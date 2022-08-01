You are here

Shares of Saudi cable manufacturer Aslak rise after 40% surge in H1 profits

Its revenues for the period reached SR507 million, an increase of 14 percent compared with the prior year. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi United Wire Factories Co., known as Aslak, has seen its profits surge 40 percent to SR42 million ($11.2 million) in the first half of 2022.

This was an increase against SR30 million from the prior-year period, the steel wire producer said in a bourse statement.

The company attributed the rise in net profit to growth in sales volume and higher profit margins during the period.

Its revenues for the period reached SR507 million, an increase of 14 percent compared with the prior year.

Established in 1990, Aslak is a business unit of National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. or Maadaniyah.

In a separate announcement, Aslak said it will pay cash dividends of SR1 per share to its shareholders for the first half of 2022.

Topics: Saudi cable operator Profit

Updated 01 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index opened in positive territory in the first trading session of August after rebounding in July to finish the month up 5.9 percent, spurred by higher crude oil prices.

The main index, TASI, started Monday 0.25 percent higher at 12,229, while the parallel market, Nomu, started 0.61 percent down at 21,260, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Brent crude traded at $103.48 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate settled at $97.68, as of 9:59 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi United Wire Factories Co., known as Aslak, gained 1.29 percent, after its first-half profits surged 40 percent to SR42 million ($11.2 million).

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. added 0.13 percent, despite reporting that its losses widened by 158 percent to SR4.2 million during the first half.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, dropped 0.59 percent, while the Kingdom’s oil giant Aramco started the day flat.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, was up 0.34 percent, despite closing on Sunday in the red after a 12 percent rise in its net profit in 2022, reaching SR8.4 billion.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, added 0.72 percent following the news last week that its net profit nearly doubled in the first half.

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares Saudi

Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, logged a monthly gain of 5.9 percent in July following two straight months of losses, bolstered by rising oil prices.

TASI rose 0.4 percent in the previous session to exit the month at 12,199, and the parallel Nomu market added 2 percent to 21,391.

This came in line with gains in fellow Middle Eastern bourses on Sunday, led by Qatar’s QSI which surged 1.9 percent.

Egypt’s blue-chip index was up 1 percent, followed by Oman with a 0.8 percent gain, while the Bahraini bourse edged 0.7 percent lower.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $103.38 a barrel by 9:16 a.m. Saudi time on Monday, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $97.62 a barrel.

The Kingdom’s gross domestic product grew at the fastest rate since 2011 at 11.8 percent in the second quarter of 2022, fueled by oil sector growth, according to flash estimates by the General Authority for Statistics.

Stock news

SABB Takaful received the Saudi Central Bank’s approval for the merger with rival insurer Walaa Insurance, following a binding agreement between both parties last February

The National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, known as Bahri, posted a 134 percent increase in profit to SR193 million ($51 million) for the first half of 2022

Bahri announced the full redemption of its SR3.9 billion Riyal-denominated sukuk on July 30

Profits of United Wire Factories Co., or Aslak, were up 40 percent in the first half of 2022 to SR42 million

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. won a SR95 million contract to provide oil and gas steel pipes to Uruguay-based Tenaris Global Services

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co.’s losses widened by 158 percent to SR4.2 million during the first half of the year

Unitholders of Alkhabeer REIT are set to receive SR0.125 per share in cash dividends for the second quarter of 2022

Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co. reported a 73 percent profit drop to SR9.9 million for the first half of 2022

Calendar

August 1, 2022

Future Care Trading Co. will start trading its shares on Nomu

August 2, 2022

Close of International Human Resources Co.’s IPO book building

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

Topics: Tadawul TASI stocks shares

Updated 01 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices dropped on Monday, as weak manufacturing data from China and Japan for July weighed on the outlook for demand, while investors braced for this week’s meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments.

Brent crude futures were down $1.19, or 1.1 percent, at $102.78 a barrel at 0212 GMT. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.19 a barrel, down $1.43, or 1.5 percent.

Russia’s membership vital for success of agreement, says OPEC secretary general 

OPEC’s new secretary general said that Russia’s membership in OPEC+ is vital for the success of the agreement, Kuwait’s Alrai newspaper reported on Sunday, quoting an exclusive interview with Haitham Al-Ghais.

He said OPEC is not in competition with Russia, calling it “a big, main and highly influential player in the world energy map,” Alrai reported.

Al-Ghais, Kuwait’s former OPEC governor, will head his first OPEC+ meeting on Aug. 3, in which the group will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September, despite calls from the US for more supply.

Although a modest output increase is also likely to be discussed, eight sources told Reuters last week.

He told Alrai that “OPEC doesn’t control oil prices, but it practices what is called tuning the markets in terms of supply and demand,” describing the current state of the oil market as “very volatile and turbulent.”

He added about the recent hikes in oil prices: “As for me, I still stress that the recent rise in oil prices is not only related to the developments between Russia and Ukraine.”

Libya says oil production at 1.2 million bpd

Libya’s oil production is at 1.2 million barrels per day, oil minister Mohammed Oun from the Tripoli-based Unity government told Reuters in a text message on Sunday.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia

Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi commercial banks’ deposits grew by SR53.5 billion ($14.2 billion) in June, the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed on Sunday. 

The aggregate sum of time and savings deposits surged 8.7 percent year on year, the highest rate of change since February 2021.

The time and saving deposits at commercial banks grew to SR1.93 trillion, data compiled by Arab News showed.

On a month-on-month basis, it grew 2.8 percent, the fastest monthly rate of change seen since January 2014.

Additionally, the banks’ claims on the private sector grew in June by SR272.3 billion from the same month a year ago to SR2.21 trillion. 

Banks’ claims on the sector increased 14.1 percent from SR1.9 trillion in May 2021, data published by SAMA revealed.   

 Looking at the month-on-month changes, claims in the private sector grew in June by SR37.3 billion to SR2.21 trillion. The claims on the sector increased by 1.7 percent from SR2.17 trillion in May, according to data compiled by Arab News.

Saudi commercial banks’ assets grew by SR117.1 billion over the same period to SR3.53 trillion. Total assets increased by 3.4 percent from SR3.41 trillion in May, the highest monthly rate of change since October 2004, data compiled by Arab News show.  

Topics: saudi central bank SAMA commercial bank

Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: SABB Takaful has received the Saudi Central Bank’s approval for the merger with rival insurer Walaa Insurance, following a binding agreement between both parties last February.

The execution of the transaction remains subject to obtaining regulatory approvals and votes of the extraordinary general assemblies, according to a bourse filing.

Upon completion of the deal, SABB Takaful’s assets, liabilities, and rights will be transferred to Walaa Insurance and the former will cease to exist.

Walaa Insurance will see its share capital jump to SR850 million ($227 million), out of which 24 percent will be held by SABB Takaful’s shareholders.

The merger will be conducted through a share swap where Walaa will issue 0.6 shares against each share issued by SABB Takaful.

Topics: Saudi SABB Takaful

