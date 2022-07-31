You are here

  • Home
  • China In-Focus — Factory activity contracts in July; British businesses turning away from China

China In-Focus — Factory activity contracts in July; British businesses turning away from China

China In-Focus — Factory activity contracts in July; British businesses turning away from China
Short Url

https://arab.news/6hc6w

Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Factory activity contracts in July; British businesses turning away from China

China In-Focus — Factory activity contracts in July; British businesses turning away from China
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China’s factory activity contracted unexpectedly in July after bouncing back from COVID-19 lockdowns the month before, as fresh virus flare-ups and a darkening global outlook weighed on demand, a survey showed on Sunday.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 49.0 in July from 50.2 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said, below the 50-point mark that separates contraction from growth and the lowest in three months.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 50.4.

“The level of economic prosperity in China has fallen, the foundation for recovery still needs consolidation,” NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said in a statement on the NBS website.

Continued contraction in the energy-intensive industries, such as petrol, coking coal and ferrous metals, contributed most to pulling down the July manufacturing PMI, he said.

British businesses turning away from China: industry group

British businesses are cutting ties with China due to concerns about political tensions, a shift that is likely to stoke inflationary pressures, the head of the Confederation of British Industry said in an interview published on Saturday.

“Every company that I speak to at the moment is engaged in rethinking their supply chains ... because they anticipate that our politicians will inevitably accelerate toward a decoupled world from China,” CBI director-general Tony Danker was quoted as telling the Financial Times newspaper.

China was Britain’s biggest source of imported goods in 2021, accounting for 13 percent of the total, while it was the sixth largest destination for goods exports, according to Britain’s official trade statistics.

However, British security concerns have risen in recent years, fueled by disagreements with China over Hong Kong and other issues. Last week, the head of Britain’s foreign intelligence service, Richard Moore, said China was now his top priority, ahead of counter-terrorism work.

Britain has also increasingly blocked Chinese takeovers of companies on national security grounds. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: China UK

Related

China In-Focus — Stocks flat; Jack Ma to give up control of Ant Group; Asian giant targets $148bn in financing for cash-strapped developers
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Stocks flat; Jack Ma to give up control of Ant Group; Asian giant targets $148bn in financing for cash-strapped developers

Haitham Al-Ghais set to start role as first Kuwaiti OPEC chief

Haitham Al-Ghais set to start role as first Kuwaiti OPEC chief
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Haitham Al-Ghais set to start role as first Kuwaiti OPEC chief

Haitham Al-Ghais set to start role as first Kuwaiti OPEC chief
  • He says his unanimous selection by member countries reflects Kuwait’s position among them
  • He takes over from Nigerian Mohammad Barkindo, who died in July
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

KUWAIT: Haitham Al-Ghais will begin his new role as secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Monday, the Kuwait News Agency reported. 

The Kuwaiti takes over from Nigerian Mohammad Barkindo, who died in July. 

In an interview with KUNA on Sunday, Al-Ghais thanked Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for their confidence in him as Kuwait’s nominee.

Al-Ghais is the first Kuwaiti to hold the position of OPEC chief, having been elected by acclamation for a three-year term. 

He said the unanimous selection of him by OPEC’s 13 member countries reflects Kuwait’s position among them. 

From 2017 to 2021, Al-Ghais served as Kuwait’s OPEC governor, representing the country during meetings of the board of governors. He also chaired its joint technical committee with countries outside the organization. 

He was appointed deputy director of international marketing at the state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corp. after stepping down as Kuwait’s OPEC governor in June 2021.

Prior to OPEC, he worked at the KPC’s global marketing sector in various sales departments, headed its regional offices in Beijing and London, and was director of the corporation’s research department and deputy managing director of global marketing. 

Al-Ghais has nearly 30 years of experience in the oil industry, and has participated in many international conferences and forums. 

 

Topics: OPEC

Related

OPEC appoints Kuwaiti Haitham Al-Ghais as new secretary general
Business & Economy
OPEC appoints Kuwaiti Haitham Al-Ghais as new secretary general
Saudi energy minister meets with Russia’s Novak ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Business & Economy
Saudi energy minister meets with Russia’s Novak ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Saudi pipe producer secures $25m steel pipe contract with Uruguay’s Tenaris

Saudi pipe producer secures $25m steel pipe contract with Uruguay’s Tenaris
Updated 11 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi pipe producer secures $25m steel pipe contract with Uruguay’s Tenaris

Saudi pipe producer secures $25m steel pipe contract with Uruguay’s Tenaris
Updated 11 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Steel Pipe Co. has completed a deal to supply oil and gas steel pipes to Uruguay's Tenaris Global Services.

The deal, which is valued at SR94.7 million ($25 million), is expected to have a financial impact in the second half of this year, the company said in a bourse filing.

In March, Saudi Steel signed a deal with Uruguay's Tenaris Global Services to supply it with oil and gas steel pipes valued at SR139 million ($37 million).

In Sunday's trading, Saudi-based pipe manufacturers closed up 0.46 percent, at SR22.08.

Topics: Saudi Pipes project Contract

Related

Saudi Steel Pipe names new chairman, reappoints Lamazares as CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi Steel Pipe names new chairman, reappoints Lamazares as CEO
Tenaris acquires 48% stake in Saudi Steel Pipe
Business & Economy
Tenaris acquires 48% stake in Saudi Steel Pipe

Saudi shipping firm Bahri fully redeems $1.04bn sukuk

Saudi shipping firm Bahri fully redeems $1.04bn sukuk
Updated 19 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi shipping firm Bahri fully redeems $1.04bn sukuk

Saudi shipping firm Bahri fully redeems $1.04bn sukuk
Updated 19 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahri, formally known as the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, has announced the full redemption of its SR3.9 billion ($1.04 billion) Riyal-denominated sukuk on July 30.

The Saudi-listed company said in a bourse filing it expects the transaction to impact its financial statements for the ongoing quarter.

Bahri, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and the Public Investment Fund, operates a fleet of 89 tankers and container ships that transport oil, petrochemicals, and other types of cargo.

Topics: Bahri shipping Sukuk

Related

Update Saudi-listed Bahri’s profit soars 134% as shipping operations rebound
Business & Economy
Saudi-listed Bahri’s profit soars 134% as shipping operations rebound
Saudi Bahri and American Caterpillar partner to launch a liner service to Indonesia
Business & Economy
Saudi Bahri and American Caterpillar partner to launch a liner service to Indonesia

TASI bounces back from its biggest 2022 monthly decline: Monthly Recap

TASI bounces back from its biggest 2022 monthly decline: Monthly Recap
Updated 57 min 51 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI bounces back from its biggest 2022 monthly decline: Monthly Recap

TASI bounces back from its biggest 2022 monthly decline: Monthly Recap
Updated 57 min 51 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index, TASI, bounced back in July following two of its worst months of 2022, fueled by continued price gains for crude.

TASI ended June gaining 5.9 percent to reach 12,199 at the closing bell of Sunday’s session.  

This is despite a global economic downturn triggered by inflation and rising interest rates, sending worldwide shares to their lowest levels in years.

This gain was led by a 5.79 percent leap in Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, and a 1.28 percent increase in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, ticked up 2.64 percent for the month, while Alinma Bank soared 11.91 percent.

In the telecom sector, STC and Zain KSA, were up by 0.8 and 0.86 respectively, over the month.

Information technology firms Al Moammar Information Systems Co. and Elm saw their shares rise 17.15 percent and 16.95 percent, respectively.

Leejam Sports Co. topped the gainer list with a 24.03 percent rise, followed by Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. with a 20.11 percent gain.

Among insurers, United Cooperative Assurance Co. led the month's fallers with a decline of 62.92 percent, followed by Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. with a decline of 39.05 percent.
 

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares stock Saudi

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
TASI continues to gain on solid earnings: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI continues to gain on solid earnings: Opening bell

NRG Matters — Saudi Arabia, France to cooperate on renewable energy; ADNOC makes second natural gas discovery

NRG Matters — Saudi Arabia, France to cooperate on renewable energy; ADNOC makes second natural gas discovery
Updated 31 July 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

NRG Matters — Saudi Arabia, France to cooperate on renewable energy; ADNOC makes second natural gas discovery

NRG Matters — Saudi Arabia, France to cooperate on renewable energy; ADNOC makes second natural gas discovery
Updated 31 July 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: On a macro level, Saudi Arabia and France agreed to bolster cooperation in renewable energy, including solar energy and clean hydrogen. 

Zooming in, Swansea University signed an initial agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University to deliver a joint program that will empower young Saudi female scholars within the energy sector.

Looking at the bigger picture:

  • Saudi Arabia and France agreed to bolster cooperation in renewable energy, including solar energy and clean hydrogen, Saudi Press Agency reported citing a joint statement.

The agreement came after talks between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron.

  • The UK's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has been directed by the government to temporarily relax permitting conditions for coal-fired power stations in England during the winter period, Reuters reported. 

The measure, which will be effective from Oct. 1 to March 31, 2023, comes as countries across Europe make winter contingency plans after Russia reduced natural gas flows and said supplies could be cut further or even stopped.

Through a micro lens:

  • Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has announced a second discovery of natural gas resources in the first exploration well in Abu Dhabi’s Offshore Block 2 concession, operated by Eni. 

The discovery, from a new deeper reservoir, indicates between 1 to 1.5 trillion standard cubic feet of raw gas, according to Trade Arabia. 

  • UK’s Swansea University has signed an initial agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University to deliver a joint program that will empower young Saudi female scholars within the energy sector.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the degree will provide students with the knowledge and skills to contribute to the innovation, development and sustainability of clean energy, according to a statement. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia France energy renewables

Related

NRG Matters — Saudi Arabia, Greece seal deal to lay undersea data cable; TotalEnergies to build largest solar systems in Oman
Business & Economy
NRG Matters — Saudi Arabia, Greece seal deal to lay undersea data cable; TotalEnergies to build largest solar systems in Oman

Latest updates

China In-Focus — Factory activity contracts in July; British businesses turning away from China
China In-Focus — Factory activity contracts in July; British businesses turning away from China
LuLu supports Saudi agribusiness with new egg deal
LuLu supports Saudi agribusiness with new egg deal
Part of Beirut port silos, damaged in 2020 blast, collapses
Part of Beirut port silos, damaged in 2020 blast, collapses
Haitham Al-Ghais set to start role as first Kuwaiti OPEC chief
Haitham Al-Ghais set to start role as first Kuwaiti OPEC chief
Saudi pipe producer secures $25m steel pipe contract with Uruguay’s Tenaris
Saudi pipe producer secures $25m steel pipe contract with Uruguay’s Tenaris

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.