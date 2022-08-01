You are here

Saudi mining firm Ma'aden starts commercial operation of Ammonia 3 plant

Saudi mining firm Ma’aden starts commercial operation of Ammonia 3 plant
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, has begun commercial production for its Ammonia 3 plant within the third phosphate project, which can produce 1.1 million tons of ammonia per year.

The Ammonia 3 plant, which has reached stabilization in trial operations, is expected to impact the company’s financial results during the second quarter of 2022, according to a bourse filing.

The plant belongs to Ma’aden Fertilizer Co., part of the Third Phosphate Project, which is 100 percent Ma’aden-owned.

Topics: Ma'aden Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma'aden)

GCC stock markets rebound in July on strong earnings and global recovery

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council indexes recovered during July on the back of strong earnings and global recovery, reversing two consecutive months of decline.

The MSCI GCC index hit a six-month high of 6.1 percent in July, broadly in line with global equity markets, according to data by Kamco Invest.

Oman experienced the largest monthly gain of 9.9 percent, closely followed by Qatar and Saudi Arabia with gains of 9.7 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.

The ADX and DFM markets in the UAE lagged behind with smaller gains of 3.1 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

The strong growth during the month of July has added strength to the performance of GCC markets for the year.

The MSCI GCC index gained 7.4 percent since the start of the year, with double-digit gains in Qatar and Abu Dhabi at 15 percent and 13.8 percent, respectively.

Oman and Kuwait were next with gains of around 10 percent while Saudi Arabia’s TASI showed a gain of 8.1 percent.

This was driven by gains across all sectors with the performance chart for the month showing gains across the board.

Kuwaiti gifting platform Teeela raises $3.75m to fund expansion in Saudi Arabia, UAE 

RIYADH: Kuwait-based gifting e-commerce platform Teeela plans to expand into Saudi Arabia and the UAE markets after raising $3.75 million in a pre-series A funding round led by Saudi investors. 

The round was led by Saudi investment firm Wealth Well with participation from other Saudi investors like Mad’a Investment Co. and Al-Akeel family. 

“This funding will underpin our regional expansion, support product development and strengthen our ability to attract top regional talent to be part of our journey,” Abdulwahab Al-Khulaifi, co-founder and CEO of Teeela said in a statement. 

The deal will strengthen Teeela’s regional presence beyond its Kuwait headquarters as it targets the Middle East’s $30 billion gifting market, including family products, children’s goods and toys, it said in a press release.

Founded in 2017, the company offers a large selection of toys as well as customizable and personalized gifting options. 

Most Gulf bourses in the black ahead of OPEC+ meet

LONDON: Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, extending gains from the previous session ahead of this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top oil producers on supply adjustments.

OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September when they meet next week despite calls from the United States for more supply, although a modest output increase is also likely to be discussed, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing eight sources

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, have soared in 2022 to their highest since 2008, climbing above $139 a barrel in March after the United States and Europe imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Prices have since eased to just over $100 a barrel as soaring inflation and higher interest rates raise fears of a recession that would erode demand.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.6%, with Retal Urban Development Co rising 0.7% and Al Rajhi Bank climbing 0.6%.

The kingdom's gross domestic product rose by 11.8% in the second quarter compared with the same period in 2021, according to initial government estimates on Sunday, as the world's top oil exporter benefited from higher energy prices. 

Growth was largely driven by a 23.1% increase in oil activities, the General Authority for Statistics said, while non-oil activities expanded 5.4%.

Dubai's main share index  added 0.6%, led by a 1.5% gain in top lender Emirates NBD and a 0.4% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

In Abu Dhabi equities  climbed 0.4%, helped by a 0.3% rise in the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The Qatari index advanced 1%, buoyed by a 2.2% leap in Qatar Islamic Bank and a 1.9% gain in Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's largest lender.

 

TASI rises due to higher crude oil prices: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index ended higher in its first trading session in August after rebounding in July to finish the month up 5.9 percent, boosted by rising crude oil prices and solid corporate earnings.

TASI climbed 1.15 percent to reach 12,338, while the parallel market, Nomu, finished 0.52 percent higher to 21,502.

Brent crude traded at $102.04 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate settled at $96.05, as of 3:29 p.m. Saudi time.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, added 1.58 percent, while the Kingdom’s oil giant Aramco ended 0.75 percent higher.

Saudi United Wire Factories Co., known as Aslak, gained 2.91 percent, after its first-half profits surged 40 percent to SR42 million ($11.2 million).

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, was up 0.45 percent, despite closing on Sunday in the red after a 12 percent rise in its net profit in 2022, reaching SR8.4 billion.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. rose 2.53 percent, despite reporting that its losses widened by 158 percent to SR4.2 million during the first half.

Arab Sea Information System Co. increased 9.89 percent to lead the gainers, while Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. dropped 1.65 percent to lead the fallers.

UAE In-Focus — First recruiting agency enters Dubai metaverse; Chinese company signs Dubai hybrid solar contract

DUBAI: Marc Ellis, a recruiting and training agency that supports technology and digital transformation hiring in the UAE, is the first agency to enter Dubai Metaverse to generate and assist with finding candidates.

Moreover, global users will be able to join training sessions conducted within the metaverse via a training academy, according to a statement.

The company’s director Aws Ismail said: “There are currently more than 400 million active metaverse global users, giving us a huge potential of a candidate pool that isn’t easily accessible using traditional methods.”

In a statement, the agency said it would build an office in the metaverse and conduct online interviews using virtual reality technologies.

Recruitment staff will interview global candidates at the agency’s office in the metaverse, and applicants will be able to view and apply to job descriptions in the metaverse virtually.

Dubai hybrid solar contract signed by Chinese firm

A China National Petroleum Corp. subsidiary has signed a contract for Dubai’s hybrid solar photovoltaic and concentrated solar power scheme 950 megawatt power island salt area, reported MEED.

According to a local media report, CNPC’s First Construction Co. will install the core device of the 200MW parabolic CSP generating unit, MEED added.

Hybrid solar-CSP scheme of 16.1 billion dirhams ($4.4 billion) is part of phase four of Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum solar park.

Named Noor Energy 1, the project consists of a 100MW CSP tower plant, three 200MW PT CSP systems, 250MW of solar PV capacity, and 15 hours of molten salt storage.

PT2’s lead engineering, procurement and construction contractor, Shanghai Electric, performed the first molten salt tank hydrotest, as MEED reported in June.

A final installation of the molten salt pipeline inside the CSP tower followed the test, MEED added.

Subcontractor for the PT systems in this project is Spain’s Abengoa, MEED reported.

Businesses prepare Dubai solar PV consultancy bids

MEED reported that Dubai Electricity & Water Authority has extended the due date for the advisory services bids for its next solar photovoltaic power plant project from July 28 to Aug. 11.

In its initial public offering prospectus, DEWA indicated it planned to implement an additional 2,200MW of renewable energy capacity between 2025 and 2030.

The projected capacity will be divided among eight solar photovoltaic schemes and one concentrated solar power scheme, MEED added.

