system.

Buyers will use the NFTs to visit the legendary Stadio Olimpico, Rome’s largest sports facility and watch the home games of their favorite team, Bitcoin.com reported.

The ticket owners will also be able to benefit from many discounts, including 10 percent on any product sold in the Lazio store and 20 percent on the tickets for the club’s matches in Europa League, the annual competition organized by the Union of European Football Associations.

Besides the discounts, supporters who purchase the digital tickets will also have the opportunity to win fan tokens and gain access to a number of exclusive events, according to Bitcoin.com.

The digital asset exchange said that NFT tickets would help solve some of the known issues in the traditional ticket distribution system, where non-fungible tokens allow avoiding ticket duplication, preventing fraud and issues of loss or damage.