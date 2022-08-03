OPEC+ meeting: alliance expected to keep output steady despite US pressure

RIYADH: OPEC+ producers, inlcuding Russia and Saudi Arabia, are meeting today to discuss rising production amid pressure from the US to see more output from the alliance.

The Joint Technical Committee of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, trimmed its forecast for a surplus in the oil market this year by 200,000 barrels per day to 800,000 bpd, two delegates told Reuters.

The JTC met on Tuesday ahead of the ministerial meeting of the alliance.

The 31st OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting is slated to convene at 13:30 central European time via videoconference.