MENA Project Tracker— Two bids submitted for Aramco’s $3.2bn desalination plant; Chinese group partners with Morocco to build tech city 

RIYADH: Saudi-based Lamar Holding and Aljomaih Holding Co. have submitted bids for the development of the $3.2-billion Aramco seawater desalination plant.

The contract includes a water distribution network, which extends over 200 km, and is expected to produce up to 80,000 cubic meters per day of desalinated water.

China, Morocco $1bn tech city project

China-based Haite Group has partnered with the Moroccan authorities to launch Mohammed VI Tangier Tech City project worth $1 billion.

The city will stretch over 21.67 million sq. m to include residential apartments and housing, in addition to a plethora of leisure, and tourist activities.

It will also comprise a manufacturing facility, an industrial site, and will be home to many different projects, according to MEED.

The city is scheduled to be completed by 2027.

KIPIC, Wood Mackenzie study

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co.— a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corp. — has collaborated with Edinburgh’s Wood Mackenzie to carry out a feasibility study for its Al-Zour petrochemicals complex megaproject in September.

The study will evaluate the project’s profitability, in addition to observing the market's demand for refined products and petrochemicals in the next 30 years, reported MEED.

The project is to be split into three packages once the research results are out: Gasoline EPC package 5011, Petrochemical EPC package 5012, and Marine EPC package 5013.

KIPIC has prequalified certain bidders for all three packages of the megaproject costing $10 billion.

Medgulf Construction Co. secures $130m subcontract

Japan-based Chiyoda and France’s Technip Energies have awarded Qatar’s Medgulf Construction Co. a $130 million sub-contract for the main package of Qatar’s North Field East onshore liquefied natural gas scheme.

The consortium was originally awarded the main contract for engineering, procurement, and construction work of the first phase of the $13 billion project last February.

The subcontract includes engineering work for the helium plant, and other offsite units covered in NFE package 1, reported MEED.