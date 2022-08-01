You are here

China In-Focus — PMI says July activity growth slowed; Nio to make power products for Europe

China In-Focus — PMI says July activity growth slowed; Nio to make power products for Europe
The Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index eased to 50.4 in July (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — PMI says July activity growth slowed; Nio to make power products for Europe

China In-Focus — PMI says July activity growth slowed; Nio to make power products for Europe
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China’s factory activity expanded at a slower pace in July, as growth momentum softened in output, new orders and employment, a private sector poll showed on Monday.

The Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index eased to 50.4 in July from 51.7 in the previous month. The reading was well below analysts’ expectations for a slight dip to 51.5.

The 50-point index mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

China’s major manufacturing hubs, including the commercial hub Shanghai, saw a solid rebound in June from widespread COVID-19 lockdowns in spring.

Yet the recovery has started to fade amid fresh virus flare-ups and weakening domestic and global demand, as well as a prolonged property market slump.

The findings were slightly better than the government’s official PMI on Sunday that showed China’s factory activity unexpectedly contracting in July. 

The Caixin survey is believed to focus more on smaller, export-oriented companies.

Nio to make power products for Europe at its first overseas plant

Chinese electric car maker Nio plans to open its first overseas plant in September to make power products for the European market as it accelerates expansion abroad.

The plant, in Pest, Hungary, will develop and manufacture power products such as battery-swapping stations to serve European users, Nio said in a statement late on Friday.

Nio will speed up construction of battery swapping stations in Europe with a view to expanding sales of its cars in countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in the second half of this year.

Nio started shipping its ES8s to Norway in 2021 and has opened a showroom in Oslo.

The company has been touting its after-sales services with city-center showrooms and battery service networks as important competitive advantages.

Nio has said it planned to establish 4,000 battery swapping stations worldwide, a quarter of them outside China.

Alibaba strives to keep New York listing amid audit dispute

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. on Monday said it would work to maintain its New York Stock Exchange listing after the Chinese e-commerce giant was placed on a delisting watchlist by US authorities.

The company on Friday became the latest of more than 270 firms to be added to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s list of Chinese companies that might be delisted for not meeting auditing requirements. 

The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act is intended to address a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of US-listed Chinese firms.

It aims to remove foreign companies from US exchanges if they fail to comply with American auditing standards for three consecutive years.

“Alibaba will continue to monitor market developments, comply with applicable laws and regulations and strive to maintain its listing status on both the NYSE and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange,” it said in a statement to the Hong Kong bourse.

Tesla inks battery deals with two Chinese suppliers

To secure supplies amid rising competition, Tesla Inc. has inked two long-term deals with its existing battery materials suppliers, Bloomberg reported citing separate stock-exchange statements from the companies. 

The report noted that Tesla signed pricing agreements with Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. and CNGR Advanced Material Co. to ensure supply until the mid of this decade. 

According to the report, these long-term deals are for ternary precursor materials which include chemical cocktails which play a crucial role in storing energy in lithium-ion batteries. 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: China in-focus Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)

GCC stock markets rebound in July on strong earnings and global recovery

GCC stock markets rebound in July on strong earnings and global recovery
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

GCC stock markets rebound in July on strong earnings and global recovery

GCC stock markets rebound in July on strong earnings and global recovery
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council indexes recovered during July on the back of strong earnings and global recovery, reversing two consecutive months of decline.

The MSCI GCC index hit a six-month high of 6.1 percent in July, broadly in line with global equity markets, according to data by Kamco Invest.

Oman experienced the largest monthly gain of 9.9 percent, closely followed by Qatar and Saudi Arabia with gains of 9.7 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.

The ADX and DFM markets in the UAE lagged behind with smaller gains of 3.1 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

The strong growth during the month of July has added strength to the performance of GCC markets for the year.

The MSCI GCC index gained 7.4 percent since the start of the year, with double-digit gains in Qatar and Abu Dhabi at 15 percent and 13.8 percent, respectively.

Oman and Kuwait were next with gains of around 10 percent while Saudi Arabia’s TASI showed a gain of 8.1 percent.

This was driven by gains across all sectors with the performance chart for the month showing gains across the board.

Topics: Stock Market shares trading

Kuwaiti gifting platform Teeela raises $3.75m to fund expansion in Saudi Arabia, UAE 

Kuwaiti gifting platform Teeela raises $3.75m to fund expansion in Saudi Arabia, UAE 
Updated 23 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwaiti gifting platform Teeela raises $3.75m to fund expansion in Saudi Arabia, UAE 

Kuwaiti gifting platform Teeela raises $3.75m to fund expansion in Saudi Arabia, UAE 
Updated 23 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait-based gifting e-commerce platform Teeela plans to expand into Saudi Arabia and the UAE markets after raising $3.75 million in a pre-series A funding round led by Saudi investors. 

The round was led by Saudi investment firm Wealth Well with participation from other Saudi investors like Mad’a Investment Co. and Al-Akeel family. 

“This funding will underpin our regional expansion, support product development and strengthen our ability to attract top regional talent to be part of our journey,” Abdulwahab Al-Khulaifi, co-founder and CEO of Teeela said in a statement. 

The deal will strengthen Teeela’s regional presence beyond its Kuwait headquarters as it targets the Middle East’s $30 billion gifting market, including family products, children’s goods and toys, it said in a press release.

Founded in 2017, the company offers a large selection of toys as well as customizable and personalized gifting options. 

Topics: Kuwait gift Seed Funding ecommerce

Most Gulf bourses in the black ahead of OPEC+ meet

Most Gulf bourses in the black ahead of OPEC+ meet
Updated 22 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses in the black ahead of OPEC+ meet

Most Gulf bourses in the black ahead of OPEC+ meet
  • Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, rose above $139 a barrel in March after the US and Europe imposed sanctions on Russia
Updated 22 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, extending gains from the previous session ahead of this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top oil producers on supply adjustments.

OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September when they meet next week despite calls from the United States for more supply, although a modest output increase is also likely to be discussed, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing eight sources

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, have soared in 2022 to their highest since 2008, climbing above $139 a barrel in March after the United States and Europe imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Prices have since eased to just over $100 a barrel as soaring inflation and higher interest rates raise fears of a recession that would erode demand.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.6%, with Retal Urban Development Co rising 0.7% and Al Rajhi Bank climbing 0.6%.

The kingdom's gross domestic product rose by 11.8% in the second quarter compared with the same period in 2021, according to initial government estimates on Sunday, as the world's top oil exporter benefited from higher energy prices. 

Growth was largely driven by a 23.1% increase in oil activities, the General Authority for Statistics said, while non-oil activities expanded 5.4%.

Dubai's main share index  added 0.6%, led by a 1.5% gain in top lender Emirates NBD and a 0.4% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

In Abu Dhabi equities  climbed 0.4%, helped by a 0.3% rise in the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The Qatari index advanced 1%, buoyed by a 2.2% leap in Qatar Islamic Bank and a 1.9% gain in Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's largest lender.

 

Topics: OPEC+ GCC OPEC

TASI rises due to higher crude oil prices: Closing bell

TASI rises due to higher crude oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 26 min 13 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI rises due to higher crude oil prices: Closing bell

TASI rises due to higher crude oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 26 min 13 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index ended higher in its first trading session in August after rebounding in July to finish the month up 5.9 percent, boosted by rising crude oil prices and solid corporate earnings.

TASI climbed 1.15 percent to reach 12,338, while the parallel market, Nomu, finished 0.52 percent higher to 21,502.

Brent crude traded at $102.04 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate settled at $96.05, as of 3:29 p.m. Saudi time.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, added 1.58 percent, while the Kingdom’s oil giant Aramco ended 0.75 percent higher.

Saudi United Wire Factories Co., known as Aslak, gained 2.91 percent, after its first-half profits surged 40 percent to SR42 million ($11.2 million).

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, was up 0.45 percent, despite closing on Sunday in the red after a 12 percent rise in its net profit in 2022, reaching SR8.4 billion.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. rose 2.53 percent, despite reporting that its losses widened by 158 percent to SR4.2 million during the first half.

Arab Sea Information System Co. increased 9.89 percent to lead the gainers, while Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. dropped 1.65 percent to lead the fallers.

Topics: Saudi TASI shares Tadawul stocks

UAE In-Focus — First recruiting agency enters Dubai metaverse; Chinese company signs Dubai hybrid solar contract

UAE In-Focus — First recruiting agency enters Dubai metaverse; Chinese company signs Dubai hybrid solar contract
Updated 39 min 29 sec ago
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — First recruiting agency enters Dubai metaverse; Chinese company signs Dubai hybrid solar contract

UAE In-Focus — First recruiting agency enters Dubai metaverse; Chinese company signs Dubai hybrid solar contract
Updated 39 min 29 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Marc Ellis, a recruiting and training agency that supports technology and digital transformation hiring in the UAE, is the first agency to enter Dubai Metaverse to generate and assist with finding candidates.

Moreover, global users will be able to join training sessions conducted within the metaverse via a training academy, according to a statement.

The company’s director Aws Ismail said: “There are currently more than 400 million active metaverse global users, giving us a huge potential of a candidate pool that isn’t easily accessible using traditional methods.”

In a statement, the agency said it would build an office in the metaverse and conduct online interviews using virtual reality technologies.

Recruitment staff will interview global candidates at the agency’s office in the metaverse, and applicants will be able to view and apply to job descriptions in the metaverse virtually.

Dubai hybrid solar contract signed by Chinese firm

A China National Petroleum Corp. subsidiary has signed a contract for Dubai’s hybrid solar photovoltaic and concentrated solar power scheme 950 megawatt power island salt area, reported MEED.

According to a local media report, CNPC’s First Construction Co. will install the core device of the 200MW parabolic CSP generating unit, MEED added.

Hybrid solar-CSP scheme of 16.1 billion dirhams ($4.4 billion) is part of phase four of Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum solar park.

Named Noor Energy 1, the project consists of a 100MW CSP tower plant, three 200MW PT CSP systems, 250MW of solar PV capacity, and 15 hours of molten salt storage.

PT2’s lead engineering, procurement and construction contractor, Shanghai Electric, performed the first molten salt tank hydrotest, as MEED reported in June.

A final installation of the molten salt pipeline inside the CSP tower followed the test, MEED added.

Subcontractor for the PT systems in this project is Spain’s Abengoa, MEED reported.

Businesses prepare Dubai solar PV consultancy bids

MEED reported that Dubai Electricity & Water Authority has extended the due date for the advisory services bids for its next solar photovoltaic power plant project from July 28 to Aug. 11.

In its initial public offering prospectus, DEWA indicated it planned to implement an additional 2,200MW of renewable energy capacity between 2025 and 2030.

The projected capacity will be divided among eight solar photovoltaic schemes and one concentrated solar power scheme, MEED added.

Topics: UAE in-focus Metaverse

