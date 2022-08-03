You are here

I will stop spread of Islamist extremism: UK PM candidate

I will stop spread of Islamist extremism: UK PM candidate
Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak has pledged that prisoners on terror charges are kept separate from other inmates. (AFP)
Arab News

  • Former finance minister Rishi Sunak vows to tackle prison terror threat as he trails rival Liz Truss
LONDON: Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak has pledged to tackle the issue of Islamist ideology in British prisons by ensuring prisoners on terror charges are kept separate from other inmates. 

The former chancellor, whose resignation last month sparked the downfall of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said that he will reform how Britain deals with Islamist terror offenders if he is elected as the party’s new leader. 

His pledge comes amid concerns that poorly run and overcrowded prisons are becoming hives of radicalization. 

Sunak said that he would make it a criminal offense to spread Islamist ideology in prisons, and would reform the Prevent program, Britain’s counter-extremism initiative, to ensure it prioritized Islamism over other terror threats. 

He also said that his government would ensure inmates held on terror charges would be kept away from other prisoners. 

A report published earlier this year claimed that terrorists and extremists were enjoying enormous liberties in British prisons, with some taking control of entire wings and setting up alternative justice systems behind bars. 

Jonathan Hall QC, who wrote the report, said that prison staff allowed prisoners to create “emirs” behind bars and failed to act out of fear of being called racist or anti-Muslim bigots. 

The government, under Johnson’s outgoing ministry, then committed to stop extremists from influencing other inmates through the establishment of “separation centers.” 

Sunak said he would commit to the project and pass a new bill of rights for prison staff.  

The former chancellor also added that he would adopt a broader definition of terrorism to include those who “vilify” the UK. 

“There is no more important duty for a prime minister than keeping our country and our people safe,” he said. “Whether redoubling our efforts to tackle Islamist extremism or rooting out those who are vocal in their hatred of our country, I will do whatever it takes to fulfil that duty.

“Britain is a beacon of freedom, tolerance and diversity. We must never let those who seek to undermine and destroy our way of life succeed.”

Topics: UK Britain rishi sunak

Heatwaves increasing in India but related deaths fall

Heatwaves increasing in India but related deaths fall
Heatwaves increasing in India but related deaths fall

Heatwaves increasing in India but related deaths fall
  • India suffered its hottest March in more than a century this year
  • The government says heatwaves are common mainly between April and June
NEW DELHI: Temperatures during India’s monsoon season have risen this century and the country could see more frequent heatwaves in future, the government said on Wednesday, but it added heat-related deaths have fallen in recent years.
India suffered its hottest March in more than a century this year and temperatures were unusually high in April and May too, mainly blamed on climate change. The government says heatwaves are common mainly between April and June.
“The average temperature during the monsoon season is found to be rising in the last two decades,” India’s science and technology and earth sciences minister, Jitendra Singh, told parliament.
“The warming of the tropical Indian Ocean and more frequent El Nino events in future may lead to more frequent and long-lasting heatwaves over India.”
El Nino is characterized by a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific. It causes heavy rains and floods in South America and scorching weather in Asia and even east Africa.
Singh said India’s mean temperature during the June-September monsoon season rose to nearly 28.4 degrees Celsius (83.1°F) last year from less than 28 degrees Celsius in 2001.
Heatwave deaths, however, have come down in recent years, according to data provided by Singh to lawmakers that cited newspaper reports.
For this year through July, India recorded 24 such fatalities, versus none for the whole of last year, and 25 in 2020. That compares with a multi-year high of 505 deaths in 2019.
The minister did not say why there have been fewer fatalities in recent years, but a government official earlier told Reuters that most Indian states now have plans ready to alter office and school timings as well as working hours for laborers to avoid the hottest time of day, in a bid to reduce exposure.
The World Health Organization says that from 1998-2017, more than 166,000 people died due to heatwaves globally. It says that between 2030 and 2050, climate change is expected to cause about 250,000 additional deaths per year from malnutrition, malaria, diarrhea and heat stress.

US president Joe Biden to sign executive order to protect travel for abortion

US president Joe Biden to sign executive order to protect travel for abortion
US president Joe Biden to sign executive order to protect travel for abortion

US president Joe Biden to sign executive order to protect travel for abortion
  • Order will also call on health care providers to comply with federal nondiscrimination laws
  • Supreme Court’s earlier overturned the landmark 1973 ruling Roe vs. Wade
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Wednesday will sign an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure.
More specifically, one of the directives Biden will issue will allow states that have not outlawed abortion to apply for specific Medicaid waivers that would, in effect, help them treat women who have traveled from out of state.
The order will also call on health care providers to comply with federal nondiscrimination laws and streamline the collection of key data and information on maternal health at the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The details were described by senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the executive order ahead of a formal announcement.
Biden, who continues to isolate in the White House residence after a rebound case of COVID-19, will sign the executive order as he helps launch a federal task force on access to reproductive care, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, the officials said.
The new order nonetheless falls short of what many Democratic lawmakers and abortion advocacy groups have demanded of the Biden administration since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling Roe vs. Wade. One chief ask has been for Biden to declare a public health emergency on abortion, which White House officials have said would do little to free up federal resources or activate new legal authorities.
Wednesday’s order is the latest in a series of executive actions from the Biden administration since the constitutional right to an abortion was eliminated in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June.
Separately, on Tuesday, the Justice Department sued Idaho over its statute that criminalizes abortions, with Attorney General Merrick Garland arguing that it violates federal law.

Topics: US Joe Biden US abortion policy Abortion

Three killed, six wounded in China kindergarten stabbing: police

Three killed, six wounded in China kindergarten stabbing: police
Three killed, six wounded in China kindergarten stabbing: police

Three killed, six wounded in China kindergarten stabbing: police
  • In a video of the scene shared by state-run Beijing Daily, a police officer can be seen carrying a tiny child in his arms to an ambulance
BEIJING: Three people were killed and six others wounded in a knife attack Wednesday at a kindergarten in southeast China’s Jianxi province.
A “gangster wearing a cap and mask” stormed the private kindergarten in Anfu county at about 10:00 am local time (0200 GMT), police said in a statement published on China’s Twitter-like Weibo. The 48-year-old suspect is still at large, they added.
“Public security organs are making every effort to hunt down the suspect,” the police statement said.
In a video of the scene shared by state-run Beijing Daily, a police officer can be seen carrying a tiny child in his arms to an ambulance.
The ages of the victims have not been announced.
Mass violent crime is rare in China, which strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, but there has been a spate of mass stabbings in recent years.
And fatal knife attacks specifically targeting kindergarten and school students have occurred nationwide, carried out by people reportedly wishing to wreak revenge on society.
Last April, two children were killed and 16 others wounded when a knife-wielding man entered a kindergarten in southern China.
More recently, four people were wounded in a stabbing at a major Shanghai hospital last month before the knife-wielding attacker was shot and subdued by the police.
Six people were also killed and 14 wounded after a man stabbed passersby on a pedestrian shopping street in the eastern Chinese city of Anqing in June last year.

Topics: China kindergarten stabbing

Pakistan insurgents claim downing army helicopter, killing six

Pakistan insurgents claim downing army helicopter, killing six
Pakistan insurgents claim downing army helicopter, killing six

Pakistan insurgents claim downing army helicopter, killing six
  • Baloch insurgent fighters shoot down the ‘low flying helicopter’ with an anti-aircraft weapon
  • Ethnic Baloch militants have for decades waged an insurgency against the Pakistani government
QUETTA, Pakistan: Separatist insurgents in Pakistan’s resource-rich Balochistan province said they shot down a military helicopter that went down during a flood relief operation on Monday, killing all six on board including a top army commander.
A senior military official dismissed the insurgents’ claim as propaganda and fake news. The military said the helicopter crashed during bad weather.
The Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), an umbrella group of Baloch insurgent groups, said in a statement late on Tuesday that its fighters shot down the “low flying helicopter” with an anti-aircraft weapon.
The group provided no evidence and Reuters could not independently verify the claim.
Ethnic Baloch militants have for decades waged an insurgency against the Pakistani government in the southwestern province, complaining that its rich gas and mineral resource are unfairly exploited to the benefit of other parts of the country.
The province is also home to deep-water Gawadar port, which neighboring China has been developing as part of a multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to link road and sea routes with Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.
The insurgents oppose those projects and try to attack them.
The commander of the south Pakistan-based 12 Corps, Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali, was among those killed on the helicopter.

Topics: Pakistan

China says military drills around Taiwan Strait 'necessary and just'

China says military drills around Taiwan Strait ‘necessary and just’
China says military drills around Taiwan Strait ‘necessary and just’

China says military drills around Taiwan Strait ‘necessary and just’
  • Pelosi’s visit to Taipei has been fiercely criticized by China
BEIJING/TAIPEI: China insisted Wednesday its military exercises around the Taiwan Strait were “necessary and just” in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island.

“The Chinese military’s conducting of military exercises in the sea near China’s Taiwan are a necessary and just measure to resolutely protect national sovereignty,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing.

The United States wants Taiwan to always have freedom with security and will not back away from that, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday, during a visit to Taipei fiercely criticized by China.

While respecting the “One China” policy, our solidarity with Taiwan is more important than ever, Pelosi said, during a joint news conference with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. The US supports the status quo and does not want anything to happen to Taiwan by force, Pelosi added.

Asked about the economic consequences Taiwan has to face as a result of her visit, Pelosi said the US’ chips act opens the door for better economic exchanges between the United States and Taiwan.

Taiwan is committed to maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan strait, Tsai said, adding that China’s military exercises, launched in response to Pelosi’s visit are an unnecessary reaction.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meanwhile vowed Wednesday to punish those who offend Beijing, state media reported, as the country seethes over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

“This is a complete farce. The United States is violating China’s sovereignty under the guise of so-called ‘democracy’... those who offend China will be punished,” Wang said on the sidelines of a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.

Topics: US Taiwan China

