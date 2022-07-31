You are here

Madinah set to participate in the World Cities Summit
During the summit, Madinah will showcase initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life of its residents and enriching the visitor experience. (File/AFP)
Madinah set to participate in the World Cities Summit
  • During the summit, Madinah will present its Raseel platform, the first such platform for managing smart cities in Saudi Arabia.
MADINAH: Madinah is participating in the World Cities Summit with a delegation headed by the city’s mayor and the CEO of the Al-Madinah Region Development Authority, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the summit, Madinah will highlight its various initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life of its residents and enriching the visitor experience.

Humanization projects and smart city strategy initiatives are among the goals outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Notably, under the Saudi Green Initiative, Madinah plans to increase its green areas by 16.1 million square meters, planting 1.3 million trees and 2.1 million shrubs by 2030 in order to reduce carbon emissions.

Madinah will share its expertise and experiences with other cities at the summit, co-organized by the Singapore Center for Liveable Cities and the Singapore Urban Redevelopment Authority.

As part of the WCS Smart Cities Workshop, Abdulrahman bin Hassan Ibrahim, executive director of data and innovation at the Al-Madinah Region Development Authority, will present the Raseel platform, which is being developed in Madinah as the first platform for managing smart cities in Saudi Arabia.

The summit also hosts an exclusive event every two years for government leaders and industry experts to address the challenges of sustainable cities, share integrated urban solutions, and forge new partnerships.

This year’s summit activities include the Global Cities Trustees Forum, the Smart Cities Workshop, and the Lee Kuan Yew International Prize, among others.

 

Topics: Al-Madinah Vision 2030

Mawhiba 2022 to train 176 talented students

Mawhiba 2022 to train 176 talented students
Updated 31 July 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Mawhiba 2022 to train 176 talented students

Mawhiba 2022 to train 176 talented students
  • Curriculum to focus on strengthening students’ skills in medicine, biology, engineering, biotechnology, physics and cryptography
Updated 31 July 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: The Summer Talent Program, or Mawhiba 2022, will prepare 176 talented students handpicked by the Ministry of Education to achieve Vision 2030 objectives, the program’s general supervisor, Prof. Iqbal Mohammed Ismail, told Arab News. 

The Summer Talent Program is organized by the Talent and Creativity Center of King Abdulaziz University in collaboration with the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, or Mawhiba. It commenced on Sunday. 

Ismail said that the curriculum will focus on strengthening the students’ skills and preparing them to engage actively in eight programs sponsored by Mawhiba in the fields of medicine, biology, electrical and mechanical engineering, biotechnology, physics and cryptography. 



Mawhiba 2022’s general supervisor Prof. Iqbal Mohammed Ismail. (Supplied)

The program includes many diverse learning tools that will “help students develop personal, leadership and social skills. They will also learn creativity and innovation, analysis and organization, idea generation, complex problem solving, leadership and social influence,” Ismail said. 

The program includes a range of sports and recreational activities also, which will help students acquire life skills and communicate effectively with others, he added. 

“Mawhiba will contribute to expanding knowledge, increasing efficiency and developing scientific and practical competence using global techniques in order to actively contribute to the realization of Vision 2030 objectives,” Ismail said.

Topics: Mawhiba Saudi ministry of education Saudi Vision 2030 King Abdulaziz University King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba)

Saudi Arabia: No tolerance for human trafficking

Saudi Arabia: No tolerance for human trafficking
Updated 31 July 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Saudi Arabia: No tolerance for human trafficking

Saudi Arabia: No tolerance for human trafficking
  • Kingdom reaffirms aim to protect human rights through legislation, initiatives
Updated 31 July 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad, president of the Human Rights Commission and chair of the Commission for Combating Human Trafficking, said Saudi Arabia has “paid great attention to the fight against human trafficking and has put in place laws that will reduce and prosecute such crimes, convict [perpetrators], and provide psychological and legal care to victims.”

On the occasion of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, July 30, Al-Awwad expressed his satisfaction with the Kingdom’s international successes in combating human trafficking through the development of legal frameworks that prioritize human safety.

Saudi Arabia is making efforts, he said, to ramp up its fight against trafficking by fortifying the legal system and joining international conventions that would counter these crimes. 

Saudi Arabia has signed several memorandums of cooperation with relevant international entities, such as the Human Rights Council, including the National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking and governmental referral procedures for cases of human trafficking.

The Kingdom, Al-Awwad said, “will continue to work hard...to hold perpetrators accountable” and to assure an environment that “protects and respects” human rights.  

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development stated that it has established labor market regulations to secure workers’ access to their rights, protecting them from becoming victims of human trafficking.

In a statement issued Saturday, the ministry added that it has implemented several initiatives in support of workers’ rights, including programs to improve contractual relationships, protect wages and document contracts. An electronic friendly settlement service and supportive platform providing recruitment services to beneficiaries were also activated.

The Ministry stated that it “aims to preserve employees’ and employers’ rights and strengthen the labor market” through these initiatives.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA human trafficking anti-human trafficking Human Rights Commission in Saudi Arabia

Residents share their tips and tricks for the Saudi summer heat

Residents share their tips and tricks for the Saudi summer heat
Updated 31 July 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Residents share their tips and tricks for the Saudi summer heat

Residents share their tips and tricks for the Saudi summer heat
  • Safiya Alansari: The best place to stay cool in summer is in sunrooms, where they provide coffee, ice cream, food and, of course, good air conditioning
  • The Ministry of Health recommends applying sunscreen, wearing wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses, and avoiding hot and heavy meals as ways to maintain wellness
Updated 31 July 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: With the temperature reaching as high as 48 C in Saudi Arabia, many residents are finding new and creative ways to stay cool in the summer heat.

“Personally, the best way to stay cool in summer is going to sunrooms where they provide coffee, ice cream, food and, of course, good air conditioning, but at the same time enjoying the sun,” Safiya Alansari from the Eastern Province said.

The 18-year-old has lived in the Eastern Province her entire life.

“The best way to stay safe outside is definitely sunscreen (SPF 50) and a moisturizer and vitamin C serum,” she stressed.

“Those are a must for me even when I’m in my house the whole day, I’m sure that using these three essentials won’t leave you sunburnt,” she said.

Alansari recommended enjoying the sunny weather indoors by visiting some of the many restaurants and cafes that provide air-conditioned rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows.

A popular summer destination in Khobar for women is 180 Degrees, an all-female beach.

“They provide music, restaurants, and seating. You can get a tan there or swim if you’d like, and you can also just chill out by the beach and eat something,” she shared.

“I’ve gone there once, and it was a great experience. If you want a good tan, go after 2 p.m. the sun is beaming at that time,” Alansari said.

Residents underlined the importance of wearing the right type of clothing in the summer.

“Anything that is loose and breathable is a must in the Eastern Province,” Alansari said.

“Wide-leg pants are wonderful and definitely sandals; these clothes can give you a balance between the heat and the tiniest wind that is around,” she said.

Clothing can have a major effect on avoiding any heat-related illnesses.

Nour Aldajani, a 30-year-old born and raised in the Eastern Province, shared her clothing recommendations.

“Dress in light-colored clothes, avoid dark clothes in the heat and wear cotton clothes to let your skin breathe and not get overheated,” Aldajani said.

She also highlighted her ideal times to be outside.
“The best tip is to avoid pools (at) noon time. The best time to go is either early in the morning or at sunset,” Aldajani said.

“Do not blast the air conditioning and then walk out, or vice versa, to avoid getting sick from temperature change, and stay hydrated and avoid any food that’s been out in the sun too long,” she recommended.

Just west of the Eastern Province, 24-year-old Riyadh resident Abdullah Alradadi explained how he stays safe while enjoying the summertime.

“I switch my wardrobe to mostly cotton during the summertime, and if I am outside, I try to spend most of my time in the shade and away from the sun,” he said.

Abdullah is originally from Madinah and moved to Riyadh for work last year.

“I always make sure to stay hydrated throughout the day by drinking water frequently,” he said.

Along with an increased water intake, Abdullah cuts down on hot beverages to make sure he stays cool.

“I stop drinking hot coffee and hot tea in the summertime. Sunscreen is another important tip,” he stressed.

West of Riyadh, Kenda Jambi, a 22-year-old from Jeddah, discussed the different ways she keeps cool in the summer heat.

“I mostly stay indoors and wear breathable/baggy clothing,” Kenda shared.

“Applying sunscreen and wearing sunglasses and staying hydrated is a must,” she said.

During the summertime, she enjoys spending the day at the beach or pool. She explained the best way to beat the summer heat is to wear linen and cotton when you are not swimming to fight the humidity.

Deemah Nasser, a mother of two girls from Riyadh, surprised her daughters with an ice cream truck on her doorstep while the girls had friends over. “Last week was extremely hot, and my daughters were having their friends over to swim. So, I rented an ice cream truck from Prince Ice Cream for a day. My youngest said it was her ‘best day ever.’ It seems that the neighbors enjoyed the ice cream too.”

The Ministry of Health released some safety tips to prevent heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and heat stroke.

It recommends staying in a cool place and reducing direct exposure to sunlight, along with wearing lightweight clothing and avoiding dark and heavy clothing that can absorb the sun.

The ministry also recommends being strategic when scheduling outdoor events and to take frequent rest periods in the shade when needed.

The ministry warns that children are more susceptible to the risk of sunstroke. They urge everyone to drink water throughout the day and not only when they feel thirsty.

Applying sunscreen, wearing wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses, and avoiding hot and heavy meals are other ways to maintain wellness.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Health (MOH) Eastern Province summertime

First Iraqi Umrah pilgrims arrive in Madinah

First Iraqi Umrah pilgrims arrive in Madinah
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

First Iraqi Umrah pilgrims arrive in Madinah

First Iraqi Umrah pilgrims arrive in Madinah
  • Eatamarna app provides options for booking appointments according to capacity
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Umrah season 2022 started on Saturday coinciding with the new Islamic Hijri year 1444. 

Officials from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah received the first group of Umrah pilgrims with bouquets of fresh roses, dates and bottled Zamzam water in Madinah on Sunday. 

For a safe and comfortable Umrah experience, the Eatamarna application provides a number of options for booking appointments according to the capacity outlined by the ministry, as well as detailed instructions for entering the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. 

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque have also chalked out entry and exit plans to aid the movement of crowds at the Grand Mosque and its courts so that pilgrims can perform their Umrah rituals with ease, said Osama bin Mansour Al-Hujaili, the undersecretary of the general president for Tafweej and crowd management. 

Al-Hujaili said that King Fahd Gate, Al-Salam, and Ajyad gates have been assigned for the entry of pilgrims and other gates for the exit to avoid crowds. 

The presidency has allocated a number of smart robots to the women’s section at the Grand Mosque to provide information, clarity on rituals performance and remote communication with scholars, along with the option of adding live interpretation and translation in multiple languages.

The robot has a 21-inch touch screen and is equipped with four wheels and a “smart stopping system” that ensures “smooth and flexible movement,” as well as cameras at the front and rear that provide the robot with a panoramic image of its location, high-definition headphones and a microphone. It is connected to a high-speed 5GHz Wi-Fi network.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA Iraq Umrah pilgrims

Ithra exhibition on Prophet Muhammad’s migration to Madinah opens

Ithra exhibition on Prophet Muhammad’s migration to Madinah opens
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

Ithra exhibition on Prophet Muhammad's migration to Madinah opens

Ithra exhibition on Prophet Muhammad’s migration to Madinah opens
  • Exhibition will last for nine months and will then travel to Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, and international cities
  • Prophet’s migration is one of the most important events of his life
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: An exhibition about Prophet Muhammad’s migration from Makkah to Madinah opened at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Dhahran on Saturday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The exhibition, titled “Hijrah: In the footsteps of the prophet,” opened at the beginning of the new Islamic year and aims to raise awareness of the prophet’s biography in a contemporary way.  

The migration of the prophet is one of the most important events during the his life.

It was inaugurated by the governor of the Eastern Province Prince Saud bin Nayef and the opening was attended by officials, Islamic art and history researchers, and intellectuals.

The exhibition will last for nine months and will then travel to Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, and a number of cities around the world.

The Director of Ithra Abdullah Al-Rashid said the exhibition is an integrated qualitative project presented in a contemporary style, and in an exceptional and unprecedented manner.

He added that it is a mobile global exhibition that includes a collection of antiquities and collectibles, 14 interactive points carefully designed by local and international experts, a documentary film, and a book that tells the story of the migration.

The center has been preparing and designing the exhibition for three years with the help of more than 70 researchers and artists, and in cooperation with its partners, so that it competes with international exhibitions and moves away from traditional presentation methods, Al-Rashid said. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prophet Muhammad Hijrah ITHRA Dhahran

Related

Best of Saudi fashion design to take part in New York City exhibition
Lifestyle
Best of Saudi fashion design to take part in New York City exhibition
Raising and using falcons for hunting is an integral part of the culture. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Falcons Club to host international exhibition, auction

