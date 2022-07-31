You are here

India In-Focus — Tullow Oil in talks with Indian groups; Yes Bank to raise $1.1bn; Ola and Uber deny report of merger talks

India In-Focus — Tullow Oil in talks with Indian groups; Yes Bank to raise $1.1bn; Ola and Uber deny report of merger talks
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Tullow Oil in talks with Indian groups; Yes Bank to raise $1.1bn; Ola and Uber deny report of merger talks

India In-Focus — Tullow Oil in talks with Indian groups; Yes Bank to raise $1.1bn; Ola and Uber deny report of merger talks
RIYADH: Executives from Tullow Oil held talks with India’s ONGC Videsh Ltd. in Nairobi this week as the London-based firm seeks a strategic investor for its onshore oil project in Kenya, the company said on Saturday.

A senior official at Kenya’s ministry of petroleum and mines tweeted earlier this week that ministry officials had met the Indian High Commissioner to Kenya along with representatives of ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corp, and Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

“The meeting was positive and the parties agreed to hold further discussions in the coming weeks,” Africa-focused Tullow said in a tweet about the meeting, adding that the talks had been hosted by the ministry of petroleum and mines.

Africa-focused Tullow said earlier in July it was confident it could make substantial progress to find an investor for its onshore oil project in the East African country in the second half of the year. 

India’s Yes Bank to raise $1.1bn via stake sale 

India’s Yes Bank said on Friday it will sell up to 10 percent stake to US private equity firms Carlyle Group Inc. and Advent International for $1.1 billion.

Yes Bank will raise the funds through a combination of about $640 million in shares and about $475 million in share warrants, the private lender said in a statement.

Yes Bank will offer 3.69 billion shares to affiliates of Carlyle Group and Advent for 13.78 Indian rupees ($0.1737) apiece.

The company will also issue 2.56 billion share warrants at a price of 14.82 Indian rupees per warrant to both investors.

Earlier this month, Yes Bank said it would seek to raise about $1 billion in this financial year as it exits a reconstruction plan after two years.

The company also selected an asset reconstruction firm belonging to private equity firm JC Flowers as the base bidder for the sale of bad loans worth 480 billion Indian rupees. 

Ola and Uber deny report of merger talks

Uber Technologies Inc. and its Indian rival Ola on Friday denied a media report that the ride-hailing firms were in talks for a merger.

An Economic Times report said that Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had met top Uber executives in San Francisco, US, citing two sources.

“That report is inaccurate. We are not, nor have we been, in merger talks with Ola,” Uber said in a statement.

Ola’s Aggarwal tweeted, “Absolute rubbish. We’re very profitable and growing well. If some other companies want to exit their business from India they are welcome to! We will never merge.”

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India Oil Bank merger

RIYADH: China’s factory activity contracted unexpectedly in July after bouncing back from COVID-19 lockdowns the month before, as fresh virus flare-ups and a darkening global outlook weighed on demand, a survey showed on Sunday.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 49.0 in July from 50.2 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said, below the 50-point mark that separates contraction from growth and the lowest in three months.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 50.4.

“The level of economic prosperity in China has fallen, the foundation for recovery still needs consolidation,” NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said in a statement on the NBS website.

Continued contraction in the energy-intensive industries, such as petrol, coking coal and ferrous metals, contributed most to pulling down the July manufacturing PMI, he said.

British businesses turning away from China: industry group

British businesses are cutting ties with China due to concerns about political tensions, a shift that is likely to stoke inflationary pressures, the head of the Confederation of British Industry said in an interview published on Saturday.

“Every company that I speak to at the moment is engaged in rethinking their supply chains ... because they anticipate that our politicians will inevitably accelerate toward a decoupled world from China,” CBI director-general Tony Danker was quoted as telling the Financial Times newspaper.

China was Britain’s biggest source of imported goods in 2021, accounting for 13 percent of the total, while it was the sixth largest destination for goods exports, according to Britain’s official trade statistics.

However, British security concerns have risen in recent years, fueled by disagreements with China over Hong Kong and other issues. Last week, the head of Britain’s foreign intelligence service, Richard Moore, said China was now his top priority, ahead of counter-terrorism work.

Britain has also increasingly blocked Chinese takeovers of companies on national security grounds. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: China UK

Haitham Al-Ghais set to start role as first Kuwaiti OPEC chief

Haitham Al-Ghais set to start role as first Kuwaiti OPEC chief
Updated 16 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Haitham Al-Ghais set to start role as first Kuwaiti OPEC chief

Haitham Al-Ghais set to start role as first Kuwaiti OPEC chief
  • He says his unanimous selection by member countries reflects Kuwait’s position among them
  • He takes over from Nigerian Mohammad Barkindo, who died in July
Updated 16 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

KUWAIT: Haitham Al-Ghais will begin his new role as secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Monday, the Kuwait News Agency reported. 

The Kuwaiti takes over from Nigerian Mohammad Barkindo, who died in July. 

In an interview with KUNA on Sunday, Al-Ghais thanked Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for their confidence in him as Kuwait’s nominee.

Al-Ghais is the first Kuwaiti to hold the position of OPEC chief, having been elected by acclamation for a three-year term. 

He said the unanimous selection of him by OPEC’s 13 member countries reflects Kuwait’s position among them. 

From 2017 to 2021, Al-Ghais served as Kuwait’s OPEC governor, representing the country during meetings of the board of governors. He also chaired its joint technical committee with countries outside the organization. 

He was appointed deputy director of international marketing at the state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corp. after stepping down as Kuwait’s OPEC governor in June 2021.

Prior to OPEC, he worked at the KPC’s global marketing sector in various sales departments, headed its regional offices in Beijing and London, and was director of the corporation’s research department and deputy managing director of global marketing. 

Al-Ghais has nearly 30 years of experience in the oil industry, and has participated in many international conferences and forums. 

 

Topics: OPEC

Saudi pipe producer secures $25m steel pipe contract with Uruguay's Tenaris

Saudi pipe producer secures $25m steel pipe contract with Uruguay’s Tenaris
Updated 27 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi pipe producer secures $25m steel pipe contract with Uruguay’s Tenaris

Saudi pipe producer secures $25m steel pipe contract with Uruguay’s Tenaris
Updated 27 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Steel Pipe Co. has completed a deal to supply oil and gas steel pipes to Uruguay's Tenaris Global Services.

The deal, which is valued at SR94.7 million ($25 million), is expected to have a financial impact in the second half of this year, the company said in a bourse filing.

In March, Saudi Steel signed a deal with Uruguay's Tenaris Global Services to supply it with oil and gas steel pipes valued at SR139 million ($37 million).

In Sunday's trading, Saudi-based pipe manufacturers closed up 0.46 percent, at SR22.08.

Topics: Saudi Pipes project Contract

Saudi shipping firm Bahri fully redeems $1.04bn sukuk

Saudi shipping firm Bahri fully redeems $1.04bn sukuk
Updated 36 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi shipping firm Bahri fully redeems $1.04bn sukuk

Saudi shipping firm Bahri fully redeems $1.04bn sukuk
Updated 36 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahri, formally known as the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, has announced the full redemption of its SR3.9 billion ($1.04 billion) Riyal-denominated sukuk on July 30.

The Saudi-listed company said in a bourse filing it expects the transaction to impact its financial statements for the ongoing quarter.

Bahri, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and the Public Investment Fund, operates a fleet of 89 tankers and container ships that transport oil, petrochemicals, and other types of cargo.

Topics: Bahri shipping Sukuk

TASI bounces back from its biggest 2022 monthly decline: Monthly Recap

TASI bounces back from its biggest 2022 monthly decline: Monthly Recap
Updated 31 July 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI bounces back from its biggest 2022 monthly decline: Monthly Recap

TASI bounces back from its biggest 2022 monthly decline: Monthly Recap
Updated 31 July 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index, TASI, bounced back in July following two of its worst months of 2022, fueled by continued price gains for crude.

TASI ended June gaining 5.9 percent to reach 12,199 at the closing bell of Sunday’s session.  

This is despite a global economic downturn triggered by inflation and rising interest rates, sending worldwide shares to their lowest levels in years.

This gain was led by a 5.79 percent leap in Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, and a 1.28 percent increase in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, ticked up 2.64 percent for the month, while Alinma Bank soared 11.91 percent.

In the telecom sector, STC and Zain KSA, were up by 0.8 and 0.86 respectively, over the month.

Information technology firms Al Moammar Information Systems Co. and Elm saw their shares rise 17.15 percent and 16.95 percent, respectively.

Leejam Sports Co. topped the gainer list with a 24.03 percent rise, followed by Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. with a 20.11 percent gain.

Among insurers, United Cooperative Assurance Co. led the month's fallers with a decline of 62.92 percent, followed by Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. with a decline of 39.05 percent.
 

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares stock Saudi

