Myanmar junta extends emergency rule, cites need for stability
Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said on state media that Myanmar had been striving to overcome the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic while facing internal violence. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Junta first declared a state of emergency after seizing power in a coup in February last year
  • Myanmar has been in chaos since then, with conflict spreading after the army crushed mostly peaceful protests
The head of Myanmar’s junta on Monday blamed instability for stalling efforts to implement a peace plan agreed with other Southeast Asian countries as he extended emergency rule for another six months.
The junta first declared a state of emergency after seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in February last year.
Myanmar has been in chaos since then, with conflict spreading after the army crushed mostly peaceful protests in towns and cities.
The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed a five-point “consensus” to end hostilities last year, but there has been little sign of the junta implementing the five-point plan, which includes an end to violence and dialogue.
Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said in a speech aired on state media that Myanmar had been striving to overcome the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic while facing internal violence.
“So it was difficult to implement the ASEAN consensus due to the lack of stability,” said Min Aung Hlaing, adding that only when the situation was “normal” could progress be made.
Western governments denounced the coup and the detention on various charges of Nobel laureate Suu Kyi and numerous members of her party and supporters.
Some members of ASEAN, of which Myanmar is a member and which has a tradition of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, also criticized the generals.
While the junta has failed to implement the ASEAN plan, it has never rejected it.
“Our country is an ASEAN state so we value the conventions of ASEAN,” Min Aung Hlaing said.
While Min Aung Hlaing did not mention the extension of the emergency in his speech, state media reported that a military government defense and security council had unanimously approved his request for six more months.
The junta said it had to take power last year because of voting fraud in a November 2020 general election that Suu Kyi’s party easily won. Election monitoring groups found no evidence of mass fraud.
The military has pledged to hold new elections in August 2023 though the timetable has already slipped and opponents do not believe it would be free and fair.
Security forces have killed more than 2,100 people since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for political prisoners, an activist group. The junta has said such tolls are exaggerated.
The true picture of the violence has become more difficult to assess since lightly armed People’s Defense Forces have sprung up to take on the army, often in more remote areas where ethnic minority insurgents are also fighting the military.
In his speech, Min Aung Hlaing blamed “terrorists” for inflicting casualties. The military has branded as “terrorists” its armed opponents and a rival shadow National Unity Government set up by pro-democracy politicians.
The junta has faced sanctions from many Western countries and last week saw further condemnation after the execution of four democracy activists it accused of “terror acts.”
Min Aung Hlaing also brought up the economy, which has slumped since the pandemic and as the coup ended a decade of reform.
“I think progress can be seen within six months,” he said, citing the prospect of more jobs and a focus on farming.
The World Bank projects Myanmar’s economy will grow 3 percent this fiscal year following an 18 percent contraction last year and warned that a return to pre-pandemic levels was unlikely in the near term.

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

  • Authorities advised to be on the lookout for the rocket debris, which may have splashed down into seawaters off Palawan province
  • China has faced criticism for allowing rocket stages to fall to Earth uncontrolled twice before
MANILA: There was no reported damage in a western Philippine region where debris from a rocket that boosted part of China’s new space station reportedly fell, a Filipino official said Monday.
Philippine Space Agency official Marc Talampas said authorities have been advised to be on the lookout for the rocket debris, which may have splashed down into seawaters off Palawan province.
“We are monitoring the situation and have also issued an advisory to the public to be vigilant, avoid contact with any suspected floating debris and to report to local authorities immediately,” Talampas told The Associated Press.
The China Manned Space Agency reported Sunday that most of the final stage of the Long March-5B rocket burned up after entering the atmosphere. It said the booster would be allowed to fall unguided.
The Chinese agency announcement gave no details of whether remaining debris fell on land or sea but said the “landing area” was at 119 degrees east longitude and 9.1 degrees north latitude. That is in waters southeast of Palawan’s capital city of Puerto Princesa.
The Philippine Space Agency did not receive any notifications from its Chinese counterpart about the rocket debris.
China has faced criticism for allowing rocket stages to fall to Earth uncontrolled twice before. NASA accused Beijing last year of “failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris” after parts of a Chinese rocket landed in the Indian Ocean.
The country’s first space station, Tiangong-1, crashed into the Pacific Ocean in 2016 after Beijing confirmed it lost control. An 18-ton rocket fell uncontrolled in May 2020.
China also faced criticism after using a missile to destroy one of its defunct weather satellites in 2007, creating a field of debris that other governments said might jeopardize other satellites.
The July 24 launch of the Long March-5B, China’s most-powerful rocket, carried the Wentian laboratory into orbit. It was attached to the Tianhe main module, where three astronauts live.
The remains of a separate cargo spacecraft that serviced the station fell into a predetermined area of the South Pacific after most of it burned up on reentry, the Chinese government announced earlier.

Updated 01 August 2022
AP

  • US Pacific military commander says the leadership of Australia and New Zealand in the Pacific was “critically important,”
WELLINGTON, New Zealand: The commander of the United States military in the Pacific said Monday he wants to expand and strengthen its ties with New Zealand.
The visit to Wellington by Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, comes as the US is looking to increase its presence in the region amid deep concerns over China’s growing ambitions in the Pacific.
Aquilino was greeted with a traditional Māori welcome ceremony and laid a wreath at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. He spoke briefly to media ahead of meetings with top New Zealand defense force and government officials.
“Our partnership runs very deep,” Aquilino said. “We are doing many things together to continue to ensure peace and prosperity for both of our nations and for all the nations in the region.”
Aquilino said he wanted to identify new areas where the US could work with New Zealand. He said the leadership of Australia and New Zealand in the Pacific was “critically important.”
“The one thing you will never hear out of me is big or small. This is a partnership,” Aquilino said. “All nations deliver those things that they can deliver.”
He said the US understood the security implications of climate change in Pacific island nations, including for food security and water security, and the importance for island nations to be able to fish in exclusive zones.
“The United States has been a Pacific nation our entire life. We will continue to operate in the Pacific no matter what else you might hear,” Aquilino said.
Air Marshal Kevin Short, chief of New Zealand’s defense force, said the relationship with the US had been strong for decades, and it regularly interacts with US forces so they can both operate better in the region.

Updated 01 August 2022
AFP

  • The pair faced their first grilling in front of members on Thursday, the first of 12 nationwide events before Johnson’s successor is announced on September 5
LONDON: The bruising race between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to become Britain’s next prime minister steps up a gear on Monday with the mailing out of ballots to Conservative party members.
With voting set to begin to find Boris Johnson’s replacement, bookmakers have Foreign Secretary Truss as heavy favorite ahead of former finance minister Sunak.
The pair have already spent a fractious two weeks on the campaign trail, where they have clashed repeatedly, particularly over their economic plans.
Truss has promised to slash taxes in an attempt to revive Britain’s spluttering economy and ease the burden of spiralling prices.
Sunak, who steered the UK economy through the pandemic, said Truss’s plans were “fantasy economics” that would fuel inflation and heap further strain on public finances struggling to recover from the pandemic.
But trailing in polls with the all-important party members, Sunak last week performed a significant U-turn by announcing a plan to scrap VAT on energy bills.
And on Sunday he promised to cut the basic rate of income tax by 20 percent before the end of the next parliament, which would be December 2029, at the latest.
He promised grassroot Tories over the weekend that he would stop “woke nonsense” and “end the brainwashing” if he becomes prime minister, although added he has “zero interest in fighting a so-called culture war.”
The 42-year-old also unveiled plans to revive the country’s ailing town centers.
“I want to slash the number of empty shops by 2025 and make sure that they are turned into thriving local assets,” he said.
“I will also crack down on anti-social behavior, graffiti and littering — through extended police powers and increased fines.”

The pair faced their first grilling in front of members on Thursday, the first of 12 nationwide events before Johnson’s successor is announced on September 5.
Truss received a boost on Friday when Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, well regarded among party members for his handling of the Ukraine crisis, pledged his support, saying she was the “only candidate who has both the breadth and depth of experience needed.”
Her tax pledges also helped her secure the support of former leadership contender Tom Tugendhat, who holds sway among the party’s centrists.
Despite the high-level endorsements, Truss insisted it remained a “very, very close race.”
Sunak, whose resignation from Johnson’s scandal-hit government played a key role in bringing about the prime minister’s downfall, has admitted that he is the “underdog” in the contest.
The pair’s two televised head-to-head debates have both been combative, and the race has often turned personal.
Wealthy former financier Sunak hit back at caustic attacks from the Truss camp about his expensive tastes in fashion, which purportedly show that he is out of touch with the ordinary public in hard times.
“This is not about what shoes I wear or what suit I’m wearing.
“This is about what I’m going to do for the country,” Sunak told members, earning applause, although he was also accused by one questioner of “stabbing Boris Johnson in the back.”
Sunak’s campaign has also complained of dirty tricks, calling for “full and proper investigations” into the “continued and deliberate leaking of government documents” that have dogged his bis bid.
Truss meanwhile was reminded at the hustings of her opposition to Brexit in 2016, and her student leadership of the Liberal Democrats at the University of Oxford, when she called for the abolition of the monarchy.
“Almost as soon as I made the (monarchy) speech, I regretted it,” she said. “I was a bit of a teenage controversialist.”

Updated 01 August 2022
AFP

  • The Guide Alpine Italiane said on its Facebook page that the “particularly delicate conditions” caused by the temperature spike made it necessary to “postpone the climbs”
GENEVA: Little snow cover and glaciers melting at an alarming rate amid Europe’s sweltering heatwaves have put some of the most classic Alpine hiking routes off-limits.
Usually at the height of summer, tourists flock to the Alps and seek out well-trodden paths up to some of Europe’s most iconic peaks.
But with warmer temperatures speeding up glacier melt and thawing permafrost — which scientists say are driven by climate change — routes that are usually safe this time of year now face hazards like falling rocks released from the ice.
“Currently in the Alps, there are warnings for around a dozen peaks, including emblematic ones like Matterhorn and Mount Blanc,” Pierre Mathey, head of the Swiss mountain guide association, told AFP.
This is happening far earlier in the season than normal, he said.
“Usually we see such closures in August, but now they have started at the end of June and are continuing in July.”

Hikers are seen walking next to the Fee Glacier (German: Feegletscher) melting above the Swiss alpine resort of Saas-Fee on July 30, 2022. (AFP)

Alpine guides who usually lead thousands of hikers up toward Europe’s highest peak announced earlier this week that they would suspend ascents on the most classic routes up Mont Blanc, which straddles France, Italy and Switzerland.
The Guide Alpine Italiane said on its Facebook page that the “particularly delicate conditions” caused by the temperature spike made it necessary to “postpone the climbs.”
Mountain guides have also refrained — reportedly for the first time in a century — from offering tours up the classic route to the Jungfrau peak in Switzerland.
And they have advised against tours along routes on both the Italian and Swiss sides of the towering pyramid-shaped Matterhorn peak.
Ezio Marlier, president of the Valle D’Aosta guides association, said having to steer clear of routes most coveted by tourists was a blow after the Covid slowdowns.
“It is not easy... after two almost empty seasons to decide to halt work,” he told AFP.
He stressed that the Italian Alpine region had shut only two and that there were many other breathtaking and safe routes to take.
But he lamented that many people simply canceled their trip when they heard their preferred route was off-limits.
“There are plenty of other things to do, but usually when people want Mont Blanc, they want Mont Blanc.”

Climbing on some of the thousands of glaciers dotting Europe’s largest mountain range is also proving trickier.
“The glaciers are in a state that they are usually in at the end of the summer or even later,” said Andreas Linsbauer, a glaciologist at Zurich University.
“It is sure that we will break the record for negative melts,” he told AFP.
He said a combination of factors were contributing to a “really extreme” summer, starting with exceptionally little snowfall last winter, meaning there was less to protect the glaciers.
Sand also blew up from the Sahara early in the year, darkening the snow, which makes it melt faster.
And then the first heatwave hit Europe in May, with subsequent ones following in June and July, pushing up temperatures even at high altitudes.
The rapid melting can make glaciers more dangerous, as seen with the sudden collapse of Italy’s until then seemingly harmless Marmolada glacier earlier this month, which saw 11 people killed as ice and rock hurtled down the mountain.
While scientists have yet to draw clear conclusions on what caused the disaster, one theory is that meltwater may have reached the point where the glacier was frozen to the rock, loosening its grip.

Mylene Jacquemart, a glacier and mountain hazard researcher at Zurich’s ETH university, told AFP there were many unknowns about the catastrophe.
“But the general theme is definitely that more meltwater... makes things complicated and potentially more dangerous.”
Mathey, who said warmer temperatures had put mountain guides on high alert, also voiced concern that meltwater filtering under a glacier posed an “additional and invisible threat.”
But despite the challenges, he voiced confidence that guides would find solutions, seeking out alternative routes to keep showing off Alpine splendours.
“Resilience is really in the mountain guides’ DNA,” as is adaptability, he said.
“Humans have to adapt to nature and to the mountains, not the other way around.”

 

