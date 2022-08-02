Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden’s announcement on killing of Al-Qaeda leader Al-Zawahiri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed US president Joe Biden’s announcement on the targeting and killing of terrorist Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Tuesday, citing a foreign ministry statement.
The Kingdom said that Al-Zawahiri is considered one of the leaders of terrorism that steered the planning and execution of heinous terrorist operations in the US, Saudi Arabia and other countries, killing thousands of innocent people of different nationalities and religions, including Saudi citizens.
Saudi Arabia stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and concerted international efforts to combat and eradicate terrorism, calling on all countries to cooperate in this framework to protect innocent people from terrorist organizations, the statement concluded.