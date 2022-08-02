Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of roads authority to achieve goals of national logistics strategy

You are here

The decision is part of efforts to support the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and will help in its implementation, Saudi Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser said.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of the General Authority for Roads, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The decision is part of efforts to support the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and will help in its implementation, Saudi Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser said.

The new authority will “supervise the implementation of the strategy and will be responsible for strengthening the interconnection and cooperation between the sectors of the transport system,” he added.

The Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services is carrying out several strategic road projects in the Makkah region. One of the key development projects include the Hudn-Torbah two-way highway, which seeks to reduce traffic accidents.

Al-Jasser added that the connection between Al-Jumum-Hada Road and the Southern Ring Road in Jeddah constitutes a main artery for the movement of trucks heading from Jeddah to the center and east of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia logistics transport sector

US targets Chinese, UAE firms in new Iran sanctions

US targets Chinese, UAE firms in new Iran sanctions
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

US targets Chinese, UAE firms in new Iran sanctions

US targets Chinese, UAE firms in new Iran sanctions
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese and other firms it said helped to sell tens of millions of dollars in Iranian oil and petrochemical products to East Asia as it seeks to raise pressure on Tehran to curb its nuclear program.

The US Treasury and the US State Department imposed sanctions on a total of six companies, four based in Hong Kong, one in Singapore, and one in the UAE in actions that were announced in separate statements.

The Treasury accused Arabian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Co., one of Iran’s largest petrochemical brokers, of using the firms to facilitate the sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products to East Asia.

The Treasury targeted UAE-based Blue Cactus Heavy Equipment and Machinery Spare Parts Trading LLC, which it said helped sell millions of dollars of Iranian-origin petroleum products to Hong Kong-based Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd., which has previously been sanctioned by the US.

It also targeted Hong Kong-based Farwell Canyon HK Limited and Shekufei International Trading Co., Limited for facilitating such sales for onward shipment to buyers in East Asia.

The Treasury accused PGPICC of using the firms’ bank accounts, along with those of Hong Kong and Malaysia-based PZNFR Trading Limited, to collect millions of dollars in proceeds.

Separately, the State Department sanctioned Singapore-based Pioneer Ship Management PTE LTD for allegedly managing a vessel that carried Iranian petroleum products and Hong Kong-based Golden Warrior Shipping, Co. Ltd., for alleged transactions related to Iranian oil and petroleum products.

The actions freeze US-based assets and generally bar Americans from dealing with them. Others that engage in certain transactions with the targeted firms also risk being sanctioned.

The steps represent the third round of US Iran-related sanctions against Chinese firms in the last two months.

Since taking office in 2021, US President Joe Biden has been loath to sanction Chinese entities engaged in oil trade with Iran due to hopes of securing an agreement to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Efforts to resurrect the deal — under which Iran had curbed its nuclear program in exchange for relief from US and other sanctions — have so far failed, leading Washington to look for other ways to increase pressure on Tehran.

“The United States continues to pursue the path of diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” Brian Nelson, the Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in the statement, referring to the 2015 deal by its formal name.

“Until such time as Iran is ready to return to full implementation of its commitments, we will continue to enforce sanctions on the illicit sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals.”

Reacting to the new sanctions, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a statement that Iran will respond “decisively and firmly” to the White House’s continuation of sanctions. 

Topics: US Iran Oil sanctions UAE China

Egypt In-Focus — Cairo needs less than $15bn from IMF; Homzmart raises $23m in pre-series B round  

Egypt In-Focus — Cairo needs less than $15bn from IMF; Homzmart raises $23m in pre-series B round  
Updated 19 min ago
Dana Abdelaziz

Egypt In-Focus — Cairo needs less than $15bn from IMF; Homzmart raises $23m in pre-series B round  

Egypt In-Focus — Cairo needs less than $15bn from IMF; Homzmart raises $23m in pre-series B round  
Updated 19 min ago
Dana Abdelaziz

CAIRO: Egypt needs less than $15 billion from the International Monetary Fund to help support its financial needs, Asharq reported citing Finance Minister Mohamed Maait. 
It comes on the heels of a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. report estimating that the North African country may need to secure a $15 billion package from IMF to meet its financing needs over the next three years.

Transport sector
The Egyptian government seeks to increase investments in the transport sector by 27.5 percent during the current fiscal year to reach 307 billion Egyptian pounds ($16 million).
According to the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, production of the transport sector at current prices during the year 22/2023 is targeted to reach 672 billion pounds, compared to 586.5 billion pounds in the year 2021/22.

Ecommerce startup
Cairo-based furniture and home goods ecommerce platform Homzmart has raised $23 million in a pre-series B round, bringing its total investments up to almost $40 million, according to a statement. 
The investment comes after the company’s expansion to Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

Topics: Egypt IMF transport sector

Banks must reflect cost of living crisis in pay, says UK watchdog

Banks must reflect cost of living crisis in pay, says UK watchdog
Updated 16 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Banks must reflect cost of living crisis in pay, says UK watchdog

Banks must reflect cost of living crisis in pay, says UK watchdog
  • Fuel bills, food prices and borrowing costs are all rising in Britain
  • Some UK banks have already started to reward staff with cost-of-living linked payments
Updated 16 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s financial watchdog said on Tuesday that the cost of living crisis, meeting climate targets and improving diversity should be reflected in how banks determine pay and bonuses.
“Your role is key in ensuring that your firm’s remuneration policies support the purpose, long-term strategy and values of your firm, while reflecting the current economic environment,” the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in a letter to chairs of remuneration committees at banks.
Fuel bills, food prices and borrowing costs are all rising in Britain, putting a squeeze on household incomes, and firms have until Aug. 31 to respond to the watchdog.
“This includes how your firm will take into account the impact of the current economic environment on bonus pools and individual outcomes,” the FCA said.
Some UK banks have already started to reward staff with cost-of-living linked payments. HSBC for instance said on Monday it would give some of its workforce a one-off 1,500 pounds ($1,830) to help them deal with inflation pressures.
The FCA also asked banks to provide details of how their environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments are linked to remuneration policy, including any targets.
“We believe that linking progress against these commitments to a measurable proportion of pay could be effective in encouraging individuals to take accountability for change,” the FCA letter said.
Pay also has a role to play in improving diversity and inclusion at banks, the watchdog said.
“In your role as Chair, your oversight of the link between the performance management framework and incentives is critical and you may wish to review how remuneration policy takes into account some of the risks that an employee’s working preferences negatively influence their remuneration.”

Topics: UK Banks cost of living crisis

Saudi shipping firm Bahri signs two MoUs with Greek maritime logistics companies

Saudi shipping firm Bahri signs two MoUs with Greek maritime logistics companies
Updated 59 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi shipping firm Bahri signs two MoUs with Greek maritime logistics companies

Saudi shipping firm Bahri signs two MoUs with Greek maritime logistics companies
Updated 59 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahri, formally known as the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, has signed two initial agreements with Greek maritime firms Dynacom and SeaTraders.

Both deals are effective for one year, according to a statement. 

The agreements will assist the firms’ existing capabilities and establish avenues to transfer technology and services.

“With the signing of these two significant agreements, Bahri has taken yet another major leap toward improving the operational efficiency of our fleet and further establishing our organization both regionally and globally,” CEO of Bahri Ahmed Ali Alsubaie said. 

During the Saudi Greek Investment Forum, representatives from governments and the private sector finalized a variety of investment deals, valued at over SR15.2 billion ($4 billion). 

This comes as both countries seek to further bolster commercial relationships.

Topics: Bahri National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) Saudi-Greek Investment Forum

Dubai Customs discusses furthering trade cooperation with South Korea

Dubai Customs discusses furthering trade cooperation with South Korea
Updated 57 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai Customs discusses furthering trade cooperation with South Korea

Dubai Customs discusses furthering trade cooperation with South Korea
  • Customs chief emphasizes the importance of working with South Korean diplomatic missions and businesses to support mutual trade
Updated 57 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Director General of Dubai Customs Ahmed Mahboob Musabih hosted a virtual business meeting to discuss strengthening trade cooperation and links with South Korea. 

South Korean Consul General Moon Byung-Jun and members of the South Korean Business Council in Dubai joined Musabih at the meeting. 

Executive Director for Customs Inspection Dr. Abdullah Busanad and a number of senior officers and heads of departments from Dubai Customs also attended the meeting. 

The meeting, under the Ertebaat initiative, covered opportunities to boost economic cooperation between South Korea and the UAE. 

Musabih emphasized the importance of working with South Korean diplomatic missions and businesses to support mutual trade by providing high-quality services and facilities to clients and partners.

“It’s very important for us to boost ties of partnership with our friends in the South Korean business councils and corporates,” said Musabih, underlining that the growing bilateral ties between the UAE and Korea drive more business cooperation and partnership, capitalizing on the recent economic and trade agreements signed between the two countries.

Musabih added: “Ties with our partners are gaining more weight and momentum, and we are working hard at Dubai Customs to develop our initiatives for a better delivery of services and products. 

“The UAE - South Korea’s growing trade cooperation has led to the signing a mutual recognition agreement for the implementation of the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) program, which supports a rise in mutual trade taking advantage of the facilities and incentives offered to traders and businesses certified as trusted AEOs in both countries. 

“The UAE has already 107 companies joining the local AEO program.”

Musabih stated that the authority processed 12.7 million customs transactions in the first half of 2022, compared to 24 million completed in 2021.

“We continuously develop our business operating models to support our partners’ trade activities and reduce the cost of their operations. Any success we make is also a success to our partners. With this vision always in mind, we achieved 98 percent on the customer happiness index,” he said. 

Byung-Jun thanked Dubai Customs for their unwavering commitment to providing seamless services and facilities to South Korean businesses, as well as to strengthening collaboration with South Korean diplomatic and business representative bodies. 

“This, besides serving the interests of both parties, also fosters a favourable environment for easing trade and investment activity between India and the UAE through expanding economic and investment possibilities and enabling South Korean traders to enhance their operations in the region without any hassle,” Byung-Jun said. 

Presentations on the Authorized Economic Operator, the Cross Border e-Commerce Platform, and the World Logistics Passport were given during the meeting, emphasizing the significant added-value benefits that these initiatives bring to trade facilitation and overall business empowerment.

 

Topics: Dubai Customs South Korea

