You are here

  • Home
  • UIBL expands world baseball footprint with investment in BSB Sports

UIBL expands world baseball footprint with investment in BSB Sports

UIBL expands world baseball footprint with investment in BSB Sports
The United International Baseball League is the first-ever professional baseball league created to serve India, Pakistan, and the Middle East. (screen grab)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b3ydk

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

UIBL expands world baseball footprint with investment in BSB Sports

UIBL expands world baseball footprint with investment in BSB Sports
  • Kash Shaikh, founder, CEO of BSB Sports to join league ownership group as president, marketing chief
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The United International Baseball League, the first-ever professional baseball league created to serve India, Pakistan, and the Middle East, on Wednesday expanded its sports marketing and brand sponsorship infrastructure by purchasing a stake in BSB Sports.

Founded by veteran entrepreneur, brand builder, and agent, Kash Shaikh, BSB Sports is one of the fastest-growing sports marketing firms in the US, with athlete relationships spanning baseball, basketball, football, mixed martial arts, and collegiate athletics.

The strategic investment involves Shaikh, who has built two agencies over the last five years – BSB Sports and BSB Group International – joining the UIBL ownership group as its president and chief marketing officer, splitting his time between Cincinnati, New York, and Dubai.

League founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, Kanwal Sra, said: “I’m very grateful to be able to bring someone of Kash’s stature, experience, and values on board. From the moment we met, I could feel his passion and sense his drive.

“Kash has a truly unique skill set, including his sports marketing background, international experience, and leadership roles on both the client and agency side, as well as within startup and entrepreneurial companies.

“But, most importantly, his deep belief in our vision made him the ideal person to help lead our league.”

Shaikh will remain as chairman at BSB Group International, focusing his work on the firm’s largest and most long-term clients. BSB Group International will also serve as the US-based agency of record for the UIBL. Shaikh will also continue to serve as CEO of BSB Sports, with its baseball infrastructure, relationships, and intellectual property shifting under the UIBL.

BSB Sports will retain its own branding and streamline its focus to college athletics, continuing to leverage the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s new name, image, and likeness policy to connect athletes with brands. BSB Sports represents more than 300 college athletes across nearly two-dozen states.

Shaikh said: “This is a dream job, led by inspiring leaders. Beginning with Kanwal, the visionary behind this work, the team of builders that have joined forces to do something special is really incredible.

“For me personally, the UIBL brings together so many of my passions, including entrepreneurship, sports, and international business.

“We have an opportunity to build a sports league from the ground up in a part of the world that’s very meaningful to me. It’s not going to be easy, but nothing of value ever is. I believe our team is ready for the challenge. I’m so grateful to Kanwal, Barry Larkin (American former baseball player), and the team for trusting me with this opportunity,” he added.

Shaikh was initially connected to Sra via Larkin, who began working with the UIBL due to his decades-long experience in international player development. Shaikh has represented Larkin as his business and brand-building agent for the last two years and will continue to do so in his new role.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but Sra said that the investment was a mix of both cash and stock. UIBL players will now have access to industry leading marketing representation as they begin to build their brands and expand their followings in a completely untapped market.

Shaikh said: “We’re excited to introduce our athletes to an entirely new fanbase. India, Pakistan, and the Middle East are home to more than 2 billion people, and 1 billion of them are cricket fans – another bat and ball sport.

“With the UIBL, we have an opportunity to not only help these fans fall in love with America’s pastime, but we have a chance to help baseball players become stars in a region that loves their heroes.”

Topics: baseball

Related

Baseball plans to hit home run in Mideast, India and Pakistan
Sport
Baseball plans to hit home run in Mideast, India and Pakistan
9 players on Cuba’s U23 baseball team defect in Mexico
Sport
9 players on Cuba’s U23 baseball team defect in Mexico

Islamic Solidarity Games to feature 130 Saudi athletes in Turkey

Islamic Solidarity Games to feature 130 Saudi athletes in Turkey
Saudi Arabia will have a delegation of 130 athletes at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey. (Arriyadiyah)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Islamic Solidarity Games to feature 130 Saudi athletes in Turkey

Islamic Solidarity Games to feature 130 Saudi athletes in Turkey
  • The delayed event in Konya will host 54 countries from Aug. 9-18
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia is set to join 53 other nations at the delayed 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games taking place in Konya, Turkey from Aug. 9 to 18.

Konya 2021 will be the fifth edition of the tournament, and the first time it is being organized by the Turkish Olympic Committee.

The Saudi Arabian delegation will include 130 male and female athletes who will take part in 3×3 women’s basketball, darts, gymnastics, athletics, fencing, football, handball, judo, karate, archery, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, weightlifting, wrestling, and Paralympic swimming.

Saudi Arabia hosted the first ever Islamic Solidarity Games in 2005 in Makkah, and topped the final standings with 60 medals, made up of 24 gold, 17 silver and 19 bronze.

The second games, scheduled to take place in Iran, was cancelled, while the third edition of the tournament was held in the Indonesian cities of Palembang and Sumatra, in 2013. There Saudi ranked seventh with 16 medals, consisting of seven gold, three silver and six bronze.

The fourth games took place in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2017, with Saudi Arabia finishing 11th in the overall standings with 11 medals — four gold, one silver and six bronze.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Turkey sports

Related

Saudi Arabia take 19 medals at West Asian Table Tennis Championships in Jordan
Sport
Saudi Arabia take 19 medals at West Asian Table Tennis Championships in Jordan
Photo/Supplied
Saudi Arabia
Saudi team wins 6 medals at Balkan Olympiad

Saudi Arabia take 19 medals at West Asian Table Tennis Championships in Jordan

Saudi Arabia take 19 medals at West Asian Table Tennis Championships in Jordan
Saudi's Ali Khadrawi (left) and Abdelaziz Bushulaibi top the podium in Jordan. (@sttf_ksa)
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia take 19 medals at West Asian Table Tennis Championships in Jordan

Saudi Arabia take 19 medals at West Asian Table Tennis Championships in Jordan
  • Players scoop 6 gold, 4 silver and 9 bronze
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

In a remarkable feat, Saudi Arabia’s national team claimed a total of 19 medals at the recently concluded West Asian Table Tennis Championships in Jordan.

The wins were spread across the Saudi men’s and women’s teams and came in several different age categories.

The final tally was six gold, four silver and nine bronze.

Saudi Olympian Ali Khadrawi partnered Abdelaziz Bushulaibi to gold in the men’s doubles and there was also a first ever gold in the girl’s doubles under-11 category for Nihal Al-Qahtani and Fatima Al-Awami.

Three Saudi players — Khadrawi, Bushulaibi and Azzam Alem — qualified for the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships, to be held in South Africa, due to their performances in Jordan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tennis sports

Related

Saudi golfer Faisal Salhab making mark on global amateur stage
Sport
Saudi golfer Faisal Salhab making mark on global amateur stage
The horse race had the largest winner’s purse in the sport, coming in at $20 million. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cup horse race holds world record for biggest prize

Osaka makes triumphant return, battles Gauff for a quarterfinal spot

Osaka makes triumphant return, battles Gauff for a quarterfinal spot
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

Osaka makes triumphant return, battles Gauff for a quarterfinal spot

Osaka makes triumphant return, battles Gauff for a quarterfinal spot
  • Osaka’s match marked the return of her father, Leonard Francois, as her coach
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka made a triumphant return from a two-month layoff by defeating Chinese teen Zheng Qinwen on Tuesday at the WTA San Jose hardcourt tournament.

The 24-year-old Japanese star outlasted the gritty 19-year-old 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in a first-round match at the US Open tune-up tournament.

Osaka had not played a competitive match since losing in the first round of the French Open due to a left Achilles tendon injury.

“It’s really cool to be back playing,” Osaka said after the victory. “I haven’t played since May. I didn’t know that. Somebody told me that. It’s really good to be back.”

Former world No. 1 Osaka, whose ranking has slid to 41st, will play for a quarterfinal berth against 18-year-old American sixth seed Coco Gauff, this year’s French Open runner-up.

Gauff routed Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 6-0 in 54 minutes.

Osaka’s match marked the return of her father, Leonard Francois, as her coach. Osaka had been working with Wim Fissette for the past two years.

“It’s good for him to be back because he always makes me smile,” Osaka said. “It’s just good to be back so I’m really happy.”

In the first set of her return match, Osaka broke Zheng for a 2-1 lead, saved a break point to hold in the fourth game and held from there to capture the first set after 45 minutes with a service winner.

World No. 51 Zheng broke for a 5-3 edge in the second set and held at love on a service winner to force a third set.

Osaka broke twice for a 4-0 lead in the final set, denied Zheng’s fightback bid with a second-serve ace on a break point and held for a 5-0 lead.

After Zheng held, Osaka did the same to capture the match on a service winner after two hours and two minutes.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan lost Monday in her first match since capturing her first major title, falling to 12th-ranked Daria Kasatkina.

Topics: Naomi Osaka sports tennis

Related

Naomi Osaka in need of new coach after split from Wim Fissette
Sport
Naomi Osaka in need of new coach after split from Wim Fissette
Naomi Osaka and LeBron James launch new media company
Media
Naomi Osaka and LeBron James launch new media company

New-look Bayern favored to continue dominance in Bundesliga

New-look Bayern favored to continue dominance in Bundesliga
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

New-look Bayern favored to continue dominance in Bundesliga

New-look Bayern favored to continue dominance in Bundesliga
  • Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn believes the acquisition of Sadio Mane from Liverpool could work in the German champions’ favor by making Bayern less predictable in attack
  • Last season’s runners-up Borussia Dortmund will head up a chasing pack looking to dethrone the perennial German champions
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich kick off their Bundesliga title defense against Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday, hoping an off-season spending spree will account for the loss of star striker Robert Lewandowski.

With five Champions League participants for the first time ever this season, German football is in rude health, although Bayern will still be favored to claim their 11th straight domestic title.

While Lewandowski, who scored 344 goals in 375 games in all competitions during eight years at the Allianz Arena, will be missed up front, coach Julian Nagelsmann will take some solace from Saturday’s 5-3 Super Cup triumph over RB Leipzig, which saw five different players get on the scoresheet for the Bavarians.

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn believes the acquisition of Sadio Mane from Liverpool could work in the German champions’ favor by making Bayern less predictable in attack.

“You could see how many opportunities we had going forward, how many different formations we had, how surprising we can be,” Kahn said in the aftermath of Bayern’s tenth Super Cup victory.

While the goals may not be in short supply, it is at the back where their transfer efforts will truly be tested.

In bringing in centerback Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, Bayern are looking to shore up a leaky defense.

On evidence of the three second-half goals conceded in the Super Cup, Nagelsmann still has some work to do.

Last season’s runners-up Borussia Dortmund will head up a chasing pack looking to dethrone the perennial German champions.

After conceding 52 goals last year, more than any other side in the top eight, Dortmund loosened the purse strings to bring in German national team centerbacks Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Suele from Freiburg and Bayern respectively.

Up front, Karim Adeyemi from Red Bull Salzburg will provide a threat from the wings Dortmund have missed since the departure of Jadon Sancho in 2021, while defensive midfielder Salih Ozcan has been brought in to provide steel and mental stability.

The biggest doubt for the Westphalians, however, will be up front, with Sebastien Haller — who arrived from Ajax to replace Manchester City-bound Erling Haaland in the summer — set to miss an uncertain period due to his testicular cancer diagnosis.

New sporting director Sebastian Kehl appealed to fans to show “a little realism” in pursuit of their first title since 2012.

“Bayern make €285 million ($291 mn) more in revenue than we do. Roughly speaking, they will invest twice as much in their squad this season as we have.”

RB Leipzig enter the season having won their first major title, beating SC Freiburg on penalties to lift the 2021/22 German Cup.

They’ve also managed to buck the trend of recent summers by holding onto their best players, with 2022 German Footballer of the Year Christopher Nkunku signing a two-year contract extension in June.

The Paris Saint-Germain academy graduate scored 35 goals in 52 appearances for Leipzig last season. Nkunku said his side had what it takes to win the Bundesliga but needed to be more consistent.

“Consistency is key ... It’s the only way of beating Bayern to the title.”

Leipzig have cemented their title credentials by snatching in-form left-back David Raum from Hoffenheim, despite heavy interest from Bayern and Dortmund.

Alongside Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen have managed to hold onto their best players, with winger Moussa Diaby and midfielder Florian Wirtz electing to stay in the red and black.

The signing from Sparta Prague of Czech striker Adam Hlozek, who will partner countryman Patrik Schick up front, further boosts Bayer’s hopes, but the pressure is already on coach Gerardo Seoane after a first-round German Cup exit at the hands of third-division SV Elversberg.

Fresh from securing their first European silverware in 42 years, Frankfurt could also make an unlikely title push, but will need to juggle their domestic league ambitions with an inaugural Champions League campaign.

In addition to retaining Kevin Trapp and Filip Kostic — two players crucial in last year’s triumph — Frankfurt have brought in 2014 World Cup winner Mario Goetze from PSV Eindhoven to pull the strings from midfield.

The World Cup in Qatar means a considerably longer than usual winter break in the Bundesliga this season.

The last set of fixtures before the World Cup will be matchday 15 on the weekend of Nov. 12 and 13, with the Bundesliga not returning until Jan. 20.

Topics: football Bayern Munich

Related

Sadio Mane opens Bayern account in German Super Cup triumph
Sport
Sadio Mane opens Bayern account in German Super Cup triumph
Bayern Munich strike gold with unique footballer Sadio Mane
Sport
Bayern Munich strike gold with unique footballer Sadio Mane

Kyrgios wins 1st singles match since making Wimbledon final

Kyrgios wins 1st singles match since making Wimbledon final
Updated 03 August 2022
AP

Kyrgios wins 1st singles match since making Wimbledon final

Kyrgios wins 1st singles match since making Wimbledon final
  • Kyrgios is trying to move past the memory of losing to Djokovic at Wimbledon and bowing out in the first round of the Citi Open a year ago
Updated 03 August 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: Nick Kyrgios beat American Marcos Giron at the Citi Open on Tuesday, the Australian’s first singles match since reaching the Wimbledon final.

Less than a month since reaching his first Grand Slam final before losing to Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios defeated Giron 6-2, 6-3. It won’t help him get over falling short at Wimbledon, which has not been easy. But, winning more may boost his confidence.

“That was like the golden opportunity I felt for me,” Kyrgios said of Wimbledon. “There are so many things I would have done differently I think now that I have digested that match, but I’m doing all the right things to put myself in that position again. I think I’m doing that, and my whole team is helping me achieve that goal.”

Following a tradition he started when he won this hard-court tuneup for the US Open in 2019, he asked a fan where he should serve for match point and moved on to face Tommy Paul in the round of 32.

“I wish I had that experience when I was watching tennis matches,” Kyrgios said. “I think it’s just a cool experience for someone that’s paid money to come watch you play and potentially to go home with that memory.”

Kyrgios is trying to move past the memory of losing to Djokovic at Wimbledon and bowing out in the first round of the Citi Open a year ago. It helps that he thinks he’s playing some of the best tennis of his career.

“I’m having a great year,” he said. “I think if Wimbledon had points, I think I’d be around top 15, top 20 in the world. I definitely feel like I’m playing that level of tennis — if not top 10, top five at the moment.”

Top-seeded Andrey Rublev advanced to the round of 16, beating Jack Draper 6-4, 6-2. In the women’s draw, Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic beat American Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4.

Topics: Citi Open Nick Kyrgios tennis

Related

Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title
Sport
Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title
’Everyone wanted us to go to war’: Kyrgios sorry not to face Nadal
Sport
’Everyone wanted us to go to war’: Kyrgios sorry not to face Nadal

Latest updates

UIBL expands world baseball footprint with investment in BSB Sports
UIBL expands world baseball footprint with investment in BSB Sports
Buy Now Pay Later firm Tabby secures $150m financing
Buy Now Pay Later firm Tabby secures $150m financing
At least four killed in Iran May protest crackdown: Amnesty
At least four killed in Iran May protest crackdown: Amnesty
Oil Updates — Crude eases; BP’s head of crude trading to retire; Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts
Oil Updates — Crude eases; BP’s head of crude trading to retire; Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts
Islamic Solidarity Games to feature 130 Saudi athletes in Turkey
Islamic Solidarity Games to feature 130 Saudi athletes in Turkey

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.