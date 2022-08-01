Saudi commercial banks’ June deposits grew 8.7%, its highest  in 16 months

RIYADH: Saudi commercial banks’ deposits grew by SR53.5 billion ($14.2 billion) in June, the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed on Sunday.
The aggregate sum of time and savings deposits surged 8.7 percent year on year, the highest rate of change since February 2021.
The time and saving deposits at commercial banks grew to SR1.93 trillion, data compiled by Arab News showed.
On a month-on-month basis, it grew 2.8 percent, the fastest monthly rate of change seen since January 2014.
Additionally, the banks’ claims on the private sector grew in June by SR272.3 billion from the same month a year ago to SR2.21 trillion.
Banks’ claims on the sector increased 14.1 percent from SR1.9 trillion in May 2021, data published by SAMA revealed.
Looking at the month-on-month changes, claims in the private sector grew in June by SR37.3 billion to SR2.21 trillion. The claims on the sector increased by 1.7 percent from SR2.17 trillion in May, according to data compiled by Arab News.
Saudi commercial banks’ assets grew by SR117.1 billion over the same period to SR3.53 trillion. Total assets increased by 3.4 percent from SR3.41 trillion in May, the highest monthly rate of change since October 2004, data compiled by Arab News show.
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority boss lauds utility’s AI use
DEWA is working to become the world's first digital utility with autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has developed several artificial intelligence-based innovations to improve the efficiency of operations, and monitor cyberattacks, leaks, and faults, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
The innovations aim to boost Dubai’s competitiveness, support DEWA’s efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and keep it ahead of major European and US utilities in several indicators.
According to WAM, water network losses in 2021 will be 5.3 percent, compared to 15 percent in North America, making it one of the lowest rates in the world.
DEWA managing director and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer said the authority was working to reshape the concept of a utility through Digital DEWA to become the world's first digital utility company with autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage, while also expanding the use of AI and digital services.
These efforts contributed to Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum's Dubai 10X initiative.
“We seek to achieve the objectives of the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036,” Al-Tayer said. “We continue developing proactive solutions for the challenges of the next 50 years to make the UAE the world’s leading nation by its centennial in 2071. This is by using our advanced smart grid and the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, as well as effective governance practices to raise efficiency and develop unique experiences that make Dubai a global model for clean energy, water, and green economy.
“The state-of-the-art infrastructure of DEWA, adopting innovation and the latest tools for anticipating the future, as well as sound scientific planning, have helped it keep pace with the growing demand for water in Dubai according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency.
“DEWA’s total production capacity has reached 490 million imperial gallons per day of desalinated water, including 63 MIGD using reverse osmosis.
“The full length of water transmission and distribution lines has reached 13,592 kilometers across Dubai by the end of 2021. This helps DEWA maintain its services for more than 3.5 million people who live in Dubai and millions of visitors.”
DEWA offers a high-water usage alert to assist customers under the Smart Response initiative, which sends a text in the event of an unusual increase in water consumption.
Aramco’s Wa’ed allocates $60m for startups in 2022: CEO
Saudi Arabia steadily diversifies its economy, in line with Vision 2030 blueprint
Updated 31 July 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: The Aramco Entrepreneurship Center, also known as Wa’ed, has already spent $60 million as venture capital investments for Saudi startups this year as the country steadily diversifies its economy, disclosed a top official.
Speaking on the sidelines of the second edition of the Fintech Accelerator Program in Riyadh, Fahad Alidi, the CEO of Aramco Entrepreneurship Center, said that Wa’ed had during the event granted seed funding of SR50,000 ($13,312) each to three fintech startup firms.
Alidi added that the organization had awarded at least SR150 million in venture capital to fintech firms over the past few years.
He further stated that Wa’ed had increased its ticket size from $5 million to $20 million to target later-stage funding rounds to partner with founders from the concept phase to the initial public offering.
According to him, Saudi Arabia’s fintech companies are growing at a very accelerated pace.
These fintech companies continue to innovate. They continue to ride on the ease of regulations. As a result, they make everyone’s life much easier.
Fahad Alidi, CEO of Aramco Entrepreneurship Center
“These fintech companies continue to innovate. They continue to ride on the ease of regulations. As a result, they make my life, your life and everyone’s life much easier,” he said.
During the interview, Alidi said that besides fintech, various other sectors had shown an appetite for considerable growth in the Kingdom.
“There are opportunities in some sectors that we believe should receive more attention. From our end, we have been investing in the Internet of Things. We are very interested in IoT,” Alidi told Arab News.
He added: “We hope to see a pick up in sustainability, metaverse and Web 3.0 applications. We also hope to see more attention given to what we call underserved domains.”
Wa’ed is also keen on supporting startups entering the Saudi ecosystem to fuel growth in line with the Vision 2030 blueprint.
“We are with you from your first investment, from ideas throughout your growth journey until your IPO. So, we always present ourselves as your partner from the idea stage to the unicorn or the IPO,” he further added.
Al Mutlaq Group eyes further collaboration with TRSP
Group’s association with the project will enrich the hospitality sector in the Kingdom: CEO
Updated 31 July 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Almutlaq Real Estate Investment Co., the real estate subsidiary of the Al Mutlaq Group, has strong confidence in The Red Sea Project as it eyes further collaboration with The Red Sea Development Co., said a top official.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Abdullah Almazrou, CEO of AREIC, said that the group’s association with TRSP would benefit the firm and enrich the hospitality sector in Saudi Arabia.
On July 3, AREIC signed a joint venture agreement worth SR1.5 billion ($400 million) with TRSDC. Under the agreement, the two companies will develop the Jumeirah Red Sea, a 159-key luxury resort situated on the Red Sea destination’s hub island, Shoura, currently under construction and expected to open in early 2024.
The strategic partnership also marked the first JV established by TRSDC.
“Our partnership with the Red Sea will not stop at that point. We have a strong belief in expanding more and more. I cannot be specific because our belief in such projects might go beyond expectations,” Almazrou told Arab News.
Almazrou also lauded Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for turning the Kingdom into an investment-friendly nation and added that the TRSP was finalized after a thorough analysis.
“We look at opportunities. The vision of our crown prince to select that particular place went through a lot of analysis. As we all know, our country is rich in opportunities, from geographical to the environment, to locations, to the economy and human capabilities,” he further said.
When asked about the timeline to make a profit from the AREIC’s project in TRSP, he said: “For such projects, it will take a certain time because it is not only our project, it is the entire Red Sea Project. So, our belief in the Red Sea management and the decision-making being taken to being considered, we are confident that such a project will benefit us.”
After signing the JV agreement, John Pagano, Group CEO of TRSDC, said that the investment “reinforces the private sector’s alignment with our commitment to regenerative tourism and sustainable development.”
Almazrou talked about the progress of AREIC’s project construction in TRSP and said: “Now they are almost on the final stage of the infrastructure. And definitely, the next will be the building itself. We expect it to be completed by the second half of 2024.”
TRSP, currently in the first phase of development, will comprise 11 luxury, premium and lifestyle hotels and resorts, residential units, a championship golf course, a 118-berth marina, and total retail, dining, and entertainment offering.
During the interview, Almazrou noted that the real estate sector in the Kingdom has been growing very fast in the last two years.
“Huge investments are being made by international developers in the Kingdom. I don’t think these huge investments will be delivered without such strong belief and trust in our economy and future growth,” he added. He further stated that Al Mutlaq Group has a portfolio of around 20 locations around the Kingdom, which includes a retail mall in the South of Riyadh. He noted that Al Mutlaq Group’s operations are diversified in the hospitality, retail, and housing sectors.
Almazrou also added that TRSP is training many Saudi Arabian talents. He made it clear that projects like TRSP are enriching the job opportunities in the Kingdom.
“We have a strong belief in the young Saudi generation who spend time on their education, from within the Kingdom or outside,” he noted.