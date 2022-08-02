Zamalek defeat Pyramids to edge closer to Egypt Premier League title

You are here

Shikabala celebrates scoring Zamalek’s third goal in the 3-0 win over Pyramids. (Twitter: @ZSCOfficial)
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News

  • The 3-0 win leaves the Cairo giants seven points ahead of their nearest challengers
Zamalek took a giant step toward claiming the Egyptian Premier League title after defeating nearest challengers Pyramids 3-0 on Monday night in the 28th round of the season.

The league leaders’ goals came from Ahmed Sayed “Zizou” after two minutes from the penalty spot, Seifeddine Jaziri (25) and a stunning solo effort from Shikabala on 90 minutes.

Zamalek now lead the table on 66 points, with Pyramids on 59 points in second place. Cairo rivals Al-Ahly are third with 55 points having played two matches fewer than the top two.

Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira will next take his Zamalek team to El-Gouna on Friday night, while Pyramids host Al-Mokawloon Al-Arab the following day.

