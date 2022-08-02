You are here

Saudi mining firm Ma’aden’s shares close higher as Ammonia 3 plant starts operation

Saudi mining firm Ma'aden's shares close higher as Ammonia 3 plant starts operation
Shares of the mining company increased to SR57.6 ($15.36) as of 10:28 a.m. Saudi time. (Supplied)
Saudi mining firm Ma’aden’s shares close higher as Ammonia 3 plant starts operation

Saudi mining firm Ma’aden’s shares close higher as Ammonia 3 plant starts operation
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, saw its share price soar by 5.45 percent at the closing bell on Tuesday.

Shares of the mining company increased to SR60 ($16), up from SR56.90 the previous day.

This follows Ma'aden’s announcement that it has begun commercial production for its Ammonia 3 plant within the third phosphate project, which can produce 1.1 million tons of ammonia per year.

Egypt's Suez Canal records all-time high monthly revenue of $704m

Egypt’s Suez Canal records all-time high monthly revenue of $704m
Egypt’s Suez Canal records all-time high monthly revenue of $704m

Egypt’s Suez Canal records all-time high monthly revenue of $704m
RIYADH: Egypt’s Suez Canal has recorded $704 million revenues during July, the highest monthly figures in its history. 

According to an official statement, it also recorded the largest monthly net tonnage of 125.1 million tons during July, compared to 105.8 million tons during the same period last year, said Osama Rabea, the chairman of the Canal Authority.

Rabea added that during July the canal witnessed transit of 2,103 ships from both directions, compared to the crossing of 1,670 ships during the same period last year.

Macro Snapshot — Spain edges closer to pre-pandemic tourism levels; S.Korea inflation near 24-year high

Macro Snapshot — Spain edges closer to pre-pandemic tourism levels; S.Korea inflation near 24-year high
Macro Snapshot — Spain edges closer to pre-pandemic tourism levels; S.Korea inflation near 24-year high

Macro Snapshot — Spain edges closer to pre-pandemic tourism levels; S.Korea inflation near 24-year high
RIYADH: Spain approached its pre-pandemic tourism levels with 7.5 million visitors in June. 

More than twice as many tourists visited Spain in June than in the same month last year and they spent almost three times as much during their stay, National Statistics Institute data showed on Tuesday.

The 7.5 million visitors in June spent close to €9 billion ($9.2 billion).

Before the pandemic put a halt to travel in 2020, the country received a total of 38.2 million tourists in 2019, with 8.8 million visiting in June.

Australia’s central bank hikes rates

Australia’s central bank on Tuesday raised interest rates for a fourth month running, but tempered guidance on further hikes as it forecast faster inflation but also a slowdown in the economy.

Wrapping up its August policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia lifted its cash rate by 50 basis points to 1.85 percent, marking an eye-watering 175 basis points of hikes since May in the most drastic tightening since the early 1990s.

Yet, RBA Gov. Philip Lowe also made the outlook for policy more conditional.

UK house prices rise at slowest pace in a year

British house prices rose in July at the slowest monthly pace in a year and the market is likely to slow further as the cost-of-living squeeze tightens and the Bank of England keeps on raising interest rates, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday.

House prices last month were 0.1 percent higher than in June when they rose by 0.2 percent. It was the weakest increase since July of last year and was below the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for an increase of 0.3 percent.

In annual terms, prices were 11 percent higher than in July 2021, speeding up from growth of 10.7 percent in June but weaker than expected by all economists in the Reuters poll.

S. Korea inflation near 24-year high

South Korea’s consumer inflation sped up to an almost 24-year high in July, data showed on Tuesday, but other figures indicated the rate of price rises may be near a peak.

Signs of economic slowdown, meanwhile, sent bond yields tumbling.

Bond yields were also pushed lower by a central bank comment that the pick-up in the annual inflation rate to 6.3 percent in July from 6 percent in June was what it had expected when raising interest rates by an unusually big margin last month.

With input from Reuters

British Airways suspends bookings to Cairo, Morocco amid short-haul block

British Airways suspends bookings to Cairo, Morocco amid short-haul block
British Airways suspends bookings to Cairo, Morocco amid short-haul block

British Airways suspends bookings to Cairo, Morocco amid short-haul block
  • Heathrow passenger cap has restricted holiday plans for millions
  • Suspension of short-haul flights to last until at least Aug. 8
LONDON: British Airways has paused the sale of short-haul flights from Heathrow, its main base of operations, until at least Aug. 8 amid a crippling passenger cap that has restricted holiday plans for millions of Britons. 

The move, described as “unprecedented” by industry experts, has seen all bookings to Cairo and Morocco paused during the period.

BA has been forced into the decision at the UK’s largest airport after Heathrow moved in July to put a limit on passenger numbers during the peak summer season as it struggles to recover from post-pandemic logistical struggles.

The airport has put a cap on the number of passengers allowed to pass through its terminals at 100,000 a day until at least Sept. 11, in an attempt to reduce the chaos that has afflicted Heathrow since the school holidays began. 

With BA passengers unable to book flights from Heathrow for short-haul Middle Eastern destinations until Aug. 8, prices for flights with the airline from other UK airports have skyrocketed.

The Times reported that a one-way flight from London Gatwick to Marrakech on Aug. 5 was £575 ($702), compared to the £92 BA is charging from the same airport for the end of the summer season.

APICORP posts 67% profit surge in H1 to $52m

APICORP posts 67% profit surge in H1 to $52m
APICORP posts 67% profit surge in H1 to $52m

APICORP posts 67% profit surge in H1 to $52m
RIYADH: The Arab Petroleum Investments Corp. has reported a 67 percent jump in first-half profit to $52 million. 

APICORP’s net income from operations rose sharply to $97.9 million in the first half, from $40.7 million in the same period last year, while treasury assets reached $2.9 billion, a 32 percent increase, according to a statement.

It attributed the growth to the opportunities available in money market placements and the lower costs of short-term borrowing.

“APICORP has continued to deliver robust and consistent results in the first half of 2022, despite growing market volatility and inflation concerns,” Chairman Aabed Al-Saadoun said.

“Our structural and strategic resilience has facilitated exceptional performance in all our business segments,” he added.

Earlier this year, APICORP created the first A/B loan program in the region to encourage international debt financing for projects in the region.

In April, it received “A2” sustainability rating from Moody’s, representing its successful integration of environmental, social and governance factors into its strategy, operations, and risk management.

APICORP was rated “AA-“ by S&P Global in March, reflecting its solid financial performance and low risk levels.

MENA Project Tracker— Two bids submitted for Aramco's $3.2bn desalination plant; Chinese group partners with Morocco to build tech city  

MENA Project Tracker— Two bids submitted for Aramco’s $3.2bn desalination plant; Chinese group partners with Morocco to build tech city  
MENA Project Tracker— Two bids submitted for Aramco’s $3.2bn desalination plant; Chinese group partners with Morocco to build tech city  

MENA Project Tracker— Two bids submitted for Aramco’s $3.2bn desalination plant; Chinese group partners with Morocco to build tech city  
RIYADH: Saudi-based Lamar Holding and Aljomaih Holding Co. have submitted bids for the development of the $3.2-billion Aramco seawater desalination plant.

The contract includes a water distribution network, which extends over 200 km, and is expected to produce up to 80,000 cubic meters per day of desalinated water.

China, Morocco $1bn tech city project

China-based Haite Group has partnered with the Moroccan authorities to launch Mohammed VI Tangier Tech City project worth $1 billion.

The city will stretch over 21.67 million sq. m to include residential apartments and housing, in addition to a plethora of leisure, and tourist activities.

It will also comprise a manufacturing facility, an industrial site, and will be home to many different projects, according to MEED. 

The city is scheduled to be completed by 2027.

KIPIC, Wood Mackenzie study 

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co.— a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corp. — has collaborated with Edinburgh’s Wood Mackenzie to carry out a feasibility study for its Al-Zour petrochemicals complex megaproject in September.

The study will evaluate the project’s profitability, in addition to observing the market's demand for refined products and petrochemicals in the next 30 years, reported MEED.

The project is to be split into three packages once the research results are out: Gasoline EPC package 5011, Petrochemical EPC package 5012, and Marine EPC package 5013.

KIPIC has prequalified certain bidders for all three packages of the megaproject costing $10 billion.

Medgulf Construction Co. secures $130m subcontract

Japan-based Chiyoda and France’s Technip Energies have awarded Qatar’s Medgulf Construction Co. a $130 million sub-contract for the main package of Qatar’s North Field East onshore liquefied natural gas scheme.

The consortium was originally awarded the main contract for engineering, procurement, and construction work of the first phase of the $13 billion project last February.

The subcontract includes engineering work for the helium plant, and other offsite units covered in NFE package 1, reported MEED.

