You are here

  • Home
  • Bahraini GFH’s UK unit signs $410m JV to acquire logistics assets in Spain

Bahraini GFH’s UK unit signs $410m JV to acquire logistics assets in Spain

Bahraini GFH’s UK unit signs $410m JV to acquire logistics assets in Spain
The move comes in line with the Bahrain-based investment firm’s expansion strategy in a bid to strengthen its footprint in Europe (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v96mc

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Bahraini GFH’s UK unit signs $410m JV to acquire logistics assets in Spain

Bahraini GFH’s UK unit signs $410m JV to acquire logistics assets in Spain
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahraini GFH Financial Group’s UK unit, Roebuck Asset Management, has set up a joint venture to acquire logistics assets in Spain for €400 million ($410 million).

The 18-month deal was signed with ICG Real Estate for urban logistics, targeting income-generating assets that seek to build funding opportunities, according to a statement.

“The JV builds on Roebuck’s well-established track record as a pan European asset manager and its presence in the Spanish market, having established Roebuck Iberia in 2020, following the transaction of €300 million of Spanish logistics and increased investor demand for access to Spain,” said Hugh Macdonald-Brown, managing partner at Roebuck.

The move comes in line with the Bahrain-based investment firm’s expansion strategy in a bid to strengthen its footprint in Europe.

Topics: GFH Financial Group Roebuck Asset Management

Related

Saudi competition authority approves 88% more mergers & acquisitions requests in Q1 graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi competition authority approves 88% more mergers & acquisitions requests in Q1

Demand for Sipchem products grow in Europe; sales up 4% in H1

Demand for Sipchem products grow in Europe; sales up 4% in H1
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Demand for Sipchem products grow in Europe; sales up 4% in H1

Demand for Sipchem products grow in Europe; sales up 4% in H1
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem witnessed a strong demand for its products in Europe in the second quarter of 2022 leading to a 4 percent rise in its half-year sales.
During the same period, the company managed to reduce its debt to SR4.34 billion ($1.2 billion) resulting in a lower debt-to-equity ratio, CEO Abdullah Al-Saadoon told Argaam.
Sipchem showed a 10 percent increase in average prices as compared to the previous quarter and 23 percent from last year. The CEO attributed it to a significant rise in the prices of raw material including butane, ethanol, ethylene and propane.
He expected that product prices will fall in the third quarter of 2022 due to weak seasonal demand and consumer caution in the second half of the year.
The CEO said Sipchem is well positioned to meet these challenges and limit risks thanks to its diversified product portfolio, customer base, and global reach.
He pointed out that several factors are supporting prices at robust levels, such as the rise in Chinese demand for products due to easing restrictions.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, Sipchem expects higher gas prices to contribute to higher product prices. Al-Saadoon noted that high energy prices in Europe and low feedstock availability may contribute to improving these expectations.
Sipchem reported a net profit of SR2.3 billion in the first half of 2022, a rise of 89 percent from SR1.2 billion during the same period in the previous year. In the second quarter, profit jumped 52 percent to SR1.3 billion.

Topics: SIPCHEM petrochemicals Europe sales

Related

Update Saudi petrochemical firm Sipchem hikes dividends by 133% as profit hits $620m
Business & Economy
Saudi petrochemical firm Sipchem hikes dividends by 133% as profit hits $620m

Saudi competition authority approves 23% more M&A requests in Q2

Saudi competition authority approves 23% more M&A requests in Q2
Updated 8 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi competition authority approves 23% more M&A requests in Q2

Saudi competition authority approves 23% more M&A requests in Q2
Updated 8 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition approved 43 applications for mergers and acquisitions in the second quarter of 2022, a 23 percent jump from a year ago, it has announced.

In its recent report, GAC said it received 76 applications for economic concentration in the first quarter of 2022, 11 percent lower than the same period in the previous year, Argaam reported.

Despite the increase in the number of deals in the second quarter, the authority did not receive any merger requests for the same period, according to GAC spokesman Saad Al-Masoud.

GAC is expecting a decline in deals and joint ventures of between 20 and 30 percent, according to Head of the Mergers and Acquisitions, Talal Al-Hogail.

“International mergers dropped in the first half of this year by 25 percent, and according to our internal study (we expect) that requests (in the Kingdom) will drop significantly after the end of 2022,” he said.

Of the 43 no objection certificates issued by the authority, 37 were for acquisitions, with the remaining six for joint projects.

The authority treated 23 applications as “not requiring reporting” during the second quarter of 2022.

Some nine applications are still being considered by GAC in the “under study” category, most of which are in the wholesale and retail trade, and information and communications sectors, according to Al-Hogail.

One application was rejected. 

According to the report, economic concentration applications by foreign establishments accounted for 61 percent of total applications filed in the second quarter.

With 15 applications, the information and communication sector topped the list — making up 30 percent of total applications in the second quarter.

Manufacturing industries accounted for 14 percent of the overall applications, followed by wholesale, retail trade and vehicle repair sector.

“The requests for economic concentration of foreign establishments had the largest share, amounting to 61 percent of the total requests received by the authority during the second quarter of 2022,” Al-Hogail said.

The most prominent were the joint venture between Bottega Veneta Netherlands and the Rubaiyat Company for Industry and Trade Holding Ltd., and the establishment of a joint venture between the Saudi Military Industries for Aerospace Systems and Airbus.

Oracle's acquisition, through one of its subsidiaries, of all Cerner shares was also a leading deal.

Topics: General Authority for Competition Mergers and Acquisitions

Related

Saudi competition authority approves 88% more mergers & acquisitions requests in Q1 graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi competition authority approves 88% more mergers & acquisitions requests in Q1
Saudi competition authority signs off BinDawood’s acquisition of e-commerce platform
Business & Economy
Saudi competition authority signs off BinDawood’s acquisition of e-commerce platform

China In-Focus — Stocks fall; yuan hits 11-week low ahead of Pelosi’s expected Taiwan visit

China In-Focus — Stocks fall; yuan hits 11-week low ahead of Pelosi’s expected Taiwan visit
Updated 24 min 41 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Stocks fall; yuan hits 11-week low ahead of Pelosi’s expected Taiwan visit

China In-Focus — Stocks fall; yuan hits 11-week low ahead of Pelosi’s expected Taiwan visit
Updated 24 min 41 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China stocks posted their biggest fall in more than two months on Tuesday, as tensions between Washington and Beijing escalated amid reports of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan.

Pelosi, who began her trip to Asia earlier on Monday in Singapore, was due to spend Tuesday night in Taiwan, three sources said. The US said it would not be intimidated by Chinese threats to never “sit idly by” if she made the trip to the island claimed by Beijing.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 2 percent, to 4,107.02, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.3 percent to 3,186.27 points.

The Hang Seng index fell 2.4 percent, to 19,689.21, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.5 percent, to 6,702.07 points.

Yuan hits 11-week low 

The Chinese yuan hit an 11-week low against the greenback on Tuesday as diplomatic tensions rose ahead of an expected Taiwan visit by Pelosi. 

Onshore yuan touched 6.7835 per US dollar in morning trade, its lowest since May 16, before recouping some losses.

Offshore yuan fell as far as 6.7945.

China’s Taibang Biologic raises $300m 

China’s Taibang Biologic Group raised $300 million to finance growth in a fundraising led by sovereign wealth funds Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore’s GIC, the biopharmaceutical firm said on Tuesday.

Apart from Platinum Orchid, a subsidiary of the UAE’s biggest sovereign wealth fund ADIA, and GIC, new investors included state-owned China Life’s private equity arm — China Life Private Equity Investment — and Cinda Kunpeng Investment Management Co. Ltd., Taibang said in a statement.

Taibang makes and sells plasma products and was previously known as China Biologic Products Holdings, as per the statement.

The proceeds will be used to finance its expansion of plasma stations and its research and development of new products, the statement said.

The deal marks Taibang’s first equity financing transaction since the completion of its privatization in April last year by a consortium led by Chinese private equity firm Centurium Capital.

With input from Reuters 

Topics: China yuan economy Pelosi Taiwan

Related

China In-Focus — PMI says July activity growth slowed; Nio to make power products for Europe
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — PMI says July activity growth slowed; Nio to make power products for Europe

Arabia Insurance postpones EGM for capital raise as underwriter withdraws

Arabia Insurance postpones EGM for capital raise as underwriter withdraws
Updated 26 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Arabia Insurance postpones EGM for capital raise as underwriter withdraws

Arabia Insurance postpones EGM for capital raise as underwriter withdraws
Updated 26 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In an unprecedented move for a Saudi-listed company, Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. has postponed its extraordinary general assembly meeting scheduled to be held on Aug. 2 to vote on a capital raise.

The meeting was delayed until further notice due to the withdrawal of Alinma Investment Co. from its underwriting commitment without any legal or regulatory justification, according to a bourse filing.

Arabia Insurance said it will announce any major developments regarding the capital increase through a rights issue as soon as they occur.

Topics: Saudi Insurance Meeting Capital

India In-Focus — Shares fall; 1-5-year OIS spread drops to 29-month low; SpiceJet clears dues

India In-Focus — Shares fall; 1-5-year OIS spread drops to 29-month low; SpiceJet clears dues
Updated 02 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares fall; 1-5-year OIS spread drops to 29-month low; SpiceJet clears dues

India In-Focus — Shares fall; 1-5-year OIS spread drops to 29-month low; SpiceJet clears dues
Updated 02 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Indian shares were trading lower on Tuesday and looked set to snap a four-day rally, weighed by metal stocks amid a decline in broader Asian equities and oil prices.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.49 percent at 17,255.80, as of 0505 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.44 percent to 57,861.69.

Top lender State Bank of India offered a shot in the arm to Nifty 50 index, rising 1 percent, while aluminum and copper manufacturer Hindalco Industries was among the top losers, declining 3.5 percent.

Among other individual stock moves, food delivery firm Zomato Ltd. jumped as much as 18.7 percent after it reported a smaller quarterly loss late on Monday.

India’s 1-5-year OIS spread drops to lowest in 29 months

The spread between India’s one-year and five-year overnight indexed swaps dropped to its lowest level in over 29 months on Tuesday as bets of aggressive rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of India ebbed.

The one-year swap rate was trading at 6.10 percent, while the five-year swap rate has fallen more to 6.24 percent, with the spread dropping to 14 basis points, which is the lowest since March 2020.

The spread had been above 50 bps at the end of June, and had jumped to as high as 160 bps in April in anticipation of a prolonged rate hike cycle.

“The fact that the Federal Reserve may find it tough to raise rates aggressively is having a cascading effect across asset classes,” a trader with a private bank said.

The RBI monetary policy decision is due on Aug. 5, with views on the quantum of rate increase split between 25 basis points and 50 basis points, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The RBI has hiked its repo rate by 90 bps since May.

SpiceJet clears all dues with Airports Authority of India

Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd. said on Tuesday it had cleared all its outstanding principal dues with the Airports Authority of India, which owns and operates airports in the country.

The airline will revert to an advance payment mechanism for its daily operations, it added, days after the aviation regulator ordered the low-cost airline to slash its approved fleet to 50 percent this summer for eight weeks citing safety snags.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: India stock shares RBI

Related

India In-Focus — Shares up; Yes Bank among gainers; India blocks Krafton’s game on data concerns
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Shares up; Yes Bank among gainers; India blocks Krafton’s game on data concerns
India In-Focus — Tullow Oil in talks with Indian groups; Yes Bank to raise $1.1bn; Ola and Uber deny report of merger talks
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Tullow Oil in talks with Indian groups; Yes Bank to raise $1.1bn; Ola and Uber deny report of merger talks

Latest updates

Bahraini GFH’s UK unit signs $410m JV to acquire logistics assets in Spain
Bahraini GFH’s UK unit signs $410m JV to acquire logistics assets in Spain
Demand for Sipchem products grow in Europe; sales up 4% in H1
Demand for Sipchem products grow in Europe; sales up 4% in H1
Saudi competition authority approves 23% more M&A requests in Q2
Saudi competition authority approves 23% more M&A requests in Q2
Apple drops mask requirements for most of its corporate workers
Apple drops mask requirements for most of its corporate workers
China In-Focus — Stocks fall; yuan hits 11-week low ahead of Pelosi’s expected Taiwan visit
China In-Focus — Stocks fall; yuan hits 11-week low ahead of Pelosi’s expected Taiwan visit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.