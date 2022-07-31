You are here

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Binance sells NFT tickets for Italian soccer club Lazio

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Binance sells NFT tickets for Italian soccer club Lazio
Lazio fans can buy NFT tickets from Binance. (Shutterstock)
RAYANA ALQUBALI 

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Binance sells NFT tickets for Italian soccer club Lazio

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Binance sells NFT tickets for Italian soccer club Lazio
Updated 17 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI 

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Sunday, up 0.06 percent to $23,779 as of 1:18 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,703, up 1.15 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Lazio fans buy NFT tickets from Binance

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, announced it’s launching sales of non-fungible token, or NFT, tickets for the matches of the Italian football club ‘S.S. Lazio’ during the upcoming season in the Italian Serie A championship. 

Serie A is a professional league competition for football clubs located at the top of the Italian football league system. 

Buyers will use the NFTs to visit the legendary Stadio Olimpico, Rome’s largest sports facility and watch the home games of their favorite team, Bitcoin.com reported. 

The ticket owners will also be able to benefit from many discounts, including 10 percent on any product sold in the Lazio store and 20 percent on the tickets for the club’s matches in Europa League, the annual competition organized by the Union of European Football Associations. 

Besides the discounts, supporters who purchase the digital tickets will also have the opportunity to win fan tokens and gain access to a number of exclusive events, according to Bitcoin.com. 

The digital asset exchange said that NFT tickets would help solve some of the known issues in the traditional ticket distribution system, where non-fungible tokens allow avoiding ticket duplication, preventing fraud and issues of loss or damage.

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin NFT

UAE national banks provided $190bn credit facilities to business sector 

UAE national banks provided $190bn credit facilities to business sector 
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

UAE national banks provided $190bn credit facilities to business sector 

UAE national banks provided $190bn credit facilities to business sector 
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE national banks provided 696.7 billion dirhams ($190 billion) credit facilities to the business and industrial sector in the first four months of 2022, news agency WAM reported citing data from the central bank.

This is a 1.92 percent, or 13.1 billion dirhams, growth over 683.6 billion dirhams allocated during the same period last year. 

The apex bank noted that the cumulative balance of credit provided by national banks to the sector on a year-on-year basis grew by 2.14 percent or 14.6 billion dirhams.

The value of credit facilities extended by the national banks to the business and industrial sector accounted for 89.1 percent of the gross accumulative credit balance, which stood at 782.5 billion dirhams, compared to the same period in the previous year, the report added.

The share of foreign banks stood at 10.9 percent or 85.8 billion dirhams.

Topics: UAE Banks credits business

Saudi recruiter iHR sets IPO price range at $8-9 

Saudi recruiter iHR sets IPO price range at $8-9 
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi recruiter iHR sets IPO price range at $8-9 

Saudi recruiter iHR sets IPO price range at $8-9 
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Recruitment service provider International Human Resources has set its initial public offering price range at SR31-34 ($8-9) as it plans to float a 20 percent stake on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange.

Known as Aldawliah, the company will confine the IPO to qualified investors, who will be allocated up to 500,000 shares starting July 31 until Aug. 2, according to a bourse filing.

Yaqeen Capital had earlier been selected to advise on the offering.

Established in 2005, iHR offers human resources solutions and employment-related consultancy to businesses.

Topics: Saudi recruiter

Theeb Rent A Car launches second branch as part of Saudi expansion 

Theeb Rent A Car launches second branch as part of Saudi expansion 
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

Theeb Rent A Car launches second branch as part of Saudi expansion 

Theeb Rent A Car launches second branch as part of Saudi expansion 
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News


RIYADH: Saudi Stock Exchange-listed Theeb Rent A Car has opened its second branch in Hail city, north-western of Saudi Arabia, in line with its expansion plans to cover all the Kingdom cities, areas, and provinces.

In this way, the company intends to enhance the services it offers to individuals, businesses, and government agencies, it said in a statement.

"We seek to implement our strategy in expanding across the Kingdom, as well as achieving service excellence and high quality that satisfy our customers.” Manager, Marketing Department, Muhammad Othman Al-Kadi, said.

Founded in 1991 with over 23,000 vehicles, the company has cumulative experience in the car rental industry spanning over 30 years.

 

Topics: Saudi Car rental expansion

Saudi Arabia allocates $40bn for water projects under 5-year plan

Saudi Arabia allocates $40bn for water projects under 5-year plan
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia allocates $40bn for water projects under 5-year plan

Saudi Arabia allocates $40bn for water projects under 5-year plan
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture has announced the allocation of SR105 billion ($40 billion) for water projects within the five-year capital portfolio of the environment, water and agriculture system.

The five-year capital portfolio includes 1,335 projects, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing Abdulrahman Al-Fadley.

He added that the allocated amount represents the cost of the first package of the projects listed in the water sector. 

In line with the national water strategy, this comes as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to improve services of the environment, water and agriculture system and maximize the utilization of sources and assets.

 

Topics: Saudi water Projects

Saudi economy expands by 11.8% in Q2 on higher oil activities

Saudi economy expands by 11.8% in Q2 on higher oil activities
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi economy expands by 11.8% in Q2 on higher oil activities

Saudi economy expands by 11.8% in Q2 on higher oil activities
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: According to flash estimates by the General Authority for Statistics, real gross domestic product of Saudi Arabia increased by 11.8 percent in the second quarter of 2022 from a year ago. 

The growth was mainly driven by the increase in oil activities by 23.1 percent.

Non-oil activities grew by 5.4 percent, and the government services activities by 2.2 percent.

Topics: Saudi GDP GDP Saudi economy

