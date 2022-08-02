You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

First Ukrainian grain shipment since invasion reaches Turkey
The Sierra Leone-registered ship, Razoni, set sail for Tripoli in Lebanon from Odessa. (AFP)
AFP

  • The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni arrived at the edge of the Bosphorus Strait
  • It is due to be inspected Wednesday near Istanbul by a team that includes Russian and Ukrainian officials
AFP

KYIV, Ukraine: The first shipment of Ukrainian grain to leave Odessa since Russia’s invasion reached Turkey on Wednesday under a landmark deal to lift Moscow’s naval blockade in the Black Sea.
The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni arrived at the edge of the Bosphorus Strait shortly after Kyiv announced the start of mandatory evacuations from the war-scarred Donetsk region now bearing the brunt of Russia’s five-month assault.
In Moscow, Russia’s supreme court labelled Ukraine’s Azov regiment a “terrorist” organization — a decision that could pave the way for fighters captured by the Kremlin to face lengthy jail terms.
The Razoni set sail under a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations aimed at getting millions of tons of trapped produce to world markets and curb a global food crisis.
It is due to be inspected Wednesday near Istanbul by a team that includes Russian and Ukrainian officials before delivering its cargo of 26,000 tons of maize to Tripoli, Lebanon.
The halt of deliveries from Ukraine — one of the world’s biggest grain exporters — has contributed to soaring food prices, hitting the world’s poorest nations especially hard.
Kyiv says at least 16 more grain ships are waiting to depart.
But it also accuses Russia of stealing Ukrainian grain in territories seized by Kremlin forces and then shipping it to allied countries in Africa and the Middle East, such as Syria.
Russia attacked the Odessa port from which the Razonia set off on Monday less than 24 hours after the grain deal was signed in Istanbul, putting the safety of future deliveries in doubt.
“Let’s wait and see how the agreement works and whether security will be really guaranteed,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address late Monday.
Yet Russia has continued to pound cities and towns across Ukraine’s sprawling front line.
Kyiv said it had started mandatory evacuations from the eastern region of Donetsk bearing the brunt of the Russian offensive after Zelensky urged the estimated 200,000 remaining residents to leave.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said a train carrying “women, children, elderly people, many people with reduced mobility” arrived in the central city of Kropyvnytskyi on Tuesday morning.
More than 130 people were evacuated from the Donetsk region, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
Officials have said they want to get residents out of the battered region before the start of winter as gas pipes for heating have been severed.
In the south of the country, the head of Ukraine’s Kryviy Rig military administration said Russian shelling had killed two civilians in a minibus trying to leave the Moscow-controlled Kherson region.
Oleksander Vilkul said two other passengers were in serious condition in hospital with burns.
The mayor of the city of Mykolaiv, the closest to where Ukrainian forces are looking to launch a counter-offensive in Kherson, said Russian strikes had damaged a university dormitory.
He said in a briefing that 403 people had been killed in his region since the invasion but added that a looming Ukraine counter-offensive for the neighboring Kherson region “will result in a decrease of shelling.”
Ukraine was bolstered by more supplies of Western arms — particularly long-range artillery — as it looks to launch a major push in the south to retake Kherson.
The United States announced a new tranche of weapons worth $550 million for Ukraine’s forces, including ammunition for increasingly important rocket launchers and artillery pieces.
“Our artillerymen are ready to turn night into day to expel the Russian invaders,” Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.
In Moscow meanwhile, Russia paved the way for handing tough prison sentences to captured members of Ukraine’s Azov regiment.
Fighters from Azov were among 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered in May after weeks of fierce resistance at the Azovstal steel plant in devastated Mariupol.
The regiment — which was incorporated into Ukraine’s national guard in 2014 — is demonized by Moscow for alleged far-right links.
Its members were among 50 Ukrainian servicemen killed last week in an attack on a jail holding prisoners of war in Russian-occupied territory.
Ukraine has accused Moscow of deliberately executing the detainees, while Russia says Ukrainian forces hit the facility with missiles.
Azov, in response to the Russian court ruling, called on the US and other countries to recognize Russia as a “terrorist state.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Turkey Ukraine

Followers of cleric told to withdraw from Iraq’s parliament

Followers of cleric told to withdraw from Iraq’s parliament
AP

  • In a tweet, a representative of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr told the hundreds of loyalists to leave the parliament building
  • Tuesday's move is a de-escalation on al-Sadr's part but far from a disbanding of the protests
AP

BAGHDAD: Followers of an influential Shiite cleric camped out inside the Iraqi parliament building for a fourth straight day were instructed Tuesday to leave the building but maintain their protest outside.
In a tweet, a representative of cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr told the hundreds of loyalists to leave the parliament building in the capital of Baghdad within 72 hours. They were told to move their protest outside its premises but to remain inside the Green Zone, which houses Iraq’s government buildings and foreign embassies. The sit-in was in its fourth day Tuesday.
Al-Sadr and his party were winners in the October parliamentary elections but were unable to muster a majority of support to form a government. His followers stormed the parliament Saturday at his command to prevent the Iran-backed Coordination Framework alliance from voting in a new government after naming Mohamed Al-Sudani as candidate for prime minister.
Tuesday’s move is a de-escalation on Al-Sadr’s part but far from a disbanding of the protests. It comes a day after his rivals in the Framework alliance staged a protest that many feared would lead to street battles between loyalists of the rival Shiite factions. The protesters withdrew on orders from Qais Al-Khazali, a leading member of the Framework.
Al-Sadr’s “vizier,” or high-ranking political adviser, is known on Twitter as Salah Mohamed a-Iraqi. He instructed the protesters not to leave until their demands were met. Al-Iraqi’s true identity is not known and many speculate it is Al-Sadr himself.
By moving the protest camp to another area of the Green Zone, Al-Sadr keeps open the possibility of a drawn-out sit-in.
Shiite officials said Monday the Framework had offered Al-Sadr a proposal to withdraw from the parliament building. In return, the parliament building would remain closed to lawmakers.
The proposal came after fissures appeared within the alliance over how to respond to Al-Sadr’s sit-in, with some urging for restraint and others for escalation. Iran has been working behind the scenes to maintain unity in the alliance and prevent escalation with Al-Sadr, the officials said.
Al-Sadr’s followers have been camped out inside the parliament building in the heavily fortified Green Zone since thousands stormed the building on Saturday, demanding reforms and denouncing the Iran-backed alliance. Al-Sadr’s representatives have called on supporters in Iraqi provinces to protest in their cities and towns in support of the parliament sit-in.
Al-Sadr’s followers were also instructed to hold mass prayers Friday at the Victory Arch, a monument also located inside the district.

Topics: Iraq Moqtada Sadr Green Zone

Iran’s nuclear activities loom over high-level UN summit

Iran’s nuclear activities loom over high-level UN summit
Ephrem Kossaify

  • President of NPT 10th Review Conference tells Arab News that Iran issue will be raised in light of IAEA report casting doubt on peaceful nature of Tehran’s program
  • Arab world concerned at nuclear weapons states’ failure to comply with NPT calls for elimination of atomic weapons: Jordanian FM
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The US continues to believe that a mutual return to compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal offers the best hope of “making sure we are putting Iran’s nuclear program back in a box and averting any kind of crisis,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
Blinken delivered his remarks at a press conference, attended by Arab News, at the UN headquarters in New York, where he led a 60-strong delegation to help kick off high-level nuclear discussions over the coming month.
He said that the US has agreed to an EU proposal, drafted “after many, many months of discussions, negotiations and conversations,” adding that it remains to be seen whether Iran will follow suit.
“We remain prepared to move forward on the basis of what has been agreed. It’s still unclear whether Iran is prepared to do that,” Blinken said.
His comments came shortly after the US slapped a new round of oil and petrochemical sanctions on Tehran and follows claims by Iran’s atomic energy chief, Mohammad Eslami, that Tehran has the ability to build a nuclear weapon, “but does not plan to do so.”
State parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons gather every five years in New York to review the agreement’s operation and the implementation of its provisions: Preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, destroying the existing nuclear arsenal in order to eventually achieve a nuclear weapon free world, and promoting peaceful uses of nuclear energy.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the conference with a warning that it is taking place at a critical juncture for world peace and security, “as humanity is in danger of forgetting the lessons forged in the terrifying fires of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.”
Geopolitical tensions are reaching new highs, Guterres said, while states “are seeking false security in stockpiling and spending hundreds of billions of dollars on doomsday weapons that have no place on our planet.”
The last Review conference was in 2015 and the current conference was supposed to have taken place in 2020, but was delayed by the pandemic.
With its membership of 191 countries — including five nuclear weapon states, China, Russia, France, the US and UK — the NPT is the most wide-ranging multilateral arms control agreement. It came into force in 1970 and has been a cornerstone of the global non-proliferation regime.
The Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was agreed after the 2015 review conference so it has never been discussed by state parties before.
Gustavo Zlauvinen, president of the 10th Review Conference of the NPT, told Arab News that he believes the US and other state parties will raise concerns regarding Iran’s nuclear programs, referring to the latest International Atomic Energy Agency report which revealed “inconsistencies and a host of other issues (which) cast a shadow on (Iran’s nuclear) program and have (raised) questions about whether that program is truly for peaceful purposes or not.”
Zlauvinen said that he expects Iran to defend its program as a peaceful one.
“And then the question will be how much the US and others will push for this issue to be included or not in any outcome document.”
He added: “I believe that the more progress we may have in the talks in Vienna regarding the JCPOA, the less the level of discussions in the review conference will be. But if there is no progress on those talks, there will probably be more debate here.”
Speaking on behalf of the Arab Group, Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s minister of foreign affairs, said that Arab states view the NPT regime as highly important, and acknowledge the IAEA as the only agency with a mandate to verify incidents related to the peaceful use of nuclear material.
He told world ambassadors and ministers that the treaty was based on a deal that called on nuclear states to eliminate their atomic weapons and on all other nations to commit to not producing such weapons.
“Nuclear weapons states have not complied. The Arab world has concerns about that,” said Safadi, urging those states to adopt transparency regarding their nuclear arsenals.
He called for the creation of binding instruments to reassure non-nuclear states of international safeguards against the use of atomic weapons.
Safadi also evoked the clear ban on nuclear technology transfers to states that are not party to the treaty, singling out Israel, one of four countries that have not joined the agreement, along with Pakistan, India and South Sudan.
The 1995 Review conference ended with a decision to create a nuclear-free zone in the Middle East.
Safadi said that the “Middle East has enough troubles already to deal with (without) any new form of crisis or the entry of nuclear weapons to our nations.”
Jordan “fully commits to the NPT,” he added.
But Safadi said that the goal of achieving a nuclear-weapons-free Middle East goes hand in hand with the resolution of all Middle Eastern issues, including the Palestinian struggle, the war in Syria, the Yemeni conflict and the tensions in Libya.
“These are real impediments, mutually reinforced. Without mutual resolution (of them all) we will continue to see the Middle East struggling,” he said. 

Topics: Iran nuclear activities UN Summit

Israel arrests Islamic Jihad leaders, closes areas near Gaza citing reprisals risk

Israel arrests Islamic Jihad leaders, closes areas near Gaza citing reprisals risk
HAZEM BALOUSHA

  • Bassem Al-Saadi, a senior figure in Islamic Jihad’s political wing in the West Bank, was arrested, along with two others, in Jenin
  • 17-year-old Palestinian Dirar Al-Kafrayni was shot dead by Israeli forces during the raid
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: The Israeli army closed areas near the Gaza border to civilians on Tuesday, citing a risk of reprisals following the overnight arrest of senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad members.

Bassem Al-Saadi, a senior figure in Islamic Jihad’s political wing in the West Bank, was arrested overnight on Tuesday in the West Bank city of Jenin along with two others in a raid.

A 17-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces during the raid.

Islamic Jihad identified the teenager as Dirar Al-Kafrayni, and said he was a member of the group and “our heroic martyr.”

As news of the deadly raid spread, crowds began to gather in Jenin refugee camp and the nearby city of Nablus, as supporters voiced solidarity with Islamic Jihad.

The Israeli army blocked roads and halted rail traffic near the Gaza border in preparation for a retaliatory attack.

A Palestinian source identified the second person detained as Al-Saadi’s son-in-law, a Jenin-based fundraiser for the militant group, AFP reported.

Al-Saadi was injured by an Israeli army dog during his arrest, the Palestinian source said.

The army said it had operated alongside police, who arrested “two wanted terror suspects.”

Israel has arrested Al-Saadi several times in the past, with multiple criminal charges leading to a total prison term of 15 years.

Footage of his arrest taken from nearby security cameras surfaced online showing an injured Al-Saadi being dragged by soldiers.

In an attempt to calm the tension, Israeli media published a picture of Al-Saadi after his arrest to prove that he was in good health.

Al-Quds Brigades said: “We in the Al-Quds Brigades declare alertness and raise the readiness of our mujahideen and combat units operating in response to the call of duty in the face of the treacherous aggression that the great leader Sheikh Bassam Al-Saadi and his family were subjected to in Jenin.”

Tariq Ezz El-Din, a spokesman for Islamic Jihad, said: “The Al-Quds Brigades are ready to go to the extreme, respond to the crimes of the occupation, carry out their national duty toward our people and assume their national responsibilities toward them.”

Various local media, citing informed sources, reported that the Egyptian government is trying to defuse the tension by communicating with Israel and Islamic Jihad, as well as Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

Today, about 14,000 Palestinians from Gaza have permission to work in Israel. If there is no new military escalation with Hamas, that number is expected to grow to 20,000, based on a decision by the Israeli Cabinet. Israel is even considering raising the figure to as high as 30,000.

However, following any period of escalation or after rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, Israel cancels the announced facilities or stops the increase of permits, as happened recently after US President Joe Biden’s visit, in which 1,500 permits were frozen following the firing of missiles.

Hamas has not given any indication of a new escalation, except condemning the Israeli incursion into the West Bank and arresting Al-Saadi.

Home to some 2.3 million Palestinians, Gaza has been under Israeli blockade since 2007 when Hamas ousted forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Topics: Israel Palestine Gaza Bassem Al-Saadi Direr Al-Kafrayni Jenin West Bank

Lebanon prosecutor allows departure of ship accused by Ukraine of stealing grain

Lebanon prosecutor allows departure of ship accused by Ukraine of stealing grain
AFP

  • Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat allowed the Laodicea to set sail after investigations failed to prove it carried stolen goods
  • “Preliminary investigations... did not reveal the existence of a criminal offense, or that the goods were stolen”
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s top prosecutor Tuesday cleared a Syrian-flagged ship for release after it was seized over allegations by Kyiv’s embassy in Beirut that it carried flour and barley stolen from Ukraine, an official said.
Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat allowed the Laodicea, which docked in the northern port city of Tripoli last week, to set sail after investigations failed to prove it carried stolen goods, a judicial official told AFP.
“Preliminary investigations... did not reveal the existence of a criminal offense, or that the goods were stolen,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
Ukraine’s embassy in Lebanon had claimed that the grain aboard the ship was loaded from a region occupied by Russian forces and said it presented Lebanese authorities with proof that the merchandise was stolen.
Ukraine has repeatedly accused Moscow’s forces of ransacking its grain warehouses since Russia invaded the country in late February.
On Saturday, Oueidat ordered the vessel’s seizure and instructed police to investigate.
The prosecutor found that the grain aboard the vessel belonged to a Syrian merchant, the judicial official said.
“The Syrian national whose name is on the shipment from Ukraine came in for investigation and presented the papers and documents that prove his ownership,” the official said on Tuesday.
Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain exporters, has this week tentatively resumed grain exports following a UN-backed deal.
A Sierra Leone-registered ship, Razoni, set sail from Odessa port for Lebanon Monday under an accord brokered by Turkey and the United Nations that seeks to release millions of tons of trapped Ukrainian produce to world markets and curb a global food crisis.
The Marine Traffic website showed the vessel — which is carrying 26,000 tons of maize — off the coast of Bulgaria by 0900 GMT on Tuesday.
Lebanon, which is struggling with one of the world’s worst financial crises, is facing a particularly acute bread shortage.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Lebanon Ship Flour

Kuwait’s Emir issues decree to dissolve parliament

Kuwait’s Emir issues decree to dissolve parliament
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait’s Emir on Tuesday issued decree to dissolve parliament, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported. 

The country’s Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said the dissolution of parliament came “because of practices and actions that threaten national unity.”

Last week, Kuwait appointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah, the ruling emir’s son, as the prime minister to lead the 12-member Cabinet until the dissolution of parliament ahead of early elections, according to KUNA. 

The date of the vote has yet to be announced. It represents Kuwait’s fifth government in the last two years, as the country’s emir-appointed Cabinet and elected parliament battle over power-sharing. 

 

Topics: Kuwait

